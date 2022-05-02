Theater review: New version of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical’ from Children’s Theatre is relentlessly entertaining

Anyone who’s attended a Wild game at Xcel Energy Center this season would likely recognize Paul Anderson. Even if they don’t know him by name.

A season-ticket holder for much of the past decade, the 38-year-old Anderson has become something of a folk hero in downtown St. Paul over the past few months.

You can spot him on the big board late in games, usually if the Wild are tied or down a goal. He points directly at the camera, then screams at the top of his lungs as he implores fans around him to get up out of their seats. His long hair and thick beard are unmistakable and somehow perfectly encapsulate the moment itself.

“Everyone seems to enjoy,” Anderson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press last week. “It gets the place rocking, which is the best part. I’ve seen this team pull it out so many times, so if I can help give them a little bit of an edge, I’m going to do that.”

His presence has the potential to play a role in the playoffs. With the Wild set to host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Monday night, home-ice advantage has already been a major talking point heading into the first round. In that sense, someone like Anderson could be a difference maker.

“You hear the players say they can feel the energy from the fans,” said Anderson, who was born and raised in St. Paul. “I want to make sure that I can be as much a part of that as I can.”

Though it’s become common place for sports team to hire plants from time to time — acts specifically designed to get the home crowd riled up — there’s something poetic about a tradition that grows organically over the course of an 82-game season.

That’s exactly what’s happened with Anderson.

It started on Dec. 4 with the Wild hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a back-and-forth contest for 60 minutes of game time, the score was tied at the end of regulation. The home crowd was already extremely loud heading into overtime.

Then the camera panned to Section 115.

“My fiancée tapped me on the shoulder and was like, ‘You’re on the big board,’” Anderson said. “I knew where the camera was set up, so I looked right at it and I went nuts.”

Not long after that, the Wild earned a 4-3 win in a shootout, and with that, the legend of Paul Anderson was born.

“Ever since that happened the camera has kind of been looking for me,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I don’t hear the crowd when I’m doing it. I guess the whole place goes crazy. But I’m yelling so loud that the only thing I can hear is myself.”

In total, Anderson estimates he’s been on the big board more than a dozen times this season. His latest appearance came on April 28 with the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames. The camera found Anderson right before the puck dropped in overtime, and 44 seconds into the extra session, Kirill Kaprizov lifted the Wild to a 3-2 win.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “I enjoy getting everyone riled up. These players deserve all the energy that we can give them. Because they have given us such a great show this season.”

Maybe the funniest part in all of this is Anderson was actually getting Section 115 riled up long before he ever appeared on the big board.

“When I first got season tickets I had my two seats and then two seats behind me because I couldn’t get four seats together,” Anderson said. “We’d split up and during the game I’d get up and start yelling at my friends behind me if I felt like they were being too quiet. The whole section would kind of feed off of that.”

Think of it as practice so he was ready when the camera finally found him.

“I’ve had people come up to me after games and be like, ‘You weren’t on the big board tonight,’” Anderson said. “I love it when I’m not on the big board because it means we don’t need it. If we’re winning and I’m not up there, I’m cool with that. But if we’re tied or down a goal late, and the camera finds me, I’m going to bring it.”