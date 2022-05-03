News
Hall, Franklin: The next phase of addressing COVID-19 in children? Accepting it as part of life
Whether it is attending school, being vaccinated or transmitting the virus at family gatherings, the role of children in the COVID-19 pandemic has been contentious and widely debated, not just in the United States but across the world.
Two years in, what have we learned and what can we apply to the future concerning children and COVID-19?
When the threat of COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, pediatricians braced to provide care for a flood of sick children across the country. A pediatric clinic is normally a busy place, especially during the protracted viral respiratory season, October to May, when it is typical for small children to annually experience as many as 10 colds caused by endemic respiratory viruses.
Fortunately, in most situations, healthy children recover from respiratory viruses within a week with supportive care and endemic human respiratory viruses becoming permanent members of our viral ecosystem. But COVID-19 was an unknown wild card.
It turned out to be a pleasant surprise when it became clear the coronavirus caused milder illness in children than adults. For healthy young patients, with rare exceptions, this has essentially remained true throughout the pandemic.
But there was another intriguing and unexpected surprise as well.
In the first year of the pandemic, COVID-19 turned out to be milder in children, but colds, ear infections, wheezing episodes and stomach bugs also seemed to disappear. The frequency of common viral illnesses expected in the youngest patients plummeted.
Initially, it was believed that parents were simply reluctant to bring children in, but greater numbers of parents reported, with considerable relief, that their children were just not getting sick.
This temporary disappearance of most endemic pediatric viruses was partly the result of behavior changes, particularly the cancellation of in-person meetings, group activities and travel plans. However, pandemic mitigations could not be the entire explanation because the same disappearance was observed in areas where children attended school or uninterrupted day care.
Eventually, with the onset of the highly contagious omicron wave last winter, more and more children were infected with COVID-19, most with mild symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of February 2022, approximately 75% of children and adolescents have been infected, with approximately one-third of those infections coming since December 2021. Including those who have been vaccinated, there is now considerable population immunity to the virus in children.
In the past year, a rebound in routine childhood viruses has occurred during the intervals when COVID-19 waves ebbed. The typical viral respiratory illnesses are spreading again, with the expected natural cycle of waning in May and returning in autumn.
Parents and teachers once again confront maintaining public health measures meant to avoid the spread of viral illnesses with the priority of the educational, developmental and emotional needs of children. The key is to offer kids routine protection against common diseases (staying home when sick, washing hands) — not frantic overprotection against one illness in particular.
The pediatric immune system is programmed to encounter a new virus and generate an initial immune response. Anyone who has spent time with toddlers is familiar with their desire to touch and lick everything. This type of exploration plays many roles in child development, and one may include immunologic development.
Small children sample the viral environment, which in turn enables them to mount an immune response. Children eventually augment the response with subsequent exposures, eventually resulting in a mature, adult immune system. It is beneficial for children to be exposed to routine viral illnesses that inevitably spread and ultimately recede. Acceptance of this reality will be important in preventing unnecessary disruptions to children’s lives.
Viruses interact with each other and with our immune systems. Some of these interactions may be advantageous for unknown reasons. On occasion, wide spread of one virus can crowd out other viruses, a phenomenon known as viral interference. This happened in 2009 when an incipient influenza pandemic was short-circuited by an endemic rhinovirus outbreak.
Was this what happened in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, the return of endemic viruses and unpleasant, but benign, colds may be an encouraging sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally subsiding.
In the New Testament, Jesus says, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” As parents, pediatricians and other professionals who love children, we should guard against becoming overprotective. For children to develop the robust immune systems required for healthy adulthood, we must recognize that viral illnesses are a necessary part of life.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Mary Hall is a pediatric specialist in private practice from Skokie. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Mayor of Troy, Missouri broke a tie vote that more than doubles his pay
TROY, Mo. — It’s a move that’s raising eyebrows. The mayor of Troy, Missouribroke a 3 to 3 tie vote the day before election day to raise the mayor’s pay from $12,000 to $32,000 a year. The raise took effect after the election.
