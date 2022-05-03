News
7th Pay Commission big DA update: Dearness allowance hiked by 5% in THIS state, new rate from May 1
The Chhattisgarh government has increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five percent on the occasion of International Labour Day that fell on May 1.
After the 5 percent hike, the dearness allowance of Chhattisgarh state government employees has now been increased from 17 percent to 22 percent.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.
A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1, Baghel tweeted.
It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 30, 2022 given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise.
This increase was approved in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.
The post 7th Pay Commission big DA update: Dearness allowance hiked by 5% in THIS state, new rate from May 1 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Wild left to lament missed scoring chances in Game 1 loss to Blues
Everything felt different for the Wild heading into the NHL playoffs this time around.
For the first time in forever, the Wild had a pair of gamebreakers in Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala. They had incredible depth up and down the lineup, which served as the driving force during a regular season that literally rewrote the records books. They had legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes and standout goaltender Cam Talbot waiting in the wings.
In the end, though, the Wild proved the more things change, the more they stay the same. Like so many teams before them, the Wild were left to lament their missed scoring chances on their way to a deflating 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the first round.
Never mind that the Xcel Energy Center was ready to erupt shortly after puck drop on Monday night. With the home crowd fiending for a goal, the Wild didn’t pretty much everything except put the puck in the back of the net.
There was a series of posts by Matt Boldy, Jake Middleton, and Joe Eriksson Ek throughout the game. There was a missed breakaway by Ryan Hartman late. There was a putrid 0 for 5 performance on the power play.
All of it added up to an way-too-familiar result for anyone that’s been following the Wild for the past couple of decades. Whether it was Marian Gaborik and Brian Rolston in the early days of the franchise, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in the mid 2010’s, or this supposedly new-and-improved version of the Wild, when the playoffs roll around, this team struggles to score.
On the other end of the ice, David Perron had a game for the ages, netting a hat trick to put the Blues ahead in the series. All of his goals came the left circle with Fleury scrambling in his crease after allowing a big rebound.
The dominance started early in the first period as the Blues jump in front 1-0 thanks to a diving goal from Perron. That came a few minutes after Fleury revved up the home crowd by denying Ivan Barbashev on a penalty shot.
With the Wild chasing the game after Perron’s goal, the Blues stretched the lead to 2-0 later in the first period with a goal from captain Ryan O’Reilly.
While that was already more than enough run support for Ville Husso between the pipes, Perron added another goal late in the second period to make it 3-0.
No doubt the most frustrating part for the Wild was they largely outplayed the Blues in the second period with absolutely nothing to show for it.
With the game well in hand in the third period, Perron completed his hat trick with a goal that finalize the score at 4-0.
Now the Wild will turn their focus to Game 2 where they will have some work to do to prove to their fans that this time is actually different.
News
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Stanton makes spectacular catch
TORONTO — Joey Gallo was on the field and hit after batting practice Monday, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City with a “tight left groin,” and is day-to-day.
“So he was doing better today. And actually, yesterday was an okay day but today it was a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s 3-2 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “As far as evaluating them, going through his treatment, warming up in the weight room and everything. We’ll have a better idea when we get out here on the field and he’s able to do some more work and have a better evaluation of that.”Gallo said he felt good before he went to hit in batting practice. He said he had actually hit a little bit on Sunday and felt fine too.
Boone said he would wait and see how Gallo is on Tuesday, but he would have only been able to pinch hit in an emergency Monday night.
STANTONIAN GRAB
Jordan Montgomery thought it was gone. Matt Chapman had got a hold of one and hammered it to right field. The Yankees lefty turned around and saw the benefit of having a 6-foot-6 Giancarlo Stanton in the field.
Chapman was robbed of an extra-base hit in the second on the best defensive play Stanton has made as a Yankee. He leapt to catch the Blue Jays’ third baseman’s fly ball to the top of the wall. He crashed to the ground holding on to it and then got up and smiled.
“Off the bat I was like ‘Ugh, a 1-2 hit. I can’t let him barrel it up like that,’ and then it’s like this for sure is a homer,” Montgomery said. “And then Stanton pulled it back. So really good play.”
