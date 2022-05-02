Finance
The Negative Ramification Of Being In The Early Warning System (EWS)
Early Warning System or EWS does more or less what ChexSystems has done in the past, but does it better. ChexSystems has made a name for itself in keeping individuals out of banks because of bad banking credit history. EWS is the newer database that is also keeping track of this same information. Entries with EWS generally mean that most banks will turn down your application for opening a checking or savings account. In short, if you are in the database, you probably had excessive overdrafts or bounced one too many checks.
So what’s the bad news? ChexSystems and EWS now collaborate and share information. Previously one could be in ChexSystems but still find a banking institution that did not use ChexSystem’s reports. Banks that did not use ChexSystems started offering second chance bank accounts, but these days are rapidly fading. As the brainchild of Bank of America, BB&T Corporation, JPMorgan Chase, and Well Fargo, EWS monitors fraudulent activity as well as account abuse, in addition to providing a way to verify identity and pre-screen applicants for new accounts. In other words, the EWS is a first-line defense against consumers with histories for abusing credit privileges.
So, where does EWS get its information and can it be contested? EWS gets its information from various financial institutions. Similar to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, TransUnion and Experian), EWS is a credit monitoring agency. This means there is a report associated with your identity. If you have recently been denied an account at a financial institution, requesting EWS information is imperative. Initial requests are taken by telephone in the EWS consumer call center by dialing (800) 325 – 7775.
So, now that you know you’re in the system, what next? The negative ramifications of being in the Early Warning System are many. The first thing you will need to do is find an alternative way to receive and spend your money. There are several options available, but each comes with inconvenience and fess for the use of a product or service. Prepaid debit cards or secured credit cards may be an option; however, the EWS not only tracks banking fraud, it is also tracks your spending habits. If you are perceived to be a fast and heavy spender, you may have a hard time using certain prepaid or secured cards. Additionally, you may have other credit lines reduced or suspended based on a trigger in the system.
The next option is to use an online payments processor such as PayPal. There are fees associated with sending and receiving money, but it’s a small price to pay for having a means to secure your money. In order to regain your financial good name, you will need to review your credit, ChexSystems and EWS information carefully. Dispute inaccuracies and work with creditors to pay off debt timely. Moving forward, make sure that you pay all creditors on time every time, and always live within your means.
Finance
Investing in a Volatile Environment
The volatility that we recently experienced in the market is very troubling to some investors. Unfortunately, those investors who hit the panic button and sold off are recognizing large losses in their portfolios only to turn to investments that are perceived as safer places to invest.
The fact of the matter is that we invest our money to earn long-term rates of return that will exceed the rate of inflation and help us preserve our purchasing power. Historically, cash has been the worst place to invest over the long term.
Losing Investment Capital in a Volatile Market
According to Fidelity Investments, investors who sold their 401(k) holdings while the market was crashing between October 2017 and March 2018, and then stayed on the sidelines, have only seen their account values increase by about 2%, including contributions, through June of 2019. This compares with those who held on and saw account balances bounce back by around 50%. During periods of extreme volatility, wealth managers will often tell clients to stay invested rather than sell and lock in large losses in a seesaw market.
Building confidence in your strategy is a way to keep from making the mistake of buying high and selling low. Having the mental conviction to tell yourself that you have a carefully planned portfolio of high quality investments goes a long way toward getting through the toughest days of market volatility. If you are unsure of how to select high quality investments, consult with an financial manager or registered investment advisor.
The question is; how do you reach that state of mind? It’s not easy if you are the type of person that tends to get knots in your stomach when the market drops. We outline some steps below that might be able to increase your level of confidence.
Conquering the Fear of Volatility
One step you should take to better handle volatility is to make sure you have adequate cash reserves for a financial emergency that might arise. This way you are not depending on your portfolio for unforeseen expenses and your anxiety level will be lower, knowing that you don’t need to sell your investments when they have declined in value.
Make sure you have a mix of investments that fits in to your risk tolerance and time frame. This can be accomplished by considering how you have felt when past market declines have occurred. Your wealth management advisor should be able to provide you with a thought provoking questionnaire that will give you a score when completed. The score on the questionnaire will have a corresponding asset allocation that you can use to determine the split you will have between stocks, bonds and cash.
Once your allocation has been determined, stick with it. It is a good practice to reallocate your assets on a regular basis to keep your risk level the same. This means that a portion of those investments with better performance will be sold (sell high) to purchase in order to purchase shares in those that have not performed as well (buy low).
Other ways to hedge volatility can be through the use of options. Two simple strategies can be applied. One is the sale of covered call options against underlying stock or ETF positions. In this strategy you (the seller of the option) collect money from a speculator (the buyer of the option) in exchange for an agreement to sell your stock only if it reaches a specified price (higher than where it trades at the time of the transaction). The option must hit the price target (strike price) within a predetermined time frame (expiration date). If it does not, the contract expires you keep the money paid and are free to sell more options against that stock position.
