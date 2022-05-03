Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Holders Trigger Largest Capitulation, Bearish Horizon For BTC?

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin follows a rangebound trajectory as the financial world trends to the downside. The first crypto by market cap is moving around critical areas of support as it was rejected from the low $40,000s.

At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $38,500 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The general sentiment in the crypto market trends downside with the price of larger cryptocurrencies. Market participants seem to be expecting Bitcoin to reach the low $20,000s or even lower at the mid area around $10,000.

A recent report from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode supports the bearish thesis but points to Bitcoin’s capacity to stay at its current levels. The macro-outlook is pessimistic. This has been reflected in traditional equities.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 have been trending to the downside with many recording corrections as they failed to meet earnings expectations. Despite the trend, Bitcoin remains at $38,000 and in a range.

It is significant that Bitcoin has been able to hold. Especially, as it has been trading in tandem with big tech equities and as Glassnode records an increase in the number of Long-Term Holders selling their BTC.

The on-chain analytics firm claims that the cryptocurrency has experienced the largest capitulation from Long Term Holders in its history. These investors are usually the last to sell their coins in the market, but the macro-outlook seems to be contributing to this trend.

In addition, Glassnode records an increase in the number of BTC exchanging hands over the past months. This has changed lifted the threshold at which BTC investors record losses. Those levels are located between $33,000 and $42,000.

Therefore, it’s no coincidence that BTC’s price has been moving in that range. This is why those levels could operate as a major support zone in case of further downside. In past bear markets, BTC holders in profit were between 45% to 57% before the cryptocurrency saw a bottom.

This metric currently stands at around 70%. If history is to repeat itself, BTC’s price could drop to around $28,000 to $30,000 to reach a key “pain level”, according to Glassnode.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Glassnode

Bitcoin Close To Undervalued Levels

On the other hand, Bitcoin short-term investors could push the price down to that pain level. These market participants record a cost basis of $46,900 per BTC. They are major losses and could panic sell their assets if the bearish trend extends.

Glassnode concluded the following on BTC’s price potential for a re-test of lower levels, and when it could see a bottom:

The current market structure for Bitcoin remains in an extremely delicate equilibrium, with short-term price action and network profitability leaning bearish, whilst long-term trends remain constructive (…). Whether macro forces and correlations with traditional markets drag Bitcoin lower remains to be seen, however numerous fundamental indicators at or approaching noteworthy points of undervaluation.

Blockchain

CRO Coin Falls 19% After Crypto.com Announces Rewards Cut Down To Cardholders

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

CRO
On Monday, Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) slide followed suit with a sharp drop after the crypto exchange said it was reducing some staking and rewards tied to its popular pre-paid Visa cards. 

According to Tradingview.com, the coin dropped by 19% to $.265. On Sunday before the announcement, CRO was trading above $.33 per coin. 

Crypto.com announced the changes in a blog post:

To ensure long-term sustainability, we are introducing a number of changes to the CRO Card rewards programme, effective 1 June 2022 00:00 UTC.

CRO Card Rewards Cut Down

Next month, the company will reduce the usage rewards on four of the exchange’s card tiers.  The most premium tier, the Obsidian tier, will see a Cronos card reward reduction from 5% to 2%. In addition, the Icy White / Frosted Rose Gold tier reward will be pulled down from 3% to 1%.

The top tier of the company’s card program, Obsidian carries a $400,000 staking requirement and offers up to 8% cashback at retailers.

CRO price trading at $0.27 after company announcement of rewards cut down | Source: CRO/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

According to company policy, there will be a limit on how much a person can earn CRO card rewards for two tiers. For example, the Ruby Steel Card earns are limited to $25 or equivalent in other fiat currencies like Dollars and Euros. While for the Royal Indigo/Jade Green tier, the cap is set at $50.

In Addition, Crypto.com is phasing out CRO staking rewards for cardholders. Cards include Jade Green, Royal Indigo, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White, and Obsidian. Staking rewards involves coin owners “locking up” or delegating a portion of their crypto holdings to earn more interest on deposits.

While explaining staking rewards, the exchange said;

Cardholders with an active 6-month stake and who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC will continue to earn CRO Card rewards on spending at the current rate until their 180-day stake expires. Thereafter, the revised rates will apply. Cardholders who stake CRO after their 180-day lock expires will earn card spending rewards as per the schedule.

Cronos Price Performance

Since the start of January 2022, Cronos has been trading lower. The price of CRO was over $0.50 at the beginning of the year, but it has been retreating since then. At one point, CRO was close to sliding below $0.30. Cronos’ price skyrocketed during the NFL Super Bowl. But after that, there hasn’t been any sign of a recovery as the price of CRONOS crashed continuously.

In the last 24 hours, CRO started the day in green, but after the company announcement price crashed below $0.30. Since then, the coin has lost 19% of its value and reached $0.26 lowest level.  

                         Featured image from Flickr, chart from Tradingview
Blockchain

Tesla's SEC Filing Reveal the Firm Believes in Long-term Potential of Crypto Assets

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 3, 2022

By

Tesla's SEC Filing Reveal the Firm Believes in Long-term Potential of Crypto Assets