After struggling with injuries in 2019 and 2020, people may have forgotten that Stanton was considered a pretty good outfielder. He was primarily a DH in 2019 and 2020, but has enjoyed working in more outfield starts the last two years.
STILL HERE
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday evening when the rosters had to be cut from 28 to 26, but the infielder/outfielder didn’t actually go to Scranton. Andujar came to Canada with the Yankees on their taxi squad.
“We just taxi squaded him, because just a little bit of the uncertainty around Joey Gallo and with COVID protocols, it’s something that we’re allowed to do so we just kind of wanted to make sure we’re covered,” Boone said. “Especially coming across the border and stuff. Just in case we get in a situation where we need someone. “
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday. That was his only start after being called up last Tuesday when Aaron Hicks went on the paternity list.
News
Webster Groves School District faces backlash over student surveys
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A national legal organization is calling out a St. Louis-area school district for allegedly violating state and federal law.
The Southeastern Legal Foundation said the Webster Groves School District made students answer personal surveys without parental consent.
According to the foundation, Webster Groves has had students answer surveys on a weekly basis, with some questions asking a student their sexual orientation or political party. SLF said that is against the law, but the school district said they did nothing wrong.
“That information is personal and sensitive. The school has no business asking him those questions without parental consent,” said Kimberly Hermann, a lawyer with Southeastern Legal Foundation out of Georgia.
Hermann said they have received numerous complaints from parents with students with Webster Groves School District, all about personal surveys students have had to fill out weekly in the past school year.
“Those parents’ antennas really went up when they started seeing surveys were going out asking about their children’s mental health, their sexual activity, their political beliefs, their parents’ political beliefs and views. Just, something wasn’t right, and they were dead on,” Hermann said.
SLF told FOX 2 that the surveys passed out at Webster Groves schools are created and administered by outside companies such as Panorama Education and Project Wayfinder. SLF said sample survey questions include, “I am aware of and comfortable with my cultural, racial, and personal identity,” “My family supports me in my academic and personal life,” and “I feel supported by my family.”
Hermann said SLF has been collecting information on other school districts across the country about similar surveys. She said passing these surveys out without parental consent violates state and federal privacy laws. She said the surveys have been given out to high school and middle school students.
“We have kids in middle school being asked about their sexual activity and sexual orientation, and it’s up to the parents to decide when these conversations are had,” Hermann said.
The Webster Groves School District said the federal and state laws cited by the SLF do not apply to their surveys.
The Webster Groves School District is first and foremost dedicated to the safety and well-being of all of its students, and to providing each of them a quality education as comprehensive as possible to prepare them for their adult lives. To accomplish that, it is essential to become and remain aware of their learning environment, how safe and included students feel in that environment, and how the District can better support students so that each can reach his or her full potential.
As for the allegations by Georgia’s Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) that the District is somehow violating state and federal law, those allegations are simply unfounded, as can be seen by simply reading the statutes they cite. The District complies in all respects with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). The requirements for student surveys under the PPRA apply only to programs partially or wholly funded by the U.S. Department of Education – the Act specifically limits the requirements to any program for which the Secretary of Education or the Department of Education “has administrative responsibility as provided by law.” None of the surveys cited by SLF were a part of any such program.
The requirements of the Missouri statute cited by SLF (§161.096) are only directed to “the statewide longitudinal data system” maintained by the Missouri Department of Education, not to any student information gathered at the local level. In fact, the statute itself provides that student data “shall only include locally developed or locally approved assessments” including but not limited to those developed by classroom teachers. The only reference in that statute to the local school district is a prohibition against reporting certain student information to the state data system, and the Webster Groves School District does not report any such information to the Department of Education.
SLF has asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate. The Attorney General sent Fox 2 This statement:
We appreciate the Southeast Legal Foundation for bringing their concerns to the Office and have received similar allegations in districts across the state. We have been working diligently to empower parents and return transparency to Missouri’s schools. We are currently closely reviewing the information contained in that letter and information in other districts and will take action wherever possible.
