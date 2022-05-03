Finance
Best SEO Services in 2016
SEO is used to increase visitors to a site by different methods and technologies. These techniques are used to get a high rank in Google and search engines. Web sites are featured by search engines in search results according to a ranking of a site. SEO techniques help to get a high ranking site with a lot of visitors and other trusted websites.
According to studies and searches, traffic on a site always depends on the search result. When people search something, they use the sites that are high ranked, and those sites which are featured on the top by search engines get more traffic as compared to others. These techniques also include social media. When you use SEO techniques, you also remain in touch with the visitors with social media, and this also increases ranking. There are many techniques used in this like social media advertising and articles advertising etc. Our SEO services are according to the Google latest updates and result oriented.
One of the most used techniques is social media advertising. This is used to contact visitors like Facebook, Twitter, etc. For this purpose, many social media buttons are used on websites to get in touch with visitors. When you use this technique, people trust more to your website, and they connect their sites to your site which is also important to get a high rank on search engines.
Some other buttons are also produced on sites which are connected to paid ads. These are related to social media, so when visitors click on them they use social media to connect to your site; also you get money by paid ads. Some other techniques of social media are useful which include building social campaigns. These social campaigns will increase conversations on your site like in the form of comments about a particular topic. It also create a high rank.
Another SEO technique is article advertising. Headlines are also important to attract visitors. One perfect headline can build an active audience to a site which is directly related to the article about a product or anything else.
You can do promotions about a product to increase visitors to your site. Getting in touch with some other site by different promotions is the best way to build a high trust. You can briefly explain about something in an article that will increase audience. Internet marketing can also be done by using article advertising. The above SEO techniques are used to rank any type of site high.
Finance
The Affiliate Secret About Online Web Marketing
Affiliate marketing basically means that you are marketing for other people and businesses in exchange for a commission. The Commission typically amounts to 30 and 75% with 50% in average.
1. Online Affiliate Marketing Select a Product.
Once you join an affiliate program, you get first an affiliate link that goes to the website of the owner of the product. This special link is encoded with your unique affiliate id and when you send someone to the product owners site through your special link and they make a purchase you receive a commission. This works out great for both you and the product owner, because you make a nice paycheck and the product owner makes more sales and cuts down on advertising costs at the same time.
One of the main things that makes online affiliate marketing so great is that you not need to create a separate product. Along with the additional benefits to not have to deal with customer support complaints or refunds. The only thing an affiliate needs to be successful is some basic internet marketing skills and the desire to succeed. Don’t panic if you don’t know anything about marketing online, because there is plenty of fantastic information available on the subject all over the internet.
Let’s talk about some simple tactics that affiliate marketers can use to increase their chances of success.
2. Affiliate Secret – Create your own Web-Page
First, let us first talk unique websites for each individual product that you promote. It’s very important not lump all of your chosen affiliate programs together on one website just to save some money on web hosting. The best is for each individual product to have a website, or at least a sub domain and nothing else. In this way you can streamline their marketing efforts and focus them on better results.
Another thing you can do is to include product reviews on the product web-pages you set up, so visitors will have an initial understanding of what the product can do for those that buy them. When possible collect and include testimonials from users who have already tried the product and add them to the web-pages. This really helps increase credibility and convert more visitors into buyers.
Be sure you make the page look attractive and convincing and paste calls for action in their information. Each headline should attract the readers to try it and read more, even contact you. Emphasize specific points. This will help your readers to understand what the product is and he will know more about it.
3. Affiliate Marketing Advice – Produce Autoresponder Series
Next let’s talk about collecting contact information by offering free reports to your prospects. This does two important thing for your affiliate business. It allows you to stay in contact with the customer and educate him about follow-up message with more information about the products you offer.
It is important to have a good autoreponder service. You want to prepare a short report and seven to ten autoresponder messages that will be sent to people who have signed up so that they get their free report.
