John Shipley: The NHL’s playoff system stinks
There’s something uncomfortably Minnesota sports about the Wild’s first-round opponent in the 2021-22 NHL playoffs. As in, “Remember when the Wild had 113 points and had to play the Blues?”
The Wild, with a franchise-record 113 points under their belts, kicked off that best-of-7-games series at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, and only fans of NHL hockey — and not, say the Wild or the Blues — could have been happy about it.
“Look, we’re playing who we’re playing,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said after the matchup was set last week. “It’s going to be a great, great matchup.”
There’s little doubt it will be. The Blues entered with 109 regular-season points — 10 more than they amassed before winning the 2019 Stanley Cup — and three victories this season over the Wild, the second two by one goal and the last in overtime. But given the choice between a great series and lopsided one that the Wild win, well, there’s little doubt which one Wild fans would choose.
As it was on Monday afternoon, the Wild and Blues were trains barreling opposite ways down the same track. At series end, one will be out of commission, the other will go in for repairs and feel unbeatable the rest of the way.
As Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton said before Monday’s game, “You’ve still got to beat good teams to win the Stanley Cup, no matter where you’re at. So, if we can do that in the first round, I think that would give us a lot of confidence going to the rest of them.”
That’s true enough but the NHL has made the mistake of placing a premium on winning the division in an age in which a dozen or more teams make the playoffs. Winning the division is cool, and you get a banner to hang, but how many Wild fans can remember the year their team won its lone division title?
Under the NHL’s current format, previously used from 2013-18, only the division winners are really seeded, awarded matchups against the last two teams to squeak into the conference playoffs — the division winner with the most points playing the second wild-card team, the other playing the first. The rest of the postseason qualifiers are pitted against their closest division rival, which in the cases of the Wild and Blues is kind of a bummer. The Wild finished with the second-most points in the West, four behind Colorado, and should be playing the Los Angeles Kings, who finished third in the weaker Pacific Division. The Blues should be playing Edmonton.
“This matchup I’m excited for,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said, “and I think it’s a good one for us. But when you look at the standings and see the amount of points we’ve had with these two teams, I’d think we’d be in better positions.”
Certainly, lower-seeded NHL teams have won series; the sixth-seeded Wild knocked off No. 3 Colorado and No. 4 Vancouver on the way to the 2003 conference finals, and No. 8 seeds Edmonton (2006) and Los Angeles made it all the way to the Cup final — the Kings winning it all in 2012. But that’s not the norm; that’s why they were great stories.
But the NHL just isn’t about winning divisions, because it doesn’t matter (ask Bruce Boudreau). Points matter; they’re the true measure of a teams’ accomplishments.
When wondering about how an NHL team is doing, you ask, “How many points do they have?” Not, “What place are they in?” And when you do wonder about where a team sits in the standings, it’s in the conference standings, not division standings — because that’s how the playoffs used to, and still should, work. The teams with the most points earn it over 82 games.
Instead, the second- and third-place teams in the Central Division started the process of knocking the other out of the postseason despite the fact that they finished the regular season with more points than, and a combined 8-2-2 record against, the second- and third-place teams in the Pacific.
“It would be nice to see that change,” O’Reilly said.
Seconded.
Man shot, injured in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in south St. Louis, police said.
Officers found the wounded man in the area of Michigan Avenue and North Dakota Street, near the Dutchtown neighborhood.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not disclosed his name or age. No further details are available.
Entire Yankee roster clears Canadian customs for series against Blue Jays
TORONTO — They made it.
After months of speculation and worry, the entire Yankees roster made it through Canadian customs to play the first game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The concern was that the Yankees had players still not vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring training. Without being fully vaccinated, those players wouldn’t be allowed into Canada.
Canada’s government requires a person to have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. The Yankees had the 85% vaccination rate last season, but also had three bouts with COVID-19 that hit players like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo.
