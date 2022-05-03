News
Good News Today — Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council approves fifty percent waiver of Passenger Tax
Compensates Commercial Transport Operators for losses on account of COVID-19 pandemic
JAMMU : In a significant move, the Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the waiver/exemption of fifty percent (50%) of Passenger Tax chargeable on various vehicles from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
The decision will address the genuine demand of the operators of commercial transport who have suffered losses on account of COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown and restrictions leading to non-operationalization of the public transport.
For owners of commercial vehicles, who have already deposited the passenger tax for aforesaid period in full, the excess amount paid thereof by them shall be adjusted against the liability accrued or accruable in the next financial year i.e for the time period of 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023.
Further, the recovery of the outstanding passenger tax from the owners of the commercial vehicles for the financial year 2018-19 to 2021-22 will be made in four equal installments on quarterly basis commencing from 1st April, 2022.
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe
By MARK SHERMAN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.
A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.
Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.
The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.
The draft opinion in effect states there is no constitutional right to abortion services and would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” it states, referencing the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment and The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which dates from February.
Politico said only that it received “a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document.”
The draft opinion strongly suggests that when the justices met in private shortly after arguments in the case on Dec. 1, at least five voted to overrule Roe and Casey, and Alito was assigned the task of writing the court’s majority opinion.
Votes and opinions in a case aren’t final until a decision is announced or, in a change wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, posted on the court’s website.
The report comes amid a legislative push to restrict abortion in several Republican-led states — Oklahoma being the most recent — even before the court issues its decision. Critics of those measures have said low-income women will disproportionately bear the burden of the new restrictions.
The leak jumpstarted the intense political reverberations that the high court’s ultimate decision was expected to have in the midterm election year. Already, politicians on both sides of the aisle were seizing on the report to fundraise and energize their supporters on either side of the hot-button issue.
An AP-NORC poll in December found that Democrats increasingly see protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government.
Other polling shows relatively few Americans want to see Roe overturned. In 2020, AP VoteCast found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision. In general, AP-NORC polling finds a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.
Still, when asked about abortion policy generally, Americans have nuanced attitudes on the issue, and many don’t think that abortion should be possible after the first trimester or that women should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason.
Alito, in the draft, said the court can’t predict how the public might react and shouldn’t try. “We cannot allow our decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern about the public’s reaction to our work,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion, according to Politico.
At arguments in December, all six conservative justices signaled that they would uphold the Mississippi law, and five asked questions that suggested that overruling Roe and Casey was a possibility.
Only Chief Justice John Roberts seemed prepared to take the smaller step of upholding the 15-week ban, though that too would be a significant weakening of abortion rights.
Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks.
The court’s three liberal justices seemed likely to be in dissent.
It’s impossible to know what efforts are taking place behind the scenes to influence any justice’s vote. If Roberts is inclined to allow Roe to survive, he need only pick off one other conservative vote to deprive the court of a majority to overrule the abortion landmark.
Twenty-six states are certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the pro-abortion rights think tank the Guttmacher Institute. Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe, aside from Texas. The state’s law banning it after six weeks has already been allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court due to its unusual civil enforcement structure. Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans if Roe is overturned.
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia, meanwhile, have protected access to abortion in state law.
This year, anticipating a decision overturning or gutting Roe, eight conservative states have already moved to restrict abortion rights. Oklahoma, for example, passed several bills in recent weeks, including one that goes into effect this summer making it a felony to perform an abortion. Like many anti-abortion bills passed in GOP-led states this year, it does not have exceptions for rape or incest, only to save the life of the mother.
Seven Democratic-leaning states protected or expanded access to the procedure, including California, which has passed legislation making the procedure less expensive and is considering other bills to make itself an “abortion sanctuary” if Roe is overturned.
The draft looked legitimate to some followers of the court. Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal, who worked as a clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer and therefore has been in a position to see drafts, wrote on Twitter: “There are lots of signals the opinion is legit. The length and depth of analysis, would be very hard to fake. It says it is written by Alito and definitely sounds like him.”
