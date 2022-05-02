Connect with us

Blockchain

Yuga Labs NFT Mint Leads to New Ethereum Burning Rate All-time High

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ethereum Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 9
Editors News
  • Some users paid 2.6 ETH to 5 ETH merely to complete their transactions.
  • ETH is burnt for each transaction on the network.

The auction of tokenized land plots in Yuga Labs’ planned Metaverse project, “Otherside,” has pushed Ethereum’s burning rate to a new all-time high (ATH).

ETH Gas Cost Skyrockets

“Otherdeeds” was auctioned by Yuga Labs, the developers of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), on Sunday and were referred to be virtual land non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As a result, Ethereum gas costs skyrocketed due to the increased demand for the tokens, with some users paying as much as 2.6 ETH to 5 ETH merely to complete their transactions.

Following the execution of the London hard fork or EIP-1559 update last year, ETH is burnt for each transaction on the network. Over one day on Sunday, Glassnode and Data Always reported that approximately 70,000 ETH had been burnt, more than three times the previous ATH of roughly 20,000 from the middle of January.

According to data from Ultrasound, there has been an average burn rate of 5.81 ETH per minute since August 5, 2021.Money. Otherdeed NFT sales, on the other hand, boosted that statistic to 9.83 ETH per minute for a total of 99,084.65 ETH in the last seven days. Since then, the burn rate has fallen to around 3.9 ETH per minute.

However, Otherdeed NFTs have been at the top for the previous seven days, with about 55,817 ETH, or 56% of all burns. OpenSea is in the second position with 7,152 ETH, although this statistic is a huge improvement over that. In response to a sudden surge in demand for the auction, Yuga Labs has announced plans to develop a blockchain and migrate its BAYC-affiliated ApeCoin to it.

Blockchain

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Fires Back At Warren Buffett’s Bitcoin Slander

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Bitcoin is not topping the list of the favorite investments of some big names in the financial sector. One of those is billionaire Warren Buffett who has not been shy to voice his displeasure with the digital asset. This time around, Buffett has once again made known his hatred for the digital asset by saying that he would not buy all of the BTC in the world for $25. This has drawn the ire of investors in the space, one of which is Mexico’s third-richest man, Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Warren Buffett Disses Bitcoin

Billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett recently made some remarks about bitcoin. The most popular of these have been the fact that he said that if he were offered all the bitcoins that exist for a measly $25, he still wouldn’t take the deal.

The Berkshire Hathaway head said this at the annual shareholder meeting where he once more reiterated his disdain for cryptocurrencies. He explained that bitcoin had nothing to offer, making it an unproductive asset with no tangible production. 

Related Reading | Tether (USDT) Q1 Trading Volume Plunges To $5.3 Trillion In Quarterly Low

He compared the digital asset to other stores of value which include land and apartments. Both of these, the billionaire admitted he would jump at a chance to put money into them. However, he wouldn’t do the same for bitcoin because it doesn’t produce anything and he would “have to sell it back to you one way or another.”

Despite the popularity of the digital asset over the years, the billionaire is still not convinced of its valuability. He pointed to the fact that he can’t tell for sure where the asset will be in the next five or 10 years but remains completely sure of the fact it does not produce anything. 

“It’s got a magic to it and people have attached magics to lots of things,” Buffett noted.

Salinas Fires Back

Buffett’s comments about bitcoin have no doubt stirred up criticism from the bitcoin community. They came out en masse to support and fire back at Buffett after the video made the rounds on social media. Bitcoin supporter and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego also took time out to rebuke Buffett’s comment.

BTC holding the $36,000-$38,000 support level | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Salinas noted that Buffett was old and immune to change. Also adding that he was obviously commenting that he has no understanding of whatsoever. 

Related Reading | Bitcoin Halving Model Suggests $24,000 Bottom Before Year’s End

The billionaire has not been the only one to fire back. Others have pointed out that Buffett continues to have holdings in crypto-friendly bank Nubank, as well as SBI Holdings and Bank of America which own more than 10% of Ripple and a Ripple partner respectively. 

BTC continues to maintain a good position on the charts. It is currently trading at $38,690 at the time of this writing.

Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Rarestone Capital’s Jared Polites on the State of Blockchain Marketing in 2022

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Jared Polites is a partner at Rarestone Capital, an active Web3 fund with a marketing arm (Rarestone Labs). Since 2020, Rarestone has been at the forefront of investing in and marketing DeFi protocols, NFT drops, and Web3 infrastructure plays. As the industry is ever-changing, we wanted to catch up with Jared to see what has changed since the last cycle and how projects can best position themselves for success when thinking about marketing.

What are some tips you can offer to projects building out a marketing plan?

