Dylan Cease strikes out 11 and allows 1 hit in ‘the best start of my career’ for a 3-0 Chicago White Sox win
Dylan Cease was in command against the entire Los Angeles Angels lineup Monday — and Mike Trout was no exception.
Cease struck out the three-time American League MVP three times in the Chicago White Sox’s 3-0 victory, part of an 11-strikeout performance that matched the right-hander’s career high. He got Trout swinging in the first inning, retired him on a 98 mph fastball in the fourth and struck him out looking in the seventh.
“That was the best start of my career by far, from execution to stuff to results,” said Cease, who allowed just one hit in seven innings. “That’s definitely a good one to build on.”
Cease and relievers Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks limited the Angels to two hits and struck out 15 as the Sox gained a split of the four-game series in front of 13,112 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I don’t think you can say enough about what Cease has been able to do the whole year,” said Hendriks, who struck out the side in the ninth and collected his fifth save. “He’s been unbelievable.”
Just two Angels reached against Cease (3-1), who surrendered a double to Taylor Ward in the fourth and hit Tyler Wade with a pitch in the sixth. It’s the fifth time Cease has recorded 11 strikeouts.
“I felt great,” Cease said. “I went in with a plan — just keep my eyes on the target, execute pitches — and fortunately it worked out.”
Cease’s 10 double-digit strikeout games are tied with Jim Scott and Gary Peters for ninth in Sox history. He has 39 strikeouts this season, tied with Chris Sale (2014) and Jake Peavy (2013) for the third-most by a Sox pitcher through five starts.
“How quickly he’s developing is just very fun to see,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “To me he’s pitching with a lot of command. He also competes. Never satisfied with the last inning. It’s always the next one.”
Cease struck out at least two batters in four of his seven innings, including striking out the side in the fifth.
“Some games I’ll have outings where I’ve only got really two pitches working and I’m battling,” Cease said. “Today I pretty much feel like I knew where four pitches were going.”
That includes the three times he faced Trout.
“He’s maybe the greatest player of all time, so any time you can get him out it’s definitely a confidence booster,” Cease said. “I stayed pretty even-keeled today. It’s best to just focus on what you’ve got to do. If you sit there and think, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Mike Trout,’ it’s going to be hard to get him out.
“I was just staying focused on what I had to do. And it worked out well.”
Hendriks struck out Trout in the ninth to end the game — and an 0-for-4, four-strikeout day for the Angels superstar.
“You’re talking about one of the best hitters not only just currently in the game, but possibly in history,” Hendriks said. “And he doesn’t swing and miss too often. I’ve heard some people say his approach is he sits on the pitcher’s best pitch. Well Cease has five different best pitches. It’s unbelievable.
“You don’t see it too often (against Trout). That just means whoever he plays tomorrow, he’s probably going to break out and do something really cool.”
Offensively, the Sox carried over the momentum from Sunday’s five-run ninth inning by scoring twice in the first. Tim Anderson and Luis Robert singled and scored.
In the sixth, José Abreu singled and scored from first on a two-out double by Adam Engel. Abreu had a smile on his face following a slight tumble after sliding at home plate.
“We kept building off the energy from that last inning (Sunday),” Anderson said. “Hopefully we can keep building off this win today, keep competing and be able to go across town and get two wins (against the Cubs).”
After losing eight straight, the Sox have split their last six games.
“We never really lost hope,” Cease said. “It was just a really rough stretch and things like that’ll happen. But it’s a long season and I would put our talent with just about anybody.”
Roster moves
The Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick and reliever Anderson Severino to Triple-A Charlotte before the game as Major League Baseball reduced rosters from 28 to 26 players.
Mendick was 5 for 20 (.250) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs in 10 games. Severino had a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts in six relief appearances.
()
Chances of Missouri lawmakers legalizing sports betting dwindling
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The odds that Missourians will be able to bet on their favorite football or baseball team later this year are dwindling, and it comes back to regulating slot machines.
There are less than two weeks left in the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers will adjourn indefinitely on May 13, and each time the clock ticks, the chances of legalizing sports betting in Missouri get smaller and smaller.
“I’m always optimistic and try to be optimistic, but I think the chances are pretty slim right now,” Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) said when asked if he thinks sports betting passes this session.
The Missouri House approved the legislation back in March for anyone 21 and older to place wagers online or inside sports venues and casinos on college and professional sports teams. The lower chamber’s version was an 8% tax on every wager. Over in the Senate, members can’t find a path forward.
“If it was an easy answer, we would have done it already,” said Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby), the sponsor of the legislation. “Whether you like it or not, sports betting is happening in Missouri and will continue to happen in Missouri, whether this bill passes out or not.”
Back in 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law against sports betting. Since then, more than 30 states have legalized it, including Illinois, Iowa, and Arkansas.
A big point of contention is video lottery games like slot machines. A priority for Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) over the years has been to get rid of unregulated illegal slot machines that have been popping up in gas stations. Lawmakers call them “grey” machines.
“I have stopped many times on I-70 to go home, to use the bathroom at a gas station, and a lot of time they aren’t gas stations. They are gambling halls, and there are no regulations and no rules,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence). “I do not want kids to have to go into gas stations after basketball practice and pass VLTs with someone sitting on an oxygen tank smoking a cigarette.”
