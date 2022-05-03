5 Golden Rules For Telemarketing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Telemarketing for many people is a chore. It is an up hill struggle that is time consuming, laborious and does not produce results. The reason for this is two fold; they are not putting in enough time, and/or are not following the basic principals of telemarketing.

Below are 5 golden pieces of advice for anyone looking at telemarketing – if you want to be effective then by following these tips ‘every day’ you will be successful.

Prepare your day

Any country preparing for war does a battle plan first – you need a battle plan for your day.

1. Clear your desk – get things nice and tidy, fresh and clutter free. Make sure you have had a good nights sleep and have fluid to hand. Make sure your chair is comfy, you have good lighting and are comfortable for being there 8 hours.

2. Get your data ready for the days calling – know who you are going to call and what sort of calls they will be (cold calls, follow up calls, closing calls etc.)

These both sound really lame, but the if the basics are not adhered to – then you will be doomed to failure.

Give time for prospecting

As part of the preparation, you need to have good time for finding new contacts.

Normal, socially acceptable calling would go from 10am – 5pm. Outside of this people tend to see it as irritating and intrusive.

So, this gives a good couple of hours to research new prospects, do any admin and loading data onto the call list for the day.

Telemarketing is a numbers game

The more calls you make, the greater your chances of success. Core calling time is 10am – 5pm; you should not be doing admin work in this time (except quick e-mails) as you are missing out on prospective opportunities.

Your day should have some cold calls and some follow ups (balance weighted on cold calling for new prospects).

Follow up all sales leads

If you are only following up warm/hot leads, then you are missing out on opportunities.

Always follow up leads even if they are time wasters – as you never know.

Keep an eye on the news and industry events; PR launches, new products can always give insights as to things happening that you can jump onto. If a company merges with another, they will need new marketing material – so if this is your line then you need to get involved.

Smile and pretend you enjoy it

When you are talking on the phone to someone, they pick up on 2 things (subconsciously) which is what you say and how you say it. There is roughly a 50% split here – so if you sound bored, then they will sense it. By smiling, and being happy, you will bring a good energy to the call and at the very least, lift someones day up.

If you sit up, smile and talk with passion – it will come across and the call will be more high energy.

If you are cheery and polite – then the results will show – you may even get an order.

Telemarketing is about following the maths – as long as you follow the rules and make sure that all things are being done – the rest is numbers.

This advice is just as much for telemarketing companies as it is anyone that has to follow up sales leads. Telemarketing (in itself) is not a hard process, but if you do not follow these basic principals and just ‘wing it’ – then it will be hard work, disjointed and probably unsuccessful.