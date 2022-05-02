News
Threat of damaging winds during storm Monday evening
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers:
ST. LOUIS – Two rounds of storms will impact the metro area Monday event.
Showers and a few storms spread north Monday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s to near 70.
The first round is possible mainly late in the afternoon/evening along the warm front. The second round moves through in the late evening into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front. A few strong to severe storms are possible with this second round, mainly across southeast Missouri. The main threat will be damaging winds.
Storms exit to the east overnight, but a few showers may linger through Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.
There is a break Wednesday before the next round of rain and storms impact the region Thursday and Friday.
Lynx agree to multi-year extension with Napheesa Collier
The Lynx have made it clear that this season is all about Sylvia Fowles, celebrating the all-world center’s career while going all-out to win her one last ring in her final WNBA season.
While Minnesota and Napheesa Collier both hope the 6-foot-1 forward can contribute to both of those endeavors by season’s, it’s unknown if that will be the case. Collier is expecting a child by the end of the month, and this season’s truncated schedule isn’t exactly conducive to aiding in a player’s return to action.
Regardless, whether or not Collier is a part of this season’s title push, she will be leading the charge for years to come. That much was secured Monday, when the Lynx announced their agreement with the forward on a multi-year contract extension to keep one of the league’s best two-way players in Minnesota for the foreseeable future.
“I’m excited to extend my career in Minnesota and to continue working towards a championship,” Collier said in a statement. “I look forward to joining my teammates and coaching staff for years to come.”
Collier is a — if not the — centerpiece of the Lynx’s post-Fowles plan. At just 25 years old, she is already an Olympian and an All-WNBA performer. She has proven herself capable of being the No. 1 piece on a top-four WNBA team, something she achieved during the bubble season.
Collier has averaged more than 16 points a game each of the past two seasons. She’s never been below 6.6 rebounds a game in her three-year pro career. And she consistently averages north of a block and a steal per game.
Certainly, there are still areas where the former No. 6 overall draft selection can improve offensively, from her shooting to her on-ball abilities. But she’s an excellent off-ball player who reads the game at a high level and can defend just about anyone on the floor. She has led the league in minutes played per game in every season since entering the league.
Collier does so many of the hard things that make the rest of the game easier for those around her. That makes for an excellent building block as the Lynx aim to remain in title contention long after Fowles’ impending retirement.
“Since 2019 when we drafted her, Phee has been such an integral part of our franchise maintaining its championship aspirations,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “I am thrilled that she has elected to extend her contract to remain a Lynx, and look forward to the years ahead with Phee as a cornerstone of the franchise.”
Timberwolves fans hope Jaden McDaniels is on a Kawhi Leonard-like career path. The two will train together this offseason
Jaden McDaniels entered the NBA offseason with his confidence at an all-time high. In the biggest game of the season, in a do-or-die Game 6 against Memphis last week, the 21-year-old delivered in the ways you would expect a star player to.
That’s not to say McDaniels is a star — of course he’s not — but it did reaffirm the belief he could one day become one.
The 6-foot-9 forward tallied 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting, making five three-pointers and hammering a thunderous slam, to go with four rebounds and monstrous late-game block. Every impact play provided its own little taste of his potential.
“That’s my dawg,” teammate Anthony Edwards said. “He’s just nice. A lot of people don’t know it. He’s just nice. He can do everything. Once his confidence gets like mine, it’s going to be trouble, for sure.”
It’s getting there, it seems. McDaniels rim-rocking jam over Jaren Jackson Jr. in the final frame of that Game 6 playoff defeat at Target Center was followed up by a stare down of and a few choice words for Memphis’ big man. His confidence right now is “ceiling-high.” If anything, McDaniels was disappointed as of Saturday morning that the season was over.
Jaden McDaniels poster dunk + staredown on Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/pBhiZVRjc5
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 30, 2022
He’s just getting started.
“I wish we could play again,” McDaniels said. “Just excited for next year.”
As are Timberwolves fans eager to see where the young, lanky, athletic forward goes next. After the all-star break, McDaniels averaged 10.6 points, four rebounds and more than a block a game, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. That impact largely carried through to the postseason.
The Timberwolves continue to slowly grow his role within the team. He was largely just a defensive ace last season. This year, he was still certainly that — it will be a part of his DNA as a player throughout his career — but the offensive capabilities continue to grow, even in a lower-usage role.
