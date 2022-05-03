News
Another worthy pitching effort goes by the wayside as Orioles lose to Twins, 2-1
It’s been this way before for the Orioles, even if it’s just a small sample size. When an inning looks promising at the plate, there are few examples of that promise turning into runs, and it continued Monday night against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.
There were few opportunities as it was. But with runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning, when a comeback from a one-run deficit seemed attainable, a soft bouncing ball off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ended it just as swiftly — a double play to retire the side and preserve Minnesota’s eventual 2-1 victory.
For as lively as Sunday’s series-clinching victory against the Boston Red Sox had been — with the Orioles plating a season-high nine runs — the offense didn’t carry over into the opener of a four-game series with the Twins. There were hints, such as a triple from second baseman Rougned Odor, but they didn’t materialize into anything stronger.
That isn’t unique, however. And even as right-hander Tyler Wells set a promising table, a lack of production doomed Baltimore (8-15) to begin the series.
Wells blew through the first three innings on a combined 25 pitches, riding a four-seam fastball and curveball to force weak contact. None of the first seven batters sent balls out of the infield, and none reached base until first baseman Luis Arraez singled in the fourth.
That was the first sign of trouble for Wells, who needed 26 pitches to strand two runners in the fourth. While manager Brandon Hyde said pregame that Wells will infrequently reach five innings because of a post-Tommy John surgery limit, he returned for the fifth with 51 pitches.
A double from designated hitter Trevor Larnach and an RBI single via catcher Ryan Jeffers on consecutive pitches got the Twins on the board before a double ply wiped out the threat and ended Wells’ night on 62 pitches. He allowed four hits and struck out four in five innings.
It was another strong display from Wells, even if his pitch restrictions put a strain on the bullpen. That bullpen was nearly fully stocked because of right-hander Jordan Lyles’ six-inning outing Sunday against the Red Sox — and, as has been a theme this season, that bullpen kept Baltimore in the game.
The Orioles’ bullpen ranked second in the majors in wins above replacement entering Monday, according to FanGraphs. Apart from shortstop Carlos Correa’s RBI single to drive in center fielder Byron Buxton, the bullpen allowed three hits in four innings. Right-hander Félix Bautista’s 1 2/3 innings stood out, as he struck out two batters while allowing one hit.
But that pitching was the bright spot for an Orioles team that otherwise lacked an offensive spark.
The presence of Elrod’s Corner made itself felt — literally — for the first time this season, when Twins left fielder Nick Gordon slid into the left-center field angle as he chased down a fly ball from Odor. It turned into a triple, and Ramón Urías immediately knocked Odor in with a sacrifice fly.
Beyond that spurt, though, there was little life for the Orioles on the basepaths, as they finished with four hits. They stranded four runners, hit 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left an announced crowd of 7,427 — the smallest at Camden Yards this season — with little to rouse them.
And it combined to create a result that has been seen so frequent this year: A worthy pitching effort went unsupported, resulting in another close loss.
Mancini still out with sore ribs
Trey Mancini knew immediately something was wrong. He had crashed into the wall Friday as he chased down a ball, and the barking of his ribs soon started. After he watched back the tape, he saw the issue more clearly.
“I think I elbowed myself going into the wall,” Mancini said Monday afternoon. “I knew I hurt it. I stayed in the rest of the game, but I woke up a couple days ago and it was rough. I’ve never really done anything to my ribs. It felt like I was getting stabbed, honestly.”
Mancini missed his third straight game with that rib injury, although he said all the tests came back negative. At this point, Mancini said it’s about pain management. He figured he would be available off the bench Monday in a big spot, but that didn’t come to fruition.
The previous days, though, Mancini couldn’t think about playing.
“It was to the point where breathing, sneezing, coughing, it was pretty painful,” Mancini said. “But it’s improved today.”
Without Mancini in the lineup, Tyler Nevin slotted into the designated hitter role.
Cutdowns
Hyde said that he would miss what Ryan McKenna brought to the outfield as a defensive replacement. But when deciding who to demote to reduce the 28-man roster to 26 by Monday’s deadline, the calculus when it came to McKenna included the versatility of other players and a desire to get the 25-year-old more regular playing time.
“We felt like it was more important … for him to go get consistent at-bats and to go play,” Hyde said before the game. “And with [Austin] Hays, [Cedric] Mullins and [Anthony] Santander staying healthy, Trey in the outfield some also, [Nevin] possibly playing some corner, we thought it was the most important thing for him and his career for him to go get more at-bats and I’m sure you’ll see him up here soon.”
The Orioles also designated third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez for assignment Monday to reach the required number of players. They stuck with 14 pitchers for the time being, giving them more flexibility in the bullpen even if it limits Baltimore to a three-man bench.
