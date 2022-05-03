News
Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez suspended over throwing at Kyle Schwarber
The Mets were without their head honcho on Monday against the Braves.
Manager Buck Showalter was suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball as a result of reliever Yoan Lopez throwing at Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday.
Showalter served his suspension on Monday for the club’s series opener against Atlanta.
Lopez received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after MLB deemed his pitches inside to Schwarber in the ninth inning on Sunday were intentional. Lopez received a warning from umpires after he threw a couple of pitches inside to Schwarber, who grounded out. Then Lopez hit the next batter, Alec Bohm, on the back. But MLB apparently decided the changeup that hit Bohm was unintentional.
Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement.
Unless appealed, the suspension of Lopez, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s game, is scheduled to begin immediately upon his selection to the active roster. Lopez was also the same Mets reliever who threw a pitch high and tight to Nolan Arenado last Wednesday in St. Louis, which led to a benches-clearing brawl between the Amazin’s and Cardinals.
The Mets have been hit by 20 pitches in 23 games, the most in the major leagues.
Lopez’s pitches inside to Schwarber arrived one inning after Francisco Lindor was hit directly on his left thigh by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
News
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Andujar on Canadian taxi squad
TORONTO — Joey Gallo was on the field and hit after batting practice Monday, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City with a “tight left groin,” and is day-to-day.
“So he was doing better today. And actually, yesterday was an okay day but today it was a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s series opener against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
“As far as evaluating them, going through his treatment, warming up in the weight room and everything — we’ll have a better idea when we get out here on the field and he’s able to do some more work and have a better evaluation of that.”
Gallo said he felt good before he went to hit in batting practice. He said he had actually hit a little bit on Sunday and felt fine too. Boone said there would be a chance he could pinch hit Monday.
STILL HERE
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday evening when the rosters had to be cut from 28 to 26, but the infielder/outfielder didn’t actually go to Scranton. Andujar came to Canada with the Yankees on their taxi squad.
“We just taxi squaded him, because just a little bit of the uncertainty around Joey Gallo and with COVID protocols, it’s something that we’re allowed to do so we just kind of wanted to make sure we’re covered,” Boone said. “Especially coming across the border and stuff. Just in case we get in a situation where we need someone. “
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday. That was his only start after being called up last Tuesday when Aaron Hicks went on the paternity list.
GONE STREAKING
Josh Donaldson has hit safely in a season-high five straight games and has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, dating back to April 19. Over the last five games, he is hitting .294/.455/.412 with a run scored, a double, two RBI and five walks.
Overall, the 36-year old third baseman is hitting .208/.345/.361 with a .706 OPS and two home runs.
“I still feel like JD is working to get to that place where he’s kind of locked in,” Boone said. “He’s been grinding, but given us those couple of really tough at-bats each and every day.”
News
Joe Schoen moves on from Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien in Giants front office shakeup
It was Black Monday for the Giants coming off their 2022 NFL Draft.
First-year GM Joe Schoen is moving on from director of college scouting Chris Pettit and college scouting senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, a source confirmed to The News.
The news was first reported by Neil Stratton of Inside the League.
Pettit has been with the Giants since 2004, when he joined as a scouting intern. He served as Dave Gettleman’s director of college scouting from 2018-2021 following 13 years as an area scout.
O’Brien’s dismissal is abrupt considering the Giants just hired him in March 2021.
His father, Dr. Stephen O’Brien, was a Giants associate team physician from 1993-2000. He came to the Giants with two decades of personnel experience with the Lions, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots and Jets.
The Giants organization advertised major changes when they hired Schoen in January. The new GM didn’t rock the boat right away, outside of hiring assistant GM Brandon Brown from the Eagles and reassigning Kevin Abrams as senior VP of football operations and strategy.
But Schoen used the last three months to assess his staff and wasted no time implementing changes following his first draft.
On Saturday, the GM was asked if any front office changes were coming.
“I haven’t even thought about that yet,” he said.
It is clear that he had. And there could be more changes coming.
News
St. Louis and Airbnb cracking down on short-term rental problems
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city leaders are working with Airbnb to crackdown on short-term rentals that may create safety problems, especially downtown.
While Airbnbs allow travelers to have fun, authorities said some short-term rentals can be a nightmare when loud parties and rude behavior are involved.
The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative addressed these concerns during its weekly meeting on Monday and announced the city would be tackling short-term rental problems.
“We know that people are using short-term rentals at times to get increasingly creative to have some events that have worked against us on public safety,” said Jason Hall, the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.
Ben Breit, Airbnb’s director of trust and safety communications, also reiterated the company is committed to preventing people from renting out Airbnbs to throw parties.
“Any host who is allowing parties in their properties does not belong in Airbnb, and they don’t deserve to be operating as a short-term rental host in the city of St. Louis,” said Breit during Monday’s meeting.
The initiative to crack down on problem rentals comes after three teens were shot and killed in apartments in downtown St. Louis earlier this year.
On March 12, police responded to the Ely Walker Lofts in the 1500 block of Washington Ave after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the lobby of the building. Authorities said had someone rented out one of the units to throw a large birthday party at the time.
On March 25, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot and killed at the Cupples Station Loft Apartments. The family had rented an apartment unit to celebrate a birthday party. They said the shooting was accidental. Authorities said it was being investigated as a murder-suicide.
City leaders want to send a strong message to owners and renters that they have zero tolerance for this behavior.
“We know it’s not just parties, but I think we have found that it’s the majority,” said Breit. “We’re not going to tolerate parties. We’re going to continue to ban parties, and we’re going to work with the stakeholders here to get to the bottom of this.”
Officials said they will remove rental listings if numerous complaints are filed against the property.
