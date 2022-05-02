News
Vikings decline fifth-year option on center Garrett Bradbury
As expected, the Vikings on Monday declined the fifth-year contract option of center Garrett Bradbury, putting him in line become a free agent next March.
Monday was the deadline for the Vikings to pick up a 2023 option on Bradbury worth $13.202 million. Bradbury has been up and down in his three seasons since being the No. 18 pick by Minnesota in the 2019 draft and picking up his option would have made him one of the highest-paid players on the team in 2023.
The Pioneer Press had reported last week that Bradbury’s option was not expected to be picked up. And a source said on Monday that was indeed the case.
There remains a chance the Vikings could re-sign Bradbury to a deal after season. If that doesn’t happen, he would be free to sign with any other team.
Bradbury was the regular starter in 2019 and 2020 and to start last season. He then was replaced by Mason Cole at center for four games midway through the season, the first two when Bradbury was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the next two when he was benched. In December, Bradbury returned to the lineup, with Cole moving to right guard.
Cole left as a free agent to sign with Pittsburgh in March, making Bradbury the clear-cut favorite to again be the regular starter. The Vikings have Austin Schlottmann on the roster to potentially be a backup in 2022. They not select a center in last week’s draft, but did agree to terms with Sacred Heart undrafted center Josh Sokol.
Randi Naughton to retire from FOX 2 this summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Randi Naughton is retiring from FOX 2 on July 25th. She tells KTVI/KPLR General Manager Kurt Krueger that she is looking forward to “what’s next.”
Naughton began her broadcasting career over 41 years ago on the radio in Buffalo, New York. Her television career began at KTVI in 1992 as a sports anchor covering Blues, Rams, and Cardinals. She has interviewed many sports legends including Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Mike Shannon, Jack Buck, Muhammed Ali, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky – and many more. She was here to greet the Rams and here to say goodbye when they left for LA.
From sports anchor, she moved to morning anchor alongside John Pertzborn for the past 23 years. The team has covered many major news stories that affected and connected with our viewers in the bi-state area. Over the decades, she has also worked at Y-98, KLOU, KMOX, and KTRS radio.
“We will miss seeing her every morning and so will our viewers. Now Randi will be able to sleep past 2:00 am, enjoy her hobby of photography, and spend evenings with her family. It is with great sadness that we will say goodbye to a legend here at the station, but we are thrilled for Randi to be able to pursue her journey. Wishing you all the best, Randi!” writes Krueger.
Rice Park hosts free MN Wild playoff tailgate party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight
Shortly before the Minnesota Wild skate into tonight’s first home playoff game, hundreds of fans will converge this evening in downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park for a free tailgate block party.
The impromptu celebration is being hosted by the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, a partnership between City Hall and the downtown business community. Fans are invited to show up in their Wild apparel and enjoy beer and wine for purchase in a tailgate atmosphere.
No, you can’t just fire up a grill — a limited number of fans were already allotted grilling locations through a lottery system coordinated by the Minnesota Wild. But bars and restaurants near the Xcel Energy Center will be open and ready for hockey fans.
The Wild playoff tailgate block party runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, May 2, at 109 W. Fourth St., otherwise known as Rice Park. The Wild skate against the St. Louis Blues at 8:30 p.m., to be carried live on ESPN and Bally Sports North.
The Wild face the St. Louis Blues in this playoff series.
Threat of damaging winds during storm Monday evening
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers:
ST. LOUIS – Two rounds of storms will impact the metro area Monday event.
Showers and a few storms spread north Monday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s to near 70.
The first round is possible mainly late in the afternoon/evening along the warm front. The second round moves through in the late evening into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front. A few strong to severe storms are possible with this second round, mainly across southeast Missouri. The main threat will be damaging winds.
Storms exit to the east overnight, but a few showers may linger through Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.
There is a break Wednesday before the next round of rain and storms impact the region Thursday and Friday.
