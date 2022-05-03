News
Blues playoff tickets selling at record pace
ST. LOUIS – The hottest tickets in town are for St. Louis Blues playoff games.
The Blues are meeting the Minnesota Wild in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first two games of the series (tonight and Wednesday) are in St. Paul. Games three and four will be at Enterprise Center on Friday and Sunday.
The rate at which tickets are selling rivals the playoff ticket sales of 2019 – the year the Blues won it all.
“In terms of the tickets that have been in the marketplace, it has been historic. Like, in ‘18-‘19, everyone is fired up, especially with the run the team’s been on in the second half of the season,” said Nick Wierciak, St. Louis Blues vice president for ticketing, premium, and suite sales.
The Blues have come on strong in the second half of the season. Nine players have scored at least 20 goals on the year, with Vladimir Tarasenko leading the way (34 goals).
The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season, two of them in overtime.
Putting up big numbers on the ice means big numbers in ticket sales. Round one home game tickets are sold out and round two tickets are nearly sold out. Blues management believes fans will enjoy their Enterprise Center experience with no COVID restrictions.
“We appreciate everything that they’ve had to go through throughout this season, but this is back to normal, and it’s going to be an electric atmosphere that we’re used to seeing here,” Wierciak said.
If you want to get on a waiting list to be contacted if tickets become available for sale, text “BGS” to 3813. You can also visit Ticketmaster.com to see if season ticket holders will be selling their tickets.
News
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
By BEN FOX, AAMER MADHANI, JAY REEVES and DAN HUFF
WASHINGTON (AP) — The planes take off almost daily from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware — hulking C-17s loaded up with Javelins, Stingers, howitzers and other material being hustled to Eastern Europe to resupply Ukraine’s military in its fight against Russia.
The game-changing impact of those arms is exactly what President Joe Biden hopes to spotlight as he visits a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama on Tuesday that builds the portable Javelin anti-tank weapons that have played a crucial role in Ukraine.
But Biden’s visit is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need if a new conflict erupts with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?
The U.S. already has provided about 7,000 Javelins, including some that were delivered during the Trump administration, about one-third of its stockpile, to Ukraine, according to an analysis by Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies international security program. The Biden administration says it has given about 5,500 to Ukraine since the Russian invasion more than two months ago.
Analysts also estimate that the United States has sent about one-quarter of its stockpile of shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes told investors last week during a quarterly call that his company, which makes the weapons system, wouldn’t be able to ramp up production until next year due to parts shortages.
“Could this be a problem? The short answer is, ‘Probably, yes,’” said Cancian, a retired Marine colonel and former government specialist on Pentagon budget strategy, war funding and procurement.
He said that Stingers and Javelins were where “we’re seeing the most significant inventory issues,” and production of both weapons systems has been limited in recent years.
The Russian invasion offers the U.S. and European defense industry a big opportunity to bolster profits as lawmakers from Washington to Warsaw are primed to increase defense spending in response to Russian aggression. Defense contractors, however, face the same supply chain and labor shortage challenges that other manufacturers are facing, along with some others that are specific to the industry.
Military spending by the U.S. and around the world was rising even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Biden’s proposed 2023 budget sought $773 billion for the Pentagon, an annual increase of about 4%.
Globally, total military spending rose 0.7% to more than $2 trillion for the first time in 2021, according to an April report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Russia ranked fifth, as its spending on weapons increased ahead of its invasion of Ukraine.
The war will mean increased sales for some defense contractors, including Raytheon, which makes the Stinger missiles Ukrainian troops have used to knock out Russian aircraft. The company is also part of a joint venture with Lockheed Martin that makes the Javelins.
Biden will visit Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy, Ala., which has the capacity to manufacture about 2,100 Javelins per year. The trip comes as he presses Congress to quickly approve his request for an additional $33 billion in security and economic assistance for Kyiv, Western allies and restocking weapons the U.S. has sent to those countries.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday he hoped quick bipartisan agreement on the security package could be reached so the Senate could begin considering it “as early as next week.”
The president is expected to use his remarks to highlight the importance of the Javelins and other U.S. weaponry in helping Ukraine’s military put up a vigorous fight as he makes the case to keep security and economic assistance flowing.
