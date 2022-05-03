Finance
How to Close Your Pipeline Effectively
Many of you have expressed frustration over the significant number of promised orders that just never seem to close.
Long sales cycles not only delay your return on investment, but also increase uncertainty about whether the sale will go through at all.
Remember, closing the sale is simply the opening of the serious relationship.
How does one ensure a faster sales cycle with lower gestation times!
Though I certainly don’t claim to have all the answers,here are a few suggestions that might help lower your level of frustration and raise your Closing ratios.
I am keeping this very basic for this article.
1. Make sure you and your sales leads are calling on the RIGHT PEOPLE.
If not,all the sincere promises and assurances made by the lower level end users aren’t worth a hill of beans. Such promises will only serve to demoralize you and your sales leads.be realistic. If you and your sales Leads arent talking to the right man,forget about it.
2.Turn Existing prospects into Prospective Sure Fire Customers by helping them JUSTIFY their purchase decisions.
Never make the mistake of assuming that your buyers are skilled at justifications and that they will stick their neck out to back you. They are not skilled at creating the right justifications and their purchase request is made with little or no justifications. If the Decision Maker,his Boss doesn’t understand or appreciate the value of the purchase request, how can they make a logical decision to approve it? Unfortunately most requestors are not used to justifying and they will do a rather poor job of it.Also, people do not want to hear a NO. Once a poorly justified bid is rejected by the Decision maker, dont expect him to go back with another request. It may be too late.
Without a clear justification to utilize the budget, most decision makers will usually defer a decision indefinitely.
No one is in a better position to justify the product or a Solution that you want to sell than YOU.
After each sales call, it’s a good practice for the Sales Manager to ensure that the Sales leads have managed and end user agreement on all the potential benefits
DON’T LEAVE THIS CRITICAL STEP TO THE SALES LEADS OR YOUR DEALER REPRESENTATTIVES.MOST HAVE PROBABLY HAD LITTLE PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE CREATING THEM IN THE PAST OR PROABABLY WOULDN’T KNOW WHERE TO START WITH.THE MORE THEY SEE THE MANAGER TAKE THE LEAD TO DO IT,THE QUICKER THEY LEARN.
Calculate potential savings and other buyer value using a simple template or a justification worksheet.
Share this with the Buyer and if required, the Decision maker. Get the end user to agree to these facts and ensure that this work sheet is attached along with the purchase requisition. This accomplishes a lot of things. First, it ensures the current buying contact is better prepared to justify the purchase. Second, it guarantees a more complete justification message is conveyed to the decision maker. Third, it trains your sales leads how to justify the Product or Solution that is being sold.
Most importantly your Client contact or the Buyer needs to be portrayed by you as a Champion. This is possible only if help him with the Justification.You need to make sure that HE is driving the idea and not you.He must be seen in the eyes of his Organization as a proactive Employee that has only the Organizations’ Benefits in his mind.There must be a WIN WIN OUTCOME for both.
3. Personally Follow up to check on the status of the Account.
Never call the user to follow up. You must cultivate the habit of meeting the user armed with the cost benefit sheet and more. Use the justification sheet as a point of discussion during these follow up meetings.
Be prepared to meet more Users and Decision makers to re-assure and convince the decision makers
4. The Absolute best way to reduce the stress associated with a particular pending order is to have as many as possible in your sales pipeline. ITS ALL ABOUT NUMBERS.
Its important to have a healthy and qualified pipeline, where atleast 70% of the pipeline has a strong Close Probability.
How do you get more pipeline activity? The simple answer is atleast 3-4 calls/4 days a week.This is the only way to produce a bulging pipeline.If you average 20 qualified and justified sales calls in a month,I can guarantee you will never have to worry about a poor quarter.
We need to remember, closing the sale is simply the opening of the serious relationship.
Using these simple basic techniques,we can ensure a faster sales cycle with lower gestation times.
Finance
Some Top Advantages of a Merchant Cash Advance Loan
Small businesses often find themselves in a cash crunch. There are very few options in such instances. One can try to borrow money from friends or relatives but there is always a question mark. There are loan sharks but it is risky. There are other options for the immediate supply of cash without any collateral.
Merchant cash advance is the best solution for small businesses like hotels, restaurants, professionals, retailers and even small manufacturers. It is a straightforward deal and one is never beholden to friends or relatives. It is cash on demand, no questions asked. The process is relatively simple and there are minimum eligibility criteria making is the best source of funding for small business owners. There are inherent advantages and the cons are only a few. Consider the advantages of a merchant cash advance loan.
Fast approval, fast disbursal
If cash is needed urgently there is no better source than this. One only need to apply online, submit a request and then the process is taken forward. Applicants usually receive cash in their bank account within 4 days of making the request provided every other requirement is met.
Minimum paperwork
Unlike banks and other lending institutions that ask for a lot of documentation, this method of funding is the easiest when it comes to paper work. One needs to submit only the bank statement for the past six months, proof of ownership of business and proof of identity and residence. That’s that.
Best for people with bad credit
People with bad credit can find themselves in a jam with no one willing to even consider their request for temporary funds to overcome their difficulties. If they go down this road, it is a reprieve and they can really get back on their feet. More to the point, their credit rating can improve with assistance from the right lenders.
Best for businesses that wish to expand or launch campaigns
Traditional lenders may insist on a solid project report to show why borrower needs funds, how they will use it and how it will help them generate revenues. Small business owners rarely have the resources or wish to pay a chartered financial specialist to prepare such papers. Going this way helps them get their hands on cash that will help them expand the business, buy equipment, modernize, give their retail store a makeover or launch periodic campaigns to rope in customers.
