Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Media
Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Networking.
Presentation is all about what your visitor sees first (usually an image and/or video) on Facebook and social networking. Scrolling through the feed content, your social media post must attract attention. Therefore, a featured image or video thumbnail of the required dimensions and file size is of paramount importance.
Learn how to create curiosity with presentation in social networking and on Facebook. Know what your audience on social media is looking for. There are 3 basic requirements to meet the criteria. Address an identified need within your niche on Facebook and social media. Offer a solution and create curiosity.
Your content must do the talking and consistent posting on Facebook. But we will get around to consistent posting with Facebook and social media later in this article. Done with an exceptionally well designed auto posting tool.
Timing Strategy for Social Media and Facebook.
Consistent posting needs timing and strategic writing with attention grabbing presentation. Therefore, it will require a few days and even weeks of sharing posts to establish optimized engagement time. That is why I mentioned the auto posting tool for social networking and Facebook. Which you will have access to shortly.
To target the right audience on Facebook and social media you post at times when audiences are most active. If you want to target a United States audience for instance, then search Google for the time zone. Then calculate the time you must post to social media and Facebook from your location.
Posting to Facebook and social networking at the wrong time can be devastating from a marketing point of view. Because your audience you wish to target may be sleeping. Therefore, all that presentation work just goes down the social media and Facebook feed in hope of some hits.
Creating presentations (posts) that will keep your visitors occupied is the whole point to posting on social networking and Facebook. Therefore, posting at the wrong time completely defeats the purpose. You have 2 powerful free tools, Google, and YouTube. Learn the secrets of how and what to do research on.
Creating Content for Facebook and Social Media.
Text position for social networking and Facebook post featured images are important for presentation. The key is consistent content and presenting your message in a timely and curios fashion. With social networks and Facebook, timing and presentation is crucial.
The image displayed with your post being it social networks, Facebook, or blog post. Will be cropped from the sides for mobile content display. Avoid creating “broken message” presentations this way with your writing and designing. Text focused to the sides of images will be cut off.
Although for social networking and Facebook posts our goal with text position is focused more on creating curiosity. Again, leveraging presentation and what your visitor sees first is the secret. URLs shared must be from your own blog, YouTube videos and/or bridge and landing pages. But never an affiliate link.
Social media and Facebook does have quite a few “hoops” to jump through. Like adding hashtags for instance. Because you are preparing your presentation (post) to share to selected Facebook Groups. The list of Facebook Groups I personally use will be available at the end of this article.
For knowing which hashtags are currently trending on social networking and Facebook, you can use a tool called (hashtags dot org). First you need to get to know your way around creating content consistently for social media and successful presentation.
Secrets for Social Networking and Facebook Posting.
The secrets of using emojis for social media and Facebook post presentations come highly recommended. Draw your visitor’s attention to the presentation by making it colourful. Create interesting 1 – 3 sentence posts. Make those first few sentences powerful and “need” specific.
But also use your free Facebook posting tools to add H1 and H2 headers to your presentations (posts). To focus your presentation on the H1 and H2 headers, add hashtags at the end of your presentation. Because then your H1 Header is the first text in your social media and/or Facebook post.
Adding headers however is only available when you do manual posts in Facebook groups. But it is a great way to make your presentation easier understandable by both your social media audiences and search engines. Remember to include your target keywords in the presentation (post) headers.
Use emojis to replace words in the text for Facebook posts, triggering curiosity. Use Bold and Italic text to highlight focus points as demonstrated above. And remember that all these social media presentation techniques can be accessed and leveraged 100% for free! All you need is to be a little creative really.
You can also ask your friends on Facebook if your post draws attention. Listen to people’s opinion and adjust accordingly. Remember, with social networks and Facebook our primary objective is to create curiosity through presentation. Because as mentioned earlier, the only secrets are presentation and timing!
Bridge Pages for Social Media and Facebook.
The fact that Facebook will not ban or block Google links, give us the upper hand from an affiliate marketing point of view. Google sites is an outstanding method to create consistent social media and Facebook posts. A Google site is a custom URL, and the slug can contain your target keywords.
But we will get to writing SEO friendly content and backlinks for the bloggers here a little later in the article. Keep reading, these social network and Facebook presentation secrets are rather simple to follow. You have 3 options for Bridge Pages with affiliate marketing on Facebook.
1. CB Pro Ads
2. One Page Profits
3. Clone Me
With Google sites all the work is on you, from writing to creating images. It is your job to create striking presentations for social media and Facebook. With the remaining 3 tools, all the bridge pages are done-for-you. You do not need to create any content or write anything except linking your affiliate networks.
