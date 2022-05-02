Finance
The Omega Ratio – A Better Investment Performance Benchmark
Investors typically use performance benchmarks like the Sharpe Ratio or the Sortino Ratio to rank mutual funds, ETFs, and index trackers. However, these common performance benchmarks have several drawbacks and can often be very misleading. The Omega Ratio addresses these shortcomings and delivers a far more sophisticated method of ranking investments.
The Sharpe Ratio originated in the 1960s and is also known as the reward-to-risk ratio. It’s the effective return of a fund divided by its standard deviation, and its primary advantage is that it is widely given in fund data sheets. The standard deviation is employed by the Sharpe Ratio as a proxy for risk. However, this is misleading for several very important reasons.
Firstly, standard deviation assumes that investment returns are normally distributed. In other words, the returns have the classic bell-shape. For many investment vehicles, this is not necessarily the case. Hedge funds and other investments often display skew and kurtosis in their returns. Skew and kurtosis are mathematical terms that indicate wider (or narrower) or taller (or shorter) distributions than that typical of a normal distribution.
Secondly, most investors think of risk as the probability of making a loss – in other words the size of the left-hand side of the distribution. This is not what is represented by the standard deviation, which merely indicates how widely dispersed investment returns around the mean are. By discarding information from the empirical returns distribution, standard deviation does not adequately represent the risk of making extreme losses.
Thirdly, the standard deviation penalizes variation above the mean and variation below the mean equally. However, most investors only worry about variation below the mean, but positively encourage variation above the mean. This point is partly address in the Sortino Ratio, which is similar to the Sharpe Ratio but only penalizes downside deviation.
Finally, the historical average is used to represent the expected return. This again is misleading because the average gives equal weighting to returns in the far past and returns in the recent past. The later are a better indication of future performance than the former.
The Omega Ratio was developed to address the failures of the Sharpe Ratio. The Omega Ratio is defined as the area of the returns distribution above a threshold divided by the area of a returns distribution below a threshold. In other words, it’s the probability-weighed upside divided by the probability-weighted downside (with a higher value being better than a lower value). This definition elegantly captures all the critical information in the returns distribution, and more importantly adequately describes the risk of making extreme losses.
However, an investment with a high Omega Ratio can be more volatile than an investment with a high Sharpe Ratio.
Both the Sharpe Ratio and Omega Ratio can be easily calculated using tools like spreadsheets or other math packages.
Finance
Get Business Cash Advance Loans Immediately
Getting a business cash advance is simple and easy for most small businesses, and even those who have poor credit scores. While this does not apply to bank loans, these are the requirements of private lenders, and private lenders are amongst the leading funders at this time.
Most business owners who are looking for funding and are unaware of the current requirements and developments of the financial sector, visit their local bank. This is the way people believe a loan is to be obtained, via the bank. However, banks are not very enthusiastic about funding small business, and as a result a whole new industry has cropped up to meet the demand.
Private lenders often fill the gap between businesses and banks. There is the very large segment of small businesses that are stuck in the middle, who don’t qualify for bank loans and yet require financing. Private lenders fill this gap providing many of them with the much required business cash advance in the USA.
The services provided by private lenders
The funding that private lenders provide is typically known as MCA or merchant cash advance loans. These kinds of loans are short term loans that are for a maximum duration of 12 months. The repayment options are easy and flexible, and small business owners can work with the funder to set the method that most suits their requirements.
The application process to apply for a business cash advance is simple and quick, with the private funder generally requiring basic information, and a lot less than those of banks. The basic information required by private lenders to provide an MCA are as mentioned here.
1. How old the business is
2. The gross monthly sale of the business
3. How much they require
4. Purpose of the funds i.e. working capital, business expansion, purchasing inventory, purchasing equipment etc.
5. If the business owner has other loans and if he or she is in bankruptcy.
These are some of the basic types of questions that a small business owner who is applying for an MCA would need to answer. The outstanding difference between an application for an MCA and bank loans is the fact that banks require detailed information related to financial statements. Private lenders basically need a broad picture of the ground realities of the business applying for the loan. Unlike banks all decisions are not based on the statements of the small business.
While banks and private lenders may have a different way of looking at things, private lenders do take care to ensure the ground realities of the small business are as they should be. Banks rely heavily on financial statements when reaching a conclusion related to funding a business.
Features of the MCA loan application process
While it is possible that you will be asked about your credit score even when you are going to apply for private funding. The credit score is not a determining factor for an MCA. These loans are unsecured loans and as a result collateral and security are not required as well.
When credit scores, collateral and securities are not holding back small businesses, the possibility of getting funded is a lot higher. These are the basic weak areas of most small businesses, which hamper their ability to get funded by in large. When these weak areas are removed from between a small business owner and the funding they seek, the process becomes a lot smoother for them.
Collateral is something that most small business owners find difficult to show. Typically, only with a private lender can a small business owner expect to receive a business cash advance with bad credit.
Another great feature is the fact that small business owners can receive the funding they require very quickly as well. The quickest a business owner can receive the money in their business account is 48 to 72 hours, from the time they submit a complete application. At the latest this time frame would be a week or two. Banks on the other hand are in no particular hurry to provide business funding, and a realistic time frame would be a couple of months to receive the money.
Finance
Whole Life Insurance And Its Benefits In Your Life
Whole life insurance is a long term life assurance and savings product. Whole life provides entire life cover that will financially protect the insured’s dependants upon death. A whole life policy will stay in force until death of the insured. A whole life policy can end early either by cancellation (surrender) or the non-payment of premiums.
