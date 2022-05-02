Finance
Ways to Sell Land Online
Selling a lot or a parcel of land is very different from selling a house. Principles might be similar in some ways, but there are still notable differences which make the endeavor challenging. The advances in technology that are available these days make the selling easier, specifically when done online.
The power of social media
You may have seen how the so-called sociopreneurs are generating sales through their social media accounts. Why not follow their footprints and sell your land online too. Simple posts on your Facebook timeline can pretty much do a big difference. Expect comments and private messages to follow. The same goes with Twitter, Instagram, and other social media tools as well.
The good thing with them is that you can use them 24/7 not only on your computers but also on your smartphones. Their portability is an advantage that generally gives you a greater monitoring ability of how your land for sale is doing.
Utilize apps
Tap the interest of potential buyers through various apps that are available for smartphones and other mobile operating systems. Many users will see what you are selling. These apps are specially designed to showcase the site, land area, and price. Pictures are necessary to give users a glimpse of the land being offered.
Post in online selling sites and groups
The internet never fails to bring forth many tools which can be used for various purposes. There are many online selling sites which accept posts from users to be seen by other users. Typically, you will be asked to be a member before you can post what you are selling. The same goes for groups, where there are specific sections for each kind of stuff being sold by members. Just take a look
on specific sections to where you can post the land you are selling. Be aware of the rules and regulations governing such sites. Typically, there are sticky posts that remind user-members of the do’s and dont’s to observe within the groups.
Selling a parcel of land is unlike selling other commodities. You are selling a tangible item but the selling points lie on the location, the size, and the price. You need to capitalize on these strengths to make an attractive offer to buyers who will typically be developers and investors. But there are also chances that you might also attract buyers who are looking for ideal locations to where they can build their dream homes.
Finance
Where to Buy Meladerm – Can I Purchase Meladerm in Stores?
Meladerm is one of the most popular skin lightening products available today that contains only naturally derived ingredients. With increasing popularity of the product, many people are asking if you can buy Meladerm in stores for convenience. Understandably, sometimes you want to just be able to see and feel a product before committing to making a purchase.
The quick answer to the question is no, you cannot buy Meladerm in stores although Civant Skin Care (the company that manufactures Meladerm) say that it is available in select beauty spas and medical offices. The easiest way to get this product quickly is to buy online and if you’re in a rush to get your hands on it, the priority shipping option will have it with you within a few days if you are US based. International shoppers will have to wait a little longer, however. Although the Civant website says that international delivery could take up to 6 weeks, most customers get their orders within about 2 weeks and again, there is a priority shipping option for faster delivery. To save on shipping costs, you can buy a larger bottle to avoid a repeat order. The 50ml bottle costs $49.99 and the 100ml bottle is $79.99 so you are not only saving on the shipping but on the product itself as well.
Money Back Guarantee
Meladerm offer a 30 day money-back guarantee so you can get to see and feel the product before committing to keeping it. If you do not like the product, just return the unused portion and you’ll be entitled to a full refund. It is important to note that this guarantee only applies if you bought the product online through the Civant site and not via eBay or in a store. This is one of the best money-back guarantees around for a product of this type as 30 days is long enough to begin to see results if you’re using the product as directed.
In countries where hydroquinone is banned such as South Africa, the UK and many other parts of Europe, rest assured that you can buy Meladerm without having any problems with customs because it contains absolutely no hydroquinone or any other harmful or banned ingredients.
Finance
7 Good Reasons to Invest in a Functional Life Coach
If you have no idea what life coaching is all about and how it can have a positive impact on your life, you are on the right page. In this article, we are going to discuss 7 good reasons to invest in a functional life coach. Basically, the role of a life coach is to give you the advice, motivation and a different perspective on issues so you can keep moving on. Let’s find out more.
1. Gaining Clarity
First of all, life coaching helps you get a better idea of what you want and how you can get it. It’s important that you have a better understanding of who you want to become and how you can achieve your desired goals.
