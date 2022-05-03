News
Deputy sues NFL player Malik McDowell in naked arrest case
Malik McDowell, a 6-foot-6-inch NFL football player who was spotted wandering completely naked in Deerfield Beach, is now being sued by a sheriff’s deputy he’s accused of beating, court records show.
Deputy Nicholas Novello has filed a lawsuit against McDowell, 25, the football player who has pleaded not guilty to charges of harming an officer and exposing himself during the encounter in January.
It’s unusual for officers to sue the people they arrest, because officers know the dangers that come with their jobs, said University of Florida legal expert Kenneth Nunn.
“It doesn’t happen every day, but it does happen,” Nunn said of officers suing. “In all my years, I’ve never heard of that happening.”
McDowell, who was a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, is now considered a free agent for the NFL. His one-year contract with the Browns was not renewed when it expired in March.
Court records didn’t show a defense attorney listed for McDowell in the lawsuit, so it was unclear on Monday if McDowell had retained a civil attorney.
In his complaint, Novello said McDowell attacked him while McDowell was trying to flee from other deputies. He wrote in his complaint that McDowell ran straight into him and “landed several devastating punches upon the head and body.”
Novello’s lawsuit doesn’t detail the extent of the injuries. Novello wrote in his suit that he faces medical expenses and the loss of income. He is seeking a jury trial for a claim that will in excess of $100,000, according to court records.
The lawsuit papers were served at McDowell’s home in Farmington Hills, Michigan, in April, according to court records.
In January, a Broward sheriff’s spokeswoman said it took “at least six deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel” to assist with the arrest. A deputy used a Taser to place McDowell in handcuffs. McDowell’s next court date for the criminal charges in Broward court is June 10.
Novello was promoted to sergeant in 2019, according to an agency announcement at the time. Novello’s attorney, Matt Chiapperini, declined to comment Monday, only saying: “This is an unusual case, an unusual set of circumstances.”
Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at [email protected] or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash
()
News
Vikings re-sign fullback Jake Bargas
The Vikings on Monday re-signed fullback Jake Bargas, who was on their practice squad the past two seasons.
Bargas was originally undrafted out of North Carolina in 2020. He got into one game with the Vikings in both 2020 and 2021 but did not accumulate any statistics.
Bargas will provide depth on the roster behind starting fullback C.J. Ham.
News
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
Depending on your destination, it could result in an unexpected change in plans, such as being required to stay isolated in a hotel.
It’s why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you have backup plans ready if you’re traveling abroad. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
In some places, you won’t be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility.
Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they’ve recovered. Some travel only requires an antigen test.
If you end up needing medical treatment, check with your embassy for suggested health care providers. Keep in mind that some countries still have overwhelmed health care systems due to the pandemic.
Plan time for recovery since some countries — including the U.S. — require a negative test for reentry. Exceptions to this policy may be granted on an “extremely limited” basis, such as in the event of an emergency medical evacuation or humanitarian crisis, says the CDC.
It also helps to be financially prepared to pay unexpected bills. While it varies country to country, travelers are often responsible for costs associated with any isolation or medical treatments needed.
Travel companies suggest getting insurance that will cover the cost of treatment, isolation or rescheduled travel plans. Some countries require that you have insurance before you’re allowed to enter.
News
76ers’ Doc Rivers praises Heat’s Pat Riley for nudge into coaching; Spoelstra addresses Herro-Oladipo pairing
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers spent time Monday morning at FTX Arena ahead of his team’s game-day shootaround talking about mentorship, including his host for the first two games of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat.
The influence of Heat president Pat Riley, Rivers said, has been a touchstone over his coaching career, approaches gleaned from his time playing under Riley’s coaching with the New York Knicks.
“I’ve been around some pretty good guys,” Rivers said. “But Riley clearly had the biggest impact. It’s not even close.”
That includes playing under Mike Fratello, Larry Brown and even spending time with the San Antonio Spurs working under Gregg Popovich.
Rivers told the assembled media that it was during his time as a TNT game analyst that Riley broached a Rivers move into coaching.
“He was the one when I did TV for three years, every day he would call me or challenge me, ‘When are you going to get in the fray?’ ” Rivers said of Riley. “He would belittle me, literally. Because I did the [1997] Miami and New York playoff series. Every day, he got me. I thought he was wrong, but he ended up being right.”
Rivers long has mentioned his two-plus seasons under Riley in New York as transformative.
“He inspired me, he really did,” Rivers said. “Just his speeches and his belief in conditioning, I was always in pretty good shape, anyways, so he has you believing that you’re different than everybody else in the league. And back then, he had a foul every possession in the first-five-minutes rule, because they’ll stop calling them. You can’t do that anymore.
“It’s his spirit and the way he approaches the job that sets him apart.”
And yet, while addressing the Heat, Rivers also alluded to the Heat maintaining at least part of the Riley mantra under coach Erik Spoelstra, when he forecast how the Heat might defend 76ers guard James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
“They’re going to try to bump them and all of that fake tough stuff,” Rivers said. “I always laugh at all that toughness stuff. You’re on a basketball court.
“But, you know, we will be ready for all that.”
Two-man game
With Victor Oladipo back in the Heat rotation mix, Spoelstra said it is important for him to get into sync with sixth man Tyler Herro.
“We’ve been working on that a little bit more intentionally,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve had the opportunity to do this more for several weeks.
“The two have been very diligent on working on their rhythm and flow and who handles and what actions with the two, making sure we get to both their strengths. And it’s gotten much better.”
Spoelstra said even this late into the process, acclimation remains fundamental.
“To accomplish what we want to accomplish,” he said, “you need talent, you need multiple guys to make plays. You want everybody feeling that they can be themselves and also play with great confidence and flow. And I’ve already seen good progress with them.”
()
Deputy sues NFL player Malik McDowell in naked arrest case
Vikings re-sign fullback Jake Bargas
Making Money Online – Things You Need to Succeed Online
What happens if I get COVID-19 while traveling?
76ers’ Doc Rivers praises Heat’s Pat Riley for nudge into coaching; Spoelstra addresses Herro-Oladipo pairing
Packaging Requirements For Fresh Fruits And Vegetables
Top Republican candidate calls for imprisonment of Minnesota’s elections chief
All the Best Looks from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Blues playoff tickets selling at record pace
Clickbank Profit Feeds Generator – $17K in One Day
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For