Did you know that according to research, a sale is usually closed on the seventh contact with a prospect? Hence the reason you will want to create a series of follow-up messages.
When you are creating your content focus on important points like how the product can make things easier and more enjoyable for people who purchase it. Include compelling subject lines in the email. As much as possible, avoid using the word “free” because there are still older spam filters that dumps those kind of contents into the junk folder before anyone reads them.
Finance
5 Ways to Market Your Products on Social Media
Just as if you were opening a brick-and-mortar store in your town, if you are running an online shop, you’ve got to make sure that people show up to buy your products. You need people to know what you’re selling, why they need to come in and buy, and why they should tell other people to buy it as well. There are many reasons why social media is an effective tool for selling online your products. It’s cost effective, there are billions of users on social media and it helps build a community around a store!
Get the word out and build a successful business by following these approaches to marketing your products on social media:
Choose the social media platforms that are right for your business
With tons of other social media platforms popping up everyday, your marketing options may seem overwhelming. But you don’t have to be everywhere at once. Explore your social media options wisely and use platforms that best showcase your products and reach the audience you’re looking for.
Facebook – Facebook is a must have. It has customizable marketing and tracking tools with a massive reach. Every merchant should create a FB business page. And of course you can add your products to Facebook Shop!
Twitter – If you have the time and resources to send consistent tweets you can develop a following.
Instagram and Pinterest – If your product has a strong visual element. For example if you’re onlinestore sells clothing or unique items that need to be seen.
LinkedIn – Great for products geared to businesses and professionals.
Create clear and urgent calls to action
Once you’ve developed a following, you want visitors to feel compelled to click on your updates and take action. Create incentives by offering limited time promotions and discounts, and use action-based language: “Click here… ” or “Enter to win… “
Offer followers and fans exclusive deals
Customers are more inclined to get involved if they feel that they are receiving special treatment or getting a deal that can’t be found elsewhere. Create different offers for each social media platform you use.
Encourage sharing
Inviting your customers to interact with your product and brand will develop loyalty and help spread the word. Create contests or promotions that give people an additional chance for winning if they share the news.
Keep all of your social media accounts current
Regularly update your accounts with new content to keep your business on your followers mind. Layout and policies for social media platforms can change over time, make sure you’re making the most of each one. Don’t be afraid to show your human side by posting inside news and pictures of your employees.
Customer Service
Always remember, the customers come first. Answer all comments and feedback, even the negative ones. Make the customers feel special and avoid formal marketing speak. Imagine that you tell news about your online stores to your friends or colleagues.
selling online
onlinestore
Finance
Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Media
Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Networking.
Presentation is all about what your visitor sees first (usually an image and/or video) on Facebook and social networking. Scrolling through the feed content, your social media post must attract attention. Therefore, a featured image or video thumbnail of the required dimensions and file size is of paramount importance.
Learn how to create curiosity with presentation in social networking and on Facebook. Know what your audience on social media is looking for. There are 3 basic requirements to meet the criteria. Address an identified need within your niche on Facebook and social media. Offer a solution and create curiosity.
Your content must do the talking and consistent posting on Facebook. But we will get around to consistent posting with Facebook and social media later in this article. Done with an exceptionally well designed auto posting tool.
Timing Strategy for Social Media and Facebook.
Consistent posting needs timing and strategic writing with attention grabbing presentation. Therefore, it will require a few days and even weeks of sharing posts to establish optimized engagement time. That is why I mentioned the auto posting tool for social networking and Facebook. Which you will have access to shortly.
To target the right audience on Facebook and social media you post at times when audiences are most active. If you want to target a United States audience for instance, then search Google for the time zone. Then calculate the time you must post to social media and Facebook from your location.
Posting to Facebook and social networking at the wrong time can be devastating from a marketing point of view. Because your audience you wish to target may be sleeping. Therefore, all that presentation work just goes down the social media and Facebook feed in hope of some hits.
