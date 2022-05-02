Finance
Why Integrated Marketing Communications is Essential for Small Businesses
How can Integrated Marketing Communications help me, the small business owner?
Integrated Marketing Communication is essential to small business owners because they, even more so than large corporations can not afford to misspend or waste money on a single isolated marketing effort.
For instance, as a small business owner, it may be tempting to focus on one aspect of marketing – a new website, a direct mail campaign, radio ads or as a manufacturer, simply letting your partners market for you. However, what happens if that one piece of marketing doesn’t work?
ANSWER: Your entire marketing effort fails.
Instead, wouldn’t it be great to have an integrated marketing plan that takes the best parts of online marketing such as websites, email newsletters, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click advertising and use that to make your traditional, offline efforts such as direct mail, advertising and public relations even more effective.
For instance, this may be as simple as making sure that your website has the same key words as your radio advertising and that your banners at the little league games also have the same message. To internalize a message, a person must be exposed to it several times. If you hit them three times with three different messages it is nearly the same as being exposed only once. Even worse, it could be confusing and disorienting, resulting in a negative experience with your brand.
Integrated Marketing Communications addresses this issue by creating a plan with a consistent message and then delivering it through as many media as possible, online and offline.
What are the components of an integrated marketing plan?
An Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) plan should draw from all communications disciplines available, including online, offline, and interpersonal.
Online marketing channels include any e-marketing campaigns or programs, from search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click, affiliate, email, banner to latest web related channels for webinar, blog, RSS, podcast, and Internet TV. Offline marketing channels are traditional print (newspaper, magazine), mail order, public relation, billboard, radio, and television. Interpersonal marketing includes participating in community groups, networking organizations, your handshake, how you dress, and even how you answer the phone or return calls.
While not every communication discipline needs to be included for each campaign, it is important for any integrated marketing practitioner to be well versed in the various components so that he or she can select the ones most appropriate for a specific client’s budget and demands.
Is it better to go with an agency, or shop for individual services myself?
While both have benefits, an agency can be a benefit if you don’t already have a network of trusted service providers including printers, promotional products companies, tradeshow planners etc. who are familiar with your business. Often times, an agency can get things done for a client faster, more efficiantly and with better quality for the same or lower price. Plus, as a business owner you have to factor in the time you may spend shopping for the best price and reading reviews to make sure that the best price doesn’t give you the worst services.
However, the cost of each component shouldn’t be your primary concern when evaluating an integrated marketing plan. Instead, look at the expense and benefits of the entire plan working together. For instance, a website might cost $2,000 to build and then you might spend $10,000 in pay-per-click advertising over the next year, but if the content on the website doesn’t match the message on your direct mail, or your customer service people aren’t able to answer questions about the website then you wasted a lot of money.
Instead, don’t look at the website as a single entity. Make sure that it is perfectly integrated into your marketing strategy:
* Promote it at all opportunities. This includes not just pay-per-click ads, but also on business cards, in radio ads, even place a sticker on your products letting customers know they can download copies of the product manuals there, and print it on your receipts telling customers to download coupons on the website.
* Develop an email newsletter to offer your customers and prospective customers news and information they can use – not just a brochure to sell your products.
* Create a blog and allow people to subscribe to it. This will build trust and familiarity between your customers and your company. Don’t limit blog posts to just the president, sometimes a post from a project manager or even the receptionist can keep the blog interesting and attention grabbing.
* Create a contest – but make sure the message is consistent with your integrated marketing strategy. Have people visit your website to enter.
* If you run an advertisement promoting a specific service, make sure that that your customers can find more information about it quickly and easily. Perhaps even put a graphic at the top of your page saying “Attention 99.5 listeners, Click Here to Learn More about Gutter Cleaning”
Those are just some examples for how you can integrate your marketing plan and maximize the initial investment you made by building a website.
Isn’t an an integrated marketing communication just like any other marketing plan?
A marketing plan can be just a marketing plan for a website, or a marketing plan for an advertising campaign, but an Integrated Marketing Communications plan involves all aspects of marketing, across the entire company. This means that you are integrated all aspects of the company into a single cohesive plan.
After all you could have a great website marketing plan, an awesome advertising campaign and an award winning PR agency, but if a customer reads a press release or hears your ad and decides to visit your website where he can’t find more info about your PR or advertising message what’s the point of spending the money in the first place?
Finance
Heal Your Mind, Heal Your Life
Let’s be frank from the onset: grief is inevitable in life and affects anyone regardless of creed, race, genders, and beliefs. There is no way to avoid grief, however, there are many ways to avoid that the damaging effects of a prolonged grieving period embed severe consequences on the lifestyle itself.
