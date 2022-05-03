Finance
Adjustable Life Insurance Policies: Allow Changes in Coverage
People who choose to have life insurance can choose a particular type of insurance that gives them the capability to make some adjustments in case of changes in life circumstances. This type of insurance is called adjustable life insurance. This type of life insurance allows policyholders to make a change in the scope and amount of coverage of their policy while they modify their monthly premium as well. In general, life insurance like this enables adjustments in protection periods, premiums and the face amount that has to do with the policy. In some cases, this policy may also let the policyholder to modify the premium’s payment terms like transferring from a monthly to a quarterly payment.
It is imperative to take note that majority of life insurance policies increase or decrease the benefits that come with the policies. This can help unemployed people for an extended period of time. Instead of leaving the coverage, the policyholder has the option to get a lower benefit schedule and a lower but manageable premium. When there will be an improvement in the financial circumstances in the near future, the policyholder has the option to modify his policy terms again so he or she can restore the previous coverage level.
While there are common characteristics between adjustable and variable life insurance, they are not totally the same. Variable policy enables the amount of the benefit to change according to how the investments, which underwrites the coverage, perform. On the contrary, the adjustable policy does not cover a floating benefit in the event of death, rather, there will be a fixed death benefit amount based on the policy’s terms and conditions.
When it comes to quality, adjustable life insurance policies offer benefits that can be compared to other policies. This type of insurance plan offers some flexibility to the policyholder to change the coverage as there is a change in life circumstances. For instance, an adult who has this policy may choose to increase the coverage after he gets married or has children. By similar token, this policy package enables a low-income person to buy coverage now and increase the benefits as his or her yearly salary increases over time.
There are a lot of insurance firms that offer this kind of coverage along with other available plans. To identify if this life insurance suits you, talk with an insurance agent for more information on how their plans work and what kind of versatility their plans may offer. Just make sure you have a number of options to choose from and enough information to help you decide so you will get the plan that is perfect for the needs of those you will leave behind in the future.
Finance
Rising Home Prices: New – Normal, Or Trend?: 6 Factors To Consider!
Historically, the real estate market, was, somewhat, cyclical, where, Sellers, Buyers, and Neutral Markets, from time – to – time, seemed to hold, the upper – hand! However, we have witnessed, for approximately, the last year (or so), at, or near, record – levels/ rates of increasing prices! Some wonder, whether this will continue, and, if, so, for how long, while others, seem to believe, this will be the new – normal! Since, there are several factors, involved, this article will briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, six of the more relevant ones, and why they matter, and the potential impacts, and ramifications,
1. Mortgage rates: Never before, at least, in recent memory, have we witnessed this prolonged period of record, or, near – record, low mortgage interest rates! Even, a slight amount of rate increase, has, reduced interest, to some degree, so, what might occur, when the Federal Reserve Bank, raises the costs of borrowing, as many believe, will occur, at least, by the end, of next year. Since, every, one – percent, increase, in what one pays, increases monthly costs by over $60 per $100,000 – borrowed, per month, it is easy to see, the impact, and potential ramifications!
2. Supply and Demand: Like, most economic matters/ issues, the Law of Supply and Demand, applies, to housing, and real estate activities, etc! When, supply exceeds demand, prices go down, or stay – steady, and when the opposite occurs, rising home pricing, occurs!
3. Inventory: Homeowners create the second principle, by, whether, they are ready, and willing, to put their property, on the market, or not! This creates the degree of so – called, inventory, which begins the Supply and Demand, cycle!
4. Buyer interest/ motivation: It’s essential to differentiate between those, who, enjoy looking at real estate, and, truly, qualified, potential buyers! How much, and how long, a significant degree of motivated, buyer interest, continues, and, at what level, often, determines perceived values, etc!
5. Strength of economy: We have witnessed periods, which were, inflationary, recessions, depressions, and, stable/ stagnant, and few have been able to accurately, predict, the timing of these! How long, any economy stays strong, and/ or, is believed to, has impacts on buying conditions, and any willingness to purchase houses!
6. Perceptions: Often, perceptions are more significant than reality, in terms of the behavior of real estate buyers and sellers! When some perceive certain future possibilities, it often dictates their actions, and behaviors!
Will this ever – rising rate of real estate pricing, continue, or is it, the new – normal? Is it merely a shorter – term, trend, and will we see changing market conditions?
Finance
An Honest and Critical Primerica Review (Don’t Join Before Reading!)
An Objective Primerica Review From An Industry Expert
Primerica (formerly known as PFS/ALW) is a financial services company that uses a Multilevel Marketing model. For more than three decades, Primerica has been able to produce many, many 6-figure a year earners. In the 1st quarter of 2010, they officially parted ways with long-time parent company, Citigroup, and went public. Currently, the sales force is made up of 100,000 licensed reps. Primerica is a legitimate business opportunity and has maintained a good rating with the Better Business Bureau.
With that said, there are pros and cons to the Primerica Business Opportunity. In this objective review, I’ll go into the pros and cons of the Primerica Opportunity and give you details you probably don’t know about yet.
First, I’ll start with the Pros…
1. Primerica provides a unique opportunity for someone who has NO experience in financial services to come on-board and get licensed and trained on the basics of life insurance, mutual funds, variable annuities and mortgages.
2. Primerica allows people to come on-board part-time, which is RARE in the financial services field. This is a great feature because reps aren’t under the pressure to produce because they still have income from their full time jobs.
