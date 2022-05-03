Finance
Does Crying Make the Pain Go Away?
The answer to that question is no, no, no. It does not make the pain go away, but it does have its benefits when you are grieving a loss.
There are many theories on crying, such as “tears cleanse the soul” or “crying endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning,” or “don’t cry over spilled milk.” Many were told as a child that crying is a sign of weakness. So when grieving a loss, do you cry or try not to cry?
A client who is going through a divorce recently sent me a thank you note for supporting her during a crying episode. Her note included the following statement, “Thank you for saying that it is okay to CRY! Although everything hurt afterwards (my head, face, and eyes), those were cleansing tears and today I am better than okay!”
When you have lost someone or something dear to your heart, when your dreams have turned to nightmares, when you have lost all hope for your tomorrow, crying is a normal and natural response. What makes the difference is how you react to this physical emotion. Do you try to hurry it up and get over it, or do you embrace it as part of the healing experience?
I encourage having a cry party when you are grieving a loss, but with limitations. Give yourself a set time so that you don’t overwhelm the body and cause emotional and physical health related issues. Why not consider it an activity?
Oftentimes, grief bursts are unexpected and they come out of nowhere for no apparent reason. In this case, you might not be able to plan the cry party. Still embrace it. Holding in emotions of loss can compound the loss and delay the grieving process. If you are able to take your cry party to a place where you are alone, go for it. Maybe take a keepsake or music with you, set a time limit for the party, and give yourself permission to cry it out.
Know that since this is natural and normal, and no one can tell you how to grieve, your crying episodes might come and go for a lifetime. Yes, even many decades after a loss or disappointment, you may have crying episodes. So, let’s conclude that the crying will not make the pain go away, but will help you deal with the pain, if you choose to see it that way.
Next time you remember a loved one that is no longer here with you or a situation that broke your heart, and you feel the need to cry, let the tears flow; think of a beautiful memory; and, end your cry party with a smile. I bet you will feel better.
Claims Adjusters and Home Improvement Contractors – Getting Along Whether They Like It Or Not
Insurance adjusters and home improvement contractors are notorious for butting heads with each other. This makes sense when you consider that contractors have the homeowner’s (and their own) interests at stake while the insurance adjusters are representing the insurance company.
Still, the majority of professionals that meet each other in the field will find a way to get along. As long as neither party is overly aggressive or off putting, even if they don’t see completely eye to eye, they can at least understand that each is simply doing his job.
But this is where the other reason for a dispute comes from. Sometimes, the insurance adjuster does not wish to do his job correctly. There are times when an insurance adjuster may seem to go out of his way not to pay on a claim. He’ll refuse to act reasonably toward the contractor. In the worst case scenarios, an adjuster may even refuse to acknowledge storm damage as storm damage- completely stonewalling the claim and the repairs.
This is when even a usually mild mannered home improvement contractor may find it hard to keep his cool. It would be hard for anyone to turn his head the other way in the face of insurance behavior that is not only obviously unethical, but that also may have an affect on your bottom line.
The best thing for a contractor to do in this situation is simply defer to the homeowner. After all, it is the homeowner that is truly getting the raw deal. The homeowner is the person who pays for the insurance policy, so the fact for the homeowner is that he isn’t getting what he is paying for.
This is the last thing that a crooked adjuster wants to happen. They’d rather deal with the contractor because the contractor really has no final say in the matter. Most insurance adjusters will work happily with contractors out of common courtesy, both to the contractor and to the insured homeowner. They see the home improvement contractor as an extension of the homeowner, as they should.
Other times, an adjuster may pretend to work with the contractor and then try to bully or play games with the contractor using the fact that the adjuster is not obligated to settle with the contractor as his trump card. In this way, he placates the homeowner while acting unethically toward the homeowner’s contractor.
Certainly the contractor can argue his case, explain his estimate and try to get the adjuster to acknowledge damage. But, if the adjuster refuses to act reasonably, the best thing for a contractor to do is simply defer to the person who has the most power in the situation- the policy holder.
There was one instance when an insurance company was obviously trying to put a cork into a storm claim situation. There was a claim submitted in a community where dozens of similar claims had already been submitted and paid for (It was an obvious storm damage situation.). The insurance company had already paid on several of these claims and apparently didn’t wish to pay for them any further. Suddenly, the insurance company decided to treat a particular homeowner’s claim with extreme bias.
They sent a re-inspector after the initial adjuster inspected it. The re-inspector, along with other insurance field adjusters met with three members of the home improvement contracting firm. During the inspection, the re-inspector acted aggressively and even insinuated that the contractors had committed insurance fraud and caused the storm damage sustained to the property.
As soon as these accusations were made, a member of the home improvement firm simply called the homeowner and explained to her, in front of everybody, what was transpiring. Needless to say the re-inspector was not happy about this. He actually started to scream at the contractor that he would “sue him personally.”
