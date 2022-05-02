Finance
UTI Mutual Fund – Top Schemes to Invest
Mutual funds have become very popular investment vehicles in India nowadays. Advantages of mutual funds are many ranging from diversification to reduce risk, high liquidity and professional management of such funds.
All investors do not happen to have the same goals. Some wish to earn a stable income while others want spectacular profits. Hence there are different types of funds targeting different types of investors. Equity funds invest most part of its pool into equity or equity related instruments. Debt funds happen to invest on debt papers reducing risk and providing stable income. Balanced funds are combination of Equity and Debt funds providing benefits of both in one. Growth funds keep investing the gains generated into it continuously while dividend yield funds distribute gains among the investors periodically. You need to find a mutual fund that suits your long term goals and future plans. If you are a first time investor then you can always get professional help in locating the best funds for you.
UTI MF can be a good option for any investor. It has a high reputation for transparency and honesty. Their aim is to provide consistent and stable income for their investors in the long term. While the corporate head office is located at UTI Tower, GN Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) in Mumbai; they have huge distribution networks with139 branches/financial institutions. You may invest in UTI MF schemes through Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, SBI Cap Securities Ltd, Birla Sun Life Distribution Co Ltd etc.
Here are some UTI MF schemes that you should check out.
- UTI Balanced Fund (G)
- UTI Bond Fund (G)
- UTI Contra Fund (G)
- UTI Equity Tax Saving (G)
Budgets Can Expose Some Cold Hard Home Truths
Doing a budget can be the simple solution to rectifying a challenging financial situation but few people do a budget because it exposes spending habits which they prefer to keep hidden. Many people do not want to change their habits despite it costing them an arm and a leg.
There are two parts to a budget.
Your income and your spending.
Your income can be wages from a job, profit from a business, or income from investments.
Your spending covers everything which is costing you money.
In short if it makes you money it is income and if it costs you money it is spending.
If you can do some simple maths you will soon discover whether you are left with a surplus or a deficit.
If you have a surplus and you are in debt, use the money to pay off your debt.
If you do not have any debts you can use some or all of your surplus for one or more of your goals; this could be saving for a holiday, saving for a house deposit, saving for a car, or investing it in the share market.
There are so many places to invest your money these days that if you did your homework you will find an appropriate investment for your circumstances.
If you have a deficit you need to take some kind of action rather than bury your head in the sand and do nothing because if you do nothing your financial situation will worsen.
There are two things you can do to balance the books;
1 Reduce spending
2 Increase your income
I don’t know how financially literate you are but if you do not understand financial jargon then I advise you to see a financial advisor to discuss your situation. The public library will have information on where to find a budget advisor.
A budget advisor is unable to help you unless you are completely honest about where your money is going.
It is up to you to make the decision on which sacrifices you are prepared to make. No one else can make that decision for you.
Your spending can be placed in two categories, your needs and your wants. You may be able to reduce some of the money you spend on your needs but it is the money you spend on your wants which you may find easier to eliminate.
Failing to Plan Your Business Properly Can Be the Death Sentence to Your Business
A great business plan can only get your business so far, but having the business capital to go along with that business plan can bring your business to new heights. It can also go the other way as a great plan is the first step to obtaining the capital you are seeking for your business.
Failing to plan your business properly can put your business in with the 90% of businesses that fail. Developing a business plan is hands down the most important step any business can take if they want realize true success. The business plan will be used by potential lenders or investors to determine where your business is going and how you are planning on getting there. A well written business plan will assist you greatly when you are seeking financing. Both lenders and investors look at your business plan differently. The lender is mostly concerned with whether you can repay the loan, and the investor wants to know how far you can take the business to maximize their potential earnings on the investment.
The first, and probably most important, part of your business plan will be the Executive Summary. This is where you grab the attention of the lender by providing an overview of your product or service, the market, your niche, the management, the mission, company structure, funding amount requested, use of funds, the proposed terms, and collateral offered. The lender or investor will not look at your business plan further if you don’t grab their attention with the Executive Summary.