3. With the Primerica model, unlike other MLM opportunities, someone who just wants to market financial products can make a decent income via sales commissions.
4. Primerica offers a lot of support to it’s reps… mainly because reps have access to physical offices run by local RVPs.
5. As stated earlier, Primerica has one of the best track records the network marketing industry. Currently, there’s about 65 leaders in the US and Canada that make $1 million or more in income annually.
Now, let’s give you the Cons:
1. The product training is basic, which is sad for some clients that are being serviced by new reps. Personally speaking, I wouldn’t want my kid’s education funds, my retirement accounts and, especially, my life insurance accounts handled by someone that’s been licensed for 30 days and has no experience in truly offering financial advice.
2. Primerica pays a much LOWER commission to reps when compared to what they can make if they were an independent financial services rep.
3. You are a CAPTIVE agent at Primerica. This means you are able to sell Primerica products ONLY. While only offering Primerica products may not be a bad, as a financial rep, you have a responsibility to your clients to shop for the best possible products for them. While shopping around is a regular practice by independent reps, it is strictly forbidden at Primerica.
4. As a marketer, you’ll lose around eighty percent of your incoming recruits due to the licensing exams. The company stats indicate that ONLY about 20% of incoming reps pass their life insurance exams. So what happens to the left over 80%? Well, they basically end up quitting the business.Imagine working your butt off to build a team that was recruiting 100 new reps monthly. Now, think about this, 80 out of those 100 were people that you couldn’t even build a business with because they couldn’t pass the licensing process.
5. This is a important part of the comp plan that isn’t shown in the presentation – When you get promoted to RVP, you give your best one or two legs to your upline RVP. This is know as the “replacement or ownership exchange”. Imagine, busting your butt to hit the top position, then giving up your BEST leaders, and starting the building process over… Only this time around, as a Regional Vice President, you have office expenses to think about. By the way, Primerica requires it’s RVPs to be full-time and forbids them from making money elsewhere. This is extremely important to know if you are seriously considering the Primerica Business Opportunity.Why? Because if you wish to build multiple streams of income, you won’t be able to once you go RVP.
In closing, Primerica is a real business opportunity where someone can come on-board and learn financial services and how to build an MLM business. Just make sure you do your research on the products and compensation plan so you know exactly what you’re walking into.
So… Should You Join?
If you’re looking for a business that doesn’t require HOURS of financial product training, the probability that you’ll lose a ton of people during the licensing exams and the fact that you have to give your upline your best leaders, then Primerica is definitely not for you.
However, if you like the idea of recruiting agents (and you’re OK with a super-high attrition ratio) and building your agency with the opportunity to qualify to open up your own Primerica office, then Primerica may be an opportunity you should explore.
Finance
Investment Properties – Should You Allow Pets in Rental Properties?
Should you allow tenants to have pets? This question is often a difficult one for investors to answer. On the one hand, they like animals but on the other they are worried about damaged screens, carpets, furniture, cat scratch marks on door frames and odour, all of which can devalue the property. Then there is the potential for the tenant having noisy pets that annoy neighbours. What to do?
Property Investors need to put their business hat on to decide the answer and try to leave the emotion out of the decision. Let us take a look at some facts.
In a recent Northern Territory News article was the headline, “Pet Hates Reducing Landlord’s Income”. An interview was conducted with Investment Club President, Mr Kevin Young. According to Mr Young, Australia has one of the highest pet ownership in the world with 63 percent of the population having one. Half of those who don’t have a pet say they might want to own one soon. He claimed that there has been considerable growth in one-person households over the last three decades and many of those have pets as companions. “It is a reality that pets are becoming an inescapable part of the rental property market in Australia and it is an issue that Australian landlords will have to address in the future if they want to achieve a higher rate of return from their investment property,” Mr Young said.
Mr Young’s observations seem to be backed up by an article in the Courier Mail. Interestingly, the article claimed that up to 15 percent more rent can be achieved for pet rentals and that tenants with pets often want to sign longer leases. The article also noted that property managers say that up to 70 percent of their rental inquiries are from pet owners. Courier Mail, July 10, 2010
The RSPCA NSW also stated that they receive numerous inquiries from concerned pet owners who are finding it very difficult to secure a pet-friendly rental property.
What does a property investor want?
Demand for their rental property, the best rental yield and consistent tenancy. Perhaps it really is time for a rethink.
There are risk- minimization measures that can be put in place to ease your mind about letting your property out to pet owners. Ask your property manager to:
- Find out whether the pet owner has up to date records which prove that the pet is properly vaccinated, registered and similar.
- Include conditions in the lease that fit with your comfort level, such as outside pets only or pets allowed, with the owner being responsible for any damage the pets cause. The latter is important because Landlord Insurance does not cover that kind of damage.
- Include a clause which states that the tenant is responsible for having pest control for fleas undertaken at the conclusion of the tenancy. Ask for proof this has occurred.
- Take particular note of things such as pet droppings in the garden that need to be cleaned up and to look out for stains on the carpet resulting from pets having accidents etc while they are conducting property inspections. This will enable issues to be quickly resolved.
- Undertake a reference check on pets. Check with the previous landlords / property managers about the condition of the property, if damage occurred and how it was handled.
So will you allow pets in your rental properties? There would seem to be several good financial reasons to do so.
