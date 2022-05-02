UPI big Change : With the beginning of the month, there is a big change in gas cylinder, toll tax and UPI, know immediately

NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of entrance exam

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold a stray vacancy counselling round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. It will be conducted online to fill vacant seats under the All India Quota. The MCC has already conducted an online stray vacancy round, however, 323 MBBS seats are still vacant.

Candidates who have already registered beforehand and have been allocated any seats are eligible for this round. The candidates will, however, have to do a fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. They will have to select the seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Those who have already registered will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited,” read the official notice by the MCC.

Amid the counselling process, students who are yet to get a seat in the medical colleges have demanded postponement of the exams. According to them, since the counselling process for NEET 2021 is still not over, those who will not get through will require more time to prepare for the exam. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, seeking postponement. With the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022, they demanded the exam be postponed to August or September from the currently scheduled date of July 17.

