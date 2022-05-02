Finance
Umbrella Insurance – Understanding the Coverage
There are a vast amount insurance policies you may feel the need to look into when dealing with risks that life throws at you. You’ll find that among the many different things that you can get yourself involved with, one option can be helpful to protect against issues that might not otherwise be covered with other policies. Understanding umbrella insurance is something that you should definitely look into if you have multiple liability policies that only cover a small amount. Getting protection in addition to your basic policies can seem like an excessive thing at first, but once you understand how this can easily deliver peace of mind, you’ll be thankful it was explained to you.
First and foremost, this type of policy is in addition to other liability options that you may have. Whether you have an automobile policy, or you have any other type of coverage, you’ll want to add this in addition to those policies. The umbrella term is a reference to the coverage that you will get in addition to the existing options that you’re paying for. To further explain this, you’ll need to understand the maximums of your protection. For instance, if you’re getting coverage for upwards of 50,000 dollars, and you move forward to purchasing umbrella options, you’ll get upwards of one million dollars plus the initial offering. That will give you 1.5 million in coverage, just in case something goes wrong that is beyond the scope of what you’re paying for.
This policy type is very much like hedging your bases for calamity that could arise that you don’t have covered. Often time’s homeowners and businesses look into this as an additional option to protect from libel, natural disasters, lawsuits, and beyond. The best thing about this is that it can deliver such a grand total that you will not have to worry much about anything that could be going awry. Life is unpredictable, which is why understanding umbrella insurance basics is a good idea.
When shopping around for umbrella insurance you’ll want to look into the different coverage types. You’ll find that this will help you go beyond what is normally thought of as traditional, usually this will add an additional cost to your premium. The cost is dictated by a variety of different issues as there are a lot of different endorsements that require contemplation before the dollar amount is set. Traditionally the average policy adds one million dollars in coverage, but there are some exceptions that could be sifted through depending on the company you’re dealing with. For example, umbrella insurance carriers can range from 250,000 to 5 million dollars worth of coverage.
No matter what happens in your home, car, or life, you want to ensure that it’s covered against lawsuit or damage. Liability insurance plans only go so far, which is why this is an important thing to add to your existing portfolio of coverage. Some states have a reputation for residents that are “sue happy”. For example, most lawsuits started are for 1 million dollars worth or more. Are you willing to pay the legal fees that it takes to pay for a defense in court?
Not everyone will agree that umbrella insurance is a cost effective route, but it’s at least worth looking into for the long term peace of mind that it can provide. Speak to an agent and get some clarity on the finer points and never sign anything without reading everything and understanding the costs and associated claims that could arise.
Why Your Handyman Should Be Bonded and Insured
You have finally decided to take the leap and hire a handyman. Now the search begins for a reputable company in your area. You have various ways to look for a handyman. While the internet provides a vast detail of information on local businesses, there is one place you should begin. Any company you are thinking of hiring needs to be bonded and insured. This article will explain the importance of this, and what it means to your relationship with the company.
Bonded
Being bonded is as much a way to protect you as it is the company. What this means is your handyman has access to state-backed funds in the rare and unfortunate event that they are needed for claims. If a company was directly responsible for an accident that resulted in great damage to a home or its contents, its legal responsibility to covers those costs could fold a company. They choose to maintain liability insurance and surety bonds to remain protected from such scenarios.
When a company is bonded, you have the peace of mind in knowing that any claims will be guaranteed. Once the claim has been properly initiated, you will be reimbursed for your loss or damage. This opens up more options for you, as smaller companies and individuals can now be marketable to you.
Insured
Any established company will carry an insurance policy to protect themselves from the loss or damage from acts of nature or any other catastrophic event. This is the same reason you maintain car insurance. You know that if something were to happen to your vehicle, your insurance company will compensate you based upon the plan you opted for. A serious company is in the business to thrive while protecting itself from the financial burden of any possible accidents and recovery costs.
Under the topic of insurance, it is an added extra if your handyman company also carries worker’s compensation insurance. It’s additional protection for you and for the company because if a worker is injured on your property, that worker will know his resulting medical bills and time off work will be reimbursed by the company’s policy. The worker knows he is protected and will not pursue you for the costs.
Now that you know the importance of your handyman being bonded and insured, you will be able to narrow the market and find the right company for the job.
Using Email Marketing to Improve Prospecting for Cold Insurance Leads
With the amount of time required to build and maintain relationships with warm prospects and clients, it’s no wonder most insurance agents have little time for cold leads.
Fortunately with the simplicity and automation of email marketing, it doesn’t have to be this way anymore. You can now more effectively nurture and close cold prospects without having to sacrifice the valued time needed to run the rest of your insurance practice.
The first step is to determine exactly how your follow-up funnel currently operates. From this diagnosis, you’ll easily see what you can do to improve its efficiency.
How Is Your Follow-up Funnel Operating?
What happens to leads that go cold? Do you drop them into the same pile of your other cold leads, periodically sending them weak, ineffective communications?
Using Email Segmentation to Better Nurture Cold Leads
It’s said that it takes 10 to 12 contacts before someone associates your name with what you provide. Sending mass emails to your entire cold prospect list, however, is likely to cause prospects to start associating your name with spam.
Send enough of these mass emails and you’ll end up with a high percentage of unsubscribes and complaints. On top of that, you’ll likely have very few cold prospects take interest and inquire about your services.
Instead, you’ll generate much better conversions and engagement by segmenting down your list of “cold” prospects and tailoring messages based on the specific services they inquired about.
How to Begin Your Email Segmentation
While I can’t speak much about other types of insurance, let me use a figurative health insurance agent named “Bill” as an example.