The main reason why the re-inspector was so upset was because he knew he had acted inappropriately and unethically and was being called out for it. He was acting in a way that he would never act toward the actual policy holder. And yet, toward her contractor, he acted like a complete ignoramus.
As it turned out out, the insurance company approved the claim and apologized profusely (though never officially or in writing) to the contractor on several occasions to the contractor at several future meetings.
Insurance adjusters and contractors may not always see eye to eye with each other when it comes to homeowner claims. But, as long as the adjusters do not act unethically or perform biased inspections, there are few other reasons for them to be at each other’s throat. And, when an adjuster does act unprofessionally, the best thing for a contractor to do is point to the person in charge.
Reconstruction Costs
Have you done a major renovation to your home lately? If you have, it will likely affect the reconstruction costs associated with rebuilding your home and it is a recommended time for a conversation with your insurance professional. Remembering to regularly review your home coverage with an insurance professional is a good step towards maintaining a level of insurance adequate to rebuild your home, in case of disaster.
So why else do reconstruction costs differ from a home’s market value or even the cost of new construction? Reconstruction costs can be affected by a number of factors, including but not limited to:
- Economies of Scale – When houses are originally built, it is usually a case of many homes being constructed at the same time. This means that materials and fixtures required for the builds can be purchased by the contractor in one transaction, and often at a bulk rate. Just as buying 50 or 100 bathtubs at the same time will cost less per unit than buying just one, you can apply the same economic benefit to buying almost anything else required for home construction in quantity as well. This can add up to thousands of dollars in savings when compared to single home builds.
- Reverse Reconstruction – New construction almost always follows the pattern of establishing a foundation and building up from there. When reconstruction is required, and you need to rebuild a home that isn’t a total loss, you need to start by pulling off the roof and working from the top down. As this process is labour-intensive, and takes more time to accomplish, it is generally more expensive as well.
- Site Preparation – When a home needs to be reconstructed, the site it sits on needs to prepared before any new construction can proceed. This usually means additional costs for demolition of any remaining (unusable) structure and removal of the resulting debris. In cases of intense fire, soil remediation may be required as well. In new construction projects, site preparation is usually limited to costs for brush removal and grading.
- Labour Costs – Having tradespeople such as carpenters, brick layers, drywallers, electricians, plumbers, roofers, and painters all onsite for an extended period of time can aid in scheduling and efficient usage. If a particular home isn’t ready for work requiring their specific expertise, they can probably be moved to work on a home that is. This flexibility in scheduling is not usually possible when working on a single home, and has a huge impact on overall costs when you consider that labour is one of the largest components of reconstruction costs.
- Accessibility – Reconstruction of a destroyed home is often required in established neighbourhoods with mature trees, lawns, landscaping, and fences. These and other obstructions may limit access to the worksite and thereby increase costs in getting needed reconstruction materials to the worksite.
- Older and Custom Homes – Reconstruction of older or custom homes generally must include the replacement of features and finishes which are considered unusual when compared to more conventional homes. Whether the reconstruction materials are scarce due to age or classified as “high-end,” the expectation is that they will be more expensive to replace. Some examples of expensive to replace home elements can include tile or slate roofs or floors; lath and plaster walls; wainscoting; ceilings covered in tin, with exposed beams, or custom-shaped; solid wood doors; ornamental fireplaces; leaded or stained glass windows; shaped staircases; and custom ironwork.
- Updated Building Codes – In cases when houses are more than a few years old, it should be the normal expectation that building codes will have changed since the home was originally built. Adhering to newer codes may require rewiring, replumbing, use of safety glass, or working with fire-retardant roofing materials.
- Natural Disasters – If your home was damaged or destroyed due to a natural disaster, it is likely that other homes in your area similarly have to be repaired or rebuilt. In this case, it is not uncommon for material and labour costs to be higher due to shortages and increased demand for both.
- Partial Damage – If your home was only damaged and not destroyed, the remaining structure must be protected from looting and the prospect of further damage. In usual cases, personal property must be placed in storage offsite until the home can be repaired. To prevent further damage, plastic sheeting material is usually used to temporarily cover parts of the remaining structure exposed to the elements.
- Permits and Fees – Reconstruction may require permits, home inspection fees, and architecture/engineering fees.
- Inflation – It’s no secret that costs for both materials and labour continue to rise due to inflation. Depending on when the reconstruction cost of your home was originally estimated, it may cost more to complete the project today.
For the reasons outlined above, reconstruction costs can differ significantly from market value and the cost of new construction. Be properly prepared for a disaster by regularly reviewing your coverage with an insurance professional. Remember, the adequacy of your home insurance coverage depends upon accurate information about your home’s size, location, age, unusual features, and finishes as well as specifics regarding any renovations or additions. The more fully you disclose the relevant information about your home, the more fully your coverage can protect you in case of a disaster.