Creating presentations (posts) that will keep your visitors occupied is the whole point to posting on social networking and Facebook. Therefore, posting at the wrong time completely defeats the purpose. You have 2 powerful free tools, Google, and YouTube. Learn the secrets of how and what to do research on.
Creating Content for Facebook and Social Media.
Text position for social networking and Facebook post featured images are important for presentation. The key is consistent content and presenting your message in a timely and curios fashion. With social networks and Facebook, timing and presentation is crucial.
The image displayed with your post being it social networks, Facebook, or blog post. Will be cropped from the sides for mobile content display. Avoid creating “broken message” presentations this way with your writing and designing. Text focused to the sides of images will be cut off.
Although for social networking and Facebook posts our goal with text position is focused more on creating curiosity. Again, leveraging presentation and what your visitor sees first is the secret. URLs shared must be from your own blog, YouTube videos and/or bridge and landing pages. But never an affiliate link.
Social media and Facebook does have quite a few “hoops” to jump through. Like adding hashtags for instance. Because you are preparing your presentation (post) to share to selected Facebook Groups. The list of Facebook Groups I personally use will be available at the end of this article.
For knowing which hashtags are currently trending on social networking and Facebook, you can use a tool called (hashtags dot org). First you need to get to know your way around creating content consistently for social media and successful presentation.
Secrets for Social Networking and Facebook Posting.
The secrets of using emojis for social media and Facebook post presentations come highly recommended. Draw your visitor’s attention to the presentation by making it colourful. Create interesting 1 – 3 sentence posts. Make those first few sentences powerful and “need” specific.
But also use your free Facebook posting tools to add H1 and H2 headers to your presentations (posts). To focus your presentation on the H1 and H2 headers, add hashtags at the end of your presentation. Because then your H1 Header is the first text in your social media and/or Facebook post.
Adding headers however is only available when you do manual posts in Facebook groups. But it is a great way to make your presentation easier understandable by both your social media audiences and search engines. Remember to include your target keywords in the presentation (post) headers.
Use emojis to replace words in the text for Facebook posts, triggering curiosity. Use Bold and Italic text to highlight focus points as demonstrated above. And remember that all these social media presentation techniques can be accessed and leveraged 100% for free! All you need is to be a little creative really.
You can also ask your friends on Facebook if your post draws attention. Listen to people’s opinion and adjust accordingly. Remember, with social networks and Facebook our primary objective is to create curiosity through presentation. Because as mentioned earlier, the only secrets are presentation and timing!
Bridge Pages for Social Media and Facebook.
The fact that Facebook will not ban or block Google links, give us the upper hand from an affiliate marketing point of view. Google sites is an outstanding method to create consistent social media and Facebook posts. A Google site is a custom URL, and the slug can contain your target keywords.
But we will get to writing SEO friendly content and backlinks for the bloggers here a little later in the article. Keep reading, these social network and Facebook presentation secrets are rather simple to follow. You have 3 options for Bridge Pages with affiliate marketing on Facebook.
1. CB Pro Ads
2. One Page Profits
3. Clone Me
With Google sites all the work is on you, from writing to creating images. It is your job to create striking presentations for social media and Facebook. With the remaining 3 tools, all the bridge pages are done-for-you. You do not need to create any content or write anything except linking your affiliate networks.
We are creating Goole Sites and using Bridge Pages because sharing raw affiliate links will get you suspended on social networks and Facebook. Social media marketing is all about bridge pages, landing pages and funnels.
But for the purpose of this article. We are only going to focus on bridge pages for social networks and Facebook. And generating sales with affiliate marketing through this technique. Leveraging social networking, social media along with writing and media design secrets.
Secrets to using Google Sites for Facebook.
The secrets to using Google sites for social media and Facebook presentations is almost an unfair advantage. On second thought, no, not almost. It is an unfair secret advantage, especially once you get the hang of SEO. Because SEO is just the ability to best tell search engines what your content is about.