No collateral
One of the finest advantages that borrowers like is that there is no need to submit any collateral or guarantee. Just their personal word is sufficient to help them get their hands on sorely needed cash.
Easy repayments
MCA repayments are usually tied as a percentage of the daily credit card sales. One can just as well opt for a fixed monthly repayment. In the former case, the repayment amount is low if sales are slow and higher if the sales are high. In any case, repayment extends over one year and by that time the borrower may have used the money wisely to increase revenues.
Cons
The only cons are that the factor rate is high ranging from 1.2 to 1.5 that translates to the interest rate of 20% to 50%. But then, a non-secured loan is always expensive. Another factor is that the business should have been in existence for at least a year or so with a minimum turnover of $ 10000. These are minor niggles.
The MCA advantages far outweigh the minor cons.
Finance
Adjustable Life Insurance Policies: Allow Changes in Coverage
People who choose to have life insurance can choose a particular type of insurance that gives them the capability to make some adjustments in case of changes in life circumstances. This type of insurance is called adjustable life insurance. This type of life insurance allows policyholders to make a change in the scope and amount of coverage of their policy while they modify their monthly premium as well. In general, life insurance like this enables adjustments in protection periods, premiums and the face amount that has to do with the policy. In some cases, this policy may also let the policyholder to modify the premium’s payment terms like transferring from a monthly to a quarterly payment.
It is imperative to take note that majority of life insurance policies increase or decrease the benefits that come with the policies. This can help unemployed people for an extended period of time. Instead of leaving the coverage, the policyholder has the option to get a lower benefit schedule and a lower but manageable premium. When there will be an improvement in the financial circumstances in the near future, the policyholder has the option to modify his policy terms again so he or she can restore the previous coverage level.
While there are common characteristics between adjustable and variable life insurance, they are not totally the same. Variable policy enables the amount of the benefit to change according to how the investments, which underwrites the coverage, perform. On the contrary, the adjustable policy does not cover a floating benefit in the event of death, rather, there will be a fixed death benefit amount based on the policy’s terms and conditions.
When it comes to quality, adjustable life insurance policies offer benefits that can be compared to other policies. This type of insurance plan offers some flexibility to the policyholder to change the coverage as there is a change in life circumstances. For instance, an adult who has this policy may choose to increase the coverage after he gets married or has children. By similar token, this policy package enables a low-income person to buy coverage now and increase the benefits as his or her yearly salary increases over time.
There are a lot of insurance firms that offer this kind of coverage along with other available plans. To identify if this life insurance suits you, talk with an insurance agent for more information on how their plans work and what kind of versatility their plans may offer. Just make sure you have a number of options to choose from and enough information to help you decide so you will get the plan that is perfect for the needs of those you will leave behind in the future.
Finance
Rising Home Prices: New – Normal, Or Trend?: 6 Factors To Consider!
Historically, the real estate market, was, somewhat, cyclical, where, Sellers, Buyers, and Neutral Markets, from time – to – time, seemed to hold, the upper – hand! However, we have witnessed, for approximately, the last year (or so), at, or near, record – levels/ rates of increasing prices! Some wonder, whether this will continue, and, if, so, for how long, while others, seem to believe, this will be the new – normal! Since, there are several factors, involved, this article will briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, six of the more relevant ones, and why they matter, and the potential impacts, and ramifications,
1. Mortgage rates: Never before, at least, in recent memory, have we witnessed this prolonged period of record, or, near – record, low mortgage interest rates! Even, a slight amount of rate increase, has, reduced interest, to some degree, so, what might occur, when the Federal Reserve Bank, raises the costs of borrowing, as many believe, will occur, at least, by the end, of next year. Since, every, one – percent, increase, in what one pays, increases monthly costs by over $60 per $100,000 – borrowed, per month, it is easy to see, the impact, and potential ramifications!
2. Supply and Demand: Like, most economic matters/ issues, the Law of Supply and Demand, applies, to housing, and real estate activities, etc! When, supply exceeds demand, prices go down, or stay – steady, and when the opposite occurs, rising home pricing, occurs!
3. Inventory: Homeowners create the second principle, by, whether, they are ready, and willing, to put their property, on the market, or not! This creates the degree of so – called, inventory, which begins the Supply and Demand, cycle!
4. Buyer interest/ motivation: It’s essential to differentiate between those, who, enjoy looking at real estate, and, truly, qualified, potential buyers! How much, and how long, a significant degree of motivated, buyer interest, continues, and, at what level, often, determines perceived values, etc!
5. Strength of economy: We have witnessed periods, which were, inflationary, recessions, depressions, and, stable/ stagnant, and few have been able to accurately, predict, the timing of these! How long, any economy stays strong, and/ or, is believed to, has impacts on buying conditions, and any willingness to purchase houses!
6. Perceptions: Often, perceptions are more significant than reality, in terms of the behavior of real estate buyers and sellers! When some perceive certain future possibilities, it often dictates their actions, and behaviors!
Will this ever – rising rate of real estate pricing, continue, or is it, the new – normal? Is it merely a shorter – term, trend, and will we see changing market conditions?
How to Close Your Pipeline Effectively
Some Top Advantages of a Merchant Cash Advance Loan
Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why Upsides Remain Limited
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe
Adjustable Life Insurance Policies: Allow Changes in Coverage
Mets fall to Braves after Travis d’Arnaud haunts his old team
Another worthy pitching effort goes by the wayside as Orioles lose to Twins, 2-1
Heat pour it on late behind Adebayo, Herro, roll past 76ers 106-92 for 1-0 series lead
Rising Home Prices: New – Normal, Or Trend?: 6 Factors To Consider!
Woman, dog found dead after house fire in Jefferson County
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For