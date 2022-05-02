News
Yankees finish series sweep of Royals with 6-4 win
KANSAS CITY — The Yankees started the second month of the season the way they finished the first. The Bombers ended the first day of May with the best record in baseball after rallying to beat the Royals 6-4 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.
The Yankees (16-6) swept the Royals (7-13) , a team they should beat. They have won a season-high nine straight games, the longest winning streak in the majors this season. They have swept their last three series and moved past the Mets for the best record in baseball.
“I think the good thing is we’re doing a lot of things well to allow us to win games and we’re winning games in different ways,” Yankees manager Aaron Boon said. “And we’re getting a lot of contributions from everyone. I feel like all 28 guys really are contributing through this first month and that’s been really good. Good to see everyone’s been involved; starting pitching the relief pitching and defense, base running offense, it’s been different ways. We’ve been able to win games and that’s something that we’ve really put a focus on and it’s good to see the guys get results for the most part.
“I’d say this even if we’re struggling or whatever, but it’s certainly a marathon. We gotta keep improving, and keep working,” Boone continued. “But certainly the record was very encouraging.”
Perhaps most encouraging was seeing Aaron Judge start to heat up. He started the game Sunday with an enormous home run and ended it with another. It was his 18th multi-home run game of his career and the second of the season. The 18 multi-homer games ties Bernie Williams for 12th in Yankee history.
Judge is among the league leaders with eight home runs, one shy of the major league leader Anthony Rizzo.
Judge crushed a ball 453 feet high off the scoreboard in the first inning. His second, in the top of the ninth, traveled 395 feet over the right-field fence.
After Judge gave him a lead, Luis Severino gave it—and more—back in the third, hanging a fastball to Michael A. Taylor for a solo home run. The Royals second run came on a Severino wild pitch. Carlos Santana doubled in the third run of the inning. They brought in the fourth run on a Josh Donaldson throwing error, trying to get a runner at second on Cam Gallagher’s bunt.
The Yankees began chipping away in the fifth with Miguel Andujar, making his first start since being called up on Tuesday, singling. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled him home. Kiner-Falefa, who extended his on-base streak to 13 straight games, scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single.
In the fifth, Judge tied it with a bases-loaded, checked-swing single. The Yankees took the lead on Josh Donaldson’s fielder’s choice because Nicky Lopez’s throw home was too late.
Severino didn’t have much command Sunday and the Royals jumped on his mistakes. He allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four. The right-hander’s velocity was solid, but he battled his fastball for control.
He finished with a strong fifth inning and the bullpen held it up for him. Clarke Schmidt, who hadn’t pitched in 11 days, pitched a scoreless inning, Michael King threw a perfect 1.2 innings, Lucas Luetge got an out and Chapman closed it out for his 150th save in a Yankee uniform.
News
Will Wild have Marcus Foligno for Game 1 against Blues? It sure looks like it.
Wild winger Marcus Foligno toppled to the ice after absorbing a nasty knee-on-knee hit in the regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche. He stayed down for more than a minute writhing in pain. He staggered to his skates and needed to be helped down the tunnel.
In that moment, it looked like Foligno’s postseason might be over before it even got started. Yet there he was on Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center, skating around with his teammates on the eve of Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.
How the heck did Foligno recover so quickly?
“It’s the playoffs,” Foligno said. “It’d feel wrong sitting out.”
There’s no doubt Foligno is playing through the pain. He’s not 100 percent. Very few players are at this point.
“Just something I’ve got to play through for a while and I can do that,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t feel like I could play.”
Asked about the sequence that led to the injury, Foligno admitted that he feared the worst after colliding with Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. He didn’t have much feeling in his leg after it happened. He tried to stand up and immediately fell back down.
“It’s not like he’s a small player either,” Foligno said. “Just kind of a tingly feeling going down my leg. I’m happy to have some rest and feel good going into the playoffs.”
Though he started to feel a little better roughly 20 minutes after the incident, Foligno didn’t start to feel an actual sense of relief until he got his MRI results the following day.
“We’re just fortunate it’s not more severe,” Foligno said. “It’s a lot better than we thought at first.”
Meanwhile, linemate Jordan Greenway was thrilled to have Foligno back in the mix. It’s no secret that Joel Eriksson Ek centering Greenway and Foligno has been arguably the most dominant line for the Wild this season.
“Obviously it was concerning,” Greenway said of Foligno’s injury. “He’s got a huge impact on our line and we rely on him to do what he does best. It was great to see him on the ice today and we’re fortunate to have him be as eager as he is to play tomorrow. It’s a good position to be in.”
Asked what he needs to hear to feel from Foligno to feel comfortable playing him in Game 1, Evason responded, “We need him to say, ‘I’m good to go.’”
Is he good to go?
“I think I’ll be just fine in the sense of playing physical hockey,” Foligno said. “I wouldn’t put myself or the team in that position if I couldn’t do that stuff. I feel confident enough to play that way and have that impact for our team.”
GAME 1 STARTER
After being extremely forthcoming about lineup decisions throughout the regular season, Evason has opted for some gamesmanship ahead of Game 1.
The biggest talking point over the past week has been whether it’ll be Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot between the pipes. While the decision has likely been made at this point, Evason decided against announcing his Game 1 starter.
“Sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right?” Evason said. “Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it. I’m not doing it to spite anybody. It’s a matter of we’ll keep (the decision) pretty close (to the vest).”
BLUE LINE DEPTH
It looks like Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn will be healthy scratches in Game 1.
Both players made an impact throughout the regular season. The fact that neither will play for the Wild in the series opener against the Blues is emblematic of the blue line depth.
“There’s lots of tough decisions,” Evason said. “We feel that our depth is an advantage to us.”
News
Marcus Stroman earns his 1st victory with the Chicago Cubs in 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Wisdom’s fifth-inning solo home run off Corbin Burnes gave Marcus Stroman all the support he needed Sunday on his 31st birthday, and the Chicago Cubs starter dominated over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers before 35,137 at American Family Field.
Stroman allowed two hits over seven innings, retiring the last 14 batters he faced as the Cubs avoided a sweep and won for only the third time in their last 12 games.
Burnes, who retired the first 13 batters he faced before Wisdom’s homer, struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
The Cubs barely made contact off Burnes until Wisdom came to the plate with one out in the fifth. They had 15 swing-and-misses and looked at 10 called strikes while putting only six balls in plays. But Wisdom hit an arching home run on a 96 mph sinker, and suddenly the momentum shifted with one pitch.
The Cubs added another run in the sixth on a two-out infield hit against the shift by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI double on an 0-2 curve by Seiya Suzuki.
Reliever David Roberston replaced Rowan Wick with the tying runs on and two out in the eighth and struck out Jace Peterson on a knuckle-curve to get out of the inning. Robertson returned to throw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in five opportunities.
After an off day Monday, the Cubs meet the White Sox for a two-game series at Wrigley Field.
News
John Shipley: Goalie decision a competitive win-win for Wild, and yet …
Bill Guerin acquired Marc-Andre Fleury at the NHL trade deadline to start in the postseason, not send a message to Cam Talbot. Now, coach Dean Evason has to thread an emotional needle.
The Wild coach has to tell one of those two he won’t start in Game 1 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against St. Louis on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.
“Extremely easy; both had a great practice today,” Evason said after an energetic practice Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center.
The decision might be a win-win for the Wild, but someone is going to feel a little bit cheated when Evason breaks the news, especially if it’s Talbot who starts on the bench. He’s been lights-out since Fleury joined the team on March 21, 8-0-3 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.
Evason might already have broken the news by the time he talked to reporters on Sunday, but if he had, he wasn’t showing his cards.
“This time of the year, we’re not going to,” he said. “We don’t know a couple (decisions) sometimes, but sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right? Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it.”
The Wild enter the Western Conference playoffs with two goalies capable of backstopping Minnesota to its first Stanley Cup appearance, and after finishing their regular season with a franchise-record 113 points, the Wild appear to have the other pieces to do it, as well – young scoring stars in Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, a heavy shutdown line in Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway and a deep blue line.
Unless tomorrow night’s starter pitches a shutout and never slows down, it seems unlikely Evason rides one goaltender. When you have quality depth, you use it. But asked Sunday if he envisions using two goaltenders in the postseason — however long it lasts — the coach claimed he just didn’t know.
From a competitive standpoint, there is no wrong answer. Fleury has the resume — a 2.53 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 115 playoff appearances — and while he has occasionally looked out of sync since arriving from Chicago, he’s 9-2-0 with the Wild. But Talbot has been better, all season and recently. He’s unbeaten since March 3, 13-0-3 with a 2.35 GAA.
Before the trade deadline, with rumors of a Fleury acquisition in the air, Talbot made his preference clear. “You want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said.
There are still Wild fans who can recall the team’s surprise run to the 2003 Western Conference Final, and while the memories of the team’s deepest playoff run grow fuzzier, they likely remember then-coach Jacque Lemaire using two goaltenders to get there.
Dwayne Roloson made 12 starts, going 5-6-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .903 save percentage. Manny Fernandez was 3-4-0 in eight outings with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage. It might have worked longer had the Wild not run into Anaheim’s Jean-Sebastien Giguere in the conference final. The Conn Smythe winner gave up only one goal in four starts against Minnesota.
The Wild will have to win three seven-game series to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. While it happens, it’s almost impossible to imagine them getting that far with one of these goaltenders on the bench for the duration, although Evason claimed Sunday he has no concrete plans.
“We do not have a perception of what we’re going to do. There’s no crystal ball,” he said. “We’ll evaluate as we go and hopefully as an organization, as a staff, as a team, make the right choice.”
As noted, competitively it seems like a wash, yet Evason has a delicate balance to maintain. Yes, general manager Guerin got Fleury to play in the postseason, but Talbot has been here all season, and he’s been good. Whatever decision he makes for Monday’s opener, Evason has to consider how it will play for two goaltenders he needs to be sharp.
Whatever the decision, Evans said, it will be served neat and face-to-face.
“You don’t forget when you’re a player and there’s mind games: You see your number, you don’t see your number,” Evason said. “You don’t forget those things. … You’d rather have it that way so now you can deal with it straight up. That’s what we’re gonna do, that’s what we’ve always done and I think the players respect that.”