Thankfully, neuroscience comes our way and brings increasing evidence that our mind and body synergies can be worked with or accompanied and convert into long-lasting benefits what could instead alter and potentially severely damage health and lifestyle. Neuroscience informs us and confirms that mindfulness, gentle yoga, meditation, breathing, and a sustained discipline at dwelling into the mind and body synergies, embark us on a journey of self-discovery of the master that lives within us. So what are the benefits? First of all, correct breathing is essential. It improves the exchanges of oxygen and nutrients but it doesn’t’ stop there, it enhances the transportation of hemoglobin in the blood and as such clarifies the mind, keeps the brain healthy, maintains a balanced state of bio-chemicals exchanges in the body, and keep the endocrine and lymphatic systems in optimal conditions which in turn improves the natural immune defense mechanism of the body. Secondly, gentle yoga keeps the musculoskeletal and soft tissues in optimal conditions and guarantees the circulation of nutrients in the body and in conjunction with the mind, maintain the nervous system in a state of balance which is so critical to be able to rest and recuperate and dispel stress and its consequences. Lastly, mindfulness, and sustain focused attention on the mind and body interactions is also showing increasing benefits under the lens of neuroscience due to the plasticity of the brain. The mind is flexible and changes mind easily but the brain must follow and the conjunction of mindfulness, breathing, yoga is an outstanding cocktail for maintaining the body and mind in optimal conditions and, why not, agelessly healthy. Studies also point out that a regular yoga practice comes with exponential and long-lasting positive results in daily lifestyle activities such as meeting important deadlines with improved concentration, clarity in decision-making, and an overall sense of wellness at home and in the office, in social, leisure and private life.
The thought of Yoga as a Science may raise some eyebrows as is the statement “Yoga is not just work-out. The facts are that for the past 5,000 years Yoga has been codified in various forms several times before being now progressively prescribed by Allopathic General Practitioners as a form of exercise for its multilayer benefits. These benefits range from the most common weight-loss, cardio-vascular and respiratory dysfunctions, orthopedic misalignments arthritis, osteoporosis, hormonal dysfunctions, and migraines, but also cataracts, colds, and a wide range of somatic-psychological ailments such as depression, a variety of addictions, and anxiety. The convergence of Science and Medicine, holistic or allopathic alike, towards the common ground on the multiple benefits of a regular yoga practice, is an illustration of the power of the union of body and mind practices and its influences on wellness and wellbeing. Yoga as a science points to the subtle transformation of the cellular body from the rewiring of brain neurons to actual changes in the entire central nervous system. It is also a fact, informed by research that a regular practice of any style of yoga brings long-lasting benefits for a healthy and happy life.
Though the modern expression of Yoga in the contemporary, and often fashionable Yoga Studios around the world, is essentially narrowed down to physical practice, sprinkled with some mantras, breathing awareness, and a good dose of yoga fashion reinforcing the idea of yoga as a work-out, the facts are that whether the practitioner is setting the intention for improving one’s own being or just practicing, the benefits are swift, deep, transformative, effective and long-lasting. Yoga is the fastest growing industry worldwide. The practice of Yoga is a physical exercise involving all layers of the mind and body aiming at improving awareness of our own being. Regularity, a dash of discipline, a good dose of intention and mindfulness will speed up the improvement of one’s being due to the biochemistry at play in the cellular body. Neuroscience and testimonials on Yoga by a large variety of practitioners clearly summarise the most significant effects of yoga practice in a few words: clarity, awareness, quality breathing, flexibility, and a sense of inner wellness and balance, regeneration. Quality breathing has several benefits and illustrated by several medical and scientific studies.
Finance
What Does “Homeowner Insurance Companies” Mean?
Your greatest investment is typified by your home and its contents. Because of that, you would prefer to protect your house and its contents with homeowners insurance policy from the best insurer. Whenever you are seeking that insurance policy right now, you are able to select one of literally hundreds of dissimilar homeowner insurers. You have to find convinced in insurance policy and company which is taken since they will own a large share of your financial investment and the ownerships.
The most primary of homeowner insurances insure the house is for the overall substitution cost of house and goods in the house. Therefore your insurance broker will call for you around the house and goods which you are buying. You require to discover a company which provides you a low-priced rate and good policy.
Perhaps you will not be unsure which one you will pick out because of so a lot of homeowner insurers. You are able to think a lot of dissimilar matters to set which homeowner insurers are most proficient for you. A lot of dissimilar matters are coverage sums, deduction, besides as the premiums that are proposed by insurers. They are primary elements set which one is the most proficient for your demands. Besides that, the companies reputation and their customer service have to be counted prior to you agree to sign contracts.
To obtain the best homeowner insurance companies grounded on their service, you are able to look up in customer reviews, agent stimulation and word of mouth. Then you are able to compare their rates and coverages which are proposed. Your comparison effects can be applied to select which company fits your needs most well.
While purchasing a new house, homeowners will be demanded to purchase homeowners insurance policy. A lot of credit companies ask for proof of ownership of that insurance policy, since it can see that their investment is secure whenever there are any damages. Whenever you reside in a risky region for any of natural disasters, you are better to require whenever those are covered under the common policy. You must want to buy that insurance and see that you are not fully covered.
