With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?
Plan A apparently could be making a comeback for the Miami Heat, at least temporary.
What appeared unlikely after stifling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young into submission in the first round of the playoffs stands as a second-round option, as well.
James Harden, say hello to Erik Spoelstra’s (not-so) little friends.
With MVP contender Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the start of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Heat again are presented with the opportunity to create singular misery, after limiting Young to 15.4 points on .319 shooting in the opening round.
“In the past series, we were able to defend an elite guard,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said, “and Philly’s got Harden and [Tyrese] Maxey, who are great guards.
“So [it means] being able to take our experience from that in the past series and applying it to this next series, if Embiid doesn’t play.”
The difference is Young is a 23-year-old neophyte. Harden, 32, is a seasoned veteran who already has been through the Heat playoff grinder.
In 2012, while a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden was limited to 12.4 points per game on .375 shooting in his team’s 4-1 NBA Finals loss. Over his career, he has averaged 24.8 points on .442 shooting against the Heat in 25 regular-season meetings, as a member of the Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. In his only appearance against the Heat this season, he closed with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting in an Oct. 27 13-point Nets loss.
While Maxey and forward Tobias Harris are capable scorers, 76ers coach Doc Rivers acknowledged that in the absence of Embiid, “we’re going to play more of a James-dominant offense than we have, because we have to.”
Such an approach by the Hawks played into the Heat’s hands.
In that series, Young was able to neither facilitate nor score at his typical levels. Now Rivers might have to ask the same of his leading perimeter man.
“I think James has no issues being more aggressive to score,” Rivers said. “He’ll still end up doing the same things, though. He’ll score. But James is such a facilitator with us, because we have great shooting around him. We just got to make sure we have the right people around James when he is on the floor.”
Harden told reporters Sunday in Philadelphia that he will embrace whatever challenges are presented.
“At this point, man, it’s a sacrifice to win,” he said. “When I would score 30 and lose, there was something to say. When I score 19 and win, there’s something to say. So at this point, I just do whatever it takes to win a game.
“If Jo’s out, I got to be more aggressive scoring the basketball, getting to the basket, and making the right decision.”
“I think the last series really helped us, Toronto’s switching and their length and their athleticism. We’re going to see a kind of similar defense. Same mindset: attack the paint, create, and generate open shots, and just play free and have fun.”
Yet even if the Heat’s defensive blueprint from the Hawks series is dusted off, Plan B, or, more to the point, Plan Embiid, also will be at the ready, with “indefinite” the current status of the center’s absence with his orbital fracture and concussion.
“So right now,” Spoelstra said, “we’re going to compartmentalize and just focus on Game 1, which is the way it should be, anyway. And you have to be prepared in playoff series for change that inevitably happens.
“Whether it’s this change or another change, there’s a lot of unpredictable things that happen. I believe that our team has a lot of experience dealing with a lot of variables and the changing of the goalposts and doing it with a steadiness, and that’s just how I’ll have to approach this.”
All while turning the page from the Hawks and Young heading into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the 76ers at FTX Arena.
“It starts with deep respect,” Spoelstra said. “One, for what we’re trying to accomplish. And deep respect for the competition, which our guys have. It’s hard not to have that respect when you bring up the names that are still available.”
Starting with Harden.
“Look,” Spoelstra said Sunday, “he’s kind of redefined what a player can do at the top of the floor with a high usage rate, to be able to score and make plays and elevate a team. Yeah, you have to be able to respect what he’s capable of. And he’s the kind of player that just has that instant respect of anybody in the locker room.”
That respect works both ways, with Rivers particularly concerned with losing his rim protector and having to counter more with straight-up defense against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry (when he is back from his hamstring strain), and the Heat’s bent toward beating a path to the foul line.
“The one thing Miami is, if they’re nothing else, they’re clever,” Rivers said. “They’re foul magnets. That’s a concern for us. Two reasons, they shoot free throws well, so we don’t want to play the whole series in the penalty. And number two, getting some of our guys in foul trouble.
“Bam does a great job of that. Jimmy Butler may be the best at it in the series now without Joel. And Kyle Lowry does it.”
Rehabbing Kenta Maeda joins Twins for the weekend in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kenta Maeda isn’t used to being thanked for not showing up to a game, but that’s exactly what happened to the veteran this weekend in Tampa Bay.
The starter, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery less than two hours away from Tropicana Field in Fort Myers, Fla., rejoined his teammates this weekend to spend some time around the team. But the day he showed up, the Twins’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, which did not go unnoticed.
“Halfway through (Friday’s game) I realized, ‘Oh crap, we’re losing,’” Maeda said. “I was talking to (Dylan) Bundy earlier and he asked me, ‘How long did you stay in the dugout for?’ I told him I probably went in during the fourth inning. Because he gave up, what? Six runs in the first three innings? It was all the innings I was there.”
