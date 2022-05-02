News
There Are Too Many Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners for Just One Podcast
When Jason Flom launched his Wrongful Conviction podcast in 2016, his mission seemed straightforward: to shine a light on people put behind bars or even sentenced to death row despite overwhelming evidence that they were innocent. What the media executive and justice activist didn’t anticipate was just how widespread the problem is; five years later, Flom found himself with a backlog of hundreds of cases, more than he could handle with a weekly show.
The solution? Create a new podcast. May 2, just before Mothers Day, marks the debut of Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, hosted by a seasoned criminal justice journalist with a background in radio production.
The first episode, timed for Mothers Day, tells the story of Patty Prewitt, a now-72-year-old mother of five, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother who was given a life sentence 35 years ago after being convicted for the murder of her husband, Bill. Prewitt, who is incarcerated in a women’s prison in Vandalia, Missouri and has always maintained her innocence, will not be eligible for parole until 2036, when she will be 86 years old.
Freleng told the Observer: “For much of my career, I’ve covered the uphill battle that when face in our society and our legal system. Patty’s case really highlights this issue.”
Even with two podcasts, Flom’s Lava For Good will be challenged to keep up with supply. The Innocence Project estimates that of the roughly 2 million people currently incarcerated in the United States, as many as 120,000 may have been wrongfully convicted.
News
Family escapes north St. Louis County house fire unscathed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters battled a house fire in north St. Louis county early Sunday morning. A neighbor tells us the family was uninjured.
The fire was on Northport Drive near West Florissant and New Halls Ferry.
“I’m actually glad that the family was actually able to get out of the home safe,” Edgar Muhammad said. “Without anybody being injured or harmed or anything.”
Muhammad said he was asleep at the time of the fire; but when he woke up, he said the damage was shocking.
“Just looking at it is kind of surreal because, you know, this a very quiet neighborhood,” Muhammad said.
Before the house caught fire, Muhammad said the one right next to it also caught on fire some time ago. He said the family just recently moved into the home.
“At the end of the day, I’m just glad everybody was safe. Houses can be rebuilt, you know?” he said.
News
Joey Gallo misses start with groin issue; Miguel Andujar plays left field
KANSAS CITY — Joey Gallo ran and tested his tight groin on Sunday morning and said he felt “good,” but the left fielder was not in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
“He’s kind of working through and getting treatment today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “When he left last night, he felt pretty good. Right now he’s day to day and kind of see where he is as he kind of goes through treatment and getting loose and everything today.”
Gallo said that Monday would be a “good day to see,” if he could play, but was not sure when he would be back in the lineup.
After Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Royals, Boone said Gallo was still “tender.”
BACK TO 26
The Yankees sent right-hander Clarke Schmidt and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar to Triple-A after Sunday’s game to get their roster back to 26. MLB had allowed teams to carry 28 players through April 30 to accommodate for the lockout-shortened spring training.
Schmidt, who pitched a scoreless inning and picked up his second win Sunday, said he was surprised to be the odd man out of the bullpen.
“Yeah, it’s a real tough pill to swallow. I mean, it’s just tough. There’s no easy way to put it. Especially like you said, I’ve been throwing well, I’ve been feeling well, I am comfortable, I’ve been doing my job getting guys out,” Schmidt said. “It’s just I guess it’s part of the game. It’s a business also. So hopefully they get me back up here soon. And it’s just real tough.”
Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He said the plan right now is for him to go get stretched out.
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, made his first start since being called up on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
“He’s in such a better place than he’s been the last couple years. He’s been ready the whole time. He had a huge impact too (Sunday). He was battle, battle, battle to get on base and another hit off the tough righty there later. So, I know it’s not easy for him right now, but I feel like his mindset is really good right now,” Boone said. “He’s just trying to be the best player he can be and it feels like physically he’s going to a really good space right now. “
The Dominican native had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.
And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.
That has affected his offense.
Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games from 2019 to last season. He was sent to the minor at the end of spring training.
CHAPMAN’S 150th
It hasn’t been easy, but Aroldis Chapman has gotten the job done. In six save opportunities this season, he has converted all six. Sunday, he picked up his 150th in a Yankee uniform.
Trying to protect a two-run lead, Chapman gave up a two-out single to Nicky Lopez and then walked Whit Merrifield, before coaxing a ground out from Andrew Benintendi to end the game.
“It hasn’t been perfect. But yeah, he hasn’t allowed to run yet obviously. He’s finding a way to get it done and making pitches when he needs to,” Boone said. “He’s leaning on all three of (of his pitches). The fastball. slider and splitter have all been a factor for him. And he’s navigating it pretty well.”
Boone said he wasn’t concerned about the number of baserunners the 34-year old closer has had in those opportunities.
“The bottom line is he’s slamming the door.”
()
News
Human remains found in Texas confirmed as missing woman Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr.
Human remains found by Texas investigators in December belong to missing woman Taylor Pomaski, officials confirmed Saturday.
The 29-year-old woman vanished on April 25, 2021, after a party at her home in Spring, Tex. Witnesses reported that Pomaski and her then-boyfriend, former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr., got into a “violent fight” in front of their guests.
Ware was out on bond at the time after being arrested six days earlier. Police who pulled him over for driving 115 mph allegedly found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines, a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol in his possession.
Pomaski’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Zuleger, told Inside Edition last year that Pomaski said Ware had hit her, but that she was going back to him anyway.
“She was gaunt and had bruises and some swelling on her face,” Zuleger said. “It was a big difference the physical transformation from February to April. It was shocking.”
Ware, who previously played for the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, was named a person of interest in Pomaski’s disappearance.
Pomaski’s remains were found in December in North Harris County during a search by Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of Texas EquuSearch. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to the Daily News Sunday that the Institute of Forensic Science has identified the remains as hers.
A cause of death has not been announced.
“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told The News.
A lawyer for Ware, who is being held without bail after allegedly violating conditions of bond for drug and weapons charges unrelated to the disappearance, told The News that police have not spoken to the former athlete since June.
()
There Are Too Many Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners for Just One Podcast
Family escapes north St. Louis County house fire unscathed
Protect Your Property Investment By Obtaining Title Insurance
Joey Gallo misses start with groin issue; Miguel Andujar plays left field
Premium Bonds – Advantages & Disadvantages
Human remains found in Texas confirmed as missing woman Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr.
Column: Marcus Stroman outduels Corbin Burnes to earn his 1st Chicago Cubs victory in style
Five Gators sign with NFL teams as unrestricted free agents
A Disaster Loan is a Disaster – Debt Workout and Debt Forgiveness is Almost Impossible
Here’s tech gear to consider for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift giving
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For