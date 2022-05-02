News
Will Wild have Marcus Foligno for Game 1 against Blues? It sure looks like it.
Wild winger Marcus Foligno toppled to the ice after absorbing a nasty knee-on-knee hit in the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche. He stayed down for more than a minute writhing in pain. He staggered to his skates and needed to be helped down the tunnel.
In that moment, it looked like Foligno’s postseason might be over before it even got started. Yet there he was on Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center, skating around with his teammates on the eve of Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.
How the heck did Foligno recover so quickly?
“It’s the playoffs,” Foligno said. “It’d feel wrong sitting out.”
There’s no doubt Foligno is playing through the pain. He’s not 100 percent. Very few players are at this point.
“Just something I’ve got to play through for a while and I can do that,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I could play.”
Asked about the sequence that led to the injury, Foligno admitted that he feared the worst after colliding with Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. He didn’t have much feeling in his leg after it happened. He tried to stand up and immediately fell back down.
“It’s not like he’s a small player either,” Foligno said. “Just kind of a tingly feeling going down my leg. I’m happy to have some rest and feel good going into the playoffs.”
Though he started to feel a little better roughly 20 minutes after the incident, Foligno didn’t start to feel an actual sense of relief until he got his MRI results the following day.
“We’re just fortunate it’s not more severe,” Foligno said. “It’s a lot better than we thought at first.”
Meanwhile, linemate Jordan Greenway was thrilled to have Foligno back in the mix. It’s no secret that Joel Eriksson Ek centering Greenway and Foligno has been arguably the most dominant line for the Wild this season.
“Obviously it was concerning,” Greenway said of Foligno’s injury. “He’s got a huge impact on our line and we rely on him to do what he does best. It was great to see him on the ice today and we’re fortunate to have him be as eager as he is to play tomorrow. It’s a good position to be in.”
Asked what he needs to hear to feel from Foligno to feel comfortable playing him in Game 1, Evason responded, “We need him to say, ‘I’m good to go.’”
Is he good to go?
“I think I’ll be just fine in the sense of playing physical hockey,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t put myself or the team in that position if I couldn’t do that stuff. I feel confident enough to play that way and have that impact for our team.”
GAME 1 STARTER
After being extremely forthcoming about lineup decisions throughout the regular season, Evason has opted for some gamesmanship ahead of Game 1.
The biggest talking point over the past week has been whether it’ll be Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot between the pipes. While the decision has likely been made at this point, Evason decided against announcing his Game 1 starter.
“Sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right?” Evason said. “Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it. I’m not doing it to spite anybody. It’s a matter of we’ll keep (the decision) pretty close (to the vest).”
BLUE LINE DEPTH
It looks like Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn will be healthy scratches in Game 1.
Both players made an impact throughout the regular season. The fact that neither will play for the Wild in the series opener against the Blues is emblematic of the blue line depth.
“There’s lots of tough decisions,” Evason said. “We feel that our depth is an advantage to us.”
Marcus Stroman earns his 1st victory with the Chicago Cubs in 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Wisdom’s fifth-inning solo home run off Corbin Burnes gave Marcus Stroman all the support he needed Sunday on his 31st birthday, and the Chicago Cubs starter dominated over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers before 35,137 at American Family Field.
Stroman allowed two hits over seven innings, retiring the last 14 batters he faced as the Cubs avoided a sweep and won for only the third time in their last 12 games.
Burnes, who retired the first 13 batters he faced before Wisdom’s homer, struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
The Cubs barely made contact off Burnes until Wisdom came to the plate with one out in the fifth. They had 15 swing-and-misses and looked at 10 called strikes while putting only six balls in plays. But Wisdom hit an arching home run on a 96 mph sinker, and suddenly the momentum shifted with one pitch.
The Cubs added another run in the sixth on a two-out infield hit against the shift by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI double on an 0-2 curve by Seiya Suzuki.
Reliever David Roberston replaced Rowan Wick with the tying runs on and two out in the eighth and struck out Jace Peterson on a knuckle-curve to get out of the inning. Robertson returned to throw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in five opportunities.
After an off day Monday, the Cubs meet the White Sox for a two-game series at Wrigley Field.
John Shipley: Goalie decision a competitive win-win for Wild, and yet …
Bill Guerin acquired Marc-Andre Fleury at the NHL trade deadline to start in the postseason, not send a message to Cam Talbot. Now, coach Dean Evason has to thread an emotional needle.
The Wild coach has to tell one of those two he won’t start in Game 1 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against St. Louis on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.
“Extremely easy; both had a great practice today,” Evason said after an energetic practice Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center.