We are creating Goole Sites and using Bridge Pages because sharing raw affiliate links will get you suspended on social networks and Facebook. Social media marketing is all about bridge pages, landing pages and funnels.
But for the purpose of this article. We are only going to focus on bridge pages for social networks and Facebook. And generating sales with affiliate marketing through this technique. Leveraging social networking, social media along with writing and media design secrets.
Secrets to using Google Sites for Facebook.
The secrets to using Google sites for social media and Facebook presentations is almost an unfair advantage. On second thought, no, not almost. It is an unfair secret advantage, especially once you get the hang of SEO. Because SEO is just the ability to best tell search engines what your content is about.
Share with Groups on Facebook but with different text on each share. But before you do there is one paramount requirement with regards to your presentation. Your Google Site URL will select a particular image on your Google site as social media post presentation image.
The question is, which “secret” image is automatically selected for social media and Facebook? And the answer is, the Google site logo. And a good, suggested dimension is 940 x 788 / 950 x 650. These presentation images can be created with Microsoft Paint or Canva for social media and Facebook.
But there are also a few great SEO techniques we will discuss under the last subheading. Keep reading and learn a lot about content creation, social media, Facebook, writing and presentation. You will be blown away by the traffic potential with social media and Facebook.
Apart from link building, strategic keyword placement in titles are important. But so is the first 2 – 4 lines of your Google site content. Much the same as the requirements for a great post on social media and Facebook. All part of the secrets to presentation and creating curiosity.
Get More out of Social Networking and Facebook.
Multiple social network profiles (pages, groups, spaces, communities) play a major role with presentation secrets for social media and Facebook. Especially Facebook pages because you get to leverage the call-to-action button. Which then redirects to a bridge page, Google site or landing page.
Audience engagement with Facebook is great for building reputation. Adding presentation secrets to the mix and creating curiosity makes success imminent. The more active and consistent you are the more visible you will become.
So, the secrets to getting the most out of social networks and Facebook. Focus on quality content and presentation, along with consistency and engagement. It is a lot of work to stand out on the internet, especially on social media. Because it had become rather crowded with marketers chasing the quick buck.
Always be real and do not make everything you offer on social networks a sales pitch. In fact, if your presentation creates enough curiosity, you will never have to sales pitch again. Ever. Commenting and offering solutions without any sales pitch and/or URL is another secret to build recognition on Facebook.
Be sure to get known as “the guy who helped” instead of the guy trying to sell something on social media. When people on social networks and Facebook recognise your knowledge, you will be unstoppable. Growing your audiences through presentation secrets and knowledge.
Secret List of Groups for Facebook Presentations.
Giving you 11 of my favourite secret Facebook Groups with social media that will drive a lot of traffic to your posts (presentations). Because we are looking at a total group member count of 1 824 800. Almost 2 Million Members! But that is just the tip of the traffic iceberg with social media and Facebook!
Make Money Online (151.6K Members)
Make Money Online Club Australia (193.3K Members)
Earn Money Online USA – Canada – Australia (85.3K Members)
Affiliate Marketing – Worldwide (335.3K Members)
Make Money Online Club (218.5K Members)
Affiliate Marketing Work – Worldwide (222.3K Members)
No1 Online Earning Community (245.6K Members)
Advertise Business and Make Money (69K Members)
Affiliate Marketing for Everyone (163.4K Members)
Unlimited Advertising + (80.2K Members)
Network Marketing Pro (60.3K Members)
Remember to follow the presentation and design secrets in this article. You will soon master the art of leveraging social media and Facebook for traffic. Getting unlimited free traffic can be done, but it is hard work. And unfortunately, there are no shortcuts. Competitive presentation requires maximum effort!
Establish the right time to post your presentations (Google Sites) on social networks and Facebook. And post only one post per day to each Facebook group. But read the group rules and understand what is allowed. Spamming and over posting is not a good idea. The secret is to build an audience over time.
Bonus Traffic Technique with Facebook Pages.
Leveraging Google sites and the call-to-action button with Facebook pages for social network traffic. One important thing to remember is that for everything we discuss in this post. There is probably a Google article and/or YouTube video that will show you exactly how it is done.
Therefore, just search your browser or YouTube for a video on how to use the call-to-action button with Facebook pages. Then follow the steps and redirect the call-to-action button to your landing page. Like a Google site or bridge page that must then redirect to your affiliate offer.
Using the post scheduling tool mentioned earlier is a fantastic way to build Facebook audiences. And eventually they start clicking on the call-to-action button. That is why interesting content with curios presentation is the secret to social media. Give people reason to want to like and follow your content.
