UPI big Change : With the beginning of the month, there is a big change in gas cylinder, toll tax and UPI, know immediately
Whenever the month starts, there is definitely some happiness, because everyone’s salary comes at the beginning of the month.
Banks will remain closed for four consecutive days:
If you often work in a bank, then this is important for you to know. In fact, from May 1 to May 4, banks will remain closed for four consecutive days. However, these holidays will vary from state to state. The festival of Eid is in the beginning of May itself. Banks will be closed for about 11 days in this entire month including Saturday and Sunday.
Cylinder prices may increase:
In the beginning of May, companies can consider the prices of gas cylinders. It is expected that domestic gas prices may increase this month. It is worth noting that last time the price of cylinder was increased by Rs 50.
UPI payment limit to be increased in IPO:
Another big change will happen this month along with other changes. Actually this month the limit of UPI payment for retail investors will be increased. According to the new rules of SEBI, to invest in IPO of a company after May 1, you can submit a bid of up to Rs 5 lakh while making payment through UPI. Well, at present this limit is Rs 2 lakh. The new limit will be applicable from May 1.
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of entrance exam
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold a stray vacancy counselling round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. It will be conducted online to fill vacant seats under the All India Quota. The MCC has already conducted an online stray vacancy round, however, 323 MBBS seats are still vacant.
Candidates who have already registered beforehand and have been allocated any seats are eligible for this round. The candidates will, however, have to do a fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. They will have to select the seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Those who have already registered will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited,” read the official notice by the MCC.
Amid the counselling process, students who are yet to get a seat in the medical colleges have demanded postponement of the exams. According to them, since the counselling process for NEET 2021 is still not over, those who will not get through will require more time to prepare for the exam. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, seeking postponement. With the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022, they demanded the exam be postponed to August or September from the currently scheduled date of July 17.
Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee wins Miss Missouri USA pageant
ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to a former FOX 2 employee!
Mikala McGhee won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night! She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.
McGhee is a St. Louis native who started as an intern in 2019 and then joined the Fox 2 News team as a news and sports reporter in February 2020. She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.
Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.
Mikala’s journey into journalism came unexpectedly. After moving back home from Fort Myers, Florida, she began substitute teaching in the Pattonville School District and playing professional basketball for the St. Louis Surge. Trying to enter into a career path that was suitable to her strengths, she applied for a full-time position at KTVI/KPLR, but with little experience as a reporter – she was turned down.
Instead, Mikala took advantage of an internship opportunity at the station. After three months of hard work and dedication to growing in the field, she worked her way up to a full-time reporter.
In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant and stepped down from her role as a reporter. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.
