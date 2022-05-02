Connect with us

Blockchain

What Could Trigger Another Decline

Published

17 seconds ago

on

What Could Trigger Another Decline
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin extended decline below the $38,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering, but it must clear $39,000 for upside continuation.

  • Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone below $40,000 and $39,000.
  • The price is now trading below $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $38,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $39,000 resistance to continue higher in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery Wave

Bitcoin price gained bearish momentum after it broke the $39,000 support zone. BTC even traded below the $38,000 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a spike below the $37,500 support zone. A low was formed near $37,399 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a move above the $38,000 and $38,200 resistance levels. There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $38,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price even climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $40,349 swing high to $37,399 low. It is now facing resistance near the $38,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $40,349 swing high to $37,399 low is also near the $38,800 zone to act as a resistance. The next key resistance could be near the $39,000 zone. A close above the $39,000 level could open the doors for a decent increase.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $39,250 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $40,000 zone.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $39,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $38,400 level.

The next major support is seen near the $38,000 level. A clear break below the $38,000 support zone could even push the price below $37,500. Any more losses might call for a test of the $36,400 support.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $38,400, followed by $38,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $38,800, $39,000 and $39,200.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Eurosystem Along With ECB Soon To Begin Prototyping of Digital Euro

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Federal Reserve Exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
google news
Bitcoin News
  •  Digital euro will be launched as a retail CBDC.
  •  Prototyping will start in August and will last until Q1 2023, said Eurosystem.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are digitised forms of fiat currencies that are regulated by central banks of different nations. Financial inclusion, digitisation of fiat and centralised ledger are keenly attracting the world’s central banks to adopt CBDCs. 86% of the world’s central banks are investigating these digital currencies.

In late 2021, European Central Bank (ECB) united with other euro-based national central banks announced the initiation of a two-year investigative phase of digital euro experimentation. Recently in April, it was announced by the ECB that it is willing to board suitable payment service providers, banks or other related firms on developing the “prototypes for digital euro project payment solutions”.

Digital Euro’s Prototyping Exercise

Based on their capabilities and specific use cases, five front-end providers will be selected and will cooperate with ECB to develop a prototype for the digital euro bill. The application for interested front-end providers to join the pool will be active until 20 May 2022, said the Eurosystem. The selected providers will unite for an information exchange session. Specifications for joint prototyping activities will be regulated by the Eurosystem. The prototyping will focus on developing the customer interface functionality and link backend activities.

The prototyping exercise is anticipated to start in August and conclude in December. The ECB also reported that the investigative phase of the digital euro bill will end in October 2023. Recently, Namibia confirmed its plan to explore and launch its own CBDC. People’s Bank of China and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston have also decided to develop their native CBDCs. 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Payments Now Enabled on Telegram via TON Blockchain

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
google news

6 seconds ago |