News
Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M
News
Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky
Marquee Sports Network is expanding the scope of its coverage beyond the Chicago Cubs.
The network announced a multiyear broadcast partnership with the Sky to provide live television broadcasts of 16 games. All non-nationally televised games will also be available to stream through Marquee Plus via the app for authenticated Marquee subscribers.
Locally-televised Sky games that conflict with Cubs games will be carried by WCIU-TV as well as Marquee Plus.
“On behalf of the Chicago Cubs organization, I’m so honored to announce this broadcast partnership with the WNBA Champion Chicago Sky,” Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a great partnership between the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Sky and Marquee”
The Sky broadcast team will consist of Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (analyst).
The Sky open the season Friday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. It will be the first Sky game to air on Marquee.
“This partnership with Marquee elevates the Chicago Sky fan experience in a way that has never been done before,” Sky President/CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. “Women’s basketball, particularly the Chicago Sky, is increasingly gaining attention and affinity, and Marquee’s commitment to women’s professional sports made this an easy partnership. With Marquee, as well as our continued relationship with WCIU-TV, fans will never miss a moment of the Sky’s title defense.”
()
News
Fans rip Ulta Beauty for shocking email about Kate Spade’s suicide
News
JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post
JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post
Post : Account Assistant
Selection list of candidate for the post of “Accounts Assistant”, (Panchayat)” (Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj), advertisement vide Notification No. 02 of 2020 dated 06.07.2020, under Item No. 01 to 20 for all Districts of J&K Union Territory-Through Proper Channel (TCP) (Panchayat).
Click here Selection_List_Account_Assistant_TCP
The post JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M
100% Safety And Security On Transfer Of Patents From One City To Another City-Vedanta Air Ambulance
Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky
Fans rip Ulta Beauty for shocking email about Kate Spade’s suicide
Combating Health Care Fraud, Abuse and Waste
4,000 Bitcoin Worth 154,231,351 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
The Ugly Truth About Pushy Insurance Sales People
JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post
Authorities identify two men in fatal boating accident on Big Marine Lake
Vikings decline fifth-year option on center Garrett Bradbury
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For