Being in the Family Way
It is considered that a woman becomes especially beautiful while pregnancy. Sweet, smooth, feminine, inspired. She fulfils her missing – child-bearing. And it’s important for this little creature to feel comfortable near mother’s heart, it’s also very important for a mother to be in a good and placid mood. How one can feel comfortable, when a whole organism is re-forming roughly?
Hormones are boiling up, heating up and chilling you, causing groundless fits of merriment and crying one by one. Your greatly praised figure starts guttering slowly, and telltale spots appear on your always well-groomed, rosy (enviable) face. Somehow, you will start doubting your attraction.
It is no secret that while pregnancy, woman’s organism withstands heavy duty, and it influences woman’s appearance not always the best way.
Such a double feeling seizes a pregnant woman: joy of soon baby birth and at the same time anxiety about her hair, teeth and skin condition during pregnancy. She looks through dresses she wore before pregnancy and asks herself, whether she is able to put them on after giving birth. It’s time to calm down now, look around and see mothers of 2 and 3 children, whose figures are enviable for young girls. The main thing you should remember – is that an elementary care of your appearance and physical exercises will help to keep your beauty!
An elementary care of your appearance
The way to hold your breast’s shape
This question worries pregnant women a lot, as pregnancy and breast feeding worsen breast’s shape, in many people’s opinions. This is not quite right. Excellent physical state, good state of tissues and perfect work of endocrine system help to form a beautiful woman’s breast during post-natal period, even if a woman nursed her baby. In the beginning of pregnancy it’s difficult to foresee a form your breast may take after you stop nursing a baby, so you need to take some measures that will allow you to hold your breast shape.
Wear a good bra. During pregnancy and breast-feeding, breast increases in size and becomes heavy. It’s not recommended to put off bra before going to bed, to prevent breast from sagging. Cups of bra should cling to your breast very well, but without squeezing it! You should change bras as your breast increases.
You need to wash your breasts off every day with warm water and soap and wipe them with tough towel. Don’t apply a wet compress on your breasts!
Several times a day arrange air-baths for your breasts during 10-15 minutes.
Bar from appearing of extensions on your skin. They can appear as a result of break of elastic tissues. Hormonal and vitamin medicines, made on carotene, help very well. They are taken as pills. Vitamin creams are also extensively used while taking care of breasts. Smear your breasts and nipples with a cream after hygienic washing with boiled water every evening before going to bed. Massage cream in your breasts and nipples softly with your fingers.
To prevent chaps on your skin and keep skin elasticity and tenderness, smear your skin with creams, based on hormones and vitamins.
The way to keep your hair beauty
Many women suffer from intensive hair shedding and worsening while pregnancy: grease hair becomes greaser, and dry hair becomes drier.
If your hair is too dry. Melt beef marrow, filter it and mix it with rum (4:1). Rub this mixture into your head regularly.
If your hair is too grease. It’s not recommended to comb with a hairbrush. It’s advisable to wash your hair more often, than usually, using liquid acid soap or a special shampoo. Every night before going to bed, it’s useful to massage your head skin.
During pregnancy it’s not recommended to make a permanent wave.
Hair condition will improve, if you make a short haircut.
Shape of face changes often during pregnancy: face becomes wider, features become rugged.
Consult your hairdresser as for an appropriate haircut.
The way to keep healthy teeth
During pregnancy teeth become very frail. So it’s very important to observe the following rules during this period:
– eat food containing calcium and vitamin C
– reduce sugar content in your food allowance, so that to prevent caries development
– remember to brush your teeth twice a day
– consult dentist for a preventive medical inspection regularly
Cosmetics
During pregnancy a rough hormonal reorganization takes place in woman’s organism, and as a result, cosmetic skin defects appear sometimes. Pigmentation is among them. In such cases it’s very important to increase coming in of vitamin C to organism and use a cream with UV-protection while staying at the sun.
Concerning different cosmetics, there’re no reasons to stop using it. However, it’s better to use well-known cosmetics, bought in special shops and not causing allergy.
The way to choose clothes and shoes
Women often consider that clothes are a minor question for a pregnant woman, especially at home. This is not quite right. A well-dressed woman has higher vitality, as she can overcome her pregnancy easier, being in good mood. At the same time, clothes should correspond to the state of her organism: it’s necessary for a dress to be loose, light, appropriate to a season and not restraining movement.
Bras should correspond to your size, not squeezing breasts and shoulders. It’s more preferable to wear cotton underwear.
If outer clothing is loose and not squeezing your waist, it will hide an increasing belly and make you more elegant.