With a whole life policy, premiums paid will typically remain constant and increase the cash value of the policy. The insurer’s mortality charge and admin fees are taken directly from the cash value of the whole life policy. The remainder is then invested by the insurance company into stocks, shares and/or bonds. The return on the investment goes back into the cash value. An excellent benefit of a whole life policy is that the cash value is subject to the deferment of tax. That is the policy holder will not need to pay tax until the money is withdrawn. The insured can access the cash value in the form of a loan.
Providing that premiums on a whole life policy have been met in full the death benefit is guaranteed and can be paid in two ways. One option is a lump sum payable on death the other is an additional payout in the case of early diagnosis of major illness. These payouts can either be paid in one fixed sum; or can be based on the performance of the investment part of the whole life policy.
A variety of products come under the umbrella of whole life insurance:
- Non-Participating Whole Life – Premiums and the face amount remain fixed. There are no dividends.
- Participating Whole Life – This policy will pay dividends, they are performance related and so are not guaranteed.
- Indeterminate Premium Whole Life – Premiums are adjustable to allow for performance factors; and changes in the mortality charge and admin fee.
- Single Premium and Limited Pay Whole life- The premium is either paid in one single lump sum; or it is condensed into a shorter payment period.
To gain benefit from a whole life policy it is essential that premiums are paid in full. This will be for the duration of the whole life policy (except in the case of a single premium and limited pay). If premiums are not paid the whole life policy will expire. Furthermore, the consumer must realise that whole life insurance is intended to be a long term product. Typically, at least twelve years will pass before the cash value begins to accumulate worth. The rate of return on the investment part of the whole life policy is rarely competitive with other investment alternatives. However, whole life has an added benefit. It provides protection, which is more important that the rate of return. For this reason whole life insurance is considered a good investment.
Each individual insured with a whole life policy will receive a tailored premium. Some people will be deemed uninsurable. When assessing risk insurance companies initially divide people into two groups; smokers and non-smokers. Other factors such as health and lifestyle, family history and occupation will also affect the whole life premium.
The benefits of a whole life policy are summarised below:
- Premiums paid increase the cash value. It may be possible to pay off the entire whole life policy early with this cash value.
- It may earn interest or dividends.
- Fixed and constant premiums can be opted for.
- The future protection of your family is guaranteed.
- No need to renew the policy; no more medical assessments.
- Savings feature, that can act as a lender.
- Tax incentives. In particular, an insurance trust may be set up that may pay taxes on your estate from the returns on the whole life policy.
The main disadvantage of a whole life policy is the expense. Also the rate of return is not guaranteed and for this reason a whole life policy should not be used as a sole retirement fund. A whole life policy is primarily a life assurance product; the cash value is simply an added bonus. A whole life policy is not suitable for short term use. It is important to make a financial plan. Providing you can commit to the whole life premiums for a minimum of twenty years and ideally more; and you will not need to access the cash value to fund living expenses; then a whole life policy could be for you. It is always wise to consult an experienced finance professional when considering whole life cover.
Finance
Understanding The Basics Of Singapore Home Loan Rates
As I write this article, the SIBOR rates in Singapore are at an all time low. This means that many Singaporeans especially the young middle class are buying expensive properties because the current low mortgage rates allow them to afford a huge loan amount. But property experts warn you to not get carried away by this positive trend. The Singapore market cannot remain insulated from what is happening around the world. If current trends are an indication of the things to come, the world is headed for another recession (or probably a depression), and Singapore is sure to become an unwilling participant. The government too has warned that unemployment rates are likely to increase in 2012. Property buyers, especially first time buyers ought to understand the risk factors before committing themselves to a loan that is more than likely to drag for 20 to 30 years. Here are a few things to understand when considering Singapore home loan rates:
– Banks are not charitable organizations and are here to make money. Do not go hunting for a loan package that is the best in the market; instead choose one that is best suited for you. Factors such as your personal risk tolerance, market impact, and other personal circumstances should be analyzed before buying a property. There are hundreds of packages out there in the market, and each of these is designed to suit the profile of the targeted segment.
– SIBOR refers to the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate and is the local equivalent of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate). It is determined by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). In Singapore, a fluctuation in SIBOR rates stirs a lot of interest in the market, because a lot of mortgage lenders use SIBOR rates as the benchmark for their loan portfolios. Contrary to popular opinion SIBOR rates fluctuate as well, albeit with much less volatility. And if you have chosen a loan with a minimum lock-in period, you run the risk of being caught adverse SIBOR trend, unless you are willing to pay the redemption penalty.
– SOR or Swap Offered Rate is also fixed by the Association of Banks in Singapore and depends on complex forex rate calculations. Although SOR rates are traditionally known to be volatile, recent trends have indicated that they are less than SIBOR. Loans based on the SOR benchmark are ideal if you can afford risks.
– Both SIBOR and SOR are benchmarks that depend on market factors. A change in the market trend is sure to affect these rates, and you cannot be immune to these changes. Fixed interest rates are ideal if you are averse to risk. Thus, you will be paying a fixed price even when the SIBOR and SOR rates fluctuate. But most housing loan packages offer a fixed rate only for a certain time, after which the interest rates are benchmarked at SIBOR or SOR rates.
Before you choose a home loan package, make sure that you understand the basics of the interest rate structure, and other details. You alone know your situation; hence decide for yourself the structure that is best applicable for you.
