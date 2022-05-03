Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Continues To Slide But Displays Bullish Divergences On Charts

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin over the weekend was seen trading below its critical price support as broader market weakness continues. Traders’ confidence in the asset has remained quite low considering the selling pressure in the market.

The prices have currently plummeted owing to the news of the Federal Reserve hiking its interest rates. Bitcoin has also displayed profit booking on charts. This could be the reason why prices are falling further. If the asset fails to remain above the $38,000 price level, a short-term downslide could occur.

Bitcoin is currently trading in bearish sentiment, however, charts have something else to say. Many bullish divergences were spotted on charts in different time frames.

Bullish divergences amount to bullish sentiments. This means that over the long run Bitcoin can recover and trade above immediate resistances.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Bitcoin was priced at $38,956 on the one-day chart. Image Source: BTC/USD on TradingView

Bitcoin was trading at $38,956 at the time of writing. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $40,000. A fall below the current price level would mean BTC would trade near the $38,000 price level.

A fall from $38,000 could result in BTC trading at $31,000. In case there is a price reversal after breaking $40,000 then BTC could aim for $42,000.

The volume of Bitcoin trading had dropped in the last trading sessions, however, the bars were seen in the green. This could mean that buying pressure was seen returning to the market.

Technical Analysis: One Day Chart

Bitcoin
Bitcoin noted a sharp decline in buying strength on the one day chart. Image Source: BTC/USD on TradingView

The price of BTC was seen trading below the 20-SMA line which signified an increased selling pressure. The price momentum was driven by sellers in the market. An increased buying pressure can push prices above the 20-SMA and then the 50-SMA line.

On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator was seen below the 50-line. A reading below the 50-line means a fall in buying strength. Profit booking has caused buying pressure to fall further. The buying strength made recovery attempts but failed each time.

At press time, however, there was a small uptick which meant that buying strength continued to try to recover on the charts.

Bitcoin Flashes Bullish Divergences On The One-Week Chart

Bitcoin
Bitcoin showed bullish divergences on the one-week chart. Image Source: BTC/USD on TradingView

Bitcoin has been falling over the weekend and over the last 24 hours, BTC remained consolidated. In the past week, the coin declined by nearly 3%. The one-week chart demonstrated a build-up of bullish pressure. The bulls in the long run could break above the $38,900 price mark.

At the present, in the short term, if bulls resurface, a steady support region could form between the $38,000 and $37,000 and that would stop the coin from moving further downwards.

Indicators on the one-week chart posted mixed signals as the indicators continued to remain bearish. Both the RSI and MACD displayed hidden bullish divergences (white). Bullish divergences are considered positive and this could lead to northbound price action.

Bullish Indication On The Four-Hour Chart

Bitcoin
Bitcoin was trading in a descending wedge pattern. Image Source: BTC/USD on TradingView

Bitcoin was seen trading within a descending wedge since mid of April. Descending wedge is considered to be a bullish price action and is tied with a breakout in prices. On both the four-hour chart and one-week price chart, there are bullish divergences and indications.

This suggests that a breakout in prices could be likely. In the case of a week’s time frame, both indicators displaying bullish divergences increase the chances of a breakout. On a short-term time frame, BTC continues to maintain a bearish outlook because of a fall in buying pressure.

Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Related Topics:
Blockchain

A Dot Com Magnitude Crash To Rock The Crypto Market?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

Crypto coin Bitcoin
The crypto market has been through a rollercoaster of a weekend. It follows on the back of bitcoin listing its footing above the $40,000 level last week, although the digital asset has done a good job holding above the $36,000 support level. However, it seems that the end of this bear trend may not be near given some recent chart action happening in the stock market. If this prediction comes to fruition, then the market may see more value shaved off its market cap soon.

A Dot Com-Like Crash?

Peter Brandt has recently posted a concerning chart that shows eerie similarities to the dot com crash of the early 2000s. Brandt is known for predicting the crypto market crash of 2018 and is a respected chartist in the space. Having proven to know his charts, his predictions have become quite popular among crypto investors.

This is why Brandt posting a chart of the Nasdaq 100 that looks like that of the dot com chart right before the crash has worried investors. Basically, if this turns out to be like what happened in 2001, then the market may see a lot of stocks lose their value very quickly.

BTC recovers above $38,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Now, it is important to note that the Nasdaq is trading at a significantly higher point than it did in the early 2000s. However, the recent market movements seem to closely mirror the movements recorded before the crash. Brandt has termed this deja vu with arrows pointing out the similar market patterns from both points in time.

How This Affects Crypto

As the crypto market has gotten bigger, the correlation with the stock market has risen drastically over the past few months. This has closely tied the movement of the stock market to that of the crypto market. What this means is that when the stock market goes up, so does the crypto market, and vice versa.

Therefore, a dot com magnitude crash in the stock market could have some dire implications for the crypto market. If stocks were to lose a significant portion of their value over a short period of time, the crypto market is likely to follow, leading to massive crashes across both large and small cryptocurrencies alike. 

This does not fall far from Brandt’s prediction for the leading digital asset in the crypto market. Bitcoin which continues to face opposition at the $40,000 mark may decline to as low as $28,000 according to Brandt. This would be the completion of a bear channel, he added.