The decision might be a win-win for the Wild, but someone is going to feel a little bit cheated when Evason breaks the news, especially if it’s Talbot who starts on the bench. He’s been lights-out since Fleury joined the team on March 21, 8-0-3 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.
Evason might already have broken the news by the time he talked to reporters on Sunday, but if he had, he wasn’t showing his cards.
“This time of the year, we’re not going to,” he said. “We don’t know a couple (decisions) sometimes, but sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right? Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it.”
The Wild enter the Western Conference playoffs with two goalies capable of backstopping Minnesota to its first Stanley Cup appearance, and after finishing their regular season with a franchise-record 113 points, the Wild appear to have the other pieces to do it, as well – young scoring stars in Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, a heavy shutdown line in Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway and a deep blue line.
Unless tomorrow night’s starter pitches a shutout and never slows down, it seems unlikely Evason rides one goaltender. When you have quality depth, you use it. But asked Sunday if he envisions using two goaltenders in the postseason — however long it lasts — the coach claimed he just didn’t know.
From a competitive standpoint, there is no wrong answer. Fleury has the resume — a 2.53 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 115 playoff appearances — and while he has occasionally looked out of sync since arriving from Chicago, he’s 9-2-0 with the Wild. But Talbot has been better, all season and recently. He’s unbeaten since March 3, 13-0-3 with a 2.35 GAA.
Before the trade deadline, with rumors of a Fleury acquisition in the air, Talbot made his preference clear. “You want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said.
There are still Wild fans who can recall the team’s surprise run to the 2003 Western Conference Final, and while the memories of the team’s deepest playoff run grow fuzzier, they likely remember then-coach Jacque Lemaire using two goaltenders to get there.
Dwayne Roloson made 12 starts, going 5-6-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .903 save percentage. Manny Fernandez was 3-4-0 in eight outings with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage. It might have worked longer had the Wild not run into Anaheim’s Jean-Sebastien Giguere in the conference final. The Conn Smythe winner gave up only one goal in four starts against Minnesota.
The Wild will have to win three seven-game series to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. While it happens, it’s almost impossible to imagine them getting that far with one of these goaltenders on the bench for the duration, although Evason claimed Sunday he has no concrete plans.
“We do not have a perception of what we’re going to do. There’s no crystal ball,” he said. “We’ll evaluate as we go and hopefully as an organization, as a staff, as a team, make the right choice.”
As noted, competitively it seems like a wash, yet Evason has a delicate balance to maintain. Yes, general manager Guerin got Fleury to play in the postseason, but Talbot has been here all season, and he’s been good. Whatever decision he makes for Monday’s opener, Evason has to consider how it will play for two goaltenders he needs to be sharp.
Whatever the decision, Evans said, it will be served neat and face-to-face.
“You don’t forget when you’re a player and there’s mind games: You see your number, you don’t see your number,” Evason said. “You don’t forget those things. … You’d rather have it that way so now you can deal with it straight up. That’s what we’re gonna do, that’s what we’ve always done and I think the players respect that.”
Josh Winder throws six scoreless in first start as Twins beat Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before he stepped foot on the Tropicana Field mound, his teammates had staked him to a five-run lead.
Not that rookie Josh Winder would need it.
In his first career start, Winder was pristine. The starter, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, threw six scoreless innings, picking up his first career win as the Twins beat the Rays 9-3 in the series finale at Tropicana Field.
Winder began his start by striking out Brandon Lowe. He followed by getting Manuel Margot swinging, and never looked back, striking out seven in his start. Winder allowed just two hits and otherwise cruised through his outing, wiping out the only walk he allowed with a double play.
The scoreless outing lowered Winder’s earned-run average to 2.20 after four career outings. Winder began the year in the bullpen in long relief and got the opportunity to start after Bailey Ober landed on the injured list earlier this weekend with a groin strain.
After an inning in relief from Tyler Duffey, fellow rookie Cole Sands, a Florida native, entered, making his major league debut in the final two innings. While Sands gave up a pair of runs in his first inning of work, he came back and struck out the final two batters of the eighth before throwing a perfect ninth.
The Twins broke the game open in the first inning, taking advantage of a costly error by shortstop Taylor Walls that ended up with Byron Buxton standing on second base. On a routine grounder, Walls threw the ball away, allowing the speedy outfielder to wind up on second.
RBI hits from Kyle Garlick, who eventually exited the game early with right calf tightness, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Gary Sánchez followed, producing five runs in the first inning.
Buxton would homer later in the game, and Polanco would deliver his second two-run double of the day, driving in four runs in the win. Five different hitters — Buxton, Polanco, Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach, who came in for Garlick, and Gilberto Celestino — finished the day with multiple hits as the Twins won their ninth game of their past 10.
