Whole Life Insurance And Its Benefits In Your Life
Whole life insurance is a long term life assurance and savings product. Whole life provides entire life cover that will financially protect the insured’s dependants upon death. A whole life policy will stay in force until death of the insured. A whole life policy can end early either by cancellation (surrender) or the non-payment of premiums.
With a whole life policy, premiums paid will typically remain constant and increase the cash value of the policy. The insurer’s mortality charge and admin fees are taken directly from the cash value of the whole life policy. The remainder is then invested by the insurance company into stocks, shares and/or bonds. The return on the investment goes back into the cash value. An excellent benefit of a whole life policy is that the cash value is subject to the deferment of tax. That is the policy holder will not need to pay tax until the money is withdrawn. The insured can access the cash value in the form of a loan.
Providing that premiums on a whole life policy have been met in full the death benefit is guaranteed and can be paid in two ways. One option is a lump sum payable on death the other is an additional payout in the case of early diagnosis of major illness. These payouts can either be paid in one fixed sum; or can be based on the performance of the investment part of the whole life policy.
A variety of products come under the umbrella of whole life insurance:
- Non-Participating Whole Life – Premiums and the face amount remain fixed. There are no dividends.
- Participating Whole Life – This policy will pay dividends, they are performance related and so are not guaranteed.
- Indeterminate Premium Whole Life – Premiums are adjustable to allow for performance factors; and changes in the mortality charge and admin fee.
- Single Premium and Limited Pay Whole life- The premium is either paid in one single lump sum; or it is condensed into a shorter payment period.
To gain benefit from a whole life policy it is essential that premiums are paid in full. This will be for the duration of the whole life policy (except in the case of a single premium and limited pay). If premiums are not paid the whole life policy will expire. Furthermore, the consumer must realise that whole life insurance is intended to be a long term product. Typically, at least twelve years will pass before the cash value begins to accumulate worth. The rate of return on the investment part of the whole life policy is rarely competitive with other investment alternatives. However, whole life has an added benefit. It provides protection, which is more important that the rate of return. For this reason whole life insurance is considered a good investment.
Each individual insured with a whole life policy will receive a tailored premium. Some people will be deemed uninsurable. When assessing risk insurance companies initially divide people into two groups; smokers and non-smokers. Other factors such as health and lifestyle, family history and occupation will also affect the whole life premium.
The benefits of a whole life policy are summarised below:
- Premiums paid increase the cash value. It may be possible to pay off the entire whole life policy early with this cash value.
- It may earn interest or dividends.
- Fixed and constant premiums can be opted for.
- The future protection of your family is guaranteed.
- No need to renew the policy; no more medical assessments.
- Savings feature, that can act as a lender.
- Tax incentives. In particular, an insurance trust may be set up that may pay taxes on your estate from the returns on the whole life policy.
The main disadvantage of a whole life policy is the expense. Also the rate of return is not guaranteed and for this reason a whole life policy should not be used as a sole retirement fund. A whole life policy is primarily a life assurance product; the cash value is simply an added bonus. A whole life policy is not suitable for short term use. It is important to make a financial plan. Providing you can commit to the whole life premiums for a minimum of twenty years and ideally more; and you will not need to access the cash value to fund living expenses; then a whole life policy could be for you. It is always wise to consult an experienced finance professional when considering whole life cover.
Understanding The Basics Of Singapore Home Loan Rates
As I write this article, the SIBOR rates in Singapore are at an all time low. This means that many Singaporeans especially the young middle class are buying expensive properties because the current low mortgage rates allow them to afford a huge loan amount. But property experts warn you to not get carried away by this positive trend. The Singapore market cannot remain insulated from what is happening around the world. If current trends are an indication of the things to come, the world is headed for another recession (or probably a depression), and Singapore is sure to become an unwilling participant. The government too has warned that unemployment rates are likely to increase in 2012. Property buyers, especially first time buyers ought to understand the risk factors before committing themselves to a loan that is more than likely to drag for 20 to 30 years. Here are a few things to understand when considering Singapore home loan rates:
– Banks are not charitable organizations and are here to make money. Do not go hunting for a loan package that is the best in the market; instead choose one that is best suited for you. Factors such as your personal risk tolerance, market impact, and other personal circumstances should be analyzed before buying a property. There are hundreds of packages out there in the market, and each of these is designed to suit the profile of the targeted segment.
– SIBOR refers to the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate and is the local equivalent of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate). It is determined by the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). In Singapore, a fluctuation in SIBOR rates stirs a lot of interest in the market, because a lot of mortgage lenders use SIBOR rates as the benchmark for their loan portfolios. Contrary to popular opinion SIBOR rates fluctuate as well, albeit with much less volatility. And if you have chosen a loan with a minimum lock-in period, you run the risk of being caught adverse SIBOR trend, unless you are willing to pay the redemption penalty.
