Finance
100% Safety And Security On Transfer Of Patents From One City To Another City-Vedanta Air Ambulance
This Service provide 100% surety and superiority based services for guest, there is no extra charging and hidden cost, we provide online/offline booking anytime and anyplace in India and in abroad also, assist advanced and actual ICU medical team and well-qualified medical unit, we are ready to pay its services every time as there is conceivable, approaching all over India and abroad also
Our Service provides the following amenities:
- We provide full emergency medically equipped transfer service from one city to another city within a short time duration
- We work with well-experienced medical team unit
- We have many branches all over in India
What We Do
We prefer transfer service for needy and critical patients from one city to another city within a short span of time. This Air Ambulance Service is less expensive and very affordable service another best thing is that our services are best, quick and unconventional than any other air ambulance from India.
Why We Are Unique and Real
Our services are accessible in every corner of India; we provide worldwide services so it doesn’t matter whether you are in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Patna etc. You may directly Contact us via email, phone and SMS, Our team will directly approach you to provide quick and reliable Air Craft at your city.
Our Key Features:
- Expert and Highly Experienced MD doctors Obtainable in Air Ambulance
- 24 * 7 * 365 Hours Nonstop Medical Transfer Amenities
- Best Excellence Scoop Stretcher, Wheel Chair, and Medical Assistance
- Reliable Emergency Services at Affordable Costing
This Ambulance Service Offer
- Charted Aircraft and Commercial Airline
- Ventilators
- ICU Arrangements
- CCU Systems
- Cardiac Displays
- Suction Machine
- Infusion pump
- Oxygen Cylinder ETC.
This is India’s most affordable and reliable service provider in India which has both medical charted aircraft and commercial airline and other Jet Airways for moving purpose from one city to another city and anywhere in India and their full supervision of MD doctor and paramedical technician and qualified medical team unit. This provides to the patient all advanced medical facilities and medical service.
Vedanta Air Ambulance in Delhi providing very economical and low-budget emergency patient transfer facilities. This Air Ambulance work with specialized MBBS, MD doctors, certified paramedical staffs and nurses together with modern emergency life supports equipment like a ventilator, cardiac monitor, suction machine, infusion pump, nebulizer machine, oxygen cylinders and the basic to advanced setups.
Air Ambulance in Patna has launched private Air Ambulance Service and Commercial Airline for medical assistance for needy and critical patients. We are always obtainable to help you to transfer a patient from anywhere in India with the best medical team. This Air Ambulances is available at low charges anytime and anywhere in India and worldwide also.
Vedanta Air Ambulance provides these Latest Medical Facilities:
- We prefer the best scoop stretchers bed with all medical amenities to shift a patient from one bed to another bed
- A huge panel of Dedicated MBBS, MD doctors to monitor the health condition of the patient.
- Latest ICU and CCU Setups
- No hidden cost or extra charge for Air, Train sand Road Ambulance Service
- 24 Hours Availability
- Provide Online/Offline Provision
- Provide Excellent Life-Support service
- Affordable Booking Facility
- Modest Price
Combating Health Care Fraud, Abuse and Waste
Our health-care system is broken in many ways and legislation is not likely to solve the problems. In 2009 we each spent about $8,000 on health care. That totaled $2.5 trillion or almost 18 percent of the nations gross domestic product. Unfortunately about one quarter of that was budgeted not for health care, but for fraud! Here are some recent fraud statistics.
• Medicare and Medicaid billing errors resulted in improper payments of $108 billion.
• Fraudulent claims for Medicare accounted for $33 billion in losses.
• Improper private-pay payments cost about $100 billion.
• Health insurance fraud costs us about $68 billion.
• Fraudulent insurance payments cost us $50 billion.
• Payments for medical errors run about $38 billion.
• About 10 percent of prescription drugs are counterfeit, costing about $12 billion a year.
All of this means that we are wasting about $25 million per hour on medical fraud, waste and abuse. That’s way too much and it is something that all of us should be concerned about because, one way or another, we all pay for it. We pay for it in higher taxes, higher medical costs, and higher medical insurance premiums. The government doesn’t “eat” the cost of medical fraud, waste and abuse. Neither to insurance companies or doctors. The costs, as with all frauds, are just passed on to the consumers. You and me. We pay for the frauds.
Medical fraud is committed everywhere, by just about everyone. Here is a short list of groups that commit health-care fraud. Recognize any?
Who Commits Medical Fraud
• Criminal groups
• Employees who approve claims for themselves or friends
• Providers
• Vendors and suppliers
• Insured patients
• Uninsured patients
One of the attributes of the this system that makes it so susceptible to fraud is that so many players are involved in providing services to a patient and then paying for that service. The initial players in the system are the patient and the care provider. However, it doesn’t stop there. Once the patient has seen the provider the payer (patient, insurance company, government) step into the process. They are followed by the employer how may pay all or part of the patient’s insurance premiums and/or pretax medical savings accounts, and vendors (for examples, drug stores, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment vendors and manufactures). Medical frauds are complex and often include at least three of these players.
Fighting Fraud, Waste and Abuse
So what can be done? We don’t need another study conducted by a government panel. We do need action. The place to start is with consumers and citizens. A comprehensive fraud prevention program to combat fraud starts with anti-fraud education for consumers and citizens. Everyone needs to know how pervasive is medical fraud and what it cost each one of us. An effective anti-fraud program begins as the grass-roots level with consistent and comprehensive attention. One story in the main-stream media every six months will never be enough. Only when citizens know what the problem is and what it costs will they being fight against the status quo.