The bigger your belly is, the stronger muscles of front abdominal wall stretch, and because of a belly lowering, fetus position in uterus changes. To prevent such complications, it’s recommended to wear a special belt – bandage that serves as an additional support for your belly and uterus. Moreover, it helps to keep correct bearing and slenderness. Put bandage on while you’re lying and lace it up according to your belly volume.
It’s not desirable to wear pants with tight garters that squeeze your body. But you can wear loose comfortable trousers, shorts, tights.
Tension of leg muscles becomes stronger and load on joints increases, when you wear high-heels. As a result, you get overdo. It’s necessary to wear shoes on low wide heel, to reduce the loud on front part of feet and obtain better steadiness.
Don’t worry your figure has changed its form during pregnancy. Try to wear fashionable and beautiful clothes, of course, minding your state. Moreover, today being pregnant means being fashionable: clothes strive to accentuate woman’s special condition, as never before. Translucent blouses, accentuating roundish belly, sun-dresses and slinky (notice: not squeezing, but slinky!) dresses, jeans with low waist. There’re collections of beautiful and fashionable clothes for pregnant women in many shops. So, it’s quite time to go shopping and give yourself a treat buying some elegant fashionable skirt or a striking pullover!
GYMNASTICS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN
For the period of pregnancy, increase of body weight should not exceed 10-12 kilograms. If you exceed this limit, consult a doctor that will prescribe you an appropriate diet.
If you have never gone in for sport earlier, a period of pregnancy is not the best moment to start doing it. However, if you are going in for sport regularly and your body is well trained, there’s no necessity to quit exercising at all. You just should not do exercises, connected with considerable loads on your organism or risk to fall down.
Long cycling, skiing and skating, rowing, riding, hugging heavy rucksacks, weight-lifting and too jerky motions are categorically forbidden.
Ventilate your room very well before doing exercises. Cloth should not restrain your motions: in winter it’s better to exercise wearing a training costume, in summer – a cotton swimsuit. If you have never done exercises before, you should not wait for wonder-working results. It’s really better to do some simple exercises and little by little, but every day. If you start suffering from some unpleasant sensations or pains, choose some other exercises that you will like more and do easier. Each organism has its own inner reserves, muscle system state and cardiovascular system reaction. Don’t strive for records: choose your speed and observe your health. Everyone bears pregnancy individually. The matter is not in the terms of pregnancy, but in your health – both your and your baby’s. You need to overcome your idleness, but don’t tire yourself out. Remember, dear ladies, about the fact that during pregnancy your body warms up not so quick, and you also have to breathe for 2 people now. So, it’s really better to do less exercise, but constantly, increasing loads little by little.
Pregnant women should walk as much as possible. However, overloads, causing tiredness are prohibited. Go for short walks several times a day. Comfortable shoes made of high quality materials will prevent you from tiredness while walking.
Swimming is an ideal kind of sport for pregnant women.
Going up and downstairs is an exercise that different doctors recommend to pregnant women. This exercise is simple and accessible, however, quite efficient. You need to observe several simple conditions: keep your mouth closed, breathe out slowly and hold back straight; then your diaphragm becomes especially active. Diaphragm is exceptionally important while providing correct development of you fetus.
Time changes, women make themselves a carrier and start thinking of having a baby, to put it mildly, later. But medicine goes forward too, and a risk of complications while late pregnancy is lower now. However, the later we decide to do this, the more carefully we should treat our health and keeping of beauty. So, dear ladies, if you’re in the family way, listen to our advices and start taking timely measures to remain being the most beautiful and charming women after pregnancy.
Does Crying Make the Pain Go Away?
The answer to that question is no, no, no. It does not make the pain go away, but it does have its benefits when you are grieving a loss.
There are many theories on crying, such as “tears cleanse the soul” or “crying endures for a night, but joy comes in the morning,” or “don’t cry over spilled milk.” Many were told as a child that crying is a sign of weakness. So when grieving a loss, do you cry or try not to cry?
A client who is going through a divorce recently sent me a thank you note for supporting her during a crying episode. Her note included the following statement, “Thank you for saying that it is okay to CRY! Although everything hurt afterwards (my head, face, and eyes), those were cleansing tears and today I am better than okay!”
When you have lost someone or something dear to your heart, when your dreams have turned to nightmares, when you have lost all hope for your tomorrow, crying is a normal and natural response. What makes the difference is how you react to this physical emotion. Do you try to hurry it up and get over it, or do you embrace it as part of the healing experience?