Polites: Similar to traditional tech user acquisition, projects need to build an effective communications strategy that discusses what value they are providing and how it directly impacts their users and communities. First, the key is to be consistent. Going “stealth” is a wild card strategy that can be used early on to gain momentum, but should not be the focus as a roadmap progresses. Over-communicate vs. under-communicate is my advice. Especially since attention spans are decreasing and community members will take their interest elsewhere if they don’t know exactly what is happening and when.

Second, make sure to have at least one marketer on your team. It sounds simple, but we find numerous dev-heavy teams that neglect marketing until the very last minute. In these situations, it is completely fine to outsource to agencies, but you need to have a point of contact internally to help coordinate and review each activity. Even someone junior is fine. A common misconception is that a good enough product will market itself, but the industry is becoming more crowded and moves at warp speed – you have to stand out from the crowd.

What has changed since 2017 in how projects should market themselves?

Polites: Communities, users, and even speculators are more sophisticated and to an extent, unforgiving. Short-term focused tactics that were often seen in the last cycle are now quickly exposed if detrimental to a project. For example, there is a recent trend that is questioning the long-term impact of staking. Often seen as a necessary early-stage strategy that helps reward engaged long-term users (and makes for a strong community announcement), industry players are now questioning the sustainability of staking. Is staking just a ploy to maintain a positive price trajectory and reduce sell pressure, or is it really about the community?

These are the questions and dilemmas that projects need to question when building a well-rounded marketing strategy.

What are some common pitfalls you see with how companies market themselves?

Polites: Many are not long-term focused. Make sure your marketing strategy aligns with your long-term vision and roadmap. For example, I see founders get caught up with flashy marketing campaigns that are detrimental to a project’s long-term token health. With generous emissions, interest spikes early on and then wanes as community members move on to the next shiny object. During this process, you need to evaluate what risk a marketing campaign must hold and why. Without this knowledge, all it would take is one bad market downturn to eliminate all momentum and possibly create a situation that is impossible to recover from.

 

Blockchain

Analysts Predict ApeCoin To Hit $50 By End Of 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

As Bitcoin and Ethereum price remain bearish for the longest time now; barely hitting above $40,000 for BTC and not going over $3,000 for ETH, ApeCoin, on the other hand, is on fever-pitch with price prediction of up to $100 by 2030. 

And to think, the coin is just warming up.

Both Bitcoin and Ethreum have been struggling and are down by 20% since April. Meanwhile, it’s all rainbows and sunshine recently for ApeCoin, a coin connected to the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection that is now dubbed as a $7-billion coin.

Suggested Reading | This Low-Cap DEX Altcoin Balloons 47% In The Face Of Crypto Market Stagnation

Price Predictions

Now, cryptocurrency titans and experts recently announced a price prediction for ApeCoin as it skyrockets to 50% in a week’s time following its NFT sale.

Dimitrio Salampasis, a FinTech speaker and lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology, is very optimistic and bullish with ApeCoin. His current prediction is $45. However, he says ApeCoin will be worth $10 come 2030.

The ongoing rush or hype with NFTs greatly impact the coin’s performace. Salampasis feels that crypto is overhyped at some point and it would gradually lose its value over time when the hype dies down.

However, Salampasis believes that now is the best time to sell ApeCoin. However, some of his co-panelists think that it’s time to HODL APE. Still, a few percent say now is definitely the time to buy.

Finder Co-Founder Fred Schebesta gave his forecast as well. He said APE could be valued at $20 by end of 2022, go higher at $50 by end of 2025, and finally shoot up to $100 by 2030.

BTC total market cap at $738.16 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

What’s APE?

ApeCoin is an Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT by Yuga Labs. They have over 10,000 unique digital bored ape art collections.

ApeCoin DAO is also managed by the Ape Foundation. Investors who buy the Bored Ape NFTs are also eligible to claim APE tokens at zero costs.

More so, investors can also resell them or even use them in their own product branding. ApeCoin has been soaring lately because unlike other cryptos, it has expanded to other markets like tapping on NFT and the metaverse.

The possibilities and potential of crypto, NFT, and the blockchain in general are so limitless that it’s impossible to make a general forecast or prediction yet.

APE – Shaking Grounds In The Metaverse

APE is the token of the future. It is specifically engineered to support community-led activities in the APE ecosystem. It’s a decentralized protocol that will ultimately define a thriving culture in the metaverse.

Doubters in the panelists say that APE’s surge is only based on hype while there are crypto gurus who believe that it is in for the long haul. 

Yuga Labs is now primed to be the blue chip in the NFT category especially after purchasing CryptoPunks.

With their ecosystem and community, ApeCoin is bound to shake grounds in the metaverse.

Suggested Reading | Tether (USDT) Q1 Trading Volume Plunges To $5.3 Trillion In Quarterly Low

Featured image from The VR Soldier, chart from TradingView.com
