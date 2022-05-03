Finance
Accounting Services Book Keeping Service Outsourced Book Keeping
Contrarian Consulting is an outsourced partner for Accounting, Payroll and Compliance related assignments in India.
By looking at complexity of accounting, tax and regulatory environment and availability of appropriate resource to manage significant challenges, we started the Contrarian Consulting to give a compliant and cost effective services to our clients.
We are a client focused firm having a decade experience in managing large to mid size corporates. The firm is having its head office at Bangalore. We provide wide range of services in the area of Audit and Assurance, Direct Taxation, Indirect Taxation, Company Law Matter, Management Advisory services, Information Technology, FEMA matters, Accounting Services, Human Resource and Payroll Management and procesing.
We provide the entire range of accounting /bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports. We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization, as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
We provide the entire range of accounting / bookkeeping services including preparation of accounting manuals, and auditing services such as internal and revenue audit, management / operational audit, risk based audit, corporate policy audits and compliance reports.
We also provide assistance in identifying and implementing the best-fit accounting management tool for your organization,as we have expertise in managing accounts across various acclaimed software such as Tally, QuickBooks, Xero, etc.
Payroll and its component is effective tool for any organisation to retain the employees for a longer tenure. Contrarian approach to process payroll is robust from structuring to disbursement. We are not process payroll but also manage both employer and employee expectation, enforcing accountability, risk control and compliance from both state and central regulations as a strict mandate.
We use best in class technology to process the payroll. Our approach of meeting employees on regular basis to give a clear clarity on their taxes, help employees in planing their investment and file their tax returns. We also ensure a complete legal compliance in terms of labour, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and all other allied laws prevailing in India.
We help our clients in various compliance related matters including incorporation such as registration of companies or that of Indian branch/liaison/project office/subsidiary of foreign companies.
We also provide assistance towards filing of various applicable forms as and when required.
We also provide assistance in secretarial matters, preparation of financial statements, and support in the form of providing updates and guidance on the changes in compliances namely XBRL, IFRS, etc. We also advise clients on foreign direct investment (FDI) and compliance, filing of returns under RBI regulations, and provide necessary assistance towards obtaining approvals of RBI wherever applicable.
Finance
Buying Real Estate In Nicaragua
The first step to shopping for real estate in Nicaragua is to forget everything you know about the process back home… no matter where home may be.
Let me make one thing clear from the start. There are incredible bargains to be had buying property in Nicaragua. In fact, there is no other market in the Americas where insisting upon a 40% return on investment or better is reasonable. However, there are few similarities between the rules and regulations governing the real estate industries in North America or Europe, and Nicaragua. It’s because of this lack of similarities that foreign investors often get into trouble. There is a preconceived notion on the part of foreigners that the Nicaragua real estate industry is as carefully regulated as it is elsewhere, and it is this incorrect assumption that sets foreign investors up to be cheated. The only universal real estate investing rule that applies as equally in Nicaragua as it does anyway else is Caveat emptor, buyer beware.
Real Estate Brokers
Basically there’s no such thing in Nicaragua as a real estate brokerage that a Canadian, American or European would assume the term represents. There are real estate brokerage offices. Some even have familiar franchise names, but that’s where the similarity ends.
There is no mandated, formal training of real estate sales people, nor are there specific licensing requirements. Anyone can become a “realtor” by paying for a merchant license or incorporating a Nicaraguan company. I’m not suggesting this means “all” real estate sales people are incompetent or untrained… many are. In fact, there are a number of retired realtors who relocated to Nicaragua and maintain successful, upstanding businesses. However, there are many more who are not at all competent, and operate on the razor edge between honest business and outright fraud. Caveat emptor again!
There are no district or federal regulatory boards governing the real estate industry in place. Real estate sales are no more regulated than a vehicle sale transacted by a street vendor. Outright criminality is not ignored by authorities, but having the perpetrator jailed is unlikely to result in recovery of any money lost. The revenge should make a fleeced buyer feel better though. Nicaraguan jails exist to punish criminals, not rehabilitate, and they are Hell on Earth. Unfortunately though, most issues that can arise in a real estate transaction are considered civil matters by law enforcement and have to be treated as such. In short, whatever money you think you were cheated out of… consider it lost. Even with a judgement in the plaintiff’s favor, collecting money owed in a judgement rarely happens. So again, caveat emptor.
A serious shortcoming in the Nicaragua real estate market is that there is nothing similar to a Multi Listing Service (MLS). The lack of any form of MLS means there is no central registry of properties for sale, nor any information as to what a property sold for. The result is that it’s very difficult to decide what a house or commercial building in a particular neighbourhood is worth since there are no comparable property transactions to use as a guide. Appraisers base their appraisals on replacement cost mostly, and whatever else they provide is pure guess work. Ironically, banks require appraisals created by licensed Nicaraguan appraisers if mortgage funding is being requested.
