Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
By CARA ANNA and INNA VARENYTSIA
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the rubble-strewn Azovstal steelworks on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest, according to authorities and video released by the two sides.
Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that the evacuees were making slow progress and would probably not arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday as hoped for. Authorities gave no explanation for the delay.
At least some of the civilians were apparently taken to a village controlled by Russia-backed separatists. The Russian military said that some chose to stay in separatist areas, while dozens left for Ukrainian-held territory.
In the past, Ukraine has accused Moscow’s troops of taking civilians against their will to Russia or Russian-controlled areas. The Kremlin has denied it.
The Russian bombardment of the sprawling plant by air, by tank and by ship picked up again after the partial evacuation, Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, which is defending the mill, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Orlov said high-level negotiations were underway among Ukraine, Russia and international organizations on evacuating more people.
The steel-plant evacuation, if successful, would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war, which has caused particular suffering in Mariupol. Previous attempts to open safe corridors out of the southern port city and other places have broken down, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russian forces of shooting and shelling along agreed-on evacuation routes.
Before the weekend evacuation, overseen by the United Nations and the Red Cross, about 1,000 civilians were believed to be in the plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders. Russia has demanded that the fighters surrender; they have refused.
As many as 100,000 people overall may still be in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000. Russian forces have pounded much of the city into rubble, trapping civilians with little food, water, heat or medicine.
Some Mariupol residents got out of the city on their own, by way of often damaged private cars.
As sunset approached, Mariupol resident Yaroslav Dmytryshyn rattled up to a reception center in Zaporizhzhia in a car with a back seat full of youngsters and two signs taped to the back window: “Children” and “Little ones.”
“I can’t believe we survived,” he said, looking worn but in good spirits over their safe arrival after two days on the road.
“There is no Mariupol whatsoever,” he said. “Someone needs to rebuild it, and it will take millions of tons of gold.” He said they lived just across the railroad tracks from the steel plant. “Ruined,” he said. “The factory is gone completely.”
Anastasiia Dembytska, who took advantage of the cease-fire to leave with her daughter, nephew and dog, said her family survived by cooking on a makeshift stove and drinking well water. She said she could see the steelworks from her window, when she dared to look out.
“We could see the rockets flying” and clouds of smoke over the plant, she said.
With most of Mariupol in ruins, a majority of the dozen Russian battalion tactical groups that had been around the city have moved north to other battlefronts in eastern Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the Pentagon’s assessment.
In other developments, European Union energy ministers met Monday to discuss new sanctions against the Kremlin, which could include restrictions on Russian oil. But some Russia-dependent members of the 27-nation bloc, including Hungary and Slovakia, are wary of taking tough action.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped more people would be able to leave Mariupol in an organized evacuation on Monday. The city council told residents wanting to leave to gather at a shopping mall to wait for buses.
Zelenskyy told Greek state television that remaining civilians in the steel plant were afraid to board buses because they feared they would be taken to Russia. He said he had been assured by the U.N. that they would be allowed to go to areas his government controls.
Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, said in a televised interview that several hundred civilians remained trapped alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and “numerous” bodies.
“Several dozen small children are still in the bunkers underneath the plant,” Shlega said.
Also Monday, Zelenskyy said that at least 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by the Russian army since the war began, and 1,570 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged.
Thwarted in his bid to seize Kyiv, the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his focus to the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Russia said it struck dozens of military targets in the region in the past day. It said it hit concentrations of troops and weapons and an ammunition depot near Chervone in the Zaporizhzhia region, which lies west of the Donbas.
Ukrainian and Western officials say Moscow’s troops are raining fire indiscriminately, taking a heavy toll on civilians while making only slow progress.
Zelenskyy’s office said at least three people were killed in the Donbas in the previous 24 hours. The regional administration in Zaporizhzhia reported that at least two people died in Russian shelling.
The governor of the Odesa region along the Black Sea Coast, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a Russian missile strike Monday on an Odesa infrastructure target caused deaths and injuries. He gave no details. Zelenskyy said the attack destroyed a dormitory and killed a 14-year-old boy.
The missile attack took the roof off a church belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox faction that is loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate, according to the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, Oleksiy Danilov.
Ukraine said Russia also struck a strategic road and rail bridge west of Odesa. The bridge was heavily damaged in previous Russian strikes, and its destruction would cut a supply route for weapons and other cargo from neighboring Romania.
The attack on Odessa came eight years to the day after deadly clashes between Ukrainian government supporters and protesters calling for autonomy in the country’s east. The government supporters in 2014 firebombed a trade union building containing pro-autonomy demonstrators, killing over 40 people.
Also Monday, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed two small Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea.