So Maeda did what he could, removing himself from the situation. He wrote out a sign in black pen that read: “I’m sorry for snapping the winning streak. I will not be in the dugout today. 18 Kenta Maeda,” which was then taped up in the Twins’ dugout.
True to his word, Maeda watched Saturday’s game from the clubhouse and then the hotel, and the Twins won.
“It’s really nice to hang out with the guys at a big league stadium,” Maeda said. “Friday, everyone was talking, ‘Hey, it’s so nice to see you,’” Maeda said. “Then the following day they were thanking me for not being here. … Being down in the Fort Myers minor-league complex is tough. It’s really nice to be up here and hang with the guys. It really motivates me, gets me going.”
Maeda, who had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, has gotten stretched out to throwing from 90 feet, and has started to do so with some intensity.
Next month is his target for his first bullpen as he progresses within his throwing program.
“Every week’s a little progress in terms of intensity and distance,” he said. “So far, I’ve been feeling great. It’s nice to be able to put some life on the ball and be able to throw on a line.”
When he had the procedure, his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which was designed in part to speed up the healing process and get Maeda, 34, back on the field sooner.
And while manager Rocco Baldelli said he is “anticipating” seeing Maeda pitch for the Twins at some point later on during the season and he hopes he has the chance, Maeda is trying not to look too far ahead.
“Instead of having a certain month or a certain day to be back throwing, it’s just nice to be able to come back on the mound in a healthy condition,” Maeda said. “I’d rather be healthy and be on the mound instead of feeling unhealthy and rushing myself to the mound. That’s the way I think about the whole process.”
SANÓ UPDATE
The Twins will have to trim their roster by two down to the traditional 26 men on Monday. Those decisions, Baldelli said, will be determined in by how first baseman Miguel Sanó is feeling.
Sanó, who first injured his right knee on Tuesday, returned to the lineup on Saturday, but a flare up forced him out of the game early. Baldelli said Sanó has been limping around and was scheduled to get looked at by a doctor on Sunday in St. Petersburg.
It’s possible that the issue might require an injured list stint, in which case the Twins would only need to trim their roster by one on Monday.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of things. I do think that with the way that Miggy’s feeling, he could end up factoring into one of these moves,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to wait and see well.”
BRIEFLY
Sonny Gray (hamstring) threw three innings of one-hit ball while on a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. Gray struck out five batters and didn’t allow a run in the game. Gray has been out since April 16 when he injured his hamstring in his second start of the season.
Six undrafted FSU players land with NFL teams as free agents, minicamp invitees
Defensive end Keir Thomas and running back Jashaun Corbin were among six former Florida State players to land with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
Edge rusher Jermain Johnson II was the only FSU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the New York Jets chose him with the No. 26 pick in the first round Thursday.
Thomas was a graduate transfer from South Carolina who spent last season with the Seminoles, where he accounted for 42 tackles, including 12 for loss with 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. He agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, sharing the news on his social media accounts Saturday night.
“Never said it was gone easy!!! Grateful for the opportunity! Ready to get to work!! #RamsHouse letss goooo!!!!,” Thomas posted on Twitter.
Corbin agreed to a contract with the New York Giants after two seasons at Florida State, where he totaled 1,159 all-purpose yards with 887 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving in 2021. He’ll contend for a roster spot behind Sasquon Barkley and Matt Breida.
“Undrafted route … Never wanted it to be easy, but it’ll be worth … Thank you New York Giants for the opportunity. You WILL NOT REGRET IT #NewYorkGiants,” Corbin said on Twitter.
After going undrafted, receiver Andrew Parchment is headed to the Carolina, agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Panthers. Parchment appeared in all 12 games (4 starts) and caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), tight end Jordan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) and linebacker Emmitt Rice (New York Giants) will attend rookie minicamps as tryout players.
“More than blessed to have this opportunity because that’s all I needed! Let’s work! #WhoDey,” Wilson said on Twitter.
Love-Taylor appeared in 16 games for the Seminoles after transferring from Florida International. Wilson caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after missing the 2020 season with an injury. Rice recorded 165 tackles with 13.5 tackles for a loss with 2 sacks in 51 games before missing last season with an injury.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Man found dead in cell at Anoka County Jail
Authorities say jail deputies found a man dead in his cell at Anoka County Jail early Thursday morning.
At 1:07 a.m., detention deputies at the jail noticed an inmate was unresponsive in his cell, according to a press release. Staff called for emergency workers and began lifesavings measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” said Sheriff James Stuart. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.”
Following jail protocol, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death. No further information was available Sunday.
