An Honest and Critical Primerica Review (Don’t Join Before Reading!)
An Objective Primerica Review From An Industry Expert
Primerica (formerly known as PFS/ALW) is a financial services company that uses a Multilevel Marketing model. For more than three decades, Primerica has been able to produce many, many 6-figure a year earners. In the 1st quarter of 2010, they officially parted ways with long-time parent company, Citigroup, and went public. Currently, the sales force is made up of 100,000 licensed reps. Primerica is a legitimate business opportunity and has maintained a good rating with the Better Business Bureau.
With that said, there are pros and cons to the Primerica Business Opportunity. In this objective review, I’ll go into the pros and cons of the Primerica Opportunity and give you details you probably don’t know about yet.
First, I’ll start with the Pros…
1. Primerica provides a unique opportunity for someone who has NO experience in financial services to come on-board and get licensed and trained on the basics of life insurance, mutual funds, variable annuities and mortgages.
2. Primerica allows people to come on-board part-time, which is RARE in the financial services field. This is a great feature because reps aren’t under the pressure to produce because they still have income from their full time jobs.
3. With the Primerica model, unlike other MLM opportunities, someone who just wants to market financial products can make a decent income via sales commissions.
4. Primerica offers a lot of support to it’s reps… mainly because reps have access to physical offices run by local RVPs.
5. As stated earlier, Primerica has one of the best track records the network marketing industry. Currently, there’s about 65 leaders in the US and Canada that make $1 million or more in income annually.
Now, let’s give you the Cons:
1. The product training is basic, which is sad for some clients that are being serviced by new reps. Personally speaking, I wouldn’t want my kid’s education funds, my retirement accounts and, especially, my life insurance accounts handled by someone that’s been licensed for 30 days and has no experience in truly offering financial advice.
2. Primerica pays a much LOWER commission to reps when compared to what they can make if they were an independent financial services rep.
3. You are a CAPTIVE agent at Primerica. This means you are able to sell Primerica products ONLY. While only offering Primerica products may not be a bad, as a financial rep, you have a responsibility to your clients to shop for the best possible products for them. While shopping around is a regular practice by independent reps, it is strictly forbidden at Primerica.
4. As a marketer, you’ll lose around eighty percent of your incoming recruits due to the licensing exams. The company stats indicate that ONLY about 20% of incoming reps pass their life insurance exams. So what happens to the left over 80%? Well, they basically end up quitting the business.Imagine working your butt off to build a team that was recruiting 100 new reps monthly. Now, think about this, 80 out of those 100 were people that you couldn’t even build a business with because they couldn’t pass the licensing process.
5. This is a important part of the comp plan that isn’t shown in the presentation – When you get promoted to RVP, you give your best one or two legs to your upline RVP. This is know as the “replacement or ownership exchange”. Imagine, busting your butt to hit the top position, then giving up your BEST leaders, and starting the building process over… Only this time around, as a Regional Vice President, you have office expenses to think about. By the way, Primerica requires it’s RVPs to be full-time and forbids them from making money elsewhere. This is extremely important to know if you are seriously considering the Primerica Business Opportunity.Why? Because if you wish to build multiple streams of income, you won’t be able to once you go RVP.
In closing, Primerica is a real business opportunity where someone can come on-board and learn financial services and how to build an MLM business. Just make sure you do your research on the products and compensation plan so you know exactly what you’re walking into.
So… Should You Join?
If you’re looking for a business that doesn’t require HOURS of financial product training, the probability that you’ll lose a ton of people during the licensing exams and the fact that you have to give your upline your best leaders, then Primerica is definitely not for you.
However, if you like the idea of recruiting agents (and you’re OK with a super-high attrition ratio) and building your agency with the opportunity to qualify to open up your own Primerica office, then Primerica may be an opportunity you should explore.
Investment Properties – Should You Allow Pets in Rental Properties?