The more technical elements of an anti-fraud program to combat health-care fraud, waste and abuse include:
• Fraud prevention programs – internal control systems within all health-care organizations to make it harder for individuals to commit fraud. Adequate review and approval processes coupled with good supervision are the keystones of an internal control system.
• Fraud deterrence programs – activities that increase the probability that fraud will be detected if it exists. The most common example of a fraud deterrence program is the conduct of frequent pro-active fraud audits. These are audits that are conducted to uncover fraud when there is not indication that fraud exists.
• Fraud detection programs – data mapping, mining and analysis process to detect fraud when it exists.
• Fraud investigation programs – reactive auditors and investigations conducted when there are indications that health-care fraud has been committed.
• Fraud loss recovery programs – the payer, either an insurance company or the government, must recover funds lost through medical fraud and abuse. The U.S. Code 18 U.S.C. Sec 983(c)(3) claims to right to force property forfeiture if the Government is able to establish that property was used, facilitated or was involved in the commission of a criminal offense, and that there was a substantial connection between the property and the offense.
• Fraud perpetrator punishment – individuals who commit fraud perform a cost-benefit analysis and usually determining, at least subjectively, that the cost of fraudulent activities (the risk of detection, prosecution and punishment and the cost of the penalty imposed if punished) are less than the assets (money) gained through the fraudulent activity. When perceived benefits greatly out weigh perceived costs fraud becomes a rational economic decision. Only by increasing the probabilities of detection, prosecution and punishment, and the severity of punishment can the cost-benefit analysis be skewed so that costs are greater than benefits.
Conclusion
The battle against medical fraud, waste and abuse starts with you. Become an informed consumer. Let your representatives and senators know that you are tired of paying for medical fraud. After all, the money that the government spends is your money. Ask your doctor and other health-care providers what they are doing in their offices to reduce the risk of fraud. Send a note to your insurance company and ask what they are doing. You might provide them some suggestions from the list above. Become a grassroots activist in the fight against fraud and abuse. You can help reduce medical care costs.
The Ugly Truth About Pushy Insurance Sales People
Why is it some of the most successful insurance agents are obnoxiously pushy? You know who I’m talking about. These rotten eggs sell more insurance than 10 people. You can’t stand them and neither can anyone else yet your sales manager holds them up as the ideal. They are the example thrown in your face when you tell your sales manager you aren’t selling anything making all those ridiculous cold calls.
As you know there are always two sides to every story and two versions of reality. The sales manager is as excited as a puppy getting its belly rubbed over this jerk because the jerk sells a lot of policies. Neither the sales manager nor the jerk care about the trail of destruction the jerk leaves in his wake. Plus the jerk actually enjoys mistreating and ill-using people. This bad behavior give the jerk a sense of power.
Now for the other side or version of the jerks approach. The jerk sells a lot of policies because he has to sell a lot of policies to maintain his revenue stream. His repeat business and referrals are virtually non-existent. No one would refer the jerk unless they hated the other person and even then most people can’t bring themselves to sick the jerk on anyone they know. Therefore, the only way to sustain a business is to constantly sell new policies to new people.
The jerk is a workaholic and that’s a good thing because that’s the only way the jerk can keep things going. Because no one likes the jerk when the jerk gets an appointment he has to sell something and that’s exactly why he’s so obnoxiously pushy.
Okay, so what’s a decent human being supposed to do? Well, the good news is you can be more successful than the jerk. You can do it with far less work than the jerk. Plus you can do it without ever feeling ashamed of yourself.
The key to your success is selling without rejection. You simply eliminate those words, actions, and behaviors that trigger resistance, defensiveness, and rejection. Rather than pushing for a “yes” you strive for understanding and then guide the thought process. As Benjamin Franklin once said everyone thinks their own ideas are great ideas. You simply help your future clients discover their own great ideas.
Why Is Medical Tourism So Popular In America?
In the last few years, medical tourism has become extremely popular within the US. There is an increasing tendency among Americans to travel out of the country for elective surgeries and procedures; and this trend has also been observed in Western Europe, Australia and Asia. It is estimated that around 500,000 Americans travel abroad for medical treatment each year to take advantage of affordable healthcare and medical procedures.
Medical tourism is a term coined by the media that defines going to another country to get medical treatment. Practically all over the world, people are not just going abroad for vacations, but are clubbing their vacation with a medical procedure. It is estimated that medical services in other countries cost 10 percent to 90 percent less than what it costs in the United States. This fact has given medical tourism in America an impetus.
This does not mean that health associations, insurance companies and healthcare providers in the US are not aware of this growing trend. They are; and many health insurance companies are now offering coverage for certain medical procedures that the insuree can have done in another country. In addition, the insurance providers are also offering discounted rates if the person opts for medical tourism.
From cosmetic surgery to dental care to hip replacement are available at cost effective prices in countries like Mexico, India, Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia. In fact, many facilities in these countries are accredited by the Medical Association accrediting boards in the United States.
The reason why medical tourism has become so popular is because of the rising cost of health insurance and healthcare in the United States. The attraction to be able to save money and couple the medical procedure with a holiday is very strong. This is also one source of finding treatment for Americans who are uninsured, and the cost of traveling, staying and the medical procedure works out much cheaper than what the person would have paid in the US.