Gutiérrez was the “odd guy out” in the infield after his .143 start at the plate. Designating Gutiérrez opened a place on the 40-man roster, which could be filled later this month if Baltimore decides to promote catcher Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect, to the big leagues.
“Flexibility on your roster is extremely important,” Hyde said. “[Nevin] can play both corners. He can play both corners, infield and outfield. He has done that. That’s why I moved him around a lot in spring training, had him play everywhere. [Chris Owings] has played really everywhere in the big leagues other than first base and catcher. I’m comfortable putting him anywhere, also. Being able to play multiple positions is a huge thing these days.”
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine￼
EXANTE has made a $1 million donation to UNICEF to assist children and families impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Exante broker charity will continue to serve children afflicted by violence and upheaval in Ukraine. The $1 million gift will assist UNICEF in meeting the pressing needs of children growing up in times of war and strife. Additionally, it will give essential supplies like as food, water, and medication, as well as fund education and child protection initiatives throughout Ukraine.
About EXANTE
EXANTE is a next-generation investing firm that gives DMA (direct market access) to a broad variety of financial instruments and stock exchanges (ETFs, futures, options, bonds, Bitcoin fund, and other hedge funds) through a single multi-currency account. Its trading platform enables efficient portfolio management and detailed market analysis across more than 55 financial marketplaces.
EXANTE broker was created in 2011 in Malta by skilled traders with a strong financial market background and years of hands-on experience. Apart from its headquarters in London, the corporation has offices in the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia, Italy, Malta, and Cyprus. EXANTE is MiFID compliant and provides investors with the greatest level of legal protection available under the Market in Financial Instruments Directive.
Aid to Ukraine
As of the end of March, there were around 4 million refugees escaping the Ukraine war. The vast majority of these people are women and children, both of whom are at great danger of exploitation and human trafficking.
The deterioration of children’s rights in Ukraine is a case in point. UNICEF’s mission is to be there for families, children, and women in times of crisis by delivering essential assistance.
We at EXANTE are deeply worried about the humanitarian tragedy that is erupting in Ukraine at this time. Seeing how the crisis has affected young people’s life is quite upsetting.
Real deeds speak louder than words, therefore the company’s stockholders are pushed to take action. If we can’t influence what’s occurring, there’s hope that our gifts will support those who are.
Humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours has grown fast. A total of 858 metric tonnes of children’s basics, such as food, medication, hygiene kits, and clothes, have been provided thus far.
In Kharkiv’s subway system, 29 stations now have dedicated areas for children’s social and emotional needs. They’ve taken in around 17,000 individuals in the previous two weeks. Art therapy, reading, gaming, and emotional support are all available on the premises. Boys and girls in elementary and pre-school grades can take use of a wide range of educational and recreational opportunities provided by the facilitators.
You may keep track of EXANTE’s activities in Ukraine by using your own social media accounts.
ABOUT UNICEF
UNICEF operates in some of the world’s most difficult locations to reach the world’s most vulnerable children. We work in over 190 countries and territories for every child, everywhere, to make the world a better place for everyone.
More than 858 tonnes of emergency supplies have been provided to children and adolescents affected by the conflict in Syria as of the beginning of April by UNICEF.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is requesting a donation of USD 349 million to help children and their families. This includes $276 million for Ukraine’s urgent needs and $73 million for humanitarian assistance in the country’s neighbouring nations. More than 3.5 million individuals, including 2.2 million children, will be helped with this financing.
Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
News
Heat pour it on late behind Adebayo, Herro, roll past 76ers 106-92 for 1-0 series lead
The notion that it would be easy with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid being out was misguided from the outset.
Especially when considering the Miami Heat remained without Kyle Lowry.
So the early 14-point lead evaporated quickly. And only then did this Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series truly begin.
Real work ensued for Erik Spoelstra’s team, so did a meaningful result, with the Heat’s 106-92 victory Monday night victory at FTX Arena staking them to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that resumes Wednesday at 7:30 on the Heat’s home court.
“Forty-eight-minutes games are long,” Spoelstra said, “They’re a very good team, even without Embiid.”
Unable to establish stable footing until the midpoint of the fourth quarter, the Heat won for the third time in as many games that Lowry has sat with a strained left hamstring.
With Embiid out with an orbital fracture while also recovering from a concussion, the Heat ultimately established dominance in the middle, with center Bam Adebayo closing with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
And when the Heat needed to take their game outside, there were 25 points from backup guard Tyler Herro, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers on a night the remainder of his teammates went a combined 5 of 30 from beyond the arc.
Those performances allowed the Heat to overcome early turnover problems and an offense that at times grew troublingly stagnant. Eventually, the Heat got the errors down, with one in the second half after 10 in the first.
“Getting two at home is important in the playoffs,” Adebayo said, with Games 3 and 4 then shifting to Philadelphia starting Friday.
