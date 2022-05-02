News
What Ashwin Wife Did To Ritika Sajdeh After Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal Is A Pure Class
The Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma recently celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday. In the ongoing 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League Rohit has not been in his best form and is going through a lean patch in his career. The fans were expecting him to earn some big innings for his team, but unfortunately, the cricketer failed to make it big with the bat yet again.
However, Rohit Sharma and his team were relieved finally when the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in the 44th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing the first eight consecutive games.
जिंकलो रे!!! #OneFamily #दिलखोलके #MumbaiIndians #RRvMI #TATAIPL @surya_14kumar @timdavid8 @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/yMqAFZCvOX
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2022
Rajasthan Royals set the target of 159 runs, Mumbai got off to a poor start as in the third over they lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The ‘Hitman’ could manage to score only two runs in five balls and was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.
— Maqbool (@im_maqbool) April 30, 2022
After Rohit’s dismissal, his wife Ritika Sajdeh looked devastated when she was captured on camera. Even Rohit looked heartbroken when he made his way to the dugout.
However, a heartwarming moment was also caught on camera, the event occurred just after Rohit’s dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan was captured consoling Ritika Sajdeh by giving her a warm hug.
The heartwarming gesture from Prithi was indeed admirable and the video of the same went viral and has been doing the rounds on the internet leaving everyone in awe with the sweet gesture.
On the other hand, talking about the match, Ashwin celebrated the dismissal with ecstasy as it was a big wicket for Rajasthan Royals.
After losing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the responsibility was once again on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav to turn things in favor of his team. The Mumbai batter steered the run chase by playing an amazing knock of 51 runs on a dual-paced pitch. With a partnership with Tilak Verma, he managed to take Mumbai Indians closer to victory. Tim David hit a few long ones to help Mumbai finish off with grace. After the first win, this season everyone on the MI team cheered with joy.
On account of his poor form in IPL 2022 Rohit Sharma managed to score just 155 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 125. These numbers were not even close to the expectations of the fans of the Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He has also struggled to score a single fifty-plus in the first 9 matches of IPL 2022.
Stay tuned for more updates!
7th Pay Commission: After the center, this state also increased the DA of employees, arrears will come in two installments
7th Pay Commission: After the center, this state also increased the DA of employees, arrears will come in two installments
7th Pay Commission: On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, the Government of Gujarat has announced to increase the DA of the employees. There is a wave of happiness among the employees due to this decision of the government.
After the government of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, the Gujarat government has announced to increase the dearness allowance of the employees by 3 percent (Gujrat DA Hike).
This benefit will be given to the officers of the 7th Pay Commission in the form of 3% dearness allowance from July 1, 2021. This announcement has been made by the state government on a very special occasion.
Benefit will be available from 1st July 2021
Let us tell you that Gujarat was formed on May 1. In such a situation, Gujarat Foundation Day has become memorable for the employees. From July 1, 2021, 7% dearness allowance will be given to the employees of the Sixth Pay Commission. This decision will benefit 9.38 lakh government employees. The balance amount of 10 months will be paid in two instalments. The first installment will be given in May 2022 and the second installment will be given in June 2022.
Pensioners and employees will benefit
After this announcement of the state government, those employees are going to benefit, who are already getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission. On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, PM Modi also congratulated the people of the state. The state of Maharashtra was also formed on May 1.
Last 10 months will be given
The employees will be given arrears for the last 10 months by the state government. This amount of arrears will come in his account in two equal installments. The arrears from July 2021 to November 2021 will come in the salary of May 2022. At the same time, the amount of arrears from December 2021 to April 2022 will be given in the salary of June 2022
e- Shram Card : Next installment will come soon in the account of E Shram card holders, check information immediately
e- Shram Card : Next installment will come soon in the account of E Shram card holders, check information immediately
Many schemes were started by the Government of India to benefit the people of India. Under these schemes, the government is working to provide financial help to the people.
Similarly, the government had started the E Shram Card Allowance Scheme. Under this scheme, farmers, laborers and workers working in the unorganized sector are being benefited.
Let us tell you that due to the Corona epidemic, the economic condition of our country has started to suffer a lot, in such a situation the farmers and workers working in the unorganized sector also start facing a lot of difficulties financially.
In view of this situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to provide ₹ 2000 workers in the accounts of workers under the E Shram Allowance Scheme 2022 keeping in mind the workers and farmers going to work in the organized and unorganized sector.
If you are also planning to take advantage of E Shram Card Bhatta Yojana, then it is considered important to take advantage of E Shram Card after applying for E Shram Card. To apply you need to visit its official website. Or after going to a public convenience center, you can take advantage of E Shram Card after applying for E Shram Card.
Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 2000 is started being sent every 4 months as an installment of ₹ 500 to the bank accounts of the mixes and farmers. To take advantage of this scheme, it is necessary to apply on the labor card portal as soon as possible.
Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.
Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.
Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.
Paul helped put the Suns up for good, at 102-101, on an assist on Deandre Ayton’s dunk with 2:12 left. Ayton had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.
The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.
Booker played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.
The game got chippy in the second quarter — there were 16 fouls called — and the Pelicans seemed to revel in the physical play, outsourcing the Suns 30-20 to take a 58-48 halftime lead.
TIP INS
Suns: Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Booker ramped up his conditioning while nursing a hamstring injury by playing one-on-one with assistant coach Jarrett Jack in the last several days. “He’s been on the floor with Jack a few times, doing the best he can to get to that point,” Williams said.
Pelicans: The Pelicans started the season 1-12 and 3-16 but still made the play-in tournament and pushed the top-seeded Suns to a Game 6. … The Pelicans outrebounded the Suns 279-215 in six playoff games.