Many have compared McDaniels’ early career role to that of current NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, who wasn’t asked to do much more than defend early in his career in San Antonio, and has since become one of the league’s best all-around players. They certainly aren’t the same exact type of player, but even McDaniels understands the similarities.
“I can see that,” McDaniels said. “Over the years he’s added more stuff to his game, started to get more confident on the court. You could see that over time. So I just feel like (by) staying the course, I feel like I’ll be fine.”
This offseason could be a big one for McDaniels, as Minnesota is likely to continue shoving more onto his plate next season. He’ll certainly have good examples from which to learn this summer. Patrick Beverley said he’s bringing the 21-year-old with him to train with himself and … Kawhi Leonard.
“Let him see how real pros work consistently every day,” Beverley said. “And to bring all of that with the new experience, to bring all that back to training camp to try and get something going.”
The Timberwolves likely couldn’t draw up a better scenario.
“Really just going to learn and soak up the game. I’ve talked to Kawhi before I got to the NBA, so I kind of know him a little bit. Really going there to learn from one of the greats. It’ll just be an eye-opener for me to see how hard he works because of where he’s at right now,” McDaniels said. “He plays, scores at all levels. Plays defense. Can guard anyone. He’s a person I watch.”
There are so many obvious improvements McDaniels can make. He’s a great defender who needs to learn how to get stops without fouling. His shot made major strides this year but can still be more consistent. The more he works on his ball handling and passing, the more the Timberwolves are likely to put the rock in his hands. And then of course, weighing in now at 185 pounds, he can simply just get stronger.
“Jaden spent all season working on his body and trying to get stronger. He says he feels stronger. It’s just a matter of time until he just gets stronger. Some of that is just part of their natural growth and evolution as humans, not just players,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I mean, when I was 20, I weighed 195, and now I weigh 240.”
So put McDaniels on the Chris Finch diet plan and watch him grow.
“I mean, listen, we don’t want him to be super bulky,” Finch said. “We’ve talked about it before — man strength. As you grow up, you get a little bit stronger naturally, a little bit denser.”
Frankly, the Timberwolves still aren’t sure whether McDaniels is a small forward or a power forward, or if that even matters. He guarded Julius Randle, one of the game’s most physical forwards, with success this season. He currently combats his like of girth with his competitive spirit.
McDaniels wants to get better playing with the ball in his hands, handling pick and rolls and playing off the catch. He wants to be aggressive offensively, and score from all levels while experiencing no defensive drop-off. If he can master all of that, his true ascension may be just around the corner.
The best part about Jaden McDaniels is that no one knows where he’s going to end up as a player, you just know he’s well on his way to that point.
“I’ve always had confidence, it’s more I would say willing to do the things and just try it. I feel like that’s something if you try it, you can go out and do it,” McDaniels said. “If I do try something or do something in the game, my teammates have my back. They encourage me to do those things, so that makes it even better to attempt more things.”
And find out just how high he can go.
Man who killed elderly De Soto couple in 1996 to be executed Tuesday
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Carman Deck, the man who and killed an elderly De Soto during a home robbery in 1996, will be executed for his crime on Tuesday. Over the past 24 years, Deck’s death sentence had been overturned and reinstated on three separate occasions.
“Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed,” Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. “The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”
Anti-death penalty advocates argued that so much time passed between Deck’s first and third trials that it hindered the efforts of his attorneys to obtain evidence to argue against killing him.
A federal appeals panel reinstated Deck’s death sentence in October 2020. This past February, the Missouri State Supreme Court set the May 3 execution date.
James and Zelma Long were gunned down inside their own home in De Soto on July 8, 1996. That evening, Deck and his sister, Tonia Cummings, went to the Longs’ home and knocked on the door pretending to need directions.
The couple invited Deck and Cummings into their home and that’s when Deck pulled a gun and ordered James and Zelma to lie face down on their bed. The couple cooperated with Deck’s demands for money and even opened the family safe for him. Deck ultimately shot both James and Zelma in their heads and fled with his sister. He was arrested that same evening.
Deck’s execution will be carried out via lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Tonia Cummings was convicted in 1998 of two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, as well as one count of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. She is serving a 70-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