“The optics weren’t good,” said Troy Mayor Ron Sconce. “I get that sometimes we make decisions that are very, very difficult. It may not be in our own best interest, but I felt like I would be in the interest of the city for whoever might sit in that seat.”
The mayor was the only one being considered for a raise. The vote was taken on April 4. Most voters likely didn’t know what had happened before they went to the polls.
But at least one citizen did. April Bryant called the You Paid For It Team to shine a light on this deal.
“I think the circumstances surrounding the raise and the vote are highly unethical,” said Bryant. “Because the Aldermen have to abstain from a vote that they have a vested interest in, the mayor should do the same.”
The mayor said he’s going to fill the role of the city manager, as well as mayor. So, he believes the raise is justified.
When asked if it was a conflict of interest, the mayor said he doesn’t think so. Sconce said some on the board wanted him to have a bigger raise, but that didn’t fly.
Winderman’s view: Bam lowers the boom, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 106-92 NBA playoff victory over the Philadelphia 76ers:
– This is what you wanted to see, needed to see.
– If the disrespect for Bam Adebayo was such that the 76ers were willing to start the player formerly known as DeAndre Jordan, then attack mode had to be activated.
– And it was.
– Adebayo was aggressive as any Heat player at the outset.
– Too quick for Jordan, too skilled for whomever else followed.
– Yes, Adebayo’s day of Joel Embiid reckoning could soon follow.
– Perhaps as soon as Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.
– But this was a moment seized.
– Unlike playing mostly as a passive player when the Hawks began the previous series in the injury absence of Clint Capela.
– The playoffs can be about different horses for different courses.
– This was a court perfectly set up for Adebayo’s skill set.
– So he set his skills in motion.
– And dominated.
– But there still seems to be a learning curve ahead.
– The minutes with Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo together lacked any semblance of space.
– So perhaps Duncan Robinson back in the meaningful mix.
– And Caleb Martin also remains a bit off.
– Almost too tentative.
– But as with all of it, you take it and move on.
– Especially if P.J. Tucker is going to offer this type of effort.
– He. Was. Relentless.
– As expected, Gabe Vincent again started in place of Kyle Lowry (hamstring) just as he did in the final two games the previous round against the Hawks.
– Otherwise the new usual of Adebayo, Butler, Tucker and Max Strus.
– That starting lineup played 12 minutes together in the first round.
– With the start, Butler passed Andre Iguodala for 92nd on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied Danny Ainge for 91st.
– With the appearance, Adebayo tied Eddie Jones for 20th on the Heat all-time playoff list, as did Butler.
– Jordan started in place of sidelined Embiid for the 76ers. The other four 76ers starters remained Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
– Jordan’s time in the 76ers’ previous series was measured in seconds.
– With the appearance, Harden tied Charles Oakley and Reggie Miller for 51st on the NBA all-time playoff-appearance list.
– Also, the 76ers’ Green now has as many playoff appearances as Wilt Chamberlain, tying him for 33rd on the all-time NBA playoff list.
– Jordan looked and played as expected at the outset.
– And it now has become clear that Harden no longer is a one-man show.
– Not at this stage of his career.
– The Heat went up 15-6 before Jordan was pulled in favor of Paul Reed.
– The Heat lost an early basket when after-the-fact video review showed Strus stepped out of bounds before hitting an early 3-pointer.
– Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon entered as the Heat’s first two reserves.
– With Oladipo following.
– And then Martin.
– All as Robinson watched from the bench.
– Both teams went zone early.
– It produced some not-so-satisfying offense.
– Butler’s first assist moved him past Bob Dandridge and into 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first 3-pointer moved him past Penny Hardaway, Hedo Turkoglu and Carmelo Anthony for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list, tying him with Bradley Beal and Brent Barry for 91st.
– Butler’s second rebound was the 500th of his playoff career.
– Butler’s 11th points moved him past Serge Ibaka for 97th on the NBA all-time playoff scoring list.
