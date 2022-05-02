News
Timberwolves fans hope Jaden McDaniels is on a Kawhi Leonard-like career path. The two will train together this offseason
Jaden McDaniels entered the NBA offseason with his confidence at an all-time high. In the biggest game of the season, in a do-or-die Game 6 against Memphis last week, the 21-year-old delivered in the ways you would expect a star player to.
That’s not to say McDaniels is a star — of course he’s not — but it did reaffirm the belief he could one day become one.
The 6-foot-9 forward tallied 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting, making five three-pointers and hammering a thunderous slam, to go with four rebounds and monstrous late-game block. Every impact play provided its own little taste of his potential.
“That’s my dawg,” teammate Anthony Edwards said. “He’s just nice. A lot of people don’t know it. He’s just nice. He can do everything. Once his confidence gets like mine, it’s going to be trouble, for sure.”
It’s getting there, it seems. McDaniels rim-rocking jam over Jaren Jackson Jr. in the final frame of that Game 6 playoff defeat at Target Center was followed up by a stare down of and a few choice words for Memphis’ big man. His confidence right now is “ceiling-high.” If anything, McDaniels was disappointed as of Saturday morning that the season was over.
Jaden McDaniels poster dunk + staredown on Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/pBhiZVRjc5
— Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 30, 2022
He’s just getting started.
“I wish we could play again,” McDaniels said. “Just excited for next year.”
As are Timberwolves fans eager to see where the young, lanky, athletic forward goes next. After the all-star break, McDaniels averaged 10.6 points, four rebounds and more than a block a game, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. That impact largely carried through to the postseason.
The Timberwolves continue to slowly grow his role within the team. He was largely just a defensive ace last season. This year, he was still certainly that — it will be a part of his DNA as a player throughout his career — but the offensive capabilities continue to grow, even in a lower-usage role.
Many have compared McDaniels’ early career role to that of current NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, who wasn’t asked to do much more than defend early in his career in San Antonio, and has since become one of the league’s best all-around players. They certainly aren’t the same exact type of player, but even McDaniels understands the similarities.
“I can see that,” McDaniels said. “Over the years he’s added more stuff to his game, started to get more confident on the court. You could see that over time. So I just feel like (by) staying the course, I feel like I’ll be fine.”
This offseason could be a big one for McDaniels, as Minnesota is likely to continue shoving more onto his plate next season. He’ll certainly have good examples from which to learn this summer. Patrick Beverley said he’s bringing the 21-year-old with him to train with himself and … Kawhi Leonard.
“Let him see how real pros work consistently every day,” Beverley said. “And to bring all of that with the new experience, to bring all that back to training camp to try and get something going.”
The Timberwolves likely couldn’t draw up a better scenario.
“Really just going to learn and soak up the game. I’ve talked to Kawhi before I got to the NBA, so I kind of know him a little bit. Really going there to learn from one of the greats. It’ll just be an eye-opener for me to see how hard he works because of where he’s at right now,” McDaniels said. “He plays, scores at all levels. Plays defense. Can guard anyone. He’s a person I watch.”
There are so many obvious improvements McDaniels can make. He’s a great defender who needs to learn how to get stops without fouling. His shot made major strides this year but can still be more consistent. The more he works on his ball handling and passing, the more the Timberwolves are likely to put the rock in his hands. And then of course, weighing in now at 185 pounds, he can simply just get stronger.
“Jaden spent all season working on his body and trying to get stronger. He says he feels stronger. It’s just a matter of time until he just gets stronger. Some of that is just part of their natural growth and evolution as humans, not just players,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I mean, when I was 20, I weighed 195, and now I weigh 240.”
So put McDaniels on the Chris Finch diet plan and watch him grow.
“I mean, listen, we don’t want him to be super bulky,” Finch said. “We’ve talked about it before — man strength. As you grow up, you get a little bit stronger naturally, a little bit denser.”
Frankly, the Timberwolves still aren’t sure whether McDaniels is a small forward or a power forward, or if that even matters. He guarded Julius Randle, one of the game’s most physical forwards, with success this season. He currently combats his like of girth with his competitive spirit.
McDaniels wants to get better playing with the ball in his hands, handling pick and rolls and playing off the catch. He wants to be aggressive offensively, and score from all levels while experiencing no defensive drop-off. If he can master all of that, his true ascension may be just around the corner.