I encourage having a cry party when you are grieving a loss, but with limitations. Give yourself a set time so that you don’t overwhelm the body and cause emotional and physical health related issues. Why not consider it an activity?
Oftentimes, grief bursts are unexpected and they come out of nowhere for no apparent reason. In this case, you might not be able to plan the cry party. Still embrace it. Holding in emotions of loss can compound the loss and delay the grieving process. If you are able to take your cry party to a place where you are alone, go for it. Maybe take a keepsake or music with you, set a time limit for the party, and give yourself permission to cry it out.
Know that since this is natural and normal, and no one can tell you how to grieve, your crying episodes might come and go for a lifetime. Yes, even many decades after a loss or disappointment, you may have crying episodes. So, let’s conclude that the crying will not make the pain go away, but will help you deal with the pain, if you choose to see it that way.
Next time you remember a loved one that is no longer here with you or a situation that broke your heart, and you feel the need to cry, let the tears flow; think of a beautiful memory; and, end your cry party with a smile. I bet you will feel better.
Claims Adjusters and Home Improvement Contractors – Getting Along Whether They Like It Or Not
Insurance adjusters and home improvement contractors are notorious for butting heads with each other. This makes sense when you consider that contractors have the homeowner’s (and their own) interests at stake while the insurance adjusters are representing the insurance company.
Still, the majority of professionals that meet each other in the field will find a way to get along. As long as neither party is overly aggressive or off putting, even if they don’t see completely eye to eye, they can at least understand that each is simply doing his job.
But this is where the other reason for a dispute comes from. Sometimes, the insurance adjuster does not wish to do his job correctly. There are times when an insurance adjuster may seem to go out of his way not to pay on a claim. He’ll refuse to act reasonably toward the contractor. In the worst case scenarios, an adjuster may even refuse to acknowledge storm damage as storm damage- completely stonewalling the claim and the repairs.
This is when even a usually mild mannered home improvement contractor may find it hard to keep his cool. It would be hard for anyone to turn his head the other way in the face of insurance behavior that is not only obviously unethical, but that also may have an affect on your bottom line.
The best thing for a contractor to do in this situation is simply defer to the homeowner. After all, it is the homeowner that is truly getting the raw deal. The homeowner is the person who pays for the insurance policy, so the fact for the homeowner is that he isn’t getting what he is paying for.
This is the last thing that a crooked adjuster wants to happen. They’d rather deal with the contractor because the contractor really has no final say in the matter. Most insurance adjusters will work happily with contractors out of common courtesy, both to the contractor and to the insured homeowner. They see the home improvement contractor as an extension of the homeowner, as they should.
Other times, an adjuster may pretend to work with the contractor and then try to bully or play games with the contractor using the fact that the adjuster is not obligated to settle with the contractor as his trump card. In this way, he placates the homeowner while acting unethically toward the homeowner’s contractor.
Certainly the contractor can argue his case, explain his estimate and try to get the adjuster to acknowledge damage. But, if the adjuster refuses to act reasonably, the best thing for a contractor to do is simply defer to the person who has the most power in the situation- the policy holder.
There was one instance when an insurance company was obviously trying to put a cork into a storm claim situation. There was a claim submitted in a community where dozens of similar claims had already been submitted and paid for (It was an obvious storm damage situation.). The insurance company had already paid on several of these claims and apparently didn’t wish to pay for them any further. Suddenly, the insurance company decided to treat a particular homeowner’s claim with extreme bias.
They sent a re-inspector after the initial adjuster inspected it. The re-inspector, along with other insurance field adjusters met with three members of the home improvement contracting firm. During the inspection, the re-inspector acted aggressively and even insinuated that the contractors had committed insurance fraud and caused the storm damage sustained to the property.
As soon as these accusations were made, a member of the home improvement firm simply called the homeowner and explained to her, in front of everybody, what was transpiring. Needless to say the re-inspector was not happy about this. He actually started to scream at the contractor that he would “sue him personally.”
The main reason why the re-inspector was so upset was because he knew he had acted inappropriately and unethically and was being called out for it. He was acting in a way that he would never act toward the actual policy holder. And yet, toward her contractor, he acted like a complete ignoramus.
As it turned out out, the insurance company approved the claim and apologized profusely (though never officially or in writing) to the contractor on several occasions to the contractor at several future meetings.
Insurance adjusters and contractors may not always see eye to eye with each other when it comes to homeowner claims. But, as long as the adjusters do not act unethically or perform biased inspections, there are few other reasons for them to be at each other’s throat. And, when an adjuster does act unprofessionally, the best thing for a contractor to do is point to the person in charge.