But Monday afternoon, the first-place Yankees, who had the best record in baseball at the close of April, arrived at the Rogers Centre at full force to face their first big division series since the first week of the season. That’s the last time they faced the 15-8 Blue Jays, when they split a four-game series in the Bronx.
“I mean, obviously, they’re a really good team off to a good start as well,” manager Aaron Boone said. “They are a team I’m sure we’re gonna have to battle with all year if we want to get to where we want to go. So I’m looking forward to going up there and playing against one of the game’s best.”
The Yankees (16-6) miss top starters Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Hyun-Jin Ryu this trip. They come in on a nine-game winning streak with an offense that is absolutely rolling. They lead the American League in OPS (.752) and slugging (.425). They are also tied, with the Blue Jays, for the lead in the majors in home runs (31).
“You want to kind of be clicking on all cylinders, especially when it gets to division rival and especially how hot the Blue Jays have been,” Judge said. “I’ve just been really impressed with the guys up and down the lineup, just good quality at bats.”
None better of late than Judge, who led the league in speculation about his vaccination status this spring. Judge was there Monday and came into the big series on a hot streak.
He recorded his 18th career multi-home run game on Sunday against the Royals, hitting a monster, 453-foot go-ahead solo home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the ninth inning. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and 18th of his career.
With eight homers this season, he is tied for second in the majors in homers, just one behind Rizzo.
Judge has homered in three straight games with four dingers hit in the last three games and five in his last five.
Still, Judge does not think that he’s found his comfort zone yet. He said he’s still “grinding.”
“The same, a couple missed opportunities, especially with the bases loaded,” Judge said of his performance through April. “Wanting to get an RBI, but I gotta be a better at-bat there and even my two at-bats after the first one.”
Judge was a little too tough on himself.
He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, slashing .333/.375/.844 with 11 runs scored, two doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI over that span.
But Boone knows what Judge can do in this lineup and how crucial he will be for a division battle like this.
“Good to see him in there. I mean, the way he cleaned that first one out, man wow,” Boone said of Judge hitting the 453-foot homer in his first at-bat on Sunday after a day of rest on Saturday. “It’s tough to hit a ball more pure than that. And then and then a little explanation, exclamation point on it there at the end the other way. Yeah, it was obviously big for us.”
It looks like Wild will turn to Marc-Andre Fleury for Game 1 against Blues
Wild goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot said all the right things in the days leading up to Monday’s playoff opener against the St. Louis Blues.
Asked last week about potentially being the Game 1 starter, Fleury laughed and responded, “Whoever it is, I’m happy to be part of this team and go on a run with them.” Asked the same question, Talbot responded, “Both of us have been playing well. We’re both probably deserving of it.”
While that’s certainly true based on the splits, it looks like Fleury is going to get the nod for the Wild to open the series against the Blues. As much as coach Dean Evason tried to downplay it, everything pointed to Fleury in the hours leading up to Game 1.
Not only did Fleury occupy the starter’s net in morning skate, he was the first guy off the ice while Talbot stayed on late to take shots from the extra skaters.
“It’s not a tough decision, right?” Evason said with out actually confirming his Game 1 starter. “It’s an easy decision because we feel both are more than capable of starting for us here. We’re excited about the opportunity to have both guys available if we need it. And we probably will.”
That’s something general manager Bill Guerin also emphasized last week when talking about Fleury and Talbot.
“You can’t make a bad decision,” Guerin said. “We have two guys that we have all the faith in the world in.”
Similar to Evason, Guerin noted that if the Wild want to go on a long playoff run, they’re going to need both goaltenders.
“It’s a grind,” Guerin said. “The process of winning a Stanley Cup is grueling. It takes a physical and mental toll. We have to be kind of fortified in each position and I think we are.”
For the record, since the March 21 trade deadline, Fleury is 9-2-0 with a 2.74 goals against average and a .910 save percentage, while Talbot is 8-0-3 with a 2.25 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.
