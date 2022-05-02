News
Wild have long coveted a gamebreaker. Now they have a pair in Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin knows exactly what it takes to win the Stanley Cup. He experienced it with the Pittsburgh Penguins on a few different occasions, first as a player, then as a member of the front office.
Though it helped that the Penguins had depth up and down the lineup, as well as a reliable option in the crease, when the going got tough, they could always rely on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to take over a game.
More than a decade after winning the Stanley Cup for the first time, it’s still virtually impossible to scheme against both players. If an opposing team moves mountains to take away Crosby, that simply frees up Malkin, and vice versa. It’s not a coincidence that the Penguins have been so good for so long.
That’s a recipe for success the Wild are hoping they can replicate starting with Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. For the first time in forever, the Wild enter the playoffs with the necessary firepower, and they view themselves as a Stanley Cup contender because of it.
Never mind that they might deeper than any team they play against moving forward. Never mind that they boast a dynamic duo between the pipes in Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot.
At the end of the day, Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala are the biggest reason to believe in the Wild.
“You’ve got a couple of gamebreakers,” said NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp, who played for the Wild toward the end of his NHL career. “All it takes is the puck on their stick for a few seconds and they can change everything. That’s what Kirill Kaprizov has brought since he’s come into the league, and now we’re seeing Kevin Fiala do that, too.”
The stats speak for themselves. As impressive as Kaprizov was in setting new single-season franchise records with 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points, Fiala was right behind him with 33 goals, 52 assists and 85 points. They play on different lines, too, forcing opposing teams to pick their poison on any given night.
“That’s the depth, right?” Guerin said. “That’s really important.”
Indeed. The ghosts of postseasons past are a perfect example of that. No matter how good the Wild were in mid-2010s, they only got out of the first round a couple of times. Then, when they did get to the second round, they got chewed up and spit out by the dynastic Chicago Blackhawks.
The difference in those playoff series? While the Wild had talented players like Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, the Blackhawks had legitimate gamebreakers like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. It took a perfect game to compete with that type of firepower, and sometimes even that wasn’t enough.
Now the Wild have that in Kaprizov and Fiala.
“I would think that at this point opposing teams are going to game plan against Kirill Kaprizov,” Rupp said. “And it’s no knock to Kevin Fiala. That should actually give some favorable matchups to Kevin Fiala, and he’s been really hot. That’s an advantage that the Wild have right now. They have a couple of guys that can take the pressure off of each other.”
That sound familiar? It does to Fleury, who like Guerin, witnessed firsthand the impact Crosby and Malkin had on the Penguins during their Stanley Cup runs.
“Usually every team has a very good defensive line and will try to match them up,” Fleury said. “To be able to have two lines that can do it offensively is big for us.”
Asked what makes Kaprizov so dangerous, captain Jared Spurgeon pointed to his work ethic.
“He’s such a dynamic player and he makes everyone around him so much better,” Spurgeon said. “Sometimes we see there’s a few guys on him and he comes out of the corner with it and makes a play. He’s done great things for us.”
Asked what makes Fiala so dangerous, linemate Matt Boldy credited his hockey sense.
“I think his brain is a little underrated,” Boldy said. “He’s thinking two steps ahead of everyone else. He’s passing it and jumping into a seam. He sometimes passes it to me, and I’m like, ‘All right, hopefully Kevin goes there.’ And the next thing I know he’s right through the seam. I don’t think he gets as much credit for how intelligent he is.”
Together, Kaprizov and Fiala have helped make the Wild among the most exciting teams in the league.
“Gone are the days of the suffocating defensive style of the Wild,” ESPN analyst Arda Ocal said. “That’s well in the rearview mirror. This has been sort of like a launch point for a new era of the franchise. They are so exciting to watch and I think it would make for some pretty compelling theater in the playoffs if Kirill Kaprizov or Kevin Fiala had the puck on their stick with the game tied.”
That said, Kaprizov and Fiala both understand the next step is getting it done in the playoffs. Both players were very quiet in the first round against the Vegas Golden Knights last season; Kaprizov finished with a couple of goals and an assist, while Fiala managed only a goal and an assist.