Regardless of whether a dot com-like burst is imminent or not, indicators for the crypto market are currently not favorable. With the market down almost 50% from its all-time high, there may be more downtrend to come as investor sentiment continues to shift into the negative.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Continue Reading

Bitcoin Holders Trigger Largest Capitulation, Bearish Horizon For BTC?

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin follows a rangebound trajectory as the financial world trends to the downside. The first crypto by market cap is moving around critical areas of support as it was rejected from the low $40,000s.

At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $38,500 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The general sentiment in the crypto market trends downside with the price of larger cryptocurrencies. Market participants seem to be expecting Bitcoin to reach the low $20,000s or even lower at the mid area around $10,000.

A recent report from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode supports the bearish thesis but points to Bitcoin’s capacity to stay at its current levels. The macro-outlook is pessimistic. This has been reflected in traditional equities.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have been trending to the downside with many recording corrections as they failed to meet earnings expectations. Despite the trend, Bitcoin remains at $38,000 and in a range.

It is significant that Bitcoin has been able to hold. Especially, as it has been trading in tandem with big tech equities and as Glassnode records an increase in the number of Long-Term Holders selling their BTC.

The on-chain analytics firm claims that the cryptocurrency has experienced the largest capitulation from Long Term Holders in its history. These investors are usually the last to sell their coins in the market, but the macro-outlook seems to be contributing to this trend.

In addition, Glassnode records an increase in the number of BTC exchanging hands over the past months. This has changed lifted the threshold at which BTC investors record losses. Those levels are located between $33,000 and $42,000.

Therefore, it’s no coincidence that BTC’s price has been moving in that range. This is why those levels could operate as a major support zone in case of further downside. In past bear markets, BTC holders in profit were between 45% to 57% before the cryptocurrency saw a bottom.

This metric currently stands at around 70%. If history is to repeat itself, BTC’s price could drop to around $28,000 to $30,000 to reach a key “pain level”, according to Glassnode.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin Close To Undervalued Levels

On the other hand, Bitcoin short-term investors could push the price down to that pain level. These market participants record a cost basis of $46,900 per BTC. They are major losses and could panic sell their assets if the bearish trend extends.

Glassnode concluded the following on BTC’s price potential for a re-test of lower levels, and when it could see a bottom:

The current market structure for Bitcoin remains in an extremely delicate equilibrium, with short-term price action and network profitability leaning bearish, whilst long-term trends remain constructive (…). Whether macro forces and correlations with traditional markets drag Bitcoin lower remains to be seen, however numerous fundamental indicators at or approaching noteworthy points of undervaluation.

Continue Reading

CRO Coin Falls 19% After Crypto.com Announces Rewards Cut Down To Cardholders

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

CRO
On Monday, Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) slide followed suit with a sharp drop after the crypto exchange said it was reducing some staking and rewards tied to its popular pre-paid Visa cards. 

According to Tradingview.com, the coin dropped by 19% to $.265. On Sunday before the announcement, CRO was trading above $.33 per coin. 

Crypto.com announced the changes in a blog post:

To ensure long-term sustainability, we are introducing a number of changes to the CRO Card rewards programme, effective 1 June 2022 00:00 UTC.

CRO Card Rewards Cut Down

Next month, the company will reduce the usage rewards on four of the exchange’s card tiers.  The most premium tier, the Obsidian tier, will see a Cronos card reward reduction from 5% to 2%. In addition, the Icy White / Frosted Rose Gold tier reward will be pulled down from 3% to 1%.

The top tier of the company’s card program, Obsidian carries a $400,000 staking requirement and offers up to 8% cashback at retailers.

CRO price trading at $0.27 after company announcement of rewards cut down | Source: CRO/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

According to company policy, there will be a limit on how much a person can earn CRO card rewards for two tiers. For example, the Ruby Steel Card earns are limited to $25 or equivalent in other fiat currencies like Dollars and Euros. While for the Royal Indigo/Jade Green tier, the cap is set at $50.

In Addition, Crypto.com is phasing out CRO staking rewards for cardholders. Cards include Jade Green, Royal Indigo, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White, and Obsidian. Staking rewards involves coin owners “locking up” or delegating a portion of their crypto holdings to earn more interest on deposits.

While explaining staking rewards, the exchange said;

Cardholders with an active 6-month stake and who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC will continue to earn CRO Card rewards on spending at the current rate until their 180-day stake expires. Thereafter, the revised rates will apply. Cardholders who stake CRO after their 180-day lock expires will earn card spending rewards as per the schedule.

Cronos Price Performance

Since the start of January 2022, Cronos has been trading lower. The price of CRO was over $0.50 at the beginning of the year, but it has been retreating since then. At one point, CRO was close to sliding below $0.30. Cronos’ price skyrocketed during the NFL Super Bowl. But after that, there hasn’t been any sign of a recovery as the price of CRONOS crashed continuously.

In the last 24 hours, CRO started the day in green, but after the company announcement price crashed below $0.30. Since then, the coin has lost 19% of its value and reached $0.26 lowest level.  

                         Featured image from Flickr, chart from Tradingview
