Heat pour it on late behind Adebayo, Herro, roll past 76ers 106-92 for 1-0 series lead
The notion that it would be easy with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid being out was misguided from the outset.
Especially when considering the Miami Heat remained without Kyle Lowry.
So the early 14-point lead evaporated quickly. And only then did this Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series truly begin.
Real work ensued for Erik Spoelstra’s team, so did a meaningful result, with the Heat’s 106-92 victory Monday night victory at FTX Arena staking them to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that resumes Wednesday at 7:30 on the Heat’s home court.
“Forty-eight-minutes games are long,” Spoelstra said, “They’re a very good team, even without Embiid.”
Unable to establish stable footing until the midpoint of the fourth quarter, the Heat won for the third time in as many games that Lowry has sat with a strained left hamstring.
With Embiid out with an orbital fracture while also recovering from a concussion, the Heat ultimately established dominance in the middle, with center Bam Adebayo closing with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
And when the Heat needed to take their game outside, there were 25 points from backup guard Tyler Herro, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers on a night the remainder of his teammates went a combined 5 of 30 from beyond the arc.
Those performances allowed the Heat to overcome early turnover problems and an offense that at times grew troublingly stagnant. Eventually, the Heat got the errors down, with one in the second half after 10 in the first.
“Getting two at home is important in the playoffs,” Adebayo said, with Games 3 and 4 then shifting to Philadelphia starting Friday.
The Heat also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Jimmy Butler, and 10 points and seven rebounds from P.J. Tucker.
The 76ers were led by Tobias Harris’ 27 points, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 219 and James Harden 16.
The Heat closed with a 47-37 rebounding advantage.
“Their physicality had an impact,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were the far tougher, more physical team tonight.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat went up 14 early and took a 30-22 lead into the second period.
But the 76ers then closed the half with a 15-4 run to take a 51-50 lead into the intermission, their first lead of the game.
The Heat then pushed their lead back into double figures in the third quarter, before taking an 80-72 edge into the fourth.
The Heat went up 14 early in the fourth, to match their largest lead to that stage, with a Herro 3-point making it 96-77.
“Defensively, we really picked up the intensity and we did it with a little bit more thought and more discipline,” Spoelstra said.
2. Adebayo attacks: With the 76ers opening with DeAndre Jordan in place of Embiid and then cycling next to Paul Reed, Adebayo went on the attack from the outset, closing his initial seven-minute stint with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and four rebounds.
Adebayo had to be rushed back after that initial stint, after backup center Dewayne Dedmon was called for three fouls in his first 23 seconds, immediately returning to the bench after 38 seconds of action.
The 76ers eventually went small, with 6-foot-7 forward Georges Niang at center to close the opening period, with Paul Millsap becoming their fourth center to see action, by the start of the second period.
Adebayo took on all comers.
“I feel like I was just making plays, finding seams, finding gaps, being patient and taking my time,” he said.
Adebayo closed 8 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line.
“He was able to find those open gaps in the paint,” Spoelstra said. “It was just his activity, his relentlessness, his assertiveness.”
It appears there will be more Jordan to follow.
“We are going to keep starting him,” Rivers said, “whether you like it or not, because our guys believe in him.”
3. Herro hunting: It was another double-edged sword with Herro.
He was up to 17 points by the end of the third period, but also was constantly hunted defensively by the 76ers, with the Heat outscored by two points when he was on the court over the first 36 minutes.
But Herro kept going from there, his scoring ultimately proving too much to match while Harden was being hounded by anyone and everyone in Heat white.
Herro reached the 20-point mark with a 30-foot 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, closing 9 of 17 from the field, adding seven assists.
“I think it was just a matter of time before he was going to get into his rhythm,” Spoelstra said, with Herro uneven in the first round.
4. Harden focus: With Embiid out, the Heat put the primary defensive focus on Harden.
Tucker took that opening assignment against his former Houston Rockets teammate, with Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin also taking turns.
Tucker was relentless with his effort both against Harden and on the offense glass.
“He has those momentum-shifting plays,” Spoelstra said of Tucker. “They’re just timely, winning plays.”
Said Tucker, “It’s pretty much my job, it’s what I do. Figuring out a way to win the game, that’s it.”
Harden closed 5 of 13 from the field, 2 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“He’s a great player and a great mind,” Spoelstra said, “so he’ll also go through his own adjustments. It’s not like we’re surprising him on anything.”
5. Rotation remix: With Lowry out, Vincent started his third consecutive game at point guard.
In addition, Oladipo remained in the primary mix, after dual solid performances to close out the previous series against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat first four reserves, in order, were Herro and Dedmon together, then Oladipo, then Martin.
That left Duncan Robinson shuffled out, his first “Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision” since April 7, 2019.
Without Robinson, the spacing was particularly off when Oladipo and Butler were on the court together.
Of going without Robinson, Spoelstra said, “It literally could change next game. He’s stable enough, he’s ready enough. . . . It’s just the way we went tonight.”
Woman, dog found dead after house fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-alarm fire broke out in the early morning hours Monday in Jefferson County, Missouri, claiming the life of a woman and her dog.
High Ridge Fire Captain John Burton said they believe the deadly fire was an accident.
“We weren’t able to make entry right of way because it was fully involved,” said Burton. ” Once we did, and we did a search, we did eventually find one victim inside the residence.”
The name of the victim hasn’t been released, but the neighbors who knew her are left in disbelief. Arlene Huls said the victim was one of the first friends she met when she moved to the area in the 1970s.
