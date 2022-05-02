Vikings decline fifth-year option on center Garrett Bradbury

As expected, the Vikings on Monday declined the fifth-year contract option of center Garrett Bradbury, putting him in line become a free agent next March.

Monday was the deadline for the Vikings to pick up a 2023 option on Bradbury worth $13.202 million. Bradbury has been up and down in his three seasons since being the No. 18 pick by Minnesota in the 2019 draft and picking up his option would have made him one of the highest-paid players on the team in 2023.

The Pioneer Press had reported last week that Bradbury’s option was not expected to be picked up. And a source said on Monday that was indeed the case.

There remains a chance the Vikings could re-sign Bradbury to a deal after season. If that doesn’t happen, he would be free to sign with any other team.

Bradbury was the regular starter in 2019 and 2020 and to start last season. He then was replaced by Mason Cole at center for four games midway through the season, the first two when Bradbury was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the next two when he was benched. In December, Bradbury returned to the lineup, with Cole moving to right guard.

Cole left as a free agent to sign with Pittsburgh in March, making Bradbury the clear-cut favorite to again be the regular starter. The Vikings have Austin Schlottmann on the roster to potentially be a backup in 2022. They not select a center in last week’s draft, but did agree to terms with Sacred Heart undrafted center Josh Sokol.