The majority of people don’t take the time to understand their life. Therefore, they don’t have a clear direction. So, gaining clarity is of paramount importance.
2. Improving Confidence
For success, it’s important to gain confidence and improve your self-image. Aside from this, it’s important for strengthening your physical health and maintaining your relationships.
So, what you should do is know your worth, elevate your standards, and look at yourself as a person who gets the most out of their life. This is what will empower you so you can work harder to achieve your goals.
3. Overcoming your Fear and Insecurities
Running from your fears won’t help at all. You should recognize your fears and use them to your advantage. In other words, you should use your fear to achieve your goals in life.
4. Implementing your Plan
If you have a solid theory, you should put it into practice. The idea is to get an education and motivation for achieving your desired results.
5. Recognizing Possibilities
Some individuals consider their life non-changeable with no control or choice. If you consult a coach, you can get a different perspective and use a lot of options irrespective of your circumstances.
6. Creating a Plan to Achieve your Goals
The majority of people don’t follow a goal or life plan. In other words, they don’t have any clear intentions, mission or vision. This can be changed by consulting a coach. After all, having a solid plan is important if you want to deal with the routine challenges in a better way.
7. Holding yourself Accountable
Consulting a life coach can help you hit your targets. At times, it’s quite difficult to look for people who can hold you responsible for your mistakes while giving you the motivation you need. This is what a life coach can do for you. They will identify your mistakes and spur on you to go through the entire process.
So, if you are finding it hard to go through the challenges of life, you may want to look for the services of a meaningful, productive, compassionate, and passionate life coach. Your coach will work with you so you can get the most out of your life and efforts. To hire the best coach, we suggest that you do your homework.
Finance
Future of Algorithmic Trading in India – Reshaping the Stock Market
Algorithmic Trading uses automated pre-programmed trading conditions to execute orders in real-time in stock exchange. Since 2008, algorithmic trading has gained prominence in Indian markets and they are efficiently utilising the market inefficiencies for their own benefit.
Automation is the natural passage for any technology in future. Since investment is a process – it will translate better into Algorithmic Trading. Despite Algo trading being in incipient stage in India, it comprises to nearly 50 percent of the overall trading. The amount is highly low, as compared to the US and the UK markets where more than 90 percent of the trades (at much higher volumes) are done using algorithms.
The Indian market provides a decently good opportunity for Algo traders with its
• smart order routing system
• co-location facilities and sophisticated technology at both the major exchanges
• stock exchanges that are well-established and liquid
The Indian market is taking on the growing trend of and demand of HFT and Algorithmic Trading by educating its members about the technology. It is also helping them develop the skill sets required to help them understand the complications in trading.
For the Indian Algo trading scenario, Mr Richard Gula says, “Expect high sophisticated Algo development, but likely focused on a relatively small number of liquid stocks. Liquidity will define the success of the effort. Regulatory issues could mushroom”. Mr Gula develops and deploys databases on equities, futures, ETFs, and has built, managed and used financial databases since 1975.
Mr Gula further states that the Indian market should be approached with a separate strategy that should consist of:
• Identifying the right stocks driving the market
• Study and understand entire Indian market
• Understand the ways of old traders and extract information
• Create specific market rules to drive the algorithms on the macro scale
• Create tailor-made algorithms per each stock for the frequently traded stocks
Speed is of the essence where HFT executes trades in sub-milliseconds – traders will require algorithms and solutions that offer low latency and faster computation.
With the further evolving of the market each day, statistical models require constant tweaking. It is already apparent that algorithmic trading is used by the investors to customize algorithms and automate their trading strategies to manipulate their objectives. There is also the use of artificial intelligence solutions with the capacity to adapt to changing markets. These systems will be able to use news, satellite images, social media feeds, etc. to predict market trends.
However, the introduction of Algo trading in Indian stock markets – one of the most liquid open markets in the world – is looking to a betterment of the trading market. India can easily open up to foreign investors they would go for Algo trading in a big way. Algo trading is quickly becoming the future of the markets, with its minimal cost and risk in executing an order.