Share with Groups on Facebook but with different text on each share. But before you do there is one paramount requirement with regards to your presentation. Your Google Site URL will select a particular image on your Google site as social media post presentation image.
The question is, which “secret” image is automatically selected for social media and Facebook? And the answer is, the Google site logo. And a good, suggested dimension is 940 x 788 / 950 x 650. These presentation images can be created with Microsoft Paint or Canva for social media and Facebook.
But there are also a few great SEO techniques we will discuss under the last subheading. Keep reading and learn a lot about content creation, social media, Facebook, writing and presentation. You will be blown away by the traffic potential with social media and Facebook.
Apart from link building, strategic keyword placement in titles are important. But so is the first 2 – 4 lines of your Google site content. Much the same as the requirements for a great post on social media and Facebook. All part of the secrets to presentation and creating curiosity.
Get More out of Social Networking and Facebook.
Multiple social network profiles (pages, groups, spaces, communities) play a major role with presentation secrets for social media and Facebook. Especially Facebook pages because you get to leverage the call-to-action button. Which then redirects to a bridge page, Google site or landing page.
Audience engagement with Facebook is great for building reputation. Adding presentation secrets to the mix and creating curiosity makes success imminent. The more active and consistent you are the more visible you will become.
So, the secrets to getting the most out of social networks and Facebook. Focus on quality content and presentation, along with consistency and engagement. It is a lot of work to stand out on the internet, especially on social media. Because it had become rather crowded with marketers chasing the quick buck.
Always be real and do not make everything you offer on social networks a sales pitch. In fact, if your presentation creates enough curiosity, you will never have to sales pitch again. Ever. Commenting and offering solutions without any sales pitch and/or URL is another secret to build recognition on Facebook.
Be sure to get known as “the guy who helped” instead of the guy trying to sell something on social media. When people on social networks and Facebook recognise your knowledge, you will be unstoppable. Growing your audiences through presentation secrets and knowledge.
Secret List of Groups for Facebook Presentations.
Giving you 11 of my favourite secret Facebook Groups with social media that will drive a lot of traffic to your posts (presentations). Because we are looking at a total group member count of 1 824 800. Almost 2 Million Members! But that is just the tip of the traffic iceberg with social media and Facebook!
Make Money Online (151.6K Members)
Make Money Online Club Australia (193.3K Members)
Earn Money Online USA – Canada – Australia (85.3K Members)
Affiliate Marketing – Worldwide (335.3K Members)
Make Money Online Club (218.5K Members)
Affiliate Marketing Work – Worldwide (222.3K Members)
No1 Online Earning Community (245.6K Members)
Advertise Business and Make Money (69K Members)
Affiliate Marketing for Everyone (163.4K Members)
Unlimited Advertising + (80.2K Members)
Network Marketing Pro (60.3K Members)
Remember to follow the presentation and design secrets in this article. You will soon master the art of leveraging social media and Facebook for traffic. Getting unlimited free traffic can be done, but it is hard work. And unfortunately, there are no shortcuts. Competitive presentation requires maximum effort!
Establish the right time to post your presentations (Google Sites) on social networks and Facebook. And post only one post per day to each Facebook group. But read the group rules and understand what is allowed. Spamming and over posting is not a good idea. The secret is to build an audience over time.
Bonus Traffic Technique with Facebook Pages.
Leveraging Google sites and the call-to-action button with Facebook pages for social network traffic. One important thing to remember is that for everything we discuss in this post. There is probably a Google article and/or YouTube video that will show you exactly how it is done.
Therefore, just search your browser or YouTube for a video on how to use the call-to-action button with Facebook pages. Then follow the steps and redirect the call-to-action button to your landing page. Like a Google site or bridge page that must then redirect to your affiliate offer.
Using the post scheduling tool mentioned earlier is a fantastic way to build Facebook audiences. And eventually they start clicking on the call-to-action button. That is why interesting content with curios presentation is the secret to social media. Give people reason to want to like and follow your content.
