5 Benefits of Forex Managed Accounts
For anyone one who is on a full time job and lacks time to learn the important secrets of the FX trade, or a beginner who has just ventured into this lucrative business, then a forex managed account will be a great option. Derived from the wealth management concept, forex managed accounts work in more or less similar manner. They ensures growth in your initial investment. Basically, a foreign exchange managed account is one which allows a broker or any other authorized party to act in your best interest. This means that the authorized party, who is normally an expert in FX trade, can transact on your behalf with no need for clearance from you. However, it need not be an individual who is managing your transactions. You can opt to have an automated forex managed account, which runs on automated trading software programmed to take into consideration such things as recent transactions, various statistics, market trends and indicators. Whichever way you choose to go, there are definitely lots of benefits in running a forex managed account. They include the following;
- Forex managed accounts are run by experts who have knowledge and skills required in the FX trade. This means that making profit from FX is an easy thing for them. Furthermore, they only take a small percentage of the profits.
- Another advantage of FX managed accounts is that you are assured of returns. The experts are in a good position to make real-time decisions on how to profit from any transaction they do, unlike most of us.
- FX managed accounts are liquid in nature. This means that should you no longer feel the need to continue with FX, you can simply withdraw your money.
- They require a low start-up capital; $5,000 is actually the minimum investment requirement by most institutions. When compared to most other investments, this is quite modest.
- The final advantage is that they provide you with up-to-the-minute information regarding the status of the FX market. They also offer other relevant information such as comparisons of your investment progress as compared to the latest market trends and so on. This puts you more in control of your investments. Furthermore, even if your portfolio is managed by another party, you still have a say in the management of your affairs.
Why Mid Cap Funds Are For You
The market cap of a fund helps an investor know the size of the company he could potentially invest in. These cap sizes tend to vary over time. They also vary depending on brokerage houses. Generally, a small cap fund falls into the range of less than one billion dollars, a mid cap fund falls between one billion and eight billion dollars and the large cap funds are all above eight billion dollars. Large fund tend to have ownership level restrictions, and are best for long-term investors who aren’t looking for much risk. Small cap funds though, invest in companies that may not be all that stable – as they are still likely in the early stages of their business and could possible collapse. This is why small one are highly volatile to invest in, though they can give large returns. You need to be on your toes and know what you’re doing to get the best here.
A mid cap fund falls somewhere in-between these two funds. The companies in this range are slightly more stable than small cap funds. It doesn’t always end up moving with the market and its ups and downs – so there happens to be more stability here. This means that you need to fear a little less about their volatility.
It gives you more returns than other as well – and it’s not quite so long-term. So you get better returns than the large caps and better stability than with the small caps when you pick a mid cap fund. Over a period of time a small and mid one is likely to outperform a large cap fund. This is because a small and mid cap fund are more likely to focus on their growth strategy than already large conglomerates. They are more dynamic in their business as they are more compact.
But don’t depend on every single fund which is doing well – there are always exceptions to the rule. Look at your own finances and understand where you can afford to use your money. If you are more interested in long run investments, perhaps it isn’t for you. But if you want a higher return with less volatility you could consider investing in it. Remember to do your homework though, before you actually invest in mutual funds. You need to know where your money is going and what are the risks involved in a particular investment when you choose to invest. This fund value invested in midsized companies which would give you higher returns. Generally people invest in this fund because it offers vast growth opportunities as compared to other sectors.
Small companies often offered more growth as compared to big companies. So, we should invest in fund which can invest in small, large and mid size companies
So, before investing in it research the market, analyze it which helps you to get what you think about the return amount.
Life Settlement – What is it and How Does it Work?
A life settlement is a financial transaction in which a policy owner possessing an unneeded or unwanted life insurance policy sells the policy to a third party for more than the cash value offered by the life insurance company. The purchaser becomes the new beneficiary of the policy at maturation and is responsible for all subsequent premium payments. Life settlements are an important development in that they have opened a secondary market for life insurance in which policy owners can access fair market value for their policies, rather than accepting the lower cash surrender value from the issuing life insurance company.