There’s no such thing in Nicaragua as a listing similar to what most foreigners would understand the term to mean. Real estate shoppers will hear a realtor say that he or she has a listing, but it’s common to see two or more real estate signs on a single property. Likewise, the same property may appear on multiple real estate company websites and be advertised online by numerous different people. More confusing, the prices advertised may vary for the same house, sometimes by tens of thousands of dollars. Nicaraguans selling their homes rarely lock themselves into an agreement with one party wanting to sell their land, house or commercial building. If you want to sell something, the assumption is the more people trying to sell it the better. And by more people that can be realtors, the owner themselves, their family and friends, a neighbor, or a horse drawn carriage driver. This seems chaotic to a foreigner shopping for a retirement or vacation home, but it makes perfect sense to Nicaraguans. Without an MLS service that allows numerous realtors to show prospective buyers a listed property, letting everyone try to sell a property seems to be the best way to get exposure.
Another misconception foreign purchasers have when buying real estate in Nicaragua is that the seller is paying the real estate agent. This is sometimes the case, but even when it is the buyer may be asked to pay the commission. Yes, this is legal in Nicaragua. In fact, not only could there be a commission paid by the seller and buyer, but the real estate agent may have added an amount to what the seller actually wants in his or her hand. This too is legal. The worst case scenario is that the seller wants US$50,000 for his or her home. The sellers offers anyone selling the home US$1000 or a percentage. The real estate selling agent advertises the home for US$59,900, allowing for negotiating room. A buyer settles on US$55,000 but is told that in Nicaraguan the buyer pays the commission. Not actually the truth, but common enough that people think it’s a rule. The requested commission can be anything up to as much as 10%, or it can be a flat fee. Once all is said and done and the buyer agrees to purchase the property for US$55,000. In a case such as this, the ‘agent’ will insist on a nonrefundable US$5000 down payment. At closing the seller receives the US$50,000 that he or she wanted and the selling agent pockets the rest.
I know of a purchasers who handed a ‘realtor’ US$65.000 to purchase a 3 acre farm with a small house on the property. The ‘realtor’ then went to the owner of the property and paid him US$20,000 to buy the land. It gets worse… the ‘realtor’ never bothered to make the title transfer until the buyer discovered he was not the owner when he tried to pay long overdue taxes. In the end the property was purchased by a developer for little more than the original US$65,000, but 8 years of appreciation later. In another case Europeans purchase a home and overpaid US$85,000. Of course basing their offer on the European real estate values they knew, it was assumed they were getting a bargain. The ‘realtor’ pocketed the US$85,000 and a commission he charged the buy as well. Again, perfectly legal in Nicaragua… so caveat emptor.
The way to navigate through what foreigners view as market chaos is to use a knowledgeable real estate consultant to find a property you want, negotiate the price, terms and conditions, conduct the necessary due diligence, validate the title and survey, and so on. This is a fee based service but far less expensive than a percentage sales commission, and far, far less than a costly mistake would be. One such service is Nica Investments, a real estate consultancy that assists foreign investors purchasing real estate or businesses in Nicaragua.
Finance
The Secret to Wealth Creation
Let me ask you a question… would you consider yourself a hard worker? Chances are (considering the fact that you opened this article) you are. Let me you another question… with all the hard work you’re putting in, are you where you want to be financially? If not, there is a principle that you must learn to apply… Leverage.
You see, there is only a certain number of hours given to us in a day. And we’re human, so there is a limited number of things we could accomplish in one day. Knowing this, you must learn to leverage whatever knowledge and tools that you can to put yourself on a much quicker track towards wealth.
Compound interest would be an excellent example. When your money is earning a high rate of return, your money is basically working for you. Instead of you working for your money, your money is working for you. The more you save, the faster it grows.
Another great area to consider would be technology and the internet. Did you know that you can practically automate your entire business? Getting more and more prospects, presenting your product and closing the sale, and even follow up. These are all tasks that can be automated and ran over the internet. The most beautiful part is that your business can run while you sleep!
You can even learn to leverage the tough times, like this recession that we’re going through. The marketplace isn’t doing too good and it’s the best time to buy. Usually what happens on the downturn of the market, everyone starts to sell. The should have sold when it was high but waited too long and lost. There is only a small percentage of people who actually BUY in these types of times. Buy cheap, sell high. Very simple rule and the perfect way to leverage the downturns of the market.