Should you allow tenants to have pets? This question is often a difficult one for investors to answer. On the one hand, they like animals but on the other they are worried about damaged screens, carpets, furniture, cat scratch marks on door frames and odour, all of which can devalue the property. Then there is the potential for the tenant having noisy pets that annoy neighbours. What to do?
Property Investors need to put their business hat on to decide the answer and try to leave the emotion out of the decision. Let us take a look at some facts.
In a recent Northern Territory News article was the headline, “Pet Hates Reducing Landlord’s Income”. An interview was conducted with Investment Club President, Mr Kevin Young. According to Mr Young, Australia has one of the highest pet ownership in the world with 63 percent of the population having one. Half of those who don’t have a pet say they might want to own one soon. He claimed that there has been considerable growth in one-person households over the last three decades and many of those have pets as companions. “It is a reality that pets are becoming an inescapable part of the rental property market in Australia and it is an issue that Australian landlords will have to address in the future if they want to achieve a higher rate of return from their investment property,” Mr Young said.
Mr Young’s observations seem to be backed up by an article in the Courier Mail. Interestingly, the article claimed that up to 15 percent more rent can be achieved for pet rentals and that tenants with pets often want to sign longer leases. The article also noted that property managers say that up to 70 percent of their rental inquiries are from pet owners. Courier Mail, July 10, 2010
The RSPCA NSW also stated that they receive numerous inquiries from concerned pet owners who are finding it very difficult to secure a pet-friendly rental property.
What does a property investor want?
Demand for their rental property, the best rental yield and consistent tenancy. Perhaps it really is time for a rethink.
There are risk- minimization measures that can be put in place to ease your mind about letting your property out to pet owners. Ask your property manager to:
- Find out whether the pet owner has up to date records which prove that the pet is properly vaccinated, registered and similar.
- Include conditions in the lease that fit with your comfort level, such as outside pets only or pets allowed, with the owner being responsible for any damage the pets cause. The latter is important because Landlord Insurance does not cover that kind of damage.
- Include a clause which states that the tenant is responsible for having pest control for fleas undertaken at the conclusion of the tenancy. Ask for proof this has occurred.
- Take particular note of things such as pet droppings in the garden that need to be cleaned up and to look out for stains on the carpet resulting from pets having accidents etc while they are conducting property inspections. This will enable issues to be quickly resolved.
- Undertake a reference check on pets. Check with the previous landlords / property managers about the condition of the property, if damage occurred and how it was handled.
So will you allow pets in your rental properties? There would seem to be several good financial reasons to do so.
The Importance Of Excel In The Workplace
Excel is perhaps the most important computer software program used in the workplace today. That’s why so many workers and prospective employees are required to learn Excel in order to enter or remain in the workplace.
From the viewpoint of the employer, particularly those in the field of information systems, the use of Excel as an end-user computing tool is essential. Not only are many business professionals using Excel to perform everyday functional tasks in the workplace, an increasing number of employers rely on Excel for decision support.
In general, Excel dominates the spreadsheet product industry with a market share estimated at 90 percent. Excel 2007 has the capacity for spreadsheets of up to a million rows by 16,000 columns, enabling the user to import and work with massive amounts of data and achieve faster calculation performance than ever before.
Outside the workplace, Excel is in broad use for everyday problem solving.
Let’s say you have a home office. You can use Excel to calculate sales tax on a purchase, calculate the cost of a trip by car, create a temperature converter, calculate the price of pizza per square inch and do analysis of inputted data. You can track your debt, income and assets, determine your debt to income ratio, calculate your net worth, and use this information to prepare for the process of applying for a mortgage on a new house. The personal uses for Excel are almost as endless as the business uses for this software – and an Excel tutorial delves into the practical uses of the program for personal and business use.
The use of spreadsheets on computers is not new. Spreadsheets, in electronic form, have been in existence since before the introduction of the personal computer. Forerunners to Excel and Lotus 1-2-3 were packages such as VisiCalc, developed and modeled on the accountant’s financial ledger. Since 1987, spreadsheet programs have been impacting the business world. Along the way, computerized spreadsheets have become a pervasive and increasingly effective tool for comparative data analysis throughout the world.