The best part about Jaden McDaniels is that no one knows where he’s going to end up as a player, you just know he’s well on his way to that point.
“I’ve always had confidence, it’s more I would say willing to do the things and just try it. I feel like that’s something if you try it, you can go out and do it,” McDaniels said. “If I do try something or do something in the game, my teammates have my back. They encourage me to do those things, so that makes it even better to attempt more things.”
And find out just how high he can go.
News
Man who killed elderly De Soto couple in 1996 to be executed Tuesday
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Carman Deck, the man who and killed an elderly De Soto during a home robbery in 1996, will be executed for his crime on Tuesday. Over the past 24 years, Deck’s death sentence had been overturned and reinstated on three separate occasions.
“Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed,” Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. “The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”
Anti-death penalty advocates argued that so much time passed between Deck’s first and third trials that it hindered the efforts of his attorneys to obtain evidence to argue against killing him.
A federal appeals panel reinstated Deck’s death sentence in October 2020. This past February, the Missouri State Supreme Court set the May 3 execution date.
James and Zelma Long were gunned down inside their own home in De Soto on July 8, 1996. That evening, Deck and his sister, Tonia Cummings, went to the Longs’ home and knocked on the door pretending to need directions.
The couple invited Deck and Cummings into their home and that’s when Deck pulled a gun and ordered James and Zelma to lie face down on their bed. The couple cooperated with Deck’s demands for money and even opened the family safe for him. Deck ultimately shot both James and Zelma in their heads and fled with his sister. He was arrested that same evening.
Deck’s execution will be carried out via lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Tonia Cummings was convicted in 1998 of two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, as well as one count of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. She is serving a 70-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
News
Former Chicago Bears player Anthony Adams sells Wadsworth home for $765,000
Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and baking show TV host Anthony Adams and his wife, Andenika, on April 26 sold their five-bedroom, 4,847-square-foot timber frame house in Wadsworth for $765,000.
Adams, 41, played for the Bears for five seasons, from 2007 through 2011. A comedian, Adams was one of the cohosts of the ABC cooking competition show “The Great American Baking Show” from 2017 until 2020.
In Wadsworth, Adams and his wife paid $800,000 for the house in early 2014. They first listed the house in June for $950,000, and they cut their asking price little more than week later to just below $900,000, and then to just below $850,000 another week or so later. They reduced their asking price for the final time to $785,000 in November.
Built in 2001 and situated on a 4.66-acre property at the end of a cul-de-sac, the house has six bathrooms, three fireplaces, exposed wood beams, a newly remodeled kitchen with high-end appliances, a home theater, a walk-in wine cellar, heated floors, a large wet bar and an upstairs loft. Outside are an outdoor kitchen and a separate two-story in-law suite.
Adams and his wife sold the Wadsworth house because they paid $2 million in July for a five-bedroom, 9,817-square-foot mansion in Long Grove.
Listing agent Lori Progar of Coldwell Banker told Elite Street that the Wadsworth house that Anthony and Andenika Adams sold was “very special.”
“This home was very special to me as an agent, the only true timber frame home that I have sold in my almost 40-year career,” Progar said. “I think I loved it as much as my clients (did). I know it was a home truly special to the Adams family and near and dear to their hearts. They felt it was time for a change and decided to move closer to the city. From its exposed beams to its rustic charm, it is privately tucked away on almost five acres. It will be missed.”
The Wadsworth house had a $14,032 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
News
‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: A Solid (If Sloppy) Finale For Netflix’s Starkest Series
Somehow, the Byrdes pulled it off—sort of. Probably. Maybe.
The conclusion to Netflix’s deep, dark drama Ozark keeps the Byrde family on its toes as much as ever, navigating everything from FBI deals to cartel deaths to custody battles. Marty (Jason Bateman) grapples with his increasingly immoral responsibilities; Wendy (Laura Linney) schemes more than a cartoon villain (a good thing); Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) stands on his moral high ground in spite of being a Youth Money Laundering Laureate (a bad thing); and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) retains a startling and heartbreaking amount of understanding around their whole screwed-up situation.
Byrdes aside, there’s another family rift playing out between Navarro siblings Omar (Felix Solis) and Camila (Veronica Falcón), who duel each other for control of the cartel with veiled threats and secret alliances. And, of course, we have Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who steals the show in every way imaginable.
