Will Wild have Marcus Foligno for Game 1 against Blues? It sure looks like it.

Wild winger Marcus Foligno toppled to the ice after absorbing a nasty knee-on-knee hit in the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche. He stayed down for more than a minute writhing in pain. He staggered to his skates and needed to be helped down the tunnel.

In that moment, it looked like Foligno’s postseason might be over before it even got started. Yet there he was on Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center, skating around with his teammates on the eve of Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

How the heck did Foligno recover so quickly?

“It’s the playoffs,” Foligno said. “It’d feel wrong sitting out.”

There’s no doubt Foligno is playing through the pain. He’s not 100 percent. Very few players are at this point.

“Just something I’ve got to play through for a while and I can do that,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I could play.”

Asked about the sequence that led to the injury, Foligno admitted that he feared the worst after colliding with Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. He didn’t have much feeling in his leg after it happened. He tried to stand up and immediately fell back down.

“It’s not like he’s a small player either,” Foligno said. “Just kind of a tingly feeling going down my leg. I’m happy to have some rest and feel good going into the playoffs.”

Though he started to feel a little better roughly 20 minutes after the incident, Foligno didn’t start to feel an actual sense of relief until he got his MRI results the following day.

“We’re just fortunate it’s not more severe,” Foligno said. “It’s a lot better than we thought at first.”

Meanwhile, linemate Jordan Greenway was thrilled to have Foligno back in the mix. It’s no secret that Joel Eriksson Ek centering Greenway and Foligno has been arguably the most dominant line for the Wild this season.

“Obviously it was concerning,” Greenway said of Foligno’s injury. “He’s got a huge impact on our line and we rely on him to do what he does best. It was great to see him on the ice today and we’re fortunate to have him be as eager as he is to play tomorrow. It’s a good position to be in.”

Asked what he needs to hear to feel from Foligno to feel comfortable playing him in Game 1, Evason responded, “We need him to say, ‘I’m good to go.’”

Is he good to go?

“I think I’ll be just fine in the sense of playing physical hockey,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t put myself or the team in that position if I couldn’t do that stuff. I feel confident enough to play that way and have that impact for our team.”

GAME 1 STARTER

After being extremely forthcoming about lineup decisions throughout the regular season, Evason has opted for some gamesmanship ahead of Game 1.

The biggest talking point over the past week has been whether it’ll be Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot between the pipes. While the decision has likely been made at this point, Evason decided against announcing his Game 1 starter.

“Sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right?” Evason said. “Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it. I’m not doing it to spite anybody. It’s a matter of we’ll keep (the decision) pretty close (to the vest).”

BLUE LINE DEPTH

It looks like Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn will be healthy scratches in Game 1.

Both players made an impact throughout the regular season. The fact that neither will play for the Wild in the series opener against the Blues is emblematic of the blue line depth.

“There’s lots of tough decisions,” Evason said. “We feel that our depth is an advantage to us.”