Generally speaking, life settlements are an option for high-net-worth policy owners age 65 or older. Independent estimates report that among this group, 20% of policies have a market value that exceeds the cash value offered by the carrier. And while many policy owners are unfamiliar with life settlements until a financial professional mentions the option to them, the concept has gained attention from high-profile proponents such as Warren Buffett, former U.S. Representative Bill Gradison, and numerous media sources including The Wall Street Journal, Time Magazine, Business Week and The Economist. A growing number of experts now believe that informing clients about offering life settlements should fall under the fiduciary duty of a financial advisor.
How It Works
In a life settlement transaction, there is a chain leading from the seller of the policy to the end buyer of the policy (known as a life settlement provider.) Each link in the chain has a different responsibility in facilitating the transaction and ensuring that it runs smoothly, while outside vendors typically assist the provider with specialized functions.
Its What We Do
Our niche was formed to meet the changing demands of trusted advisors and their clientele, who are increasingly taking advantage of the booming secondary market for life insurance. The market is burgeoning as clients become aware of the $108 billion* of existing policies that have unrealized potential in excess of their cash surrender values. Advisors maximize these gains for our clients, who are quickly becoming more sophisticated and knowledgeable of these opportunities. Our principals have over 75 years of combined experience in financial planning and insurance, helping integrate life settlements into client financial, estate and/or other goals. All principles maintain NASD securities licenses (in good standing) and offer the services of a Broker/Dealer in facilitating life settlements on variable policies. Variable policies are considered by many to be regarded as securities transactions.
This process used by our advisors ensures your client the best possible offer for their policy. This process includes understanding the goal of the client, reviewing alternative solutions (if asked) with their advisors, pre-qualifying all cases for the likelihood of a settlement, reviewing each case by in-house impaired risk specialists before it goes to market, and making the case progress and offers transparency through the proprietary TOP program.
Accounting Services Book Keeping Service Outsourced Book Keeping
Contrarian Consulting is an outsourced partner for Accounting, Payroll and Compliance related assignments in India.
By looking at complexity of accounting, tax and regulatory environment and availability of appropriate resource to manage significant challenges, we started the Contrarian Consulting to give a compliant and cost effective services to our clients.
We are a client focused firm having a decade experience in managing large to mid size corporates. The firm is having its head office at Bangalore. We provide wide range of services in the area of Audit and Assurance, Direct Taxation, Indirect Taxation, Company Law Matter, Management Advisory services, Information Technology, FEMA matters, Accounting Services, Human Resource and Payroll Management and procesing.
We provide the entire range of accounting /bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports. We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization, as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
We provide the entire range of accounting / bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports.
We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization,as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
Payroll and its component is effective tool for any organisation to retain the employees for a longer tenure. Contrarian approach to process payroll is robust from structuring to disbursement. We are not process payroll but also manage both employer and employee expectation, enforcing accountability, risk control and compliance from both state and central regulations as a strict mandate.
We use best in class technology to process the payroll. Our approach of meeting employees on regular basis to give a clear clarity on their taxes, help employees in planing their investment and file their tax returns. We also ensure a complete legal compliance in terms of labour, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and all other allied laws prevailing in India.
We help our clients in various compliance related matters including incorporation such as registration of companies or that of Indian branch/liaison/project office/subsidiary of foreign companies.
We also provide assistance towards filing of various applicable forms as and when required.
We also provide assistance in secretarial matters, preparation of financial statements, and support in the form of providing updates and guidance on the changes in compliances namely XBRL, IFRS, etc. We also advise clients on foreign direct investment (FDI) and compliance, filing of returns under RBI regulations, and provide necessary assistance towards obtaining approvals of RBI wherever applicable.