The other strategy is to simply buy a put option. This gives you the right to sell your position in a stock or ETF that you own at a predetermined price within a predetermined time frame. For this privilege you will pay money (a premium) to the potential buyer (seller of the put option) of your stock. This strategy should be implemented in periods of low volatility, as the cost of the transaction will rise as markets begin to fall.
Buy With Conviction
Let’s say you’ve owned a stock that has done well over time. The stock has had a history of increasing revenue, profits and dividend increases. It seems like the stock is usually going up when the market goes up, only now there has been a big selloff in the market, and the stock has dropped dramatically due to market conditions. It may be time to do some homework on the company and make sure that the drop is due to just a generally bad market. If it that turns out to be the case, maybe it is time to buy more of the stock. Great companies often go on sale in market declines, only to have dramatic upturns once the market decline is over.
Speak With Your Wealth Management Team
You should also consult with your financial manager when markets are volatile. Investment professionals are in the business of understanding what is causing the market volatility and can often provide some insight. Often times your investment professional can help ease your anxiety and remind you of your commitment to your allocation and financial goals.
Finance
UTI Mutual Fund – Top Schemes to Invest
Mutual funds have become very popular investment vehicles in India nowadays. Advantages of mutual funds are many ranging from diversification to reduce risk, high liquidity and professional management of such funds.
All investors do not happen to have the same goals. Some wish to earn a stable income while others want spectacular profits. Hence there are different types of funds targeting different types of investors. Equity funds invest most part of its pool into equity or equity related instruments. Debt funds happen to invest on debt papers reducing risk and providing stable income. Balanced funds are combination of Equity and Debt funds providing benefits of both in one. Growth funds keep investing the gains generated into it continuously while dividend yield funds distribute gains among the investors periodically. You need to find a mutual fund that suits your long term goals and future plans. If you are a first time investor then you can always get professional help in locating the best funds for you.
UTI MF can be a good option for any investor. It has a high reputation for transparency and honesty. Their aim is to provide consistent and stable income for their investors in the long term. While the corporate head office is located at UTI Tower, GN Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) in Mumbai; they have huge distribution networks with139 branches/financial institutions. You may invest in UTI MF schemes through Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, SBI Cap Securities Ltd, Birla Sun Life Distribution Co Ltd etc.
Here are some UTI MF schemes that you should check out.
- UTI Balanced Fund (G)
- UTI Bond Fund (G)
- UTI Contra Fund (G)
- UTI Equity Tax Saving (G)
Finance
Budgets Can Expose Some Cold Hard Home Truths
Doing a budget can be the simple solution to rectifying a challenging financial situation but few people do a budget because it exposes spending habits which they prefer to keep hidden. Many people do not want to change their habits despite it costing them an arm and a leg.
There are two parts to a budget.
Your income and your spending.
Your income can be wages from a job, profit from a business, or income from investments.
Your spending covers everything which is costing you money.
In short if it makes you money it is income and if it costs you money it is spending.
If you can do some simple maths you will soon discover whether you are left with a surplus or a deficit.
If you have a surplus and you are in debt, use the money to pay off your debt.
If you do not have any debts you can use some or all of your surplus for one or more of your goals; this could be saving for a holiday, saving for a house deposit, saving for a car, or investing it in the share market.
There are so many places to invest your money these days that if you did your homework you will find an appropriate investment for your circumstances.
If you have a deficit you need to take some kind of action rather than bury your head in the sand and do nothing because if you do nothing your financial situation will worsen.
There are two things you can do to balance the books;
1 Reduce spending
2 Increase your income
I don’t know how financially literate you are but if you do not understand financial jargon then I advise you to see a financial advisor to discuss your situation. The public library will have information on where to find a budget advisor.
A budget advisor is unable to help you unless you are completely honest about where your money is going.
It is up to you to make the decision on which sacrifices you are prepared to make. No one else can make that decision for you.
Your spending can be placed in two categories, your needs and your wants. You may be able to reduce some of the money you spend on your needs but it is the money you spend on your wants which you may find easier to eliminate.
The Negative Ramification Of Being In The Early Warning System (EWS)
Investing in a Volatile Environment
Current DeFi Market Goes Down as TVL Drops Below $200B
UTI Mutual Fund – Top Schemes to Invest
Blues start playoffs tonight in Minnesota
Daywatch: Apartment project on Far Northwest Side created divisions | State Democratic Party looks to modernize | Meet the Bears draft picks
Budgets Can Expose Some Cold Hard Home Truths
20 Meaningful Tattoo Ideas For Men That Will Add To Your Personality
Pedestrian hit and killed in Bonne Terre, Mo.
Failing to Plan Your Business Properly Can Be the Death Sentence to Your Business
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For