The homeowner insurance companies will count homeowners insurance rates placed on the type, the ages, structure of home which you are ensuring and any dangerous factors in your house. This insurance has very small relationship with the customers personal data, but rather on the information customers house. Occasionally numerous companies and mortgage lenders regulate in the mortgage document submitting that the customer should have this insurance in certain companies. This stimulates occasionally you may not select your homeowner insurance companies.
Outside, there are numerous insurance companies, providers and their agents. They will rapidly accumulate premiums from its customers, but while cataclysm affects, and customer do a claim, just a few insurance companies that offer good service. You as a buyer of homeowners insurance had better find out the true potentialities of your insurance company or provider prior to you determine to purchase this insurance.
You can find quotes easy from the best rated homeowner insurance companies by seeking internet. Opening move can be practiced is collecting whole primary data about your house and insurance needs. They are including the size of your house, year made your house, the construction details of your house, deductions or deductibles that you require, home protection features, and how far the closest fire station.
After you have this selective information, you are able to move to the insurance comparison web site. Then you complete selective information about your insurance needs. After that way, you will get quotes from A-rated homeowner insurance companies. Whenever you prefer to recognize the ratings of your insurance company, you are able to effort to discover by net. There are some valuable resources you are able to apply. Discussion forums online present the great profits to several people for giving selective information of top-rated homeowner insurance companies.
You will be permitted to talk online with insurance professionals online by the best comparison sites. You are able to require questions by speaking with this professional insurance online. You are able to require them about their insurance company rating. This data can be found rapidly and easy by applying the instruments of their online website. With this instrument, you are able to compare these insurances. You had better make certain that you select the best insurance company for you.
Whenever you prefer to decide your homeowner insurance company, you are able to go to insurance comparison website like naic.org (NAIC-National Association of Insurance Commissioners), standardandpoors.com (Standard & Poors), jdpower.com (J.D.Power & Associates), and ambest.com (A.M.Best).
You had better ask to your homeowner insurance companies about particular discounts. You are able to discover discounts ranging from fire resistant, security system to senior citizen or dual insurance discounts. A dual discount implies that you will obtain particular discount from the insurance companies whenever you have more than one type of insurance through their homeowner insurance companies. Therefore it is better for you to check with your current auto insurance companies to see whenever they are proposing particular rates to loyal customers.
The primary matter you had better recognize is the insurance companies will consider your late credit account as well as your past insurance account. Whenever you have ever a high auto insurance crash story or you have ever a risky credit story, it could means that you are able to have higher premiums in the long-term.
Finance
The Importance of Home Flood Insurance
A flood insurance is separate from your usual homeowner’s insurance. It is provided by a few insurance companies and comes with its own terms and pricing. This kind of insurance is not mandatory for every homeowner but only to those who live in a designated flood area and has a home mortgage. These places are usually designated by the Federal government as close to main rivers, oceans and dangerous flooding zones. For those who live away from these bodies of water, this insurance is available but only optional. Nevertheless, it is still a good idea to get a policy if your home has a history of flooding from small ponds nearby, excessive rainfall or snow melts.
Remember that while floods can cause a huge destruction, the damage it caused is not covered by a homeowner’s insurance. A home flood insurance offers the special coverage you would need to protect your home and things from rising waters. Furthermore, the insurance covers damage to home structure, water heater, furnace, furniture, appliances, rugs, clothing in basement areas, expenses incurred to protect your home against flood damage by sandbagging and covers cost after a flood, which includes removal or debris.
Flood insurance for your home is not as expensive as you might think and the coverage benefits definitely outweigh the cost of replacements and repairs. Homes situated in low to moderate risk areas could be eligible for PRP or Preferred Risk Policy, an affordable option that allows homeowners and business owners protection against the destructing effects of flood. Flood insurance for your home can be purchased through the NFIP or National Flood Insurance Program and other private companies. The government often backs most private insurance companies offering flood insurance. When purchasing an insurance from a private firm, it is necessary to check its financial capacity and reputation to make certain that it will be around if you file for a flood claim.
The price of a flood insurance is based on how much policy you purchase. There are typically maximum amounts available to replace home structure and personal possessions. Furthermore, it also depends on whether you purchase actual cash value or replacement cost insurance. A replacement cost insurance pays a claim to rebuild your home to be the same as to what it was before the flood damaged it. Cash value insurance replaces property and possessions less the value of depreciation.
Another thing to take into consideration when buying flood insurance is the excess insurance. If your home and belongings is worth more than the maximum limit amount of a standard insurance, then you could consider paying for more insurance aside from that known as excess insurance. Again, it is best to consider the financial standing of an insurance company for your excess coverage and the flood insurance rate as well. Typically, it will take thirty days after you purchase that the policy can be effective. Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared ahead of time and consider buying a home flood insurance policy immediately.