The Heat also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Jimmy Butler, and 10 points and seven rebounds from P.J. Tucker.
The 76ers were led by Tobias Harris’ 27 points, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 219 and James Harden 16.
The Heat closed with a 47-37 rebounding advantage.
“Their physicality had an impact,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were the far tougher, more physical team tonight.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat went up 14 early and took a 30-22 lead into the second period.
But the 76ers then closed the half with a 15-4 run to take a 51-50 lead into the intermission, their first lead of the game.
The Heat then pushed their lead back into double figures in the third quarter, before taking an 80-72 edge into the fourth.
The Heat went up 14 early in the fourth, to match their largest lead to that stage, with a Herro 3-point making it 96-77.
“Defensively, we really picked up the intensity and we did it with a little bit more thought and more discipline,” Spoelstra said.
2. Adebayo attacks: With the 76ers opening with DeAndre Jordan in place of Embiid and then cycling next to Paul Reed, Adebayo went on the attack from the outset, closing his initial seven-minute stint with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and four rebounds.
Adebayo had to be rushed back after that initial stint, after backup center Dewayne Dedmon was called for three fouls in his first 23 seconds, immediately returning to the bench after 38 seconds of action.
The 76ers eventually went small, with 6-foot-7 forward Georges Niang at center to close the opening period, with Paul Millsap becoming their fourth center to see action, by the start of the second period.
Adebayo took on all comers.
“I feel like I was just making plays, finding seams, finding gaps, being patient and taking my time,” he said.
Adebayo closed 8 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line.
“He was able to find those open gaps in the paint,” Spoelstra said. “It was just his activity, his relentlessness, his assertiveness.”
It appears there will be more Jordan to follow.
“We are going to keep starting him,” Rivers said, “whether you like it or not, because our guys believe in him.”
3. Herro hunting: It was another double-edged sword with Herro.
He was up to 17 points by the end of the third period, but also was constantly hunted defensively by the 76ers, with the Heat outscored by two points when he was on the court over the first 36 minutes.
But Herro kept going from there, his scoring ultimately proving too much to match while Harden was being hounded by anyone and everyone in Heat white.
Herro reached the 20-point mark with a 30-foot 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, closing 9 of 17 from the field, adding seven assists.
“I think it was just a matter of time before he was going to get into his rhythm,” Spoelstra said, with Herro uneven in the first round.
4. Harden focus: With Embiid out, the Heat put the primary defensive focus on Harden.
Tucker took that opening assignment against his former Houston Rockets teammate, with Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin also taking turns.
Tucker was relentless with his effort both against Harden and on the offense glass.
“He has those momentum-shifting plays,” Spoelstra said of Tucker. “They’re just timely, winning plays.”
Said Tucker, “It’s pretty much my job, it’s what I do. Figuring out a way to win the game, that’s it.”
Harden closed 5 of 13 from the field, 2 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“He’s a great player and a great mind,” Spoelstra said, “so he’ll also go through his own adjustments. It’s not like we’re surprising him on anything.”
5. Rotation remix: With Lowry out, Vincent started his third consecutive game at point guard.
In addition, Oladipo remained in the primary mix, after dual solid performances to close out the previous series against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat first four reserves, in order, were Herro and Dedmon together, then Oladipo, then Martin.
That left Duncan Robinson shuffled out, his first “Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision” since April 7, 2019.
Without Robinson, the spacing was particularly off when Oladipo and Butler were on the court together.
Of going without Robinson, Spoelstra said, “It literally could change next game. He’s stable enough, he’s ready enough. . . . It’s just the way we went tonight.”
News
Woman, dog found dead after house fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours Monday in Jefferson County, Missouri, claiming the life of a woman and her dog.
High Ridge Fire Captain John Burton said they believe the deadly fire was an accident.
“We weren’t able to make entry right of way because it was fully involved,” said Burton. ” Once we did, and we did a search, we did eventually find one victim inside the residence.”
The name of the victim hasn’t been released, but the neighbors who knew her are left in disbelief. Arlene Huls said the victim was one of the first friends she met when she moved to the area in the 1970s.
“Terrible, terrible, I’m going to really miss her,” Huls said. “She always told me when the horse races were going to be on TV, and we go the meeting. I’ve been friends with her all that time.”
Her daughter Trisha Reifsteck grew up in the house her mother still lives in.
“Devastation. It was horrible, just horrible,” Reinsteck said.
Reinsteck said her mother called her Monday morning with the heartbreaking news.
“You hate to see your parents hurt just like they hate to see you hurt, so we’ll be going through this together,” she said.
For now, the quiet neighborhood will do its best to remember the good times they shared.
“She had a lot of good people around here that cared for her she will be missed,” Reifsteck said.
