Clickbank Profit Feeds Generator – $17K in One Day

Affiliate marketing basically means that you are marketing for other people and businesses in exchange for a commission. The Commission typically amounts to 30 and 75% with 50% in average.

1. Online Affiliate Marketing Select a Product.

Once you join an affiliate program, you get first an affiliate link that goes to the website of the owner of the product. This special link is encoded with your unique affiliate id and when you send someone to the product owners site through your special link and they make a purchase you receive a commission. This works out great for both you and the product owner, because you make a nice paycheck and the product owner makes more sales and cuts down on advertising costs at the same time.

One of the main things that makes online affiliate marketing so great is that you not need to create a separate product. Along with the additional benefits to not have to deal with customer support complaints or refunds. The only thing an affiliate needs to be successful is some basic internet marketing skills and the desire to succeed. Don’t panic if you don’t know anything about marketing online, because there is plenty of fantastic information available on the subject all over the internet.

Let’s talk about some simple tactics that affiliate marketers can use to increase their chances of success.

2. Affiliate Secret – Create your own Web-Page

First, let us first talk unique websites for each individual product that you promote. It’s very important not lump all of your chosen affiliate programs together on one website just to save some money on web hosting. The best is for each individual product to have a website, or at least a sub domain and nothing else. In this way you can streamline their marketing efforts and focus them on better results.

Another thing you can do is to include product reviews on the product web-pages you set up, so visitors will have an initial understanding of what the product can do for those that buy them. When possible collect and include testimonials from users who have already tried the product and add them to the web-pages. This really helps increase credibility and convert more visitors into buyers.

Be sure you make the page look attractive and convincing and paste calls for action in their information. Each headline should attract the readers to try it and read more, even contact you. Emphasize specific points. This will help your readers to understand what the product is and he will know more about it.

3. Affiliate Marketing Advice – Produce Autoresponder Series

Next let’s talk about collecting contact information by offering free reports to your prospects. This does two important thing for your affiliate business. It allows you to stay in contact with the customer and educate him about follow-up message with more information about the products you offer.

It is important to have a good autoreponder service. You want to prepare a short report and seven to ten autoresponder messages that will be sent to people who have signed up so that they get their free report.

Did you know that according to research, a sale is usually closed on the seventh contact with a prospect? Hence the reason you will want to create a series of follow-up messages.

When you are creating your content focus on important points like how the product can make things easier and more enjoyable for people who purchase it. Include compelling subject lines in the email. As much as possible, avoid using the word “free” because there are still older spam filters that dumps those kind of contents into the junk folder before anyone reads them.