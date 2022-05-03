Connect with us

News

Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ role sinks to ‘10 minutes,’ firing petition reaches 3M

Published

15 seconds ago

on

28 last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas to save the day
News

Cubs and Marquee Sports Network announce a multiyear TV partnership with the Sky

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

Marquee Sports Network is expanding the scope of its coverage beyond the Chicago Cubs.

The network announced a multiyear broadcast partnership with the Sky to provide live television broadcasts of 16 games. All non-nationally televised games will also be available to stream through Marquee Plus via the app for authenticated Marquee subscribers.

Locally-televised Sky games that conflict with Cubs games will be carried by WCIU-TV as well as Marquee Plus.

“On behalf of the Chicago Cubs organization, I’m so honored to announce this broadcast partnership with the WNBA Champion Chicago Sky,” Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a great partnership between the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Sky and Marquee”

The Sky broadcast team will consist of Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (analyst).

The Sky open the season Friday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. It will be the first Sky game to air on Marquee.

“This partnership with Marquee elevates the Chicago Sky fan experience in a way that has never been done before,” Sky President/CEO Adam Fox said in a statement. “Women’s basketball, particularly the Chicago Sky, is increasingly gaining attention and affinity, and Marquee’s commitment to women’s professional sports made this an easy partnership. With Marquee, as well as our continued relationship with WCIU-TV, fans will never miss a moment of the Sky’s title defense.”

News

Fans rip Ulta Beauty for shocking email about Kate Spade’s suicide

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

News

JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

JKSSB Selection list of candidate for Accounts Assistant Post

Post : Account Assistant

Selection list of candidate for the post of “Accounts Assistant”, (Panchayat)” (Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj), advertisement vide Notification No. 02 of 2020 dated 06.07.2020, under Item No. 01 to 20 for all Districts of J&K Union Territory-Through Proper Channel (TCP) (Panchayat).

Click here Selection_List_Account_Assistant_TCP