Hoskins said with these “grey” machines, there are no consumer protections.
“If it says you win two out of every 100 times, you just trust the company that someone is winning two out of every 100 times,” Hoskins said.
He has previously said there are anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 of those “grey” machines in the state.
In the Senate’s version of the bill, 5,000 video lottery games would be allowed in the state with no more than seven per location in truck stops, fraternal and veterans clubs, and the entertainment districts around the six sports venues where the state’s professional teams play. It also increases the wagering tax to 10%.
“They have to be in a separate, enclosed room and that room is under consent video surveillance, it’s connected to a centralized system and only 21 and older can be in that room,” Hoskins explained.
Shortly after the debate started, an amendment offered by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) would remove those lines from the bill, doing away with all slot machines.
“My only concern through the whole sports, machines, no machines, betting, is that my veterans’ associations do not have to lose what they have been using for years and enjoy,” Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Sikeston) said to Bernskoetter.
“This would do away with those as well,” Bernskoetter said.
Last week, Kansas lawmakers approved sports betting and the governor is expected to sign it, which would mean it would be legal in all of Missouri’s surrounding states.
“It’s frustrating, and I always say that the commonsense stuff in this building usually has the hardest time getting across the finish line just because people feel like they can jab at it,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia)d. “Might have to move to Kansas City.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted asking Missouri lawmakers to “get the sports betting deal done or at least allow Missouri cities sitting in four counties with over 500,000 people to elect to opt-in and produce lots of revenue for our teams, businesses, and state tax coffers.”
He went on to say if that doesn’t happen, “we will, once again, lose revenue and people to Kansas.”
If approved, it’s estimated to bring in more than $10 million annually with most of that going to education. Rizzo said the number one question he gets at gathers is if Missouri is going to legalize sports betting.
“I get that question more than any other question when I go to weddings or birthday parties,” Rizzo said. “They all know what I do for a living.”
Under the state constitution, lawmakers have to approve legislation and have it on the governor’s desk no later than 6 p.m. on May 13.
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, around 92,000 Missourians are currently struggling with a gambling problem, ranking Missouri 33rd out of 50 states. Last year, there were 4,000 calls and texts to the National Problem Gambling Hotline from Missouri.
Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez suspended over throwing at Kyle Schwarber
The Mets were without their head honcho on Monday against the Braves.
Manager Buck Showalter was suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball as a result of reliever Yoan Lopez throwing at Kyle Schwarber in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday.
Showalter served his suspension on Monday for the club’s series opener against Atlanta.
Lopez received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after MLB deemed his pitches inside to Schwarber in the ninth inning on Sunday were intentional. Lopez received a warning from umpires after he threw a couple of pitches inside to Schwarber, who grounded out. Then Lopez hit the next batter, Alec Bohm, on the back. But MLB apparently decided the changeup that hit Bohm was unintentional.
Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement.
Unless appealed, the suspension of Lopez, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s game, is scheduled to begin immediately upon his selection to the active roster. Lopez was also the same Mets reliever who threw a pitch high and tight to Nolan Arenado last Wednesday in St. Louis, which led to a benches-clearing brawl between the Amazin’s and Cardinals.
The Mets have been hit by 20 pitches in 23 games, the most in the major leagues.
Lopez’s pitches inside to Schwarber arrived one inning after Francisco Lindor was hit directly on his left thigh by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
()
Yankees Notebook: Joey Gallo return could be close; Andujar on Canadian taxi squad
TORONTO — Joey Gallo was on the field and hit after batting practice Monday, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. Gallo left Saturday’s game in Kansas City with a “tight left groin,” and is day-to-day.
“So he was doing better today. And actually, yesterday was an okay day but today it was a little bit better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s series opener against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
“As far as evaluating them, going through his treatment, warming up in the weight room and everything — we’ll have a better idea when we get out here on the field and he’s able to do some more work and have a better evaluation of that.”
Gallo said he felt good before he went to hit in batting practice. He said he had actually hit a little bit on Sunday and felt fine too. Boone said there would be a chance he could pinch hit Monday.
STILL HERE
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday evening when the rosters had to be cut from 28 to 26, but the infielder/outfielder didn’t actually go to Scranton. Andujar came to Canada with the Yankees on their taxi squad.
“We just taxi squaded him, because just a little bit of the uncertainty around Joey Gallo and with COVID protocols, it’s something that we’re allowed to do so we just kind of wanted to make sure we’re covered,” Boone said. “Especially coming across the border and stuff. Just in case we get in a situation where we need someone. “
Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday. That was his only start after being called up last Tuesday when Aaron Hicks went on the paternity list.
GONE STREAKING
Josh Donaldson has hit safely in a season-high five straight games and has reached base safely in each of his last 11 games, dating back to April 19. Over the last five games, he is hitting .294/.455/.412 with a run scored, a double, two RBI and five walks.
Overall, the 36-year old third baseman is hitting .208/.345/.361 with a .706 OPS and two home runs.
“I still feel like JD is working to get to that place where he’s kind of locked in,” Boone said. “He’s been grinding, but given us those couple of really tough at-bats each and every day.”
()