“Terrible, terrible, I’m going to really miss her,” Huls said. “She always told me when the horse races were going to be on TV, and we go the meeting. I’ve been friends with her all that time.”
Her daughter Trisha Reifsteck grew up in the house her mother still lives in.
“Devastation. It was horrible, just horrible,” Reinsteck said.
Reinsteck said her mother called her Monday morning with the heartbreaking news.
“You hate to see your parents hurt just like they hate to see you hurt, so we’ll be going through this together,” she said.
For now, the quiet neighborhood will do its best to remember the good times they shared.
“She had a lot of good people around here that cared for her she will be missed,” Reifsteck said.
Hall, Franklin: The next phase of addressing COVID-19 in children? Accepting it as part of life
Whether it is attending school, being vaccinated or transmitting the virus at family gatherings, the role of children in the COVID-19 pandemic has been contentious and widely debated, not just in the United States but across the world.
Two years in, what have we learned and what can we apply to the future concerning children and COVID-19?
When the threat of COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, pediatricians braced to provide care for a flood of sick children across the country. A pediatric clinic is normally a busy place, especially during the protracted viral respiratory season, October to May, when it is typical for small children to annually experience as many as 10 colds caused by endemic respiratory viruses.
Fortunately, in most situations, healthy children recover from respiratory viruses within a week with supportive care and endemic human respiratory viruses becoming permanent members of our viral ecosystem. But COVID-19 was an unknown wild card.
It turned out to be a pleasant surprise when it became clear the coronavirus caused milder illness in children than adults. For healthy young patients, with rare exceptions, this has essentially remained true throughout the pandemic.
But there was another intriguing and unexpected surprise as well.
In the first year of the pandemic, COVID-19 turned out to be milder in children, but colds, ear infections, wheezing episodes and stomach bugs also seemed to disappear. The frequency of common viral illnesses expected in the youngest patients plummeted.
Initially, it was believed that parents were simply reluctant to bring children in, but greater numbers of parents reported, with considerable relief, that their children were just not getting sick.
This temporary disappearance of most endemic pediatric viruses was partly the result of behavior changes, particularly the cancellation of in-person meetings, group activities and travel plans. However, pandemic mitigations could not be the entire explanation because the same disappearance was observed in areas where children attended school or uninterrupted day care.
Eventually, with the onset of the highly contagious omicron wave last winter, more and more children were infected with COVID-19, most with mild symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of February 2022, approximately 75% of children and adolescents have been infected, with approximately one-third of those infections coming since December 2021. Including those who have been vaccinated, there is now considerable population immunity to the virus in children.
In the past year, a rebound in routine childhood viruses has occurred during the intervals when COVID-19 waves ebbed. The typical viral respiratory illnesses are spreading again, with the expected natural cycle of waning in May and returning in autumn.
Parents and teachers once again confront maintaining public health measures meant to avoid the spread of viral illnesses with the priority of the educational, developmental and emotional needs of children. The key is to offer kids routine protection against common diseases (staying home when sick, washing hands) — not frantic overprotection against one illness in particular.
The pediatric immune system is programmed to encounter a new virus and generate an initial immune response. Anyone who has spent time with toddlers is familiar with their desire to touch and lick everything. This type of exploration plays many roles in child development, and one may include immunologic development.
Small children sample the viral environment, which in turn enables them to mount an immune response. Children eventually augment the response with subsequent exposures, eventually resulting in a mature, adult immune system. It is beneficial for children to be exposed to routine viral illnesses that inevitably spread and ultimately recede. Acceptance of this reality will be important in preventing unnecessary disruptions to children’s lives.
Viruses interact with each other and with our immune systems. Some of these interactions may be advantageous for unknown reasons. On occasion, wide spread of one virus can crowd out other viruses, a phenomenon known as viral interference. This happened in 2009 when an incipient influenza pandemic was short-circuited by an endemic rhinovirus outbreak.
Was this what happened in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, the return of endemic viruses and unpleasant, but benign, colds may be an encouraging sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally subsiding.
In the New Testament, Jesus says, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” As parents, pediatricians and other professionals who love children, we should guard against becoming overprotective. For children to develop the robust immune systems required for healthy adulthood, we must recognize that viral illnesses are a necessary part of life.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Mary Hall is a pediatric specialist in private practice from Skokie. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Mayor of Troy, Missouri broke a tie vote that more than doubles his pay
TROY, Mo. — It’s a move that’s raising eyebrows. The mayor of Troy, Missouribroke a 3 to 3 tie vote the day before election day to raise the mayor’s pay from $12,000 to $32,000 a year. The raise took effect after the election.
“The optics weren’t good,” said Troy Mayor Ron Sconce. “I get that sometimes we make decisions that are very, very difficult. It may not be in our own best interest, but I felt like I would be in the interest of the city for whoever might sit in that seat.”
The mayor was the only one being considered for a raise. The vote was taken on April 4. Most voters likely didn’t know what had happened before they went to the polls.
But at least one citizen did. April Bryant called the You Paid For It Team to shine a light on this deal.
“I think the circumstances surrounding the raise and the vote are highly unethical,” said Bryant. “Because the Aldermen have to abstain from a vote that they have a vested interest in, the mayor should do the same.”
The mayor said he’s going to fill the role of the city manager, as well as mayor. So, he believes the raise is justified.
When asked if it was a conflict of interest, the mayor said he doesn’t think so. Sconce said some on the board wanted him to have a bigger raise, but that didn’t fly.
