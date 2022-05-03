News
Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: report
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico.
The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, concludes with the majority stating that the Constitution says nothing about the rights of states to regulate or prohibit abortion, in contrast to Roe and the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion states. Under those cases, states were prohibited from banning abortion prior to fetal viability, around 23 weeks.
A spokesperson for the Supreme Court had no comment in response to questions.
The justices’ votes are often fluid up to the point of an opinion’s publication, and the draft may have changed since February, when it was purportedly written. A published opinion from the court is expected sometime within the next two months.
The Hill could not independently verify the document’s authenticity. But Politico, in an editor’s note, said it undertook an extensive review and is “confident of the authenticity of the draft.”
Alito, in the draft opinion, employed language that mirrored remarks he made during a December oral argument in which he suggested he viewed Roe as “egregiously wrong.”
The issue before the court was a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Deep-red Mississippi, in court papers, explicitly asked the justices to use their case as a vehicle to end the landmark 1973 decision that first recognized a constitutional right to abortion existing in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito’s majority opinion draft states. “And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”
Politico, citing an unnamed source, said that majority also included fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, as well as former President Trump’s three nominees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.
The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.
The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.
The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it adds, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a Constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The draft opinion in effect states there is no Constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.
Politico said only that it received “a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”
A Union Vote to Organize a Second Amazon Warehouse on Staten Island Falls Short
Efforts to unionize a second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, failed after votes were counted today (May 2) following a two-week election.
The loss at the LDJ5 facility is a setback for unionization efforts that were boosted by an unexpected victory at the larger JFK8 warehouse in the borough last month.
At the final tally, 618 employees voted against the union while 380 voted in favor. In total, 998 ballots were cast out of 1,633 eligible workers, bringing the total turnout to roughly 61%, according to data filed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
“The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun,” the Amazon Labor Union said in a tweet as the vote-counting concluded. Per the NLRB, the union and Amazon have until May 9, to file objections about the election.
An uphill battle at LDJ5
Ahead of the voting period, Amazon brought in anti-union managers and consultants from across the country to work at the facility. Workers at LDJ5 described to the Observer how Amazon shut down production every day, multiple times a day, to funnel workers into captive audience meetings in the last week ahead of the union drive. During the voting period at LDJ5, the company handed out free cookies and donuts and other snacks to workers during the voting period at LDJ5, supposedly to sweeten the deal.
Bc warehouse is roughly 1/7 the size of JFK8. I’m not going to make any predictions but a) this warehouse is very new, 2) many workers are part-time, 3) @amazonlabor has a smaller presence in it compared to JFK8, all of which could be disadvantages for the union in this election
— Lauren Kaori Gurley (@LaurenKGurley) May 2, 2022
The workforce at LDJ5 is significantly smaller than that at JFK8—1,633 compared to roughly 8,000—resulting in a more concentrated anti-union presence in the facility. All of the anti-union resources used at JFK8 shifted to LDJ5, Julian Israel-Mitchell said in a meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of the election. “We’re getting hit with just as many union busters but it’s like a one to 15 person ratio.”
Amazon is currently seeking to overturn the successful union vote at JFK8. In early April, Amazon filed a complaint with the NLRB alleging that the Amazon Labor Union handed out weed to win yes votes and accused the NLRB itself of “mismanagement in the polling area”—the warehouse owned and managed by Amazon—by allowing camera crews on the property.
The Amazon Labor Union ran a campaign at LDJ5 focused on longer breaks, job security, and immediate changes to company policies “regarding health and safety, pay, promotions, overtime, working conditions, transportation, time, and union-busting.”
Union fever is spreading
Public support of labor unions hit its highest point since 1965—the year United Farm Workers led a series of strikes and boycotts in California, according to a Gallup poll released September 2021.
Workers across the country are witnessing a resurgence of the labor movement and union drives: To date, nearly 250 Starbucks locations have filed petitions for a union drive and 40 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize so far. Workers at Target, Apple, REI are organizing for improvements and to unionize.
Organizing efforts spread to gig workers, too: Los Deliveristas Unidos, a collective of delivery workers in New York City, successfully organized gains related to bathroom access and wage transparency.
Peter Krause On ‘9-1-1’ Season 5, Episode 16, ‘May Day,’ And the Show’s Vision of Family
This article contains spoilers for the May 2nd “May Day” episode of 9-1-1.
