Eric Adams sports ‘end gun violence’ tux on Met Gala 2022 red carpet
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada’s Lake Mead drops
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada’s Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs — and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.
“I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.
The lake’s level has dropped so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week. The reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead, which also stretches into Arizona.
Personal items found inside the barrel indicated the person died more than 40 years ago in the 1980s, Spencer said.
He declined to discuss a cause of death and declined to describe the items found, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Police plan to reach out to experts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to analyze when the barrel started eroding. The Clark County coroner’s office will try to determine the person’s identity.
Boaters spotted the barrel Sunday afternoon. National Park Service rangers searched an area near the lake’s Hemenway Harbor and found the barrel containing skeletal remains.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.
Magic’s Chuma Okeke stayed steady defensively despite offensive ups and downs
Regardless of his role or the Orlando Magic’s opponent, Chuma Okeke was steady throughout the 2021-22 season on the less glamorous end of the floor.
The second-year forward once again was one of the Magic’s high-level consistent defensive contributors regardless of the scheme coach Jamahl Mosley deployed.
In zone, Okeke would show active hands and fly around his area on the floor. In man-to-man, he’d often guard the opposing team’s better wing scorer, clogging up passing lanes and even stealing the ball from opposing ballhandlers mid-dribble.
Okeke led the Magic in steals (1.4) for the second consecutive season and his 2.1 deflections per game were second behind Jalen Suggs after leading Orlando in the category last season.
“A lot of the dirty work,” Mosley said when asked how Okeke had grown the most. “He can start some games and not start some games. He takes on that role and responsibility. He just embraces it. Some nights if his shot is going in, good. If not, he’s still going to play the same way. We continue to ask him to guard multiple positions. He does it selflessly, being able to do whatever is necessary to help the team.”
Okeke’s defensive versatility helped him remain a positive contributor even when his offensive production — and especially his outside shooting — waned.
Okeke dealt with a bone bruise in his right hip for most of the preseason, limiting what he could do during training camp and keeping him out of preseason action.
He missed the season’s first six games with the injury. Okeke returned in late October but it was evident he was rusty after being sidelined, shooting 23.4% on 3-pointers (4 attempts per game) in his first 27 contests before entering the league’s health and safety protocols in late December after making 34.8% of his 3s his rookie season.
“I’ve had some ups and downs with my shots,” Okeke said. “I don’t think it bothered my confidence. I just don’t like to shoot a lot when I’m missing. I’m always confident in my shot. This season did have a big role in me feeling confident in taking my shots and being aggressive.”
Okeke returned from the protocols with an improved outside shot, knocking down 35.2% of his 3s (6.1 attempts) in his final 43 games (15 starts). He finished the season averaging 8.6 points (31.8% shooting on 3s), 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 minutes in 70 games (25 starts).
Mosley could consistently be heard telling Okeke to let it go after catching the ball.
“Him telling me that just adds a boost to my confidence,” Okeke said. “My teammates always tell me that too. They got faith in me. I got faith in myself as well.”
Okeke was in spot-up situations — 45% of his offensive usage — more than he was last season (35.2%), making his reliability and effectiveness from beyond the arc even more important for his scoring production.
Steadier shooting would also force defenders to close out harder on Okeke, which would help open up driving lanes to showcase his underrated passing chops.
“You want these guys to continue to have the level of confidence in themselves and within each other,” Mosley said. “The fact he’s willing to do that and we encourage it is something we have to continue to look at. I want these guys to feel confident every time they step on the floor.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected].
Prior Lake defensive lineman commits to Gophers
The Gophers football program received a commitment Monday from Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu for its 2023 recruiting class.
Owusu, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, visited the U during its spring game Saturday. The three-star recruit had offers from Iowa State, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and others.
“I will take this time to announce my commitment to continue my football and academic career at the University of Minnesota,” Owusu wrote on Twitter.
Owusu is the sixth pledge to the Gophers’ class for next year and the third player from the state of Minnesota. He is considered the ninth-best player in the state, per 247sports.com.