– SOR or Swap Offered Rate is also fixed by the Association of Banks in Singapore and depends on complex forex rate calculations. Although SOR rates are traditionally known to be volatile, recent trends have indicated that they are less than SIBOR. Loans based on the SOR benchmark are ideal if you can afford risks.
– Both SIBOR and SOR are benchmarks that depend on market factors. A change in the market trend is sure to affect these rates, and you cannot be immune to these changes. Fixed interest rates are ideal if you are averse to risk. Thus, you will be paying a fixed price even when the SIBOR and SOR rates fluctuate. But most housing loan packages offer a fixed rate only for a certain time, after which the interest rates are benchmarked at SIBOR or SOR rates.
Before you choose a home loan package, make sure that you understand the basics of the interest rate structure, and other details. You alone know your situation; hence decide for yourself the structure that is best applicable for you.
Social Media Advertising Company Social Media Management For Small Business
A leading Social Media Optimization and Marketing company that helps businesses grow online. We are trying to increase word-of-mouth referrals through our SMO Experts.
Venture-Care can help you to execute your business plan and launch the company. At Venture-Care we have the team of dedicated, experienced and skilled professionals who have made the Launchpad a one-stop solution to execute your business plan. The services under Launchpad are execution consultancy inclusive of company registration services, registration services, digital enterprise solutions, Logo and Cards designing, roc filing procedure, Marketing and Branding, alliances, partnerships and other required business services to launch your business in operation.
Our team has the chartered accountants, company secretaries, corporate financial advisors, corporate lawyers, business and tax consultants to cater to all the legal, financial and administrative services requirements in India and abroad. Our digital enterprise strategy and advanced analytics systems help us to administer the all-inclusive range of quality services for your business, at the lowest cost possible and with complete transparency. We aim to tailor our services to serve the specific requirements of each client, rather than going for the one-model-that-fits-all policy.
Our Services
Our wide spectrum of services ensures a comprehensive package to service all your company registration needs along with providing financial and legal services.
• online services tax registration
Small-scale service providers who provide taxable services of less than Rs.10 lakhs in a year is wholly exempted from service tax and service tax registration.
• fssai online registration
Obtaining an FSSAI certificate has now become mandatory for all manufacturers, traders, restaurants and all those involved in the food business, commonly known as Food Business Operators (FBOs). At Venture Care, we offer complete end-to-end support to FBOs in obtaining food service license in the minimum time frame so that they can start their business endeavor comfortably. From filling the FSSAI application form to obtaining the right license, our FSSAI experts will guide you on the Licensing procedures & provide solutions to all your queries.
• Professional tax registration
Professional Tax is a tax levied on professions and trades in India. It is a state-level tax and has to be compulsorily paid by every member of staff employed in private companies. The owner of a business is responsible to deduct professional tax from the salaries of his employees and pay the amount so collected to the appropriate government department.
• GST registration online
Get one tax (GST) for your business.GST company Registration is mandatory for all Service providers, buyers, sellers. Get to know about gst registration fees.
Get know more about legal services click here.
9 Pro Tips To Get Started In Property Investment
1. Know Your Budget
Before taking a plunge into property investing, it is essential that you have an in-depth understanding of your cash flow. Plus, ask your bank for the pre-approval of your investment loan so that you know how much you can borrow prior you hunt your properties.
2. Don’t Skip Ongoing Costs
Ensure that you have sufficient budget for the insurance, rates, and general repairs. When you have bought your perfect investment property, know what you can do to stop costly maintenance problems like as replacement of old taps.
3. Purchase In the Growth Area
Pick an investment property in the areas where there is strong demand for the rental accommodation. So, purchasing an asset to transport, schools or universities will make it more alluring to the renters.
4. Be Practical About your Investment Goals
If you are hunting for the long-term property for fast capital growth, then it is easy to renovate properties and convert them for a quick profit. In slow economic times, it may take many years to get the same growth.
5. Create Sweat Equity
Paying tradesman to renovate your investment property is a costly affair. But if you are prepared to get into this, you can boost your profit margin and save money by doing the work on your own.
6. Hunt For the Liveable But avoid the Grand One
Note that the rental property only has to be neat, clean, and functional. Don’t get into buying a luxury asset as it has stylish decor and interior.
7. Don’t Get Emotional When Buying
When hunting for the house, you have to buy with your head not with your heart as some people might get caught up in the emotions easily. While home on the steep block might offer you mesmerizing views but it could be a nightmare for you to renovate due to the excavation or retaining costs. Also, make sure that you know the advantages and its risks.
8. Think Before Negative Turn-out
Your asset may get negatively geared if your repayments on the investment loan won’t entirely covered by the rent. While this can offer tax benefits, it can also result in the financial distress if you don’t have sufficient cash flow to cover the loan repayments. So, you need to consider your budget carefully before purchasing.
9. Inspect Your Building
Before signing any buyer contract, take your time to understand the building report well to avoid any high-cost repairs. Also, the termites are one of the leading issues that you need to look out.