Compared to Part 1 of this fourth and final season, this last batch of seven episodes is sleek, direct, and action-packed. In January, Part 1 spent far too much time on the same emotional beats while also introducing a litany of characters into a plot already overflowing with them. Part 2 still has to contend with some of these issues (did we need Javi if Camila was going to be the real threat all along? why are there two different sheriffs? does anyone like Mel Sattem?), but it manages to clean things up around the edges. Wendy’s father, Nathan (Richard Thomas), remains a bit superfluous to the Byrde’s family troubles, but some of Linney’s most compelling character work of the season comes from her interactions with him, rehashing a personal history that makes her shift to stone-cold power broker all the more fascinating.
While on the subject, the gradual Gone Girl-ification of Wendy Byrde over all four seasons has been nothing short of sublime. However, since her major moral sacrifice at the end of Season 3 (when she allowed her brother to be killed by the cartel), the show’s writing has lacked nuance in how it reveals her villainous tendencies. Linney’s venomous performance makes most of this forgivable, but Wendy can yell at her children only so many times before it feels one note. Luckily, her fraying nerves add some much-needed layers in the final episodes, and the failure she is confronted with in the finale really shines a light on her series-long insecurities.
Bateman brings a new intensity to Marty in this home stretch as well, showing just how dark this man can get in spite of his preference for all things buttoned-up. At one point, he steps in for Omar Navarro to run the cartel for a few days, and it brings out the brilliant tension of complicity versus active violence that always seems haunt Marty. In spite of his frequent admonishments towards Wendy for being too reckless or too aggressive, we see him and all of his twistedness. They did agree to go into the money laundering business as a couple after all—both must be culpable for what follows. At the end of the episode “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’” (directed exquisitely by Linney, and at the mid-point of Part 2), Marty explodes in a road-rage incident, beating a driver who’s not only insulted him but cursed at and manhandled his wife. The sparring match between Wendy and Marty, between the Byrdes and the driver, make this scene the perfect encapsulation of their relationship; Wendy may escalate what’s already been started, but Marty always has the ability to match her, even if he doesn’t want to. They’re a toxic, stunted, but strong dynamic duo, and it’s no wonder that both of them made it to the end.
Now, we’ve got to talk about Ruth. Ruth! What are we going to do without Ruth, especially now that she’s well and truly gone from our screens? Julia Garner performs an almost impossible feat in these last seven installments, imbuing a well-known and well-loved character with a new sense of self after 40 episodes. Ruth Langmore is an unstoppable force for all but the last ten minutes of Ozark, and as she charges forward into a future of her own making, you can’t help but root for her as the real hero of this story. Whether it’s a violent revenge mission or just trying to figure out where to put her new in-ground pool, Garner’s Ruth is utterly captivating, and she’s certainly making the case to win her third consecutive Emmy for the role.
In fact, Ruth is so impactful that her fate renders the final scene of the show a bit moot. Through weaselly detective work and a vaguely signaled moral streak, P.I. Mel Sattem ambushes Marty and Wendy with evidence of one of their many, many crimes. In his speech to the problematic power couple, he insists, “You don’t get to win.” But that’s the thing—the Byrdes have already lost. They lost the second they agreed to work with a drug cartel, the moment they moved to the Ozarks, the instant they put their kids in the loop.
Wendy and Marty were never going to win, and that reality sunk in for both of them as their new ally stalked off into the night to track down the only person they could ever consistently count on in the Ozarks. As the last shot cuts to black and a gunshot rings out, it’s hardly an implication of victory for the family. The Byrdes were never going to win, even if they somehow came out of everything alive. That may be a kind of victory, but it’s certainly a bleak one—just what Ozark ordered.
Timberwolves fans hope Jaden McDaniels is on a Kawhi Leonard-like career path. The two will train together this offseason
Secrets of Bonding 75: How Come He Can Get a Bond?!
Man who killed elderly De Soto couple in 1996 to be executed Tuesday
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Fires Back At Warren Buffett’s Bitcoin Slander
Former Chicago Bears player Anthony Adams sells Wadsworth home for $765,000
Export Control Compliance Cut Short – The Trouble On Its Way
Rarestone Capital’s Jared Polites on the State of Blockchain Marketing in 2022
‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: A Solid (If Sloppy) Finale For Netflix’s Starkest Series
Why Africa Should Trade Its Way Out Of Poverty
Heat’s Gabe Vincent steps up during NBA playoffs by stepping in for Kyle Lowry
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For