After losing his first wife and two children in a fire that he had inadvertently caused years ago, firefighting captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) saw his worst fears realized once more when he discovered that his stepdaughter, May (Corinne Massiah), was trapped in the burning 9-1-1 call center with her colleague, Claudette (Vanessa Estelle Williams). Hellbent on saving their lives, Bobby donned his turnout gear and rushed into the building with Lucy (Arielle Kebbel), while Buck (Oliver Stark) teamed up with Eddie (Ryan Guzman) for the first time in months to help an electrician injured in the power surge that had caused the building to go up in flames.
With the fire preventing him from making a beeline to the room on the third floor where May and Claudette had been ordered to stay after exchanging words in front of the other dispatchers, Bobby was able to create an opening in one of the walls to reach them in the eleventh hour. But after Bobby handed Claudette off to a couple of other firefighters, he and May were crushed under the debris of the collapsing roof, forcing the members of the 118—Buck, Eddie, Lucy, Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi)—to come back together to dig them out from under the rubble.
Thankfully, Bobby and May were found alive, leading to one of the show’s most harrowing and heart-stopping reunions to date. “Alright, 118, let’s get to it,” Bobby tells his firefighters as they walk arm-in-arm with May to safety. Claudette, however, was not as fortunate and mysteriously succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital, setting up a cliffhanger that will implicate Jonah (Bryce Durfee), Chimney’s former paramedic replacement, in the next episode.
In a recent phone interview, Krause—who serves as both an actor and an executive producer on 9-1-1—spoke with Observer about the emotional reunion of the 118, the continued evolution of Bobby as a father figure of the firehouse and the Grant-Nash family, and the unexpected person who will be there for Bobby in the final episodes of the show’s fifth season.
What was it like to film the scenes in this episode with not only Corinne but also the other past and present members of the 118?
Peter Krause: It’s been great, and I do want to say what a fantastic young actor Corinne Massiah is. She’s been performing this season while being a freshman at U.C.L.A., so she’s had two jobs—one as a student, and one as an actor. Corinne and I had a fantastic time doing this episode together. Usually, she’s either in the call center or at Athena and Bobby’s house. So while we were performing these action scenes, several times she would turn to me and say, “This is so fun! This is so cool!” It was really the two of us together, and she was just having the time of her life, which was really fun for me to see.
[The scene with all of the 118] was really wonderful because this season, the character of Eddie had to stand down and the character of Chimney was searching for Maddie [Jennifer Love Hewitt], so they were gone, and I was trying to find some new members to bring into the 118 family. And as we’ll see, as the season progresses from this episode, some of those things don’t entirely work out. I will say that from the very beginning, if I can just think about the 118 as characters, me as the captain and then Chimney and Hen have always been together, like my first mate. Buck is very much like my son, and Eddie is a little bit of a reflection of Bobby in some ways. They’re both self-critical, and they’re damaged in some ways. And this season, it’s really interesting to see what goes on in between Bobby and Eddie, and there’s a scene upcoming where Eddie sort of absolves Bobby of some things that have gone on that Bobby feels responsible for. And I do want to highlight what a fantastic job Ryan Guzman has been doing this season. He’s been very dedicated to being both the best actor and the best person that he can be, he’s a recent father of two kids, and I’m really proud of everything that Ryan’s been doing.
How do you think Bobby’s painful past influences the actions he makes in the present?
Like many people, Bobby is very self-critical and sometimes feels like he doesn’t deserve the good things in his life, particularly because of some of the things in his past. But family is obviously important to Bobby—it’s also important thematically to the series. To have the 118 come together at the end of this episode, it felt really good. Chimney has a line in there about “We’re all back together”—I can’t remember exactly what it is, but it’s a nice moment when May and Bobby get dug up from beneath the rubble by the whole team together. And basically, they’re off to the next emergency.
An interesting element of Bobby, too, is his religious faith, and he does have a connection to a higher power. Forgiveness is very important to Bobby, and of course, the most difficult person for Bobby to forgive is himself. But he does view May as his daughter—that’s the way I’ve been playing it anyway—even though it’s obviously his step-daughter, and he’s very respectful of Athena (Angela Bassett), May’s mother, and Michael (Rockmond Dunbar), May’s father. I think that emotionally, Bobby feels like this is his child, and he’s not gonna let anything happen to her. Because of things that happened in the past, he carries around a lot of guilt. But he’s still driven to save people, whether it’s a stranger from an emergency, or any of his family members at the 118, or any of his family members in Athena’s larger, extended family. He feels very protective of everyone, and I love that about Bobby.
Bobby and Athena have truly become the parents of the show, and there’s a calming, grounding quality that you and Angela bring to the screen. What is your favorite part of that onscreen dynamic?
