How To Identify The Best Towing Companies From The Worst Ones
If your car breaks down in the middle of the road one of the very obvious things you would do is look for someone who can help you as soon as possible. You should look for the best towing companies in your locality that helps you tow the vehicle.
When you have roadside help coverage you don’t need to worry as they will quickly speak to the companies in your area and send someone who can do the job in the best possible away. They are responsible to find a reliable and trustworthy company who can do a great job.
What if you have to go through all the towing companies on your own and find the right company? This is a challenging task. This will happen if you don’t have a roadside help plan. You should know how to differentiate the good companies from the bad ones who are only there in the market to make money.
Characteristics Of A Reliable Towing Company
They have license.
They have bond and insurance coverage.
They will explain everything in detail and put it in documents clearly.
They assure you with quick, reliable and affordable services.
They have a team of skilled, well-qualified and experienced professionals.
They are 24/7 available to give the best help to clients. You don’t need to worry when you have hired them.
They are professional.
Should You Go For “Word Of Mouth”?
Word of mouth is one of the best ways to find a reliable and trustworthy towing company. Speak to your friends and family to see if they can recommend an experienced professional for the towing task.
If they fail to suggest an option, check out the online options. Compare all the service providers and choose the one who will meet all your needs. Find out how long they have been in the industry and ask about their reputation.
Here are few of the essential aspects you should focus:-
Check out the mileage rate each company offers and compare all of them to choose the one who offers the best.
Find out the distance they will be covering if you need their help during a breakdown.
How much time do they take to respond? Do they give you specific time/hours within which they will reach you?
This is exactly why you should choose a good roadside help plan with towing. Even when you have met a breakdown in some other area you don’t need to worry. They will choose the best towing companies in that particular area where you need the services. You just need to make a call.
Good luck!
What Are The Benefits of an Indexed Universal Life Policy ( IUL )?
One of the most exciting things about an iul or index universal life insurance policy is that you can supercharge the cash value portion of your insurance policy. The policy builds cash value based on premium payments that are above the cost of insurance and other expenses and the performance of the underlying index.
One of the benefits of using an iul is that it is tied to changes in an indexed account which can allow you to enjoy the upside growth of the market while enjoying the protection from negative returns. So, you can go up without coming down in other words. The index account in the iul typically has a floor and a cap
Sometimes you could reach the cap which could give you double-digit returns in some years in the market has gains. Likewise, even though you would still have policy fees and expenses you will not receive a negative credit when the market has down turns. This means that when the market goes up your money can grow but when the market goes down you are protected and your money cannot receive a negative credit because of a market downturn, but you will still have policy fees and expenses.
This can be extremely beneficial during times of Market turbulence. In years when the market goes up so do your cash values and when the market Falls this is where the floor comes in and you receive a zero crediting, and you are protected against that loss. Your money is locked in so you don’t lose! However, you will have to pay the policy fees and expenses.
Now why is this so important? Because inflation is one of the biggest threats to Growing your money and what if inflation is running at 3 to 5% or even higher depending on the government’s monetary policy? It’s important to have your money outpace inflation. If your money is growing slower than the rate of inflation you aren’t growing your money – you’re actually decreasing the value of it over time.
The iul can allow you to outpace inflation by capitalizing on potential growth in the years when the market goes up. The cash value growth in your indexed universal life policy is linked to the S&P 500 but your cash is not actually invested in the market. Your money is protected from any Market loss because it is not directly in the market but at the same time you benefit from the growth of the S&P 500 up to a limit or cap.
Let’s say the upside cap is 12%. This can vary in policy to policy. This mean the cash value growth would be limited to just 12%. Having a cap is actually a good thing because this is what allows the insurance company to protect you against losses in those years when the market goes down.
Now you can have your money growing when the market goes up, you could outpace inflation with potential double-digit gains and you never have to worry about losing money when the market goes down. What kind of peace of mind would that give you knowing that your money is protected from Market volatility?
So the index strategy makes sense for people who want to avoid Market risk but still want the possibility of double-digit gains and all the other benefits that an IUL can give them. Using this strategy, you could save more money even without changing your current lifestyle.
The supercharged index and strategy could allow you to:
Benefit from double-digit gains in up years.
Help outpace inflation.
Grow your money tax-deferred.
Access cash values without incurring tax.
Provide cash flow for life.
5 Golden Rules For Telemarketing
Telemarketing for many people is a chore. It is an up hill struggle that is time consuming, laborious and does not produce results. The reason for this is two fold; they are not putting in enough time, and/or are not following the basic principals of telemarketing.
Below are 5 golden pieces of advice for anyone looking at telemarketing – if you want to be effective then by following these tips ‘every day’ you will be successful.
Prepare your day
Any country preparing for war does a battle plan first – you need a battle plan for your day.