Bill offers a variety of health-related services to his clients. Instead of following the typical follow-up funnel most insurance agents use, Bill is smart.
He realizes that most people don’t know him or what he’s about. They’re much more likely to sign with an agent that has some affiliation (relative, acquaintance, etc.) over him.
Instead of fighting this, Bill is going to use email marketing to manually create this “affiliation” with his cold prospects.
Yes, it will take time and a sophisticated email service to set up. Bill, however, understands that the value of his cold prospects is multiplied when he increases his conversion rate, thus raising the amount of “hot” prospects he has to work with.
Additionally, Bill realizes that once his automated email follow-up campaigns are set up, little if any work is needed to maintain this process.
For Bill, an agent working in the health insurance space, his segmentation based on services will include:
- Medicare prospects
- Individual and Family Plan prospects
- Ancillary products
- Short-Term services
From this segmentation, he now plans to build separate email follow-up campaigns for each of these types of cold prospects.
While this does require a bit of upfront setup, such email segmentation will likely:
- Make emails more welcomed, allowing more frequent sends
- Allow prospects to engage more with the content, deepening the agent – prospect relationship
- Reduce unsubscribes and spam complaints
- Raise conversion rates
Follow the 80/20 Rule for Email Engagement
Instead of bombarding prospects with sales message after sales message, he’ll aim to give 80% valuable content and 20% sales emails.
20% Sales Emails:
Sales emails will include incentives and special information about low insurance rates, packages, and other messaging geared at getting a policy signed. These messages will all tie around the services that his cold prospects inquired about.
Subtle sales messages can include:
- The cost of insurance and how having an agent doesn’t cost more
- Licenses and certifications and how you can be trusted
- The cost of not going through an agent and the added hassle
There are a lot of subtle ways to sell your services without directly asking them to take action. Simply by analyzing the sales flow from new prospect to client, you will find numerous sales points and benefits that can be engineered into these 20% sales emails.
80% Engagement-Oriented Emails
It’s here where Bill can architect a powerful follow-up campaign that both provides value and establishes his agency as a credible.
Engagement content can include:
- Education about specific insurance policies the prospect has inquired about
- Insurance claim horror stories and how you easily handled them
- General tips and advice
Each of these bullets above would be catered towards each segment Bill communicates with. For the last bullet, for example, Medicare insurance prospects would be given tips on aging and Individual & Family Plan insurance prospects would be given tips on family and children health.
While engagement-oriented emails are not a common practice among insurance professionals, Bill realizes that sending solely sales-oriented emails will alienate his already cold list.
Engaging content and useful tips are a pivotal way to warm up his list from cold to hot.
A cold health insurance prospect that isn’t interested in information on the latest health plans available may be engaged through an article on how to get the most out of your health insurance plan. Because the prospect has consumed an article from the agent, a seed of behavior is planted, making them much more likely to repeat the action.
Planting Seeds of Familiarity
Sending segmented, tailored content via email is just the beginning. Good content alone, however, will not increase sales in and of itself.
Bill, of course, realizes this and knows that he’s not only competing for the prospects interest, but their trust.
Most people, as mentioned earlier, will choose an insurance agent they know over a stranger. To create an effective email nurturing campaign that rivals an in-person network, careful planning is needed.
To start, Bill makes it a point to brand his emails with a unique design and color scheme that prospects can’t forget.
In addition, he makes sure to always include his contact details in each and every email communication with a quick, two sentence text ad that reminds prospects of the services he offers.
This text ad is not the typical call-to-action that most insurance agents use in their signature. Instead, it adheres to two proven direct response principles:
1. It’s targeted
While a general, all-encompassing tagline ensures prospects know you offer a variety of services, it weakens your message dramatically.
Lines such as, “Bill Insurance Agency Can Quote Your Commercial & Business, Auto, Home, Life & Health Insurance Today” do little for prospects only interested in one service.
Based on the segment Bill is emailing, he adjusts his ad text to highlight key targeted benefits more likely to spark action. From the example above, that means Bill would have four separate email templates with four separate ad text call-to-actions.
2. It Has a Unique Selling Proposition
Bill realizes that insurance agents are a dime a dozen. To effectively compete, he makes sure each and every email has his unique selling proposition embedded into it. His USP is not only conveyed in his byline and signature but throughout the entire message as well.
Every email follow-up, in essence, becomes a branding vehicle for his USP.
This ensures that anyone who reads his email will easily differentiate him from the rest – not just from what he says but the value his emails provide.
Don’t Be Mad If Your Mortgage Company Requires You To Buy Flood Insurance!
Your mortgage company may require you to buy flood insurance for your home. The main reason they do this is to comply with the Flood Disaster Protection Act of 1973. The minimum amount of coverage they will require is the lesser of:
- The insurable value of the structure (what it is worth)
- The remaining balance of your loan
- The maximum coverage available from the National Flood Insurance Program (Currently $250,000 for residential homes)
This applies to property that is determined to be in a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), which is an area with a 1% or greater chance of flooding annually. The flood insurance requirement is usually made when you first get a mortgage. However the maps are constantly being revised and your home could be determined to be in a SFHA area when a flood map is changed.
If your home is required to have flood insurance and you don’t have it the lender will probably send you a letter. They will give you a short time to get the insurance and if you don’t they will buy it for you. If they buy it the cost will be very high and the expense will be added to your mortgage payments.
The least expensive way to get flood insurance is from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). You may need to have an Elevation Certificate (EC) to be eligible for NFIP insurance. If you don’t already have one the cost is usually from $200 to $500. In most cases you will save far more than that on your flood insurance.
The best place to start if you want or need flood insurance is to consult with an insurance agent that is experienced with the NFIP.