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko in Washington and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
Mets fall to Braves after Travis d’Arnaud haunts his old team
In the season’s first meeting against the defending champion Braves, it was a former Mets catcher who tormented his original team of seven years.
Travis d’Arnaud posted a three-hit night at the plate and collected three RBI, helping to bury the Mets in a 5-2 loss to the Braves in the series opener on Monday at Citi Field. D’Arnaud, who was released by the Mets on May 3, 2019 and won a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021, is hitting .469 in nine games against the Amazin’s since they let the catcher walk away three years ago.
Both Chris Bassitt and reliever Trevor May struggled to contain d’Arnaud’s hot bat in the Mets’ eighth loss of the season. The Mets (16-8) were also without their manager Buck Showalter, who was suspended for the game as a result of Mets reliever Yoan Lopez throwing at Kyle Schwarber on Sunday.
The Mets offense, meanwhile, collected just five hits on the night after their 15-hit performance against the Phillies in Sunday’s win. Left-hander Max Fried had plenty to do with New York’s lack of results at the plate. The southpaw allowed a home run to Mark Canha in the third, but was otherwise terrific across six innings and 90 pitches.
Monday was Bassitt’s first-career outing against the Braves as the former Oakland A’s right-hander continues getting his first looks at National League teams. Bassitt was solid — allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out eight across seven innings and 95 pitches — but he ran into some unlucky outcomes in his fifth start as a Met, which slightly increased his season ERA from 2.25 to 2.61.
Bassitt’s 93 mph sinker to Dansby Swanson dotted the bottom of the zone and should’ve been the final out of the fifth inning, but home plate umpire Chad Fairchild called it a ball, allowing the at-bat to continue. Bassitt wound up walking Swanson and appeared a little rattled by the outcome of the at-bat. He hit Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch before escaping the runners-on jam by inducing a lineout to Matt Olson.
When the inning was over and Bassitt walked off the mound, Fairchild appeared to tap his chest and say “my bad” to Bassitt about the missed strike three call.
Even though Bassitt was able to escape the fifth inning unscathed, Fairchild’s missed call changed the right-hander’s outing. In the sixth inning, instead of facing the top of the order, Bassitt opened the frame by allowing a single to Austin Riley. Bassitt allowed four of his five batters to reach base in the sixth, the damage coming on some well-placed soft contact hits through the shift and in the gap in shallow right field. Bassitt was able to retire the side in the seventh, but Fairchild’s mistake caused the Mets pitcher to throw eight more pitches and face at least two more batters than he otherwise would’ve.
Another worthy pitching effort goes by the wayside as Orioles lose to Twins, 2-1
It’s been this way before for the Orioles, even if it’s just a small sample size. When an inning looks promising at the plate, there are few examples of that promise turning into runs, and it continued Monday night against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.
There were few opportunities as it was. But with runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning, when a comeback from a one-run deficit seemed attainable, a soft bouncing ball off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ended it just as swiftly — a double play to retire the side and preserve Minnesota’s eventual 2-1 victory.
For as lively as Sunday’s series-clinching victory against the Boston Red Sox had been — with the Orioles plating a season-high nine runs — the offense didn’t carry over into the opener of a four-game series with the Twins. There were hints, such as a triple from second baseman Rougned Odor, but they didn’t materialize into anything stronger.
That isn’t unique, however. And even as right-hander Tyler Wells set a promising table, a lack of production doomed Baltimore (8-15) to begin the series.
Wells blew through the first three innings on a combined 25 pitches, riding a four-seam fastball and curveball to force weak contact. None of the first seven batters sent balls out of the infield, and none reached base until first baseman Luis Arraez singled in the fourth.
That was the first sign of trouble for Wells, who needed 26 pitches to strand two runners in the fourth. While manager Brandon Hyde said pregame that Wells will infrequently reach five innings because of a post-Tommy John surgery limit, he returned for the fifth with 51 pitches.