– Butler’s fourth defensive rebound moved him past James Posey for 12th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s fifth rebound moved him past Joel Anthony for 10th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Adebayo’s third defensive rebound moved him past Mario Chalmers for seventh on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Tucker’s first 3-pointer moved him past Antoine Walker, Patty Mills and Jeff Hornacek for 66th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s third basket moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 12th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s ninth point moved him past Eddie Jones for 12 on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Herro’s second rebound moved him past Mike Miller for 18th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– 76ers coach Doc Rivers, pregame, about life without Embiid, “You have to be free enough and fearless enough to try a lot of different things that you probably wouldn’t try.”
– And, “It’s a hard game to script without your big guy.”
– Rivers said players don’t get nearly as caught up about who is missing as outsiders.
– “I don’t think athletes, players, and certainly coaches, don’t pay attention to the narrative very much,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what anyone else says; it matters what you do. I’ve lived my life that way as a player and a coach.”
– Rivers on Harden as playmaker, “The thing I loved about James is his willingness to pass the ball to anyone. James doesn’t care. If you’re open, he’s going to get you the ball. In a lot of ways it helps our guys as rollers and cutters, because they know if they do it they might get the ball.”
()
Gleyber Torres powers Yankees to tenth straight win
TORONTO — The Yankees showed up Monday night. After months of speculation and concern about whether the Yankees would be able to bring their entire roster through the the strict Canadian COVID vaccine travel requirements for players, the first-place Bombers showed up Monday night with their entire roster. Gleyber Torres homered and singled in the Yankees’ entire offense as they edged out the Blue Jays 3-2 at the Rogers Centre in the first of the three-game series.
Torres’ ninth inning RBI single extended the Yankees’ winning streak to 10 games and they have won 12 of their last 13 games. It was the 17th time in 23 games this season that the Yankees (17-6) had a game decided by three runs or less.
Giancarlo Stanton led off the ninth with a ground-ball single up the middle. Running for the right fielder, Tim Locastro stole second to get in scoring position. Matt Chapman made a good grab of Josh Donaldson’s broken-bat, soft ground ball and checked Locastro back to second before getting the out at first. Aaron Hicks struck out for the third time for the second out, but Torres brought Locastro in on a line-drive single to right-center field to get back the lead.
Jordan Montgomery allowed two earned runs on six hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. He got 13 swings and misses, six each on his changeup and curveball and one on his sinker.
Torres gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the fourth. The second baseman lined an opposite-field home run into the visitors bullpen in right field. The 376-foot shot was Torres’ third home run of the season. It drove in Donaldson, who had reached on a single.
Torres has driven in nine runs in his last six games.
That’s all the run support he got, but Montgomery is used to it. He has gotten an average of 3.74 runs of support per start since the beginning of the 2021 season, fourth-lowest in the majors.
And Montgomery gave those two runs right back in the bottom of the inning. George Springer led off with a single and scored from first on Bo Bichette’s double. Matt Chapman drove in the Blue Jays’ shortstop with a single.
Montgomery gave up a leadoff single to Bichette in the sixth and Boone went to get the lefty. Jonathan Loaisiga walked Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., the first batter he faced, before coaxing a double play ground ball from Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. He struck out Chapman to strand Bichette at third.
Miguel Castro came in to get two outs and then Clay Holmes threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Chad Green came in to close it out, earning his first save of the season.
Chapman was robbed of an extra-base hit in the second on the best defensive play Stanton has made as a Yankee. The 6-foot-6 right fielder leapt to catch the Blue Jays’ third baseman’s fly ball to the top of the wall. He crashed to the ground holding on to it and then got up and smiled.
There had been concern this spring about Canada’s vaccine requirements for foreign visitors for the Yankees, who had a few players still unvaccinated as of March. Monday, however, every player on the 26-man roster was in Toronto — meaning they were vaccinated — and available to play.
“This is obviously what I had hoped for. And fortunately we’re in a position that we’re all able to be here,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday night’s game.
Canada’s government requires a person to have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. The Yankees had the 85% vaccination rate last season, but also had three bouts with COVID-19 that hit players like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo.
Boone said that he did have some discussions about the importance of being able to have the entire team for the nine scheduled games in Toronto this season, but also did not push his beliefs on his players.
“I always feel strongly that it is very much a personal choice,” Boone said. “And certainly whatever happened, I was going to respect whatever choice anyone made in that regard.”
()
