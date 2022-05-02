Finance
Why Should You Invest in Android Apps?
To be honest, a mobile application is an icing on the cake for the user experience, while calls and text messages are the foremost functions of a mobile device. Nevertheless, an app can become the topmost priority for a person, if it is engaging enough. A mobile application can create brand loyalty and help you from falling behind in the competitive market. As a matter of fact, the users want their favorite brands and companies to develop their own mobile applications for a customized user experience. The Mobile application development in India has become a serious business as there is a growing urge to develop and design mobile applications.
A mobile application is the best marketing and communication tool for any business/company in an inexpensive way. Keeping in mind, the importance of mobile application and its usability, you can either choose Android or iOS. Before you develop your app, it is advisable to do a market research on the Android and iPhone app development companies in town to find the right developer for you. All most every entrepreneur might come across this question: Android or iOS? Both the platforms have its own pros and cons. Based on your requirements, choose the right platform for your app.
The green robotic human is known for its lucrative features, affordability and smartphone fragmentation. Unlike Apple, Android has a wide range of devices which makes it the topmost priority in app development. Wait! This isn’t the only reason to choose Android. There are more advantages in developing an Android app. Here’s why:
Android dominates the Indian smartphone market
According to a recent survey, the Android operating system has captured 97 percent of the Indian smartphone market. Currently, India stands as the world’s third largest smartphone market after China and the USA.
Android is only the market which can offer high-quality features at an affordable price for an extensive range of mobile devices. To put it simply, any average Indian consumer can buy an Android smartphone within his/her preferred budget. Due to the market segmentation and affordability, Android still continues to dominate the Indian smartphone market share.
Android offers low barriers to entry
The iOS app development companies must require a Mac desktop to develop the iOS apps. On the other hand, Android app development can be done on a Windows, Linux or Mac. Moreover, Google charges a one-time payment of $25 to register as a developer while Apple charges $99 annually. For an Android app development, all you need is a system and a fee of $25 to start your development process.
Android apps are developed using JAVA
Java is proven to be the most powerful programming language and used for developing a wide range of devices. It is an open source which provides free source code from its Java Development Kit (JDK) to the developers and the added advantage is that it can run on any system regardless of the hardware and software dependency. This powerful programming language is used for developing the native Android apps.
As Android apps are written using the Java programming language, it can be easily ported to other platforms like Symbian, Blackberry, Ubuntu and Chrome OS.
Android is great at customization
Are you tired of the same old widgets? Chill! Download a widget from a third party app and replace it with your stock one. Bored of the same layout? You can download and replace it too. Android allows you to customize your app the way you like it – that’s the foremost reason why developers love developing apps on Android than any other platforms.
Android provides the perfect platform
In the fast-growing app market, the ability to adapt quickly does matter a lot. Android’s Google Play Store allows you to update the app within an hour, in response to the user’s feedback while the App Store follows the same lengthy process to submit your app. You can submit the same app for multiple times on the Play Store while you’ll need at least a week to launch your updated app on the App Store.
Beside the multiple uploads, it also offers Alpha and Beta releases which can be accessed by a set of members to test your app. Based on the feedbacks from the testers, you can rectify the errors and/or incorporate some features before it reaches the actual users. Thus, Android provides the perfect platform to test your app.
Android is profitable
Yes! You heard it right. The general assumption is that the iPhone users are rich to make in-app purchases, and thereby it generates more revenue than Android. But this isn’t true anymore. Android developers can generate revenue through initial app purchases, in-app purchases and from the most profitable way-app ads.
According to a survey by DAU-UP, the average revenue per user for Android games was just 20% by January 2010. Surprisingly, it has reached to 65% by the year end. Moreover, the advertising cost are 20-50% lower on Android apps, which can eventually be more profitable than the iPhone apps.
Now that you are aware of the benefits of investing in the Android app, you can develop your app on this most promising platform to stay ahead in this competitive market. Due to its usability and affordability, Android still remains unbeatable and continues to rule the smartphone market. Remember, developing an Android app isn’t an expense. It’s an investment!
History of the Stock Certificate
Stock certificates are a legal document that represent ownership of shares in a corporation. A certificate confirms the number of shares owned, and the according share of a company. The first stock certificates were created in the early 1600s as a way to group in many investors into a project. Essentially the first corporations, stock certificates were given to investors who put their money into the group investment capital. Many of the first experimental companies were created with the goal of using the investment capital to build bridges and roads. With the growth of financial markets, the privileges and rights granted to certificate holders has changed some over the years.
The Dutch East India Company is the very first case where stock certificates were issued and utilized to represent an ownership in the company. In 1602, the States-General of the Netherlands issued a royal charter to found the Dutch East India Company. The Dutch East India Company issued paper stock to its investors in 1606. Investors in the Dutch East India company were issued paper certificates as proof of their share ownership.. This is the first recorded instance of stock certificates issued to investors. The investors and were able to trade their shares on the original Amsterdam stock exchange, another great advance in the history of financial markets.
After the revolutionary invention of Dutch East India Company the stock certificate as a currency for share ownership started to grow. By the late 18th century, trading stock certificates as a means to exchange ownership in companies was growing exponentially. By then there were three types of certificates being used: bonds, which were certificates representing investment in governmental debt; bank stock; and company stock. In 1792 the New York Stock Exchange was created to meet the large demand that investors had for a centralized trading locale. The NYSE brought greater transparency in pricing and liquidity to investors.
The growth of financial markets from this point has been widely documented. The NYSE has grown from being a local exchange under a tree to the worlds largest financial trading floor. Billions are exchanged every day. The growth of the stock exchanges was a by-product of the United States’ industrialization. Railroad companies issued certificates of stock for which there was enormous demand in the 1830s. This catapulted the stock market activities to the center stage of American life. The financial industry from the 1830’s on would form America’s innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.
Though America’s economic expansion the stock certificate was a national symbol. It symbolized for America it’s common achievement in creating a greater place. The certificates themselves very often did and still do have eagles and flags imprinted on them. With the exponential of America’s economy, all industries have benefited from capital investment from investors through the invention such as: the aerospace industry, the mining industry, the railroad industry, the telecommunications industry among so many others. The paper stock certificates is now a sight uncommonly seen in stock broker’s offices, it is a diminishing invention. It’s replacement are electronic alternatives that represent share ownership that offer added convenience, ease and cost effectiveness that there paper counterparts.
Despite it’s demise interest in paper certificates among many remains considerable. Scripophily, the hobby of collecting old certificates, as grown in the past years. Today paper stocks are considered valuable both historically and as collectibles, but in most cases they are inconvenient in modern times. It is quite apparent that the stock certificate was an tremendous innovation and has influenced financial markets and the world in so many ways.
CFD Corporate Actions – Share Splits and Rights Issues
Corporate actions are a frequent occurrence in the Australian Market. Typically your CFD position will mirror the corporate actions associated with owning the underlying share. Holders of a CFD position can participate in Corporate actions, including share splits and rights issues however in certain circumstances where a corporate action involves a number of options your CFD provider may not allow you to choose but will rather select an option which will be applied to all of their clients open CFD positions.
A stock split is corporate action that involves dividing the number of existing shares on issue into smaller parcels. Stock splits result in an increase in the number of shares on issue by a specific multiple however the total dollar value of the shares remains the same as the value prior to the share split, this is because no value has been added as a result of the split. The main reason why stock splits occur is because a company’s share price has increased to a level making them too expensive for investors to afford.
When the underlying share over which your CFD is based undergoes a stock split the price will usually fall in proportion to reflect the an increase in the number of shares on issue. Your CFD provider will also adjust the number of CFDs you own meaning that you will be in the same financial position as owners of the underlying stock.
A rights issue is an offer to existing shareholders in a company to purchase additional new shares. Rights Issues involves issuing shareholders new securities called “rights”, which give them the right to purchase new shares at a discount to the market price at a date in the future. Essentially the company is offering shareholders an opportunity to increase their share holding at a discounted price.
Until the date at which the new shares can be purchased, shareholders can trade the rights, in much the same way as the shares themselves. The rights issued have a value which is determined by the market to compensate existing shareholders for the dilution of the value of their shares.
When the underlying share over which your CFD is based undergoes a rights issue, owners of the CFD position also receive rights that are tradeable in the same way as the rights issued to shareholders. There may be certain circumstances where your CFD provider will simply credit your account with the cash value of the rights on their last of trading or simply allow you to purchase additional CFDs at the price attributable to owners of the rights.
Before you start trading CFDs it is important that you understand how corporate actions can affect your CFD positions.
The First Native Google Buzz App For the iPhone!
Buzzie is a unique native application on the iPhone, primarily because it is the very first App for Google Buzz. If you aren’t sure what Google Buzz is: it’s essentially Google’s version of Twitter. Although Google has a web App for Buzz, Buzzie provides an integrated experience which is much faster.
The first thing you’ll notice when you launch Buzzie is that it asks if it is OK to share your location. You can choose “no” if you are concerned about your privacy or don’t want people to know where you’re at all the time, but there are some extra features you can use if you share. Let’s take a look at some of the features of Buzzie:
1. Nearby
If you do choose to share your location, then Buzzie has a great feature called “Nearby”. This will show you all the posts from your friends who are near your geographic location. This makes it easy to send a buzz to your friend and ask them if they’d like to grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.
2. My Posts
Buzzie makes it easy to see all of your own posts in one spot.
3. Find People
This feature lets you search Google’s database of contacts. Because Google Buzz integrates with Gmail, you’ll probably find it very easy to hook up with many of your email contacts right away.
4. Settings
Buzzie has a settings menu, but it’s rather sparse. You can choose whether you want to turn on the iPhone’s auto correction and auto capitalization software. If you’re bad at typing on the iPhone, then you might want to leave this on. On the other hand, if a lot of your messages look like this: “c u l8r qt”, then you may find the auto correction feature to be frustrating.
5. Create a Buzz
This is definitely one of the strengths of Buzzie. To create a new Buzz, all you need to do is tap on the button that is in the upper-right corner of every screen. This will bring you to a compose dialog box. Just type in your message, tap “send”, and your message is instantly posted on Google Buzz.
6. Other Features
Buzzie lets you do almost everything you can do on the full computer version of Buzz. You can comment on other people’s posts, you can visit the links and videos that they post, and you can even save any pictures that they post instantly to you iPhone’s photo library.