A double from designated hitter Trevor Larnach and an RBI single via catcher Ryan Jeffers on consecutive pitches got the Twins on the board before a double ply wiped out the threat and ended Wells’ night on 62 pitches. He allowed four hits and struck out four in five innings.
It was another strong display from Wells, even if his pitch restrictions put a strain on the bullpen. That bullpen was nearly fully stocked because of right-hander Jordan Lyles’ six-inning outing Sunday against the Red Sox — and, as has been a theme this season, that bullpen kept Baltimore in the game.
The Orioles’ bullpen ranked second in the majors in wins above replacement entering Monday, according to FanGraphs. Apart from shortstop Carlos Correa’s RBI single to drive in center fielder Byron Buxton, the bullpen allowed three hits in four innings. Right-hander Félix Bautista’s 1 2/3 innings stood out, as he struck out two batters while allowing one hit.
But that pitching was the bright spot for an Orioles team that otherwise lacked an offensive spark.
The presence of Elrod’s Corner made itself felt — literally — for the first time this season, when Twins left fielder Nick Gordon slid into the left-center field angle as he chased down a fly ball from Odor. It turned into a triple, and Ramón Urías immediately knocked Odor in with a sacrifice fly.
Beyond that spurt, though, there was little life for the Orioles on the basepaths, as they finished with four hits. They stranded four runners, hit 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and left an announced crowd of 7,427 — the smallest at Camden Yards this season — with little to rouse them.
And it combined to create a result that has been seen so frequent this year: A worthy pitching effort went unsupported, resulting in another close loss.
Mancini still out with sore ribs
Trey Mancini knew immediately something was wrong. He had crashed into the wall Friday as he chased down a ball, and the barking of his ribs soon started. After he watched back the tape, he saw the issue more clearly.
“I think I elbowed myself going into the wall,” Mancini said Monday afternoon. “I knew I hurt it. I stayed in the rest of the game, but I woke up a couple days ago and it was rough. I’ve never really done anything to my ribs. It felt like I was getting stabbed, honestly.”
Mancini missed his third straight game with that rib injury, although he said all the tests came back negative. At this point, Mancini said it’s about pain management. He figured he would be available off the bench Monday in a big spot, but that didn’t come to fruition.
The previous days, though, Mancini couldn’t think about playing.
“It was to the point where breathing, sneezing, coughing, it was pretty painful,” Mancini said. “But it’s improved today.”
Without Mancini in the lineup, Tyler Nevin slotted into the designated hitter role.
Cutdowns
Hyde said that he would miss what Ryan McKenna brought to the outfield as a defensive replacement. But when deciding who to demote to reduce the 28-man roster to 26 by Monday’s deadline, the calculus when it came to McKenna included the versatility of other players and a desire to get the 25-year-old more regular playing time.
“We felt like it was more important … for him to go get consistent at-bats and to go play,” Hyde said before the game. “And with [Austin] Hays, [Cedric] Mullins and [Anthony] Santander staying healthy, Trey in the outfield some also, [Nevin] possibly playing some corner, we thought it was the most important thing for him and his career for him to go get more at-bats and I’m sure you’ll see him up here soon.”
The Orioles also designated third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez for assignment Monday to reach the required number of players. They stuck with 14 pitchers for the time being, giving them more flexibility in the bullpen even if it limits Baltimore to a three-man bench.
Gutiérrez was the “odd guy out” in the infield after his .143 start at the plate. Designating Gutiérrez opened a place on the 40-man roster, which could be filled later this month if Baltimore decides to promote catcher Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect, to the big leagues.
“Flexibility on your roster is extremely important,” Hyde said. “[Nevin] can play both corners. He can play both corners, infield and outfield. He has done that. That’s why I moved him around a lot in spring training, had him play everywhere. [Chris Owings] has played really everywhere in the big leagues other than first base and catcher. I’m comfortable putting him anywhere, also. Being able to play multiple positions is a huge thing these days.”
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