1. Clear your desk – get things nice and tidy, fresh and clutter free. Make sure you have had a good nights sleep and have fluid to hand. Make sure your chair is comfy, you have good lighting and are comfortable for being there 8 hours.
2. Get your data ready for the days calling – know who you are going to call and what sort of calls they will be (cold calls, follow up calls, closing calls etc.)
These both sound really lame, but the if the basics are not adhered to – then you will be doomed to failure.
Give time for prospecting
As part of the preparation, you need to have good time for finding new contacts.
Normal, socially acceptable calling would go from 10am – 5pm. Outside of this people tend to see it as irritating and intrusive.
So, this gives a good couple of hours to research new prospects, do any admin and loading data onto the call list for the day.
Telemarketing is a numbers game
The more calls you make, the greater your chances of success. Core calling time is 10am – 5pm; you should not be doing admin work in this time (except quick e-mails) as you are missing out on prospective opportunities.
Your day should have some cold calls and some follow ups (balance weighted on cold calling for new prospects).
Follow up all sales leads
If you are only following up warm/hot leads, then you are missing out on opportunities.
Always follow up leads even if they are time wasters – as you never know.
Keep an eye on the news and industry events; PR launches, new products can always give insights as to things happening that you can jump onto. If a company merges with another, they will need new marketing material – so if this is your line then you need to get involved.
Smile and pretend you enjoy it
When you are talking on the phone to someone, they pick up on 2 things (subconsciously) which is what you say and how you say it. There is roughly a 50% split here – so if you sound bored, then they will sense it. By smiling, and being happy, you will bring a good energy to the call and at the very least, lift someones day up.
If you sit up, smile and talk with passion – it will come across and the call will be more high energy.
If you are cheery and polite – then the results will show – you may even get an order.
Telemarketing is about following the maths – as long as you follow the rules and make sure that all things are being done – the rest is numbers.
This advice is just as much for telemarketing companies as it is anyone that has to follow up sales leads. Telemarketing (in itself) is not a hard process, but if you do not follow these basic principals and just ‘wing it’ – then it will be hard work, disjointed and probably unsuccessful.
Affiliate Marketing Opportunities: Keeping It Simple
I think it’s human nature to over complicate things. When I hear someone mention affiliate marketing, my brow knits and I immediately start thinking about some complicated internet process that will require some mysterious involvement in a secret website with special hand signals. I have to shake myself awake and remind myself that ‘get rich quick, earn money while you sleep, and have you ever dreamed’ are not related to affiliate marketing. An affiliate represents another person or company’s product with the promise of receiving a part of the sale if you arrange a completed transaction. Marketing is the process in which you devise a means of selling those goods to the customer.
No Secret Hand Shake
Affiliate marketing opportunities are abundant for one simple reason. Companies who want to earn a profit need to sell their product and they don’t really care how it gets it done as long as their reputation is left intact. What this means to you is that the company you represent will expect you to be responsible and conduct your efforts in a professional business like manner. You can be an affiliate with or without a computer. Your major involvement will be in finding a market that wants the product and providing them the means of getting it.
Why Affiliate Marketing And The Home Computer Are Such A Powerful Duo
Your computer is a marketing tool. There is no adjustment you can make to it that will make it anything more or less. If you compare the costs of representing a product in a store in your home town or buying a domain name and setting up a shop on the internet that directs the buyer to the company for finalizing the sale, you will notice a significant savings. Buying an ad in your local newspaper can often cost more than a website.
All Of These Opportunities will Not Sell Themselves
No matter whether you open a store, run ads, distribute fliers, buy a bill board, buy television ads, get a website or just stand in the street dancing with a sign, if no one buys what you are selling you will fail. You simply will not be able to afford to stay in business. Energy, time and money are roughly equal in value. That is why understanding what drives the market can make the difference between success and failure.
How To Make Affiliate Marketing Opportunities Profitable
Any business man or woman will tell you that you can plan on going hungry the first six months you open for business. Affiliate marketing, like any business, is not going to shower you with gold, in fact, in all fairness to yourself don’t look for immediate or short term success. Even with a good knowledge of business and marketing any product or service you choose to promote is going to have unforeseen qualities that will affect your ability to make a profit. Expect to fail. If something does not work then try something else. Business is about getting a rate of return that justifies the amount of time, money and effort you are putting into it. Persistence, applying everything you learn, and returning your money back into the business is what spells experience. Doing it over and over again until you get a dependable rate of return and a satisfied customer is success. Affiliate marketing opportunities make it possible to build a profitable business without big expenses. No matter what approach you take to promoting your product, it has the potential to make big returns. Internet marketing is just one of many mediums used by business’s. For an affiliate it has the potential for huge profits if they are able to develop the visibility necessary to make sales.