Mariupol, which lies in the Donbas, is key to Russia’s campaign in the east. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere in the region.
A full picture of the battle unfolding in eastern Ukraine is hard to capture. The fighting makes it dangerous for reporters to move around, and both sides have imposed tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Britain’s Defense Ministry said it believes more than a quarter of all the fighting units Russia has deployed in Ukraine are now “combat ineffective” — unable to fight because of loss of troops or equipment.
Varenytsia reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Gophers football avoids big departures before NCAA transfer portal deadline
The Gophers football program didn’t suffer any significant departures before the NCAA transfer portal deadline last weekend.
Minnesota had nickel back Sol Brown, punt returner/receiver Brock Annexstad, receiver Jonathan Mann, linebacker Ben Wileman and punter Daniel Sparks enter the portal before the NCAA cutoff. The most substantial player was Annexstad, its primary put returner in 2021.
The NCAA set Sunday as the deadline for players to leave their current school and still maintain eligibility at their new destination next season.
After spring ball ended with Saturday’s game, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said: “Hopefully we keep everybody here.” While that didn’t pan out, Minnesota did avoid losing another impact player similar to when Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving departed amid spring practices on April 8. The tailback from Illinois announced Sunday he will join the Oregon Ducks.
Annexstad, a former walk-on from Norseland, Minn., was awarded a scholarship in 2018 and played in 21 games. He had nine returns for 71 yards last season. His brother, quarterback Zach Annexstad, transferred from Minnesota to Illinois State after the 2021 season.
Brown, of Largo, Fla., played in eight total games across three seasons with Minnesota. He played in the spring game Saturday, but even with longtime nickel back Justus Harris out of eligibility, Brown didn’t project into the U’s two-deep depth chart going into the 2022 season.
Mann, a Rosemount High School alum, did not play in his two seasons at Minnesota. Wileman, of Edgerton, Wis., did not see the field in his two years at the U. Sparks, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, did not play in his one season at the U in 2021; he was behind incumbent starter Mark Crawford.
BRIEFLY
Former Gophers offensive lineman Conner Olson, who set the Big Ten record for career starts with 58 from 2017-21, will enroll in the U of M Medical School in August. The Monticello, Minn., native will spend his first two years at Minnesota Duluth, followed by two years at the Twin Cities campus. … Former Gophers receiver Doug Emilien announced Monday he is transferring to Kansas, where he will join ex-U running back Ky Thomas. Emilien, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; he played in two games at Minnesota in 2021.
Deputy sues NFL player Malik McDowell in naked arrest case
Malik McDowell, a 6-foot-6-inch NFL football player who was spotted wandering completely naked in Deerfield Beach, is now being sued by a sheriff’s deputy he’s accused of beating, court records show.
Deputy Nicholas Novello has filed a lawsuit against McDowell, 25, the football player who has pleaded not guilty to charges of harming an officer and exposing himself during the encounter in January.
It’s unusual for officers to sue the people they arrest, because officers know the dangers that come with their jobs, said University of Florida legal expert Kenneth Nunn.
“It doesn’t happen every day, but it does happen,” Nunn said of officers suing. “In all my years, I’ve never heard of that happening.”
McDowell, who was a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, is now considered a free agent for the NFL. His one-year contract with the Browns was not renewed when it expired in March.
Court records didn’t show a defense attorney listed for McDowell in the lawsuit, so it was unclear on Monday if McDowell had retained a civil attorney.
In his complaint, Novello said McDowell attacked him while McDowell was trying to flee from other deputies. He wrote in his complaint that McDowell ran straight into him and “landed several devastating punches upon the head and body.”
Novello’s lawsuit doesn’t detail the extent of the injuries. Novello wrote in his suit that he faces medical expenses and the loss of income. He is seeking a jury trial for a claim that will in excess of $100,000, according to court records.
The lawsuit papers were served at McDowell’s home in Farmington Hills, Michigan, in April, according to court records.
In January, a Broward sheriff’s spokeswoman said it took “at least six deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel” to assist with the arrest. A deputy used a Taser to place McDowell in handcuffs. McDowell’s next court date for the criminal charges in Broward court is June 10.
Novello was promoted to sergeant in 2019, according to an agency announcement at the time. Novello’s attorney, Matt Chiapperini, declined to comment Monday, only saying: “This is an unusual case, an unusual set of circumstances.”
Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at [email protected] or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash
Vikings re-sign fullback Jake Bargas
The Vikings on Monday re-signed fullback Jake Bargas, who was on their practice squad the past two seasons.
Bargas was originally undrafted out of North Carolina in 2020. He got into one game with the Vikings in both 2020 and 2021 but did not accumulate any statistics.
Bargas will provide depth on the roster behind starting fullback C.J. Ham.