I think the most powerful source of leverage is knowledge. Did you know that 50% of the people that graduate from high school NEVER read another book? And from the ones who went to college, 80% never read a book after. It doesn’t take much to beat the masses. Keep growing yourself as a person and growing your value. The more knowledge you have, the more value you can deliver to people. The more value you deliver to people, the more money you’ll make.
Try and think about some examples of leverage that you can use to kick your life into a new gear.
Finance
How to Close Your Pipeline Effectively
Many of you have expressed frustration over the significant number of promised orders that just never seem to close.
Long sales cycles not only delay your return on investment, but also increase uncertainty about whether the sale will go through at all.
Remember, closing the sale is simply the opening of the serious relationship.
How does one ensure a faster sales cycle with lower gestation times!
Though I certainly don’t claim to have all the answers,here are a few suggestions that might help lower your level of frustration and raise your Closing ratios.
I am keeping this very basic for this article.
1. Make sure you and your sales leads are calling on the RIGHT PEOPLE.
If not,all the sincere promises and assurances made by the lower level end users aren’t worth a hill of beans. Such promises will only serve to demoralize you and your sales leads.be realistic. If you and your sales Leads arent talking to the right man,forget about it.
2.Turn Existing prospects into Prospective Sure Fire Customers by helping them JUSTIFY their purchase decisions.
Never make the mistake of assuming that your buyers are skilled at justifications and that they will stick their neck out to back you. They are not skilled at creating the right justifications and their purchase request is made with little or no justifications. If the Decision Maker,his Boss doesn’t understand or appreciate the value of the purchase request, how can they make a logical decision to approve it? Unfortunately most requestors are not used to justifying and they will do a rather poor job of it.Also, people do not want to hear a NO. Once a poorly justified bid is rejected by the Decision maker, dont expect him to go back with another request. It may be too late.
Without a clear justification to utilize the budget, most decision makers will usually defer a decision indefinitely.
No one is in a better position to justify the product or a Solution that you want to sell than YOU.
After each sales call, it’s a good practice for the Sales Manager to ensure that the Sales leads have managed and end user agreement on all the potential benefits
DON’T LEAVE THIS CRITICAL STEP TO THE SALES LEADS OR YOUR DEALER REPRESENTATTIVES.MOST HAVE PROBABLY HAD LITTLE PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE CREATING THEM IN THE PAST OR PROABABLY WOULDN’T KNOW WHERE TO START WITH.THE MORE THEY SEE THE MANAGER TAKE THE LEAD TO DO IT,THE QUICKER THEY LEARN.
Calculate potential savings and other buyer value using a simple template or a justification worksheet.
Share this with the Buyer and if required, the Decision maker. Get the end user to agree to these facts and ensure that this work sheet is attached along with the purchase requisition. This accomplishes a lot of things. First, it ensures the current buying contact is better prepared to justify the purchase. Second, it guarantees a more complete justification message is conveyed to the decision maker. Third, it trains your sales leads how to justify the Product or Solution that is being sold.
Most importantly your Client contact or the Buyer needs to be portrayed by you as a Champion. This is possible only if help him with the Justification.You need to make sure that HE is driving the idea and not you.He must be seen in the eyes of his Organization as a proactive Employee that has only the Organizations’ Benefits in his mind.There must be a WIN WIN OUTCOME for both.
3. Personally Follow up to check on the status of the Account.
Never call the user to follow up. You must cultivate the habit of meeting the user armed with the cost benefit sheet and more. Use the justification sheet as a point of discussion during these follow up meetings.
Be prepared to meet more Users and Decision makers to re-assure and convince the decision makers
4. The Absolute best way to reduce the stress associated with a particular pending order is to have as many as possible in your sales pipeline. ITS ALL ABOUT NUMBERS.
Its important to have a healthy and qualified pipeline, where atleast 70% of the pipeline has a strong Close Probability.
How do you get more pipeline activity? The simple answer is atleast 3-4 calls/4 days a week.This is the only way to produce a bulging pipeline.If you average 20 qualified and justified sales calls in a month,I can guarantee you will never have to worry about a poor quarter.
We need to remember, closing the sale is simply the opening of the serious relationship.
Using these simple basic techniques,we can ensure a faster sales cycle with lower gestation times.
Accounting Services Book Keeping Service Outsourced Book Keeping
Wild left to lament missed scoring chances in Game 1 loss to Blues
Will Bitcoin Shoot Over $40,000 — Or Drop To $35,000?
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Stanton makes spectacular catch
Buying Real Estate In Nicaragua
Webster Groves School District faces backlash over student surveys
Mets fall to Braves after Travis d’Arnaud haunts his old team; Trevor May pitches through injury
The Secret to Wealth Creation
7th Pay Commission: Good News! Chhattisgarh increased DA for state government employees by 5 percent
De Soto couple murdered in 1996 remembered ahead of execution
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For