A White House official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity, said the Pentagon is working with defense contractors “to evaluate the health of weapons systems’ production lines and examine bottlenecks in every component and step of the manufacturing process.” The administration is also considering a range of options, if needed, to boost production of both Javelin and Stingers, the official said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that defense officials have determined that the weapons transfers have not impacted military readiness. Still, the administration has included funding in the Ukraine supplemental bill Biden introduced last week to replenish U.S. inventories of depleted weapon stockpiles.
Psaki added that Biden would also use the visit to the Javelin plant to press Congress to pass an innovation and competition bill to boost the semiconductor industry.
“Each Javelin missile requires more than 200 semiconductors to make, and boosting domestic chip manufacturing isn’t just critical to making more in America or lowering prices, it’s also a vital component of our national security,” Psaki said.
Cancian, the former government specialist on defense budget strategy, said the fact that Stingers and Javelins were not included in the most recent tranche of weapons the Biden administration announced it was sending to Ukraine could be a sign that Pentagon officials are mindful about inventory as they conduct contingency planning for other possible conflicts.
“There’s no question that whatever war plan they’re looking at there is risk associated with the depleting levels of Stingers and Javelins, and I’m sure that they’re having that discussion at the Pentagon,” he said.
The U.S. military effort to move weaponry to Eastern Europe for Ukraine’s fight has been Herculean. From Dover Air Base in Delaware, U.S. airmen have carried out nearly 70 missions to deliver some 7 million pounds of Javelins, Stingers, 155mm howitzers, helmets and other essentials to Eastern Europe since February. Col. Matt Husemann, commander of the 436th Airlift Wing, described the mission as a “whole of government approach that’s delivering hope.”
“It is awesome,” said Husemann, after providing AP with a recent tour of the airlift operation.
The lightweight but lethal Javelin has helped the Ukrainians inflict major damage on Russia’s larger and better-equipped military. As a result, the weapon has gained almost mythic regard, celebrated with a Javelin song and images of Mary Magdalene carrying a Javelin becoming a meme in Ukraine.
Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in a recent CNBC interview that demand for the Javelin and other weapon systems would increase broadly over time because of the Russian invasion. He said the company was working “to get our supply chain ramped up.”
“We have the ability to meet current production demands, are investing in increased capacity and are exploring ways to further increase production as needed,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement.
Pentagon officials recently sat down with some of the leading defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman to discuss efforts to ramp up production.
The big defense contractors face some serious challenges.
Raytheon, for example, can’t simply crank out Stingers to replace the 1,400 that the U.S. sent to Ukraine. Hayes, the Raytheon CEO, said in a recent conference call with analysts that the company has only limited supplies of components to make the missile. Only one undisclosed country has been buying them in recent years, and the Pentagon hasn’t bought any new ones in nearly 20 years.
Sanctions further complicate the picture. Companies must find new sources of important raw materials such as titanium, a crucial component in aerospace manufacturing that is produced in Russia.
Concerns about the Stinger stockpile have been raised by House Armed Services Committee chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and the top Republican on the committee, Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama. The two in March wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, describing the stockpile issue as one of “urgency.”
Rogers said he remains concerned that the matter hasn’t been properly addressed.
“I’ve been asking the DoD for almost two months for a plan to replenish our Stinger stockpile as well as our Javelin launch units,” Rogers said. “I worry that without a readily available replacement or fully active production lines, we could leave Ukraine and our NATO allies in a vulnerable position.”
With about 600 employees and contract workers, the nearly 30-year-old Alabama plant Biden will visit is one of the largest employers in Pike County, home to Troy University and the birthplace of the late Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.
The factory began attracting attention soon after Russia’s invasion because of images shared on social media that showed Javelin missile tubes emblazoned with “TROY, AL” stockpiled for use by Ukrainian forces.
“We want the last thing Putin ever reads to be ‘Made in Alabama,’” Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a message shared on social media.
___
Reeves reported from Birmingham, Ala., and Huff from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
News
Man hospitalized after first case of rabies in St. Louis County this year
BALLWIN, Mo. – A rabid bat bit man from west St. Louis County last week, marking the county’s first confirmed rabies case this year.
The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment after a bat bit his finger. According to the St. Louis County Public Health Department, the bat bit a man last Wednesday in Ballwin after the man tried to defend a bat that was being attacked by a bird.
Saint Louis County Animal Care and Control responded to the area and trapped the bat.
The Missouri Department of Health’s Animal Care and Control division recently euthanized the bat and sent it to the Missouri Public Laboratory, which confirmed the bat carried rabies.
