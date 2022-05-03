CRO Coin Falls 19% After Crypto.com Announces Rewards Cut Down To Cardholders

On Monday, Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) slide followed suit with a sharp drop after the crypto exchange said it was reducing some staking and rewards tied to its popular pre-paid Visa cards.

According to Tradingview.com, the coin dropped by 19% to $.265. On Sunday before the announcement, CRO was trading above $.33 per coin.

Crypto.com announced the changes in a blog post:

To ensure long-term sustainability, we are introducing a number of changes to the CRO Card rewards programme, effective 1 June 2022 00:00 UTC.

CRO Card Rewards Cut Down

Next month, the company will reduce the usage rewards on four of the exchange’s card tiers. The most premium tier, the Obsidian tier, will see a Cronos card reward reduction from 5% to 2%. In addition, the Icy White / Frosted Rose Gold tier reward will be pulled down from 3% to 1%.

The top tier of the company’s card program, Obsidian carries a $400,000 staking requirement and offers up to 8% cashback at retailers.

According to company policy, there will be a limit on how much a person can earn CRO card rewards for two tiers. For example, the Ruby Steel Card earns are limited to $25 or equivalent in other fiat currencies like Dollars and Euros. While for the Royal Indigo/Jade Green tier, the cap is set at $50.

In Addition, Crypto.com is phasing out CRO staking rewards for cardholders. Cards include Jade Green, Royal Indigo, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White, and Obsidian. Staking rewards involves coin owners “locking up” or delegating a portion of their crypto holdings to earn more interest on deposits.

While explaining staking rewards, the exchange said;

Cardholders with an active 6-month stake and who staked before 1 May 2022 13:00 UTC will continue to earn CRO Card rewards on spending at the current rate until their 180-day stake expires. Thereafter, the revised rates will apply. Cardholders who stake CRO after their 180-day lock expires will earn card spending rewards as per the schedule.

Cronos Price Performance

Since the start of January 2022, Cronos has been trading lower. The price of CRO was over $0.50 at the beginning of the year, but it has been retreating since then. At one point, CRO was close to sliding below $0.30. Cronos’ price skyrocketed during the NFL Super Bowl. But after that, there hasn’t been any sign of a recovery as the price of CRONOS crashed continuously.

In the last 24 hours, CRO started the day in green, but after the company announcement price crashed below $0.30. Since then, the coin has lost 19% of its value and reached $0.26 lowest level.