Those struggles last season helped Kaprizov realize what he needs to do this season.
“To be honest, it’s not about the fancy plays,” Kaprizov said through a translator. “It’s all about the little plays. That’s what we need to continue to focus on.”
That said, Fiala noted how it’s important they don’t overthink the game heading into the playoffs.
“It’s still hockey at the end of the day,” Fiala said. “I’m just going to try to be as calm as possible with my mind, not worry too much.”
Maybe the most important part of the equation is how Kaprizov and Fiala get along both on and off the ice.
“They are good buddies,” Marcus Foligno said. “It’s never like, ‘Well, Kirill has this many points, so I need to get this many points that night.’ There’s nothing like that.”
That goes back to the team chemistry the Wild have prided themselves on this season. While both players have experienced massive personal successes so far, Kaprizov and Fiala are 100 percent about the team success first and foremost. Like the rest of the Wild.
“They don’t care who scores the goals or gets the assists,” Guerin said. “It’s all about the winning.”
No doubt the Wild finally having a couple of gamebreakers helps.
News
Yankees finish series sweep of Royals with 6-4 win
KANSAS CITY — The Yankees started the second month of the season the way they finished the first. The Bombers ended the first day of May with the best record in baseball after rallying to beat the Royals 6-4 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.
The Yankees (16-6) swept the Royals (7-13) , a team they should beat. They have won a season-high nine straight games, the longest winning streak in the majors this season. They have swept their last three series and moved past the Mets for the best record in baseball.
“I think the good thing is we’re doing a lot of things well to allow us to win games and we’re winning games in different ways,” Yankees manager Aaron Boon said. “And we’re getting a lot of contributions from everyone. I feel like all 28 guys really are contributing through this first month and that’s been really good. Good to see everyone’s been involved; starting pitching the relief pitching and defense, base running offense, it’s been different ways. We’ve been able to win games and that’s something that we’ve really put a focus on and it’s good to see the guys get results for the most part.
“I’d say this even if we’re struggling or whatever, but it’s certainly a marathon. We gotta keep improving, and keep working,” Boone continued. “But certainly the record was very encouraging.”
Perhaps most encouraging was seeing Aaron Judge start to heat up. He started the game Sunday with an enormous home run and ended it with another. It was his 18th multi-home run game of his career and the second of the season. The 18 multi-homer games ties Bernie Williams for 12th in Yankee history.
Judge is among the league leaders with eight home runs, one shy of the major league leader Anthony Rizzo.
Judge crushed a ball 453 feet high off the scoreboard in the first inning. His second, in the top of the ninth, traveled 395 feet over the right-field fence.
After Judge gave him a lead, Luis Severino gave it—and more—back in the third, hanging a fastball to Michael A. Taylor for a solo home run. The Royals second run came on a Severino wild pitch. Carlos Santana doubled in the third run of the inning. They brought in the fourth run on a Josh Donaldson throwing error, trying to get a runner at second on Cam Gallagher’s bunt.
The Yankees began chipping away in the fifth with Miguel Andujar, making his first start since being called up on Tuesday, singling. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled him home. Kiner-Falefa, who extended his on-base streak to 13 straight games, scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single.
In the fifth, Judge tied it with a bases-loaded, checked-swing single. The Yankees took the lead on Josh Donaldson’s fielder’s choice because Nicky Lopez’s throw home was too late.
Severino didn’t have much command Sunday and the Royals jumped on his mistakes. He allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four. The right-hander’s velocity was solid, but he battled his fastball for control.
He finished with a strong fifth inning and the bullpen held it up for him. Clarke Schmidt, who hadn’t pitched in 11 days, pitched a scoreless inning, Michael King threw a perfect 1.2 innings, Lucas Luetge got an out and Chapman closed it out for his 150th save in a Yankee uniform.
News
Will Wild have Marcus Foligno for Game 1 against Blues? It sure looks like it.
Wild winger Marcus Foligno toppled to the ice after absorbing a nasty knee-on-knee hit in the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche. He stayed down for more than a minute writhing in pain. He staggered to his skates and needed to be helped down the tunnel.
In that moment, it looked like Foligno’s postseason might be over before it even got started. Yet there he was on Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center, skating around with his teammates on the eve of Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.
How the heck did Foligno recover so quickly?
“It’s the playoffs,” Foligno said. “It’d feel wrong sitting out.”
There’s no doubt Foligno is playing through the pain. He’s not 100 percent. Very few players are at this point.
“Just something I’ve got to play through for a while and I can do that,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I could play.”
Asked about the sequence that led to the injury, Foligno admitted that he feared the worst after colliding with Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. He didn’t have much feeling in his leg after it happened. He tried to stand up and immediately fell back down.
“It’s not like he’s a small player either,” Foligno said. “Just kind of a tingly feeling going down my leg. I’m happy to have some rest and feel good going into the playoffs.”
Though he started to feel a little better roughly 20 minutes after the incident, Foligno didn’t start to feel an actual sense of relief until he got his MRI results the following day.
“We’re just fortunate it’s not more severe,” Foligno said. “It’s a lot better than we thought at first.”
Meanwhile, linemate Jordan Greenway was thrilled to have Foligno back in the mix. It’s no secret that Joel Eriksson Ek centering Greenway and Foligno has been arguably the most dominant line for the Wild this season.
“Obviously it was concerning,” Greenway said of Foligno’s injury. “He’s got a huge impact on our line and we rely on him to do what he does best. It was great to see him on the ice today and we’re fortunate to have him be as eager as he is to play tomorrow. It’s a good position to be in.”
Asked what he needs to hear to feel from Foligno to feel comfortable playing him in Game 1, Evason responded, “We need him to say, ‘I’m good to go.’”
Is he good to go?
“I think I’ll be just fine in the sense of playing physical hockey,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t put myself or the team in that position if I couldn’t do that stuff. I feel confident enough to play that way and have that impact for our team.”
GAME 1 STARTER
After being extremely forthcoming about lineup decisions throughout the regular season, Evason has opted for some gamesmanship ahead of Game 1.
The biggest talking point over the past week has been whether it’ll be Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot between the pipes. While the decision has likely been made at this point, Evason decided against announcing his Game 1 starter.
“Sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right?” Evason said. “Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it. I’m not doing it to spite anybody. It’s a matter of we’ll keep (the decision) pretty close (to the vest).”
BLUE LINE DEPTH
It looks like Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn will be healthy scratches in Game 1.
Both players made an impact throughout the regular season. The fact that neither will play for the Wild in the series opener against the Blues is emblematic of the blue line depth.
“There’s lots of tough decisions,” Evason said. “We feel that our depth is an advantage to us.”
News
Marcus Stroman earns his 1st victory with the Chicago Cubs in 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Wisdom’s fifth-inning solo home run off Corbin Burnes gave Marcus Stroman all the support he needed Sunday on his 31st birthday, and the Chicago Cubs starter dominated over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers before 35,137 at American Family Field.
Stroman allowed two hits over seven innings, retiring the last 14 batters he faced as the Cubs avoided a sweep and won for only the third time in their last 12 games.
Burnes, who retired the first 13 batters he faced before Wisdom’s homer, struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
The Cubs barely made contact off Burnes until Wisdom came to the plate with one out in the fifth. They had 15 swing-and-misses and looked at 10 called strikes while putting only six balls in plays. But Wisdom hit an arching home run on a 96 mph sinker, and suddenly the momentum shifted with one pitch.
The Cubs added another run in the sixth on a two-out infield hit against the shift by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI double on an 0-2 curve by Seiya Suzuki.
Reliever David Roberston replaced Rowan Wick with the tying runs on and two out in the eighth and struck out Jace Peterson on a knuckle-curve to get out of the inning. Robertson returned to throw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in five opportunities.
After an off day Monday, the Cubs meet the White Sox for a two-game series at Wrigley Field.