The next item you will need to include will be a narrative, which is also known as an “elevator pitch.” A narrative simply defines what your company does in 20 seconds or less. Include the history of your business and your idea next. The reader needs to know a little bit about the history of this idea before they pour their money into your business. Try and answer the 5 W’s here; who, what, when, where, and why and it should assist you greatly when completing the history section.
A one sentence mission statement will follow. This is where you talk about what your business is about in one sentence. It’s important to not go quickly through this mission statement, as it gives your business a unique identity, so you need to make sure you do a great job with it. The stage is the next section of your business plan. This is where you discuss where you are at in the process of obtaining business funding.
The market niche section gives you the opportunity to show which niche your business is exploiting. You will want to disclose information on what sets you apart from the competition. This part will need to be very detailed to help the lenders and investors learn as much as possible about your business. Next to follow in your business plan will be a market research report. In this section you will do research to back up your claim that there is a need for your product or service. The financial overview is next. In this section you will include information including what your gross sales, net income, net worth, etc. should be in years one, two and three. This is just an overview and later in the business plan you will provide more accurate projections.
This will give you plenty of information to get you started on putting together a business funding request. In my next article I will cover some of the other aspects of your business plan. For a full version of an excellent business funding guide do a search on Google, Yahoo, or MSN for “Business Funding Workbook”.
Cocoa Prices Set to Surge
It’s been more than a year since we’ve discussed the cocoa futures market in any depth. Last February we discussing the seismic changes in the Ivory Coast’s political landscape and the paradigm shift in cocoa farming practices this would facilitate. African politics being what they are, it should come as no surprise that two years later there’s been less hope and change than was originally sold to the country’s people. The result may cost First World cocoa consumers a pretty penny in 2014.
Politically, the situation revolves around the Ivory Coast’s freely elected President, Alassane Ouattara’s handling of war crimes committed during the previous regime’s rule up to and including the 2011 election. Ouattara received nearly unanimous international support during his campaign, which focused on literally, bringing the average Ivorian out of the Stone Age. Outtara’s who was educated here in the U.S. at Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania rose to deputy head of the International Monetary Fund. He parlayed these connections into a platform based on modernizing a country that had been under the dictatorial rule of Laurent Gbagbo for more than a decade.
The current headline dispute is a jurisdiction issue between the International Criminal Courts and Outtara’s desire for domestic prosecution. However, the real source of conflict lies in the fact that supporters of both Gbagbo and Outtara committed war crimes. The International Criminal Court sees war crimes as war crimes regardless of the current regime in power. Outtara has been willing to give up his former adversaries but has not only protected his own from international prosecution, he has promoted some of his closest henchman to positions of power within the current political system thus raising trust issues among the already wary indigenous population.
This leads us to the cocoa futures market itself. Some of Outtara’s plans to rebuild his nation are being implemented. Cocoa prices are more fairly determined than before. Minimum payments are more in line with global market prices and the infrastructure is doing a better job processing and shipping it. Overall, modern agronomy practices along with increased foreign direct investment will push cocoa prices lower over time as the market simply becomes more efficient.
Expectations of lower prices appear to have gotten ahead of the reality of African politics. Commercial traders began selling cocoa futures in earnest late last summer and continued to sell until early this year. Commercial traders set a new net short record of nearly 100,000 contracts in late December and tested that number again in early February as the Ivory Coast geared up for a bountiful mid-harvest (cocoa is harvested twice annually). While the harvest has progressed as expected, the waning hope and change ushered in by Ouattara’s western leadership style is being replaced uncertainty and hoarding of the current harvest.
This sets the stage for a rare and potentially volatile market situation. In spite of record commercial selling, the cocoa market has rallied another 10%. Most importantly, we’re seeing the market consolidate above $2,900 per ton. Commercial traders have been actively re-purchasing their short hedges since the February lows and have now been buyers for six straight weeks. It is a rare occurrence when the commercial traders as a group decide that they’re wrong. Repurchasing their net short position at these heightened levels could cause the cocoa futures market to surge above its recent highs of $3,039 per ton. There’s an old rule in technical analysis that says, “consolidation equals continuation.” This could easily cause cocoa futures to rise above $3,300 per ton before the main harvest between September and October.