I would say that her strength and also her calm are really wonderful for Bobby. But at the same time, it’s her acceptance of him for who he is, which I think is the cornerstone of the relationship. Bobby is so grateful to get to be a part of not only his work family, but to get to have another family. And I think that, at least the way I’ve been playing it, he doesn’t feel like he deserves it, but he’s so incredibly grateful that she would take him into her family and that he gets to be a parent again. He feels very protective of everybody in the family, including Michael and [his fiancé] David (La Monde Byrd). I try to play all that as quietly as I can.
But that playful union that we get to see between Bobby and Athena once in a while when they’re alone is also really fun. And when they have fun together—some of the caper cases and things that we’ve done in the past, [like] when Bobby got dosed with LSD or that woman’s animal collective and the wild cat—there is sometimes a heart-to-heart element to the Bobby/Athena relationship, which I personally enjoy. I like all aspects of the show, but I think when we’re at our best, it has to do with action and comedy. I do get into the character studies of each individual and obviously the drama and the emotion. But for me as a viewer, what I really enjoy is when the action and the comedy are both happening [at the same time].
I heard Angela always likes to talk to everyone on set, so do you have any fun things that you do on set to pass the time in between takes?
We’ll just kind of chat and share personal stories, private stuff. But it’s a really fun bunch, I have to say—both with her in that family world, but then also with the firehouse and that family. It’s a tight bunch, and I’ve always wanted to see everybody around me shine, so I really enjoy being part of an ensemble, going all the way back to Sports Night, Six Feet Under, Parenthood. I think this is a really good group on 9-1-1, and the show is hard to make. [It] takes a long time to get everything in the right spot with the cameras, fire, hoses, and all the action that we have to do. So I’m very proud of the show, especially when I hear from you or from somebody else that they liked a particular episode, and I look back and I think, “Oh yeah, man, that was a tough one to make. I’m glad it came together and that people really like it.”
A lot of your characters from past projects seem to be fathers who put the feelings of their family and friends before their own, and that certainly applies to Bobby as well. Has that been a deliberate choice on your part?
I’ve always been interested in playing characters who are trying to be the best version of themselves and have to overcome obstacles, because I think that is the essence of the human journey. In this particular case, I also think that 9-1-1 really is a comic book about first responders come to life. And instead of superheroes, these are everyday heroes doing super things. It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, what gender you are, what your sexual orientation is—you all get to be a part of a family. I hope that quiet message that we’ve been trying to deliver since the very first episode has some resonance in a culture that is sometimes divided tribally for no good reason.
What can you preview about the last two episodes of the season? How heavily will the events of this episode weigh on the 118 going forward as they start to come back together?
They’ve got some rough things to go through. And looping back again, it’s interesting that it’s Eddie who comes back to Bobby and kind of is the agent of forgiveness when it comes to Bobby. Bobby is having a tough time forgiving himself about some choices he’s made, and it’s Eddie who comes and allows him to forgive himself. And looking forward to next season, I think Bobby and Athena may go on a vacation, and what could go wrong? [Laughs.]
After five seasons, the writers have already mined a lot of stories for Bobby. What parts of his life—and maybe his past—would you like to explore going forward?
We’ve explored so much of that, and it can keep looping back around. But I do think that moving forward, you’re gonna continue to see Bobby be grateful that he has this wonderful work family and he has a wonderful family with Athena, and that he’s gonna continue to want to be a good father to both families. And over the years, I just want to say the incredible friendships that have developed on the show are a real treasure. Just in terms of leadership on set, Angela is great, Kenny and Aisha have been really wonderful too, and everybody treats the guest cast with tremendous respect, and they’re welcomed in for the brief time that they’re going to be a part of the family. I’m proud of how everybody has been treating everybody who comes on to the set of 9-1-1—they’ve been doing a really great job.
Do you think Bobby ever wants to be promoted to a chief position, or is he happy where he is at the moment with this group that Athena once described as the “island of misfit toys”?
[Laughs.] I think that both Athena and Bobby want to be where the action is, I really do. That’s the way both Angela and I have been playing these characters. And it’s not your typical procedural—you, as a person who’s watched it, kind of know that. [It] leads us to some long work days, but the dedication we have to making these action scenes work and also to pepper the show with comedy—it’s just been a lot of fun. And this episode was written and directed by Juan Carlos Coto, and then the final episode is written and directed by [co-showrunner] Kristen Reidel. [It] can be such a nice thing to have the writer be on set as the director, because then you can make some changes on the fly that end up making the episode richer.
This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