Rabies is a potentially fatal disease when contracted by humans. The patient received a rabies vaccination and a tetanus booster shot after he was bitten by the bat. He also received medication.
The St. Louis County Public Health Department issued an advisory Monday with the following message:
The case should serve as a reminder to stay away from wild animals. In the event of accidental contact or exposure within a home, defined as animal in living quarters when occupants are not “awake or aware”, seek treatment even if you are unsure about being bitten. Also, please supervise children in situations where they may come into contact with wildlife.
To report a bat bite, call the Saint Louis County Animal Care and Control at 314-615-0650 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday or 636-529-8210 after business hours.
News
John Shipley: The NHL’s playoff system stinks
There’s something uncomfortably Minnesota sports about the Wild’s first-round opponent in the 2021-22 NHL playoffs. As in, “Remember when the Wild had 113 points and had to play the Blues?”
The Wild, with a franchise-record 113 points under their belts, kicked off that best-of-7-games series at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, and only fans of NHL hockey — and not, say the Wild or the Blues — could have been happy about it.
“Look, we’re playing who we’re playing,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said after the matchup was set last week. “It’s going to be a great, great matchup.”
There’s little doubt it will be. The Blues entered with 109 regular-season points — 10 more than they amassed before winning the 2019 Stanley Cup — and three victories this season over the Wild, the second two by one goal and the last in overtime. But given the choice between a great series and lopsided one that the Wild win, well, there’s little doubt which one Wild fans would choose.
As it was on Monday afternoon, the Wild and Blues were trains barreling opposite ways down the same track. At series end, one will be out of commission, the other will go in for repairs and feel unbeatable the rest of the way.
As Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton said before Monday’s game, “You’ve still got to beat good teams to win the Stanley Cup, no matter where you’re at. So, if we can do that in the first round, I think that would give us a lot of confidence going to the rest of them.”
That’s true enough but the NHL has made the mistake of placing a premium on winning the division in an age in which a dozen or more teams make the playoffs. Winning the division is cool, and you get a banner to hang, but how many Wild fans can remember the year their team won its lone division title?
Under the NHL’s current format, previously used from 2013-18, only the division winners are really seeded, awarded matchups against the last two teams to squeak into the conference playoffs — the division winner with the most points playing the second wild-card team, the other playing the first. The rest of the postseason qualifiers are pitted against their closest division rival, which in the cases of the Wild and Blues is kind of a bummer. The Wild finished with the second-most points in the West, four behind Colorado, and should be playing the Los Angeles Kings, who finished third in the weaker Pacific Division. The Blues should be playing Edmonton.
“This matchup I’m excited for,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said, “and I think it’s a good one for us. But when you look at the standings and see the amount of points we’ve had with these two teams, I’d think we’d be in better positions.”
Certainly, lower-seeded NHL teams have won series; the sixth-seeded Wild knocked off No. 3 Colorado and No. 4 Vancouver on the way to the 2003 conference finals, and No. 8 seeds Edmonton (2006) and Los Angeles made it all the way to the Cup final — the Kings winning it all in 2012. But that’s not the norm; that’s why they were great stories.
But the NHL just isn’t about winning divisions, because it doesn’t matter (ask Bruce Boudreau). Points matter; they’re the true measure of a teams’ accomplishments.
When wondering about how an NHL team is doing, you ask, “How many points do they have?” Not, “What place are they in?” And when you do wonder about where a team sits in the standings, it’s in the conference standings, not division standings — because that’s how the playoffs used to, and still should, work. The teams with the most points earn it over 82 games.
Instead, the second- and third-place teams in the Central Division started the process of knocking the other out of the postseason despite the fact that they finished the regular season with more points than, and a combined 8-2-2 record against, the second- and third-place teams in the Pacific.
“It would be nice to see that change,” O’Reilly said.
Seconded.
Blues playoff tickets selling at record pace
Clickbank Profit Feeds Generator – $17K in One Day
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Man hospitalized after first case of rabies in St. Louis County this year
John Shipley: The NHL’s playoff system stinks
Best SEO Services in 2016
Man shot, injured in south St. Louis
CRO Coin Falls 19% After Crypto.com Announces Rewards Cut Down To Cardholders
Entire Yankee roster clears Canadian customs for series against Blue Jays
The Affiliate Secret About Online Web Marketing
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For