Today, end users employ Excel to create and modify spreadsheets as well as to author web pages with links and complex formatting specifications. They create macros and scripts. While some of these programs are small, one-shot calculations, many are much more critical and affect significant financial decisions and business transactions.
Widely used by businesses, service agencies, volunteer groups, private sector organizations, scientists, students, educators, trainers, researchers, journalists, accountants and others, Microsoft Excel has become a staple of end users and business professionals.
The beauty of Excel is that it can be used as a receiver of workplace or business data, or as a calculator, a decision support tool, a data converter or even a display spreadsheet for information interpretation. Excel can create a chart or graph, operate in conjunction with Mail Merge functions, import data from the Internet, create a concept map and sequentially rank information by importance.
Excel offers new data analysis and visualization tools that assist in analyzing information, spotting trends and accessing information more easily than in the past. Using conditional formatting with rich data display schemes, you can evaluate and illustrate important trends and highlight exceptions with colored gradients, data bars and icons.
Indeed, Excel can be customized to perform such a wide variety of functions that many businesses can’t operate without it. Excel training has become mandatory in many workplaces; in fact, computer software training is a must for any workplace trying to keep up with the times.
Let’s say you’re an employer with 97 workers, 17 of whom called in sick today, and you want to know the percentage represented by absentees. Excel can do that. You can learn Excel and use it to determine the ratio of male to female employees, the percentage of minorities on the payroll, and the ranking of each worker by compensation package amount, including the percentages of that package according to pay and benefits. You can use Excel to keep track of production by department, information that may assist you in future development plans. You can create additional spreadsheets to track data on vendors and customers while maintaining an ongoing inventory of product stock.
Let’s say you want to know your business production versus cost. You don’t have to be a math wiz – you just have to learn Excel. Excel allows you to input all of the data, analyze it, sort it according to your customized format, and display the results with color, shading, backgrounds, icons and other gimmicks that offer time-saving assistance in later locating precisely the information desired. If this spreadsheet is for presentation purposes, Excel helps you put it together in such a visually appealing way that the data may seem to pop and sparkle.
The single most important thing an employer may do is learn Excel – it is one of the most essential tools of the workplace.
Excel and Microsoft are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Lotus is a registered trademark of International Business Machines Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Business Planning Tips
Business plans varies with each and every individual. Some prefer technological based business, some prefer learning based business and some with entertainment based business but all together their motive is to get profits from their work.
Business ranges from large to small levels. Now- a- days promoting a business via digital marketing is very simple and its very effective for the purpose of leads generations. As said, business structure (plans, designs) completely varies to each and every business.
The one who has a plan to start a business has to travel a lot of procedural steps. Implementing the business ideas is tougher than generating the ideas. The one who is ready to start his own business must be ready to face all the pros and cons of it. The market standard get varies with each and every business, so all the investors cannot not except the same profit as like all months.
Apart from making money, carrying a business has social responsibilities too. For example, running a company includes proper employees work management, proper revenue generation, proper infrastructure and so on. Here the owner of the company should not focus only on the profits, so apart from this he has to think the about the welfare of his employees and their families. Thinking about the environmental issues is an important step in carrying a business. For example, a person owning the industry has to think of the environmental issues and recommended to use the proper safety measures which does not affect the environment.
If you have a plan to start your own business then consulting a business consultant for financial services are highly recommended. The key aspects of the best business consultancy are:
1. Marketing services
2. Financial services
3. Joint venture services
4. Infrastructure services
5. Set up analysis services
Starting up a business involves risk and difficulty. Before getting into their own business each and every individual has to do research on their business products. No business can be setup without any finance. The financial service plays a major role in setting up a business and in promoting it to an extent. Thus, having a clear vision over their work plan is safe and mandatory. The person who is ready to start their own business should have a rough estimate of how much money is needed to start their business and how much profit